Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
High Tech, Low Life
7.1
High Tech, Low Life
, 2012
High Tech, Low Life
China, USA / Documentary, History, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.1
Synopsis
A documentary that follows the journey of two of China's first citizen reporters as they travel the country chronicling under-reported news and social issues stories.
Expand
Cast
Stephen T. Maing
Shihe Zhang
Tiger Temple
Shuguang Zhou
Zola
Director
Stephen T. Maing
Composer
Brendon Anderegg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China / USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
29 September 2009
Release date
29 September 2009
Russia
12+
29 September 2009
Kazakhstan
19 April 2012
USA
29 September 2009
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$3,836
Also known as
High Tech, Low Life, Wielki chiński firewall, Nätrebeller i Kina
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for High Tech, Low Life
Crime + Punishment
Documentary
2018, USA
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree