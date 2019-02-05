ProductionBeijing Dengfeng International Culture Communications Company, Alibaba Pictures Group, Base FX
Also known as
Liú Làng Dì Qiú, The Wandering Earth, La tierra errante, 流浪地球, A vándorló Föld, Die wandernde Erde, Lutajuća zemlja, Lưu Lạc Địa Cầu, Pământul rătăcitor, Putující Země, Putujúca Zem, Rändav maa, Rändav maa 2, Sarson zamin, Terra à Deriva, Wędrująca Ziemia, Země na scestí, Περιπλανώμενη Γη, Блуждающая Земля, Мандрівна Земля, 流浪地球：飞跃2020特别版, 流転の地球, כדור הארץ הנודד, 球1, ปฏิบัติการฝ่าสุริยะ, 2019.流浪地球, The Wandering Earth: Beyond, Блукаюча Земля, Странстващата Земя