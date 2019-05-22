Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Ang hupa
Ang hupa
Ang hupa
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Sci-Fi
Country
Philippines / China
Runtime
4 hours 39 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
22 May 2019
Release date
31 July 2019
France
Production
Sine Olivia Pilipinas, Spring Films
Also known as
Ang hupa, The Halt, A interrupção, Halte, Kesinti, Στάση, Прекращение, 停止, 末世昏天
Director
Lav Diaz
Cast and Crew
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
