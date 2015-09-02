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8.5
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The Family
8.5
The Family
, 2015
Jia
Australia, China / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
8.5
Cast
Shoufang Deng
Deng, the mother
Lijie Liu
Liu, the father
Xiaomin Liu
Xiaomin
Jiangsheng Jiang
Jiangsheng
Erya Chen
Pingping
Liqin Huang
Liqin
Zepeng Liao
Pengpeng
Xujun Liu
Xujun
Director
Shumin Liu
Writer
Shumin Liu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia / China
Runtime
4 hours 40 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
2 September 2015
Release date
2 September 2015
Italy
Production
Secular Films, Hoyn Media
Also known as
Jia, The Family, Jia: The Family, Rodzina
More
Film rating
8.5
Rate
15
votes
8.6
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
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