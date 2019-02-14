5.9Yi wen ding qing
Fall in Love at First Kiss, 2019
China / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Darren Van
Lin Gengxin
Talu Wang
Jiang Zhishu
Kenji Chen
Golden
Cecilia Choi
Gong Shahui
Chih-Yuan Tai
Ah Li
Christopher Lee
Jiang's father
Christy Chung
Jiang's mother
Yunyun Han
Li-Tung Chang
Rickshawman
Tzu-Chiang Chao
Director of Academic Affairs
Director Chen Yushan
Writer Kaoru Tada, Yung-Ting Tseng, Chi-Jou Huang
Film details
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 14 February 2019
Release date
|14 February 2019
|China
|27 March 2019
|South Korea
Worldwide Gross $29,206,238
Production New Classics Media, Tianjin Maoyan Weying Media, Huaxia Film Distribution
Also known as
Yi wen ding qing, Fall In Love At First Kiss, It Started with a Kiss, Itazura na Kiss, Mischievous Kiss, Nụ Hôn Đầu, Sealed with a Kiss, Связанные поцелуем, 一吻定情, Beijo Malicioso, 恶作剧之吻, 淘气小亲亲, Playful Kiss, Влюбиться с первого поцелуя, 我的少女时代2
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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