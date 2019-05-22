Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ang hupa
Poster of Ang hupa
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Ang hupa

Ang hupa

Ang hupa 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Philippines / China
Runtime 4 hours 39 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 22 May 2019
Release date
31 July 2019 France
Production Sine Olivia Pilipinas, Spring Films
Also known as
Ang hupa, The Halt, A interrupção, Halte, Kesinti, Στάση, Прекращение, 停止, 末世昏天
Director
Lav Diaz
Lav Diaz
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ang hupa
Genus pan lahi, hayop / Lahi, hayop 6.2
Genus pan lahi, hayop / Lahi, hayop (2020)
The Woman Who Left 7.2
The Woman Who Left (2016)
Season of the Devil 6.9
Season of the Devil (2018)
7.4
A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery (2016)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more