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Poster of The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu
5.9
The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu
5.9

The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu

, 2018
The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu
China / Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu
5.9
The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu - Trailer
The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu  Trailer

Cast

Jacky Wu
Jacky Wu
Liu Peiqiang
Qu Chuxiao
Liu Qi
Guangjie Li
Ng Man-tat
Han Ziang
Zhao Jinmai
Han Duoduo
Li Hongchen
Arkadi Sharogradskiy
Zhi Wang
Liu Qi's mom
Cixin Liu
Space Station Officer A
Guo Jingfei
Space Station Officer B
Luoyi Tao
Middle school female teacher
Hexuan Guo
Childhood Liu Qi
Director Frant Gwo
Writer Cixin Liu, Gong Geer, Dongxu Yan, Frant Gwo
Composer Roc Chen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 30 April 2019
World premiere 5 February 2019
Release date
8 February 2019 Australia
5 February 2019 China
8 February 2019 New Zealand
18 April 2019 South Korea
MPAA PG-13
Budget $48,000,000
Worldwide Gross $699,992,512
Production Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communications Company, Alibaba Pictures Group, Base FX
Also known as
Liú Làng Dì Qiú, The Wandering Earth, La tierra errante, 流浪地球, A vándorló Föld, Die wandernde Erde, Lutajuća zemlja, Lưu Lạc Địa Cầu, Pământul rătăcitor, Putující Země, Putujúca Zem, Rändav maa, Rändav maa 2, Sarson zamin, Terra à Deriva, Wędrująca Ziemia, Země na scestí, Περιπλανώμενη Γη, Блуждающая Земля, Мандрівна Земля, 流浪地球：飞跃2020特别版, 流転の地球, כדור הארץ הנודד, 球1, ปฏิบัติการฝ่าสุริยะ, 2019.流浪地球, The Wandering Earth: Beyond, Блукаюча Земля, Странстващата Земя

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu - Trailer
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