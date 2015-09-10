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Poster of Paths of the Soul
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Paths of the Soul
7.5

Paths of the Soul

, 2015
Kang rinpoche
China / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Paths of the Soul
7.5

Cast

Tsring Chodron
Tashi Dawa
Tsewang Dolkar
Jiangcuo Seba
Pei Yang
Nyima Zadui
Director Zhang Yan
Writer Zhang Yan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 January 2023
World premiere 10 September 2015
Release date
10 September 2015 Canada
20 June 2017 China
23 July 2016 Japan
24 May 2018 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $15,441,412
Production He Li Chen Guang International Culture Media(Beijing), Heli Chen'guang International Media, Khorgas Le Vision Pictures
Also known as
Kang rinpoche, Paths of the Soul, Caminos del alma, Ścieżki duszy, Пути душ, ラサへの歩き方〜祈りの2400km, 冈仁波齐, 岡仁波齊, 靈魂的路徑, Kang Rinposhe

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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