Re dai yu, Wet Season, Saison Humide, 热带雨, Estação das Chuvas, Ham Mai Wai Huachai Man Rak Khru, Pora deszczowa, Η εποχή της βροχής, Сезон дождей, 熱帯雨, 熱帶雨, עונת הגשמים, ห้ามไม่ไหว หัวใจมันรักครู, 웻 시즌
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
LingDrinking again?
AndrewJust a couple with a client.
LingI told you to come home earlier. I've been waiting for ages.
AndrewYou could've gone to bed if you're tired.
LingYou know I'm ovulating today...
AndrewI'm taking a shower.
LingThe doctor said we should still try.
AndrewWe've been trying for eight years.
LingDo you want to or not?
AndrewI'm not in the mood.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.