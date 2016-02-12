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Poster of Old Stone
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Old Stone
6.9

Old Stone

, 2016
Lao shi
China, Canada / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Old Stone
6.9

Synopsis

A psychological thriller about a taxi driver battling bureaucracy and legal manipulation in China.

Cast

Gang Chen
Lao Shi
Nai An
Mao Mao
Wang Hongwei
Captain
Zebin Zhang
Li Jiang
Xue'er Luo
Xue'er
Director Johnny Ma
Writer Johnny Ma
Composer Lee Sanders
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 12 February 2016
Worldwide Gross $7,768
Production Maktub Films
Also known as
Lao Shi, Old Stone, Halálos adósság, Pedra Antiga, Старый камень

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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