Ling Drinking again?

Andrew Just a couple with a client.

Ling I told you to come home earlier. I've been waiting for ages.

Andrew You could've gone to bed if you're tired.

Ling You know I'm ovulating today...

Andrew I'm taking a shower.

Ling The doctor said we should still try.

Andrew We've been trying for eight years.

Ling Do you want to or not?