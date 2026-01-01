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Zhong Kui fu yao
Zhong Kui fu yao
, 2022
Zhong Kui fu yao
China / Action / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Cast
Wang Yige
Ye Changqing
Li Yanfeng
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2022
Film rating
0.0
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0
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Showtimes
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