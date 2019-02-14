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Poster of Fall in Love at First Kiss
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Fall in Love at First Kiss
5.9

Fall in Love at First Kiss

, 2019
Yi wen ding qing
China / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Fall in Love at First Kiss
5.9

Cast

Darren Van
Lin Gengxin
Talu Wang
Jiang Zhishu
Yun Lin
Yuan Xiangqin
Kenji Chen
Golden
Cecilia Choi
Gong Shahui
Chih-Yuan Tai
Ah Li
Christopher Lee
Jiang's father
Christy Chung
Jiang's mother
Yunyun Han
Li-Tung Chang
Rickshawman
Tzu-Chiang Chao
Director of Academic Affairs
Director Chen Yushan
Writer Kaoru Tada, Yung-Ting Tseng, Chi-Jou Huang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 14 February 2019
Release date
14 February 2019 China
27 March 2019 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $29,206,238
Production New Classics Media, Tianjin Maoyan Weying Media, Huaxia Film Distribution
Also known as
Yi wen ding qing, Fall In Love At First Kiss, It Started with a Kiss, Itazura na Kiss, Mischievous Kiss, Nụ Hôn Đầu, Sealed with a Kiss, Связанные поцелуем, 一吻定情, Beijo Malicioso, 恶作剧之吻, 淘气小亲亲, Playful Kiss, Влюбиться с первого поцелуя, 我的少女时代2

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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