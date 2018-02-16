Briar and Bramble, two bear brothers who constantly annoy Vick, are about to have a rude awakening. Vick goes to meet them to make them disappear and remove them from his life. During the commotion, all three are caught in by a shrink ray and miniaturized. The tiny team must return to the device to reverse the effects, but their efforts are thwarted by Vick's father. All three of them embark on a crazy race through a beautiful world, right under our feet, not only to return to their right , but also to find their families.
Xiong chu mo: Bian Xing ji, Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink, Ayı Kardeşler: Eyvah Ayılar Küçüldü!, Biệt Đội Gấu Mập: Lớn Nhỏ Lẫn Lộn, Boonie Bears: Aventura em Miniatura, Boonie Bears: En un mundo diminuto, Boonie Bears: una aventura en miniatura, Boonie Bears: Una oso-aventura en miniatura, L'aventure minuscule, Les ours Boonie: L'aventure minuscule, Osos Boonie: Aventuras en miniatura, Xiong chu mei zhi bian xing ji, 熊出没．變形記, Ours Boonie - L'aventure minuscule, A Pequena Aventura - Os Boonie Bears Encolheram!, Boonie Bears The Big Shrink, 熊出没之变形记, Boonie Bears 5