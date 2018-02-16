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Poster of Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
5.7

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink

, 2018
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
China / Animation / 18+
Poster of Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
5.7

Synopsis

Briar and Bramble, two bear brothers who constantly annoy Vick, are about to have a rude awakening. Vick goes to meet them to make them disappear and remove them from his life. During the commotion, all three are caught in by a shrink ray and miniaturized. The tiny team must return to the device to reverse the effects, but their efforts are thwarted by Vick's father. All three of them embark on a crazy race through a beautiful world, right under our feet, not only to return to their right , but also to find their families.

Cast

Gene Hobbs III
Seymore Odd
Joseph S. Lambert
Danny
Siobhan Lumsden
Paul 'Maxx' Rinehart
Tan Xiao
Zhang Wei
Bingjun Zhang
Bingjun Zhang
Director Lin Huida, Ding Liang
Writer Jiang Lin, Qin Wan, Rachel Xu
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 16 February 2018
Release date
28 November 2019 Brazil L
1 March 2019 Canada G
16 February 2018 China
12 September 2019 Colombia
25 September 2019 Indonesia
25 October 2019 Mexico
5 September 2019 Peru
21 December 2018 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $96,845,907
Production Fantawild Animation, Fantawild Pictures
Also known as
Xiong chu mo: Bian Xing ji, Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink, Ayı Kardeşler: Eyvah Ayılar Küçüldü!, Biệt Đội Gấu Mập: Lớn Nhỏ Lẫn Lộn, Boonie Bears: Aventura em Miniatura, Boonie Bears: En un mundo diminuto, Boonie Bears: una aventura en miniatura, Boonie Bears: Una oso-aventura en miniatura, L'aventure minuscule, Les ours Boonie: L'aventure minuscule, Osos Boonie: Aventuras en miniatura, Xiong chu mei zhi bian xing ji, 熊出没．變形記, Ours Boonie - L'aventure minuscule, A Pequena Aventura - Os Boonie Bears Encolheram!, Boonie Bears The Big Shrink, 熊出没之变形记, Boonie Bears 5

Cartoon rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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