Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
1 January 2023
World premiere
10 September 2015
Release date
|10 September 2015
|Canada
|
|
|20 June 2017
|China
|
|
|23 July 2016
|Japan
|
|
|24 May 2018
|South Korea
|
|ALL
Worldwide Gross
$15,441,412
Production
He Li Chen Guang International Culture Media(Beijing), Heli Chen'guang International Media, Khorgas Le Vision Pictures
Also known as
Kang rinpoche, Paths of the Soul, Caminos del alma, Ścieżki duszy, Пути душ, ラサへの歩き方〜祈りの2400km, 冈仁波齐, 岡仁波齊, 靈魂的路徑, Kang Rinposhe