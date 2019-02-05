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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu

Since the day The Wandering Earth project began... there was no going back.

Liu Peiqiang Since the day The Wandering Earth project began... there was no going back.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.