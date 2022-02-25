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Poster of Underground Monster
5.2
Underground Monster - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Underground Monster
5.2

Underground Monster

, 2022
Underground Monster
China / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Underground Monster
5.2
Underground Monster - Dubbed trailer
Underground Monster  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Underground Monster: Near a remote town, the repeated dumping of toxic waste causes an underground cave dweller to mutate into a hideous monster. A construction team that is digging a tunnel accidentally disturb the creature's hab...

Cast

Wei Lu
Wei Wei
Chunzhong Zhang
Yue Dongfeng
Li Ruoxi
Director Huang He
Writer Huan Niu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 25 February 2022
World premiere 25 February 2022
Release date
27 April 2023 Russia Кинологистика
27 April 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
27 April 2023 Kyrgyzstan 12+
27 April 2023 Uzbekistan 12+
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,836
Production Tag Productions
Also known as
Di di guai wu, Underground Monster, Potwór z głębin, Мой монстр, Подземный монстр, 地底怪物, هیولای زیرزمینی, Monstruo de las profundidades, 언더그라운드 몬스터, 怪物

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Write review
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Underground Monster - Dubbed trailer
Underground Monster Dubbed trailer
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