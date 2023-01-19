Menu
Poster of Deep Sea
Kinoafisha Films Deep Sea

Deep Sea

Shen hai 16+
Synopsis

Shenxiu has felt a deep sadness since her mother left. A storm plunges her into a dreamlike world of swirling colour. Led by the Hyjinx, and joined by inventive underwater chef Nanhe, she embarks on a quest to find solace in the Eye of the Deep Sea.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 November 2023
World premiere 19 January 2023
Release date
27 November 2025 Russia 16+
22 January 2023 China
21 February 2024 France TP
10 August 2023 Germany 12
7 October 2023 Great Britain PG
14 March 2024 Kazakhstan
4 July 2024 Netherlands 6
22 August 2024 Qatar
10 May 2024 Spain 7
29 January 2025 Taiwan, Province of China
22 August 2024 UAE TBC
Budget 300,000,000 CNY
Worldwide Gross $133,558,974
Production Blu Digital Group, October Media, Original Force
Also known as
Shen hai, Deep Sea, 深海, Deep Sea. Sakontasunera Bidai Bat, Deep Sea. Viaje a las profundidades, Deep Sea. Viatge a les profunditats, Le Royaume des abysses, Shenhai, Tiefe See, Глубокое море, Океан чудес, 深海レストラン
Director
Tian Xiao Peng
Cast
Tian Xiao Peng
Tingwen Wang
Su Xin
Kuixing Teng
Yang Ting
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills

