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Poster of High Tech, Low Life
7.1
Kinoafisha Films High Tech, Low Life
7.1

High Tech, Low Life

, 2012
High Tech, Low Life
China, USA / Documentary, History, Drama / 18+
Poster of High Tech, Low Life
7.1

Synopsis

A documentary that follows the journey of two of China's first citizen reporters as they travel the country chronicling under-reported news and social issues stories.

Cast

Stephen T. Maing
Shihe Zhang
Tiger Temple
Shuguang Zhou
Zola
Director Stephen T. Maing
Composer Brendon Anderegg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 29 September 2009
Release date
29 September 2009 Russia 12+
29 September 2009 Kazakhstan
19 April 2012 USA
29 September 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,836
Also known as
High Tech, Low Life, Wielki chiński firewall, Nätrebeller i Kina

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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