Poster of Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love

Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love

Qian nü you hun: Ren jian qing 18+
Synopsis

A timeless love story of a scholar who falls in love with a female ghost and tries to free her from eternal servitude to a demon. Scholar Ning Cai Chen heads to the capital to take the state examinations. Along the way, he spends the night at Lan Ruo temple where he meets and falls in love with Nie Xiao Qian a ghost who seduces men to absorb their life essence as offering to Lao Lao. After much struggle, Ning Cai Chen and Nie Xiao Qian become a couple, however, Lao Lao plans to marry Nie Xiao Qian off to the Heishan Demon. In his desperation, Ning Cai Chen commissions the help of demon hunter Yan Chi Xia.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 1 May 2020
Release date
1 May 2020 China
8 April 2021 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $4,779
Also known as
Qian nü you hun: Ren jian qing, The Enchanting Phantom, Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love, Sien lui yau wan: Yan gaan ching, 倩女幽魂：人间情
Director
Lin Zhenzhao
Lin Zhenzhao
Cast
Yuen Wah
Eleanor Lee
Chen Xingxu
Norman Chu
Tat-Wah Lok
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Stills
