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Poster of Wet Season
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Wet Season
6.8

Wet Season

, 2019
Wet Season
Singapore, Taiwan, China / Drama / 18+
Poster of Wet Season
6.8

Cast

Koh Jialer
Wei Lun Kok
Christopher Lee
Andrew
Yang Shibin
Father-in-law
Siew Feng Choo
Auntie
Yeo Yann Yann
Ling
Howie Loh
Ling's brother
Lina Ng
Gynaecologist
Director Anthony Chen
Writer Anthony Chen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Singapore / Taiwan / China
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 1 March 2020
World premiere 27 September 2019
Release date
19 February 2020 France U
24 September 2020 Greece Κ-15
4 June 2020 Hong Kong III
28 November 2019 Singapore M18
31 January 2020 Taiwan 輔15級
6 August 2020 Thailand
23 April 2021 USA
Production Giraffe Pictures, Hooq, Rediance
Also known as
Re dai yu, Wet Season, Saison Humide, 热带雨, Estação das Chuvas, Ham Mai Wai Huachai Man Rak Khru, Pora deszczowa, Η εποχή της βροχής, Сезон дождей, 熱帯雨, 熱帶雨, עונת הגשמים, ห้ามไม่ไหว หัวใจมันรักครู, 웻 시즌

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023

Quotes

Ling Drinking again?
Andrew Just a couple with a client.
Ling I told you to come home earlier. I've been waiting for ages.
Andrew You could've gone to bed if you're tired.
Ling You know I'm ovulating today...
Andrew I'm taking a shower.
Ling The doctor said we should still try.
Andrew We've been trying for eight years.
Ling Do you want to or not?
Andrew I'm not in the mood.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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