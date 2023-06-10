Menu
Poster of Love Never Ends
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Love Never Ends

Love Never Ends

Wo ai ni! 18+
Synopsis

Have you ever wondered how you will age? Four 60-year-olds, two twilight loves, their love is kind and pure, romantic and intense. In this limited journey of life, before it is too late, one wants to say "I love you!
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 July 2023
World premiere 10 June 2023
Release date
21 June 2023 China
3 August 2023 Hong Kong
21 September 2023 Singapore PG13
Worldwide Gross $5,724
Production Lian Ray Pictures
Also known as
Wo ai ni!, Love Never Ends, O Amor Nunca Acaba, 我爱你！
Director
Yan Han
Yan Han
Cast
Ni Dahong
Kara Hui
Tony Leung Ka-fai
Cecilia Yip
Yajin Liu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
