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Poster of The Family
8.5
Kinoafisha Films The Family
8.5

The Family

, 2015
Jia
Australia, China / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Family
8.5

Cast

Shoufang Deng
Deng, the mother
Lijie Liu
Liu, the father
Xiaomin Liu
Xiaomin
Jiangsheng Jiang
Jiangsheng
Erya Chen
Pingping
Liqin Huang
Liqin
Zepeng Liao
Pengpeng
Xujun Liu
Xujun
Director Shumin Liu
Writer Shumin Liu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia / China
Runtime 4 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 2 September 2015
Release date
2 September 2015 Italy
Production Secular Films, Hoyn Media
Also known as
Jia, The Family, Jia: The Family, Rodzina

Film rating

8.5
Rate 15 votes
8.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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