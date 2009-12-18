Menu
Poster of Bodyguards and Assassins
Kinoafisha Films Bodyguards and Assassins

Bodyguards and Assassins

Shi yue wei cheng 18+
Synopsis

In 1905, revolutionist Sun Yat-Sen visits Hong Kong to discuss plans with Tongmenghui members to overthrow the Qing dynasty. But when they find out that assassins have been sent to kill him, they assemble a group of protectors to prevent any attacks.
Bodyguards and Assassins  trailer with russian subtitles
Country Hong Kong / China
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 18 December 2009
Release date
15 August 2010 Russia Кино без границ
18 December 2009 Australia
5 August 2010 Belarus
1 December 2011 Brazil
18 December 2009 China
18 December 2009 Germany 18
18 December 2009 Hong Kong IIB
16 April 2011 Japan
5 August 2010 Kazakhstan
24 December 2009 Taiwan 輔12
18 December 2009 USA
5 August 2010 Ukraine
Budget $23,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,604,537
Production Beijing Poly-bona Film Publishing Company, Cinema Popular
Also known as
Shi yue wei cheng, Bodyguards and Assassins, Bodyguards & Assassins, 十月圍城, Dark October, Guarda-Costas e Assassinos, Guardaespaldas y asesinos, Ihukaitsjad ja palgamõrvarid, Oi fylakes tis epanastasis, Sap yueh wai sing, Strażnicy i zabójcy, Suikastçılar Fedailere Karşı, Testőrök és gyilkosok, Thập Nguyệt Vi Thành, The October Siege, Οι φύλακες της επανάστασης, Телохранители и убийцы, 十月围城, 孫文の義士団
Director
Teddy Chan
Cast
Leon Lai
Tony Leung Ka-fai
Nicholas Tse
Cast and Crew
Stills
