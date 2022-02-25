Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Underground Monster
5.2
Underground Monster
, 2022
Underground Monster
China / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
5.2
Underground Monster
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Underground Monster: Near a remote town, the repeated dumping of toxic waste causes an underground cave dweller to mutate into a hideous monster. A construction team that is digging a tunnel accidentally disturb the creature's hab...
Expand
Cast
Wei Lu
Wei Wei
Chunzhong Zhang
Yue Dongfeng
Li Ruoxi
Director
Huang He
Writer
Huan Niu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
25 February 2022
World premiere
25 February 2022
Release date
27 April 2023
Russia
Кинологистика
27 April 2023
Kazakhstan
12+
27 April 2023
Kyrgyzstan
12+
27 April 2023
Uzbekistan
12+
Budget
$5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$4,836
Production
Tag Productions
Also known as
Di di guai wu, Underground Monster, Potwór z głębin, Мой монстр, Подземный монстр, 地底怪物, هیولای زیرزمینی, Monstruo de las profundidades, 언더그라운드 몬스터, 怪物
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Write review
Updated 20 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Underground Monster
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Underground Monster
Wildwitch
Family, Fantasy
2018, Denmark / Norway / Hungary / Czechia
4.0
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2016, Bulgaria
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree