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Площадки
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Old Stone
6.9
Old Stone
, 2016
Lao shi
China, Canada / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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Similar
6.9
Synopsis
A psychological thriller about a taxi driver battling bureaucracy and legal manipulation in China.
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Cast
Gang Chen
Lao Shi
Nai An
Mao Mao
Wang Hongwei
Captain
Zebin Zhang
Li Jiang
Xue'er Luo
Xue'er
Director
Johnny Ma
Writer
Johnny Ma
Composer
Lee Sanders
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China / Canada
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
12 February 2016
Worldwide Gross
$7,768
Production
Maktub Films
Also known as
Lao Shi, Old Stone, Halálos adósság, Pedra Antiga, Старый камень
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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