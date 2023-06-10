Have you ever wondered how you will age? Four 60-year-olds, two twilight loves, their love is kind and pure, romantic and intense. In this limited journey of life, before it is too late, one wants to say "I love you!
CountryChina
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere29 July 2023
World premiere10 June 2023
Release date
21 June 2023
China
3 August 2023
Hong Kong
21 September 2023
Singapore
PG13
Worldwide Gross$5,724
ProductionLian Ray Pictures
Also known as
Wo ai ni!, Love Never Ends, O Amor Nunca Acaba, 我爱你！