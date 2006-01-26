ProductionGolden Harvest Company, Hero China International, China Film Group Corporation (CFGC)
Also known as
Huo Yuan Jia, Fearless, El duelo, 霍元甲, Le maître d'armes, Obávaný bojovník, A Coragem do Guerreiro, Atrotos, Bebaimis, Bezbailīgais, Fara teama, Fearless - Sin miedo, Hoắc Nguyên Giáp, Jet Li - Félelem nélkül, Jet Li's Fearless, Korkusuz, Legend of a Fighter, Lelo Pahad, Neustrasivi, Neustrašivi, Nieustraszony, O Mestre das Armas, Spirit, Supiritto, Untitled Jet Li Project, Άτρωτος, Безстрашен, Безстрашний, Бесстрашный, Huo Yuanjia, Fearless Director's Cut, Félelem nélkül, SPIRIT スピリット, SPIRIT<スピリット>, 무인 곽원갑, Sin miedo, 霍元甲導(演剪輯版)
Anno TanakaSince there's no superiority or inferiority in Wushu, why still have competition?
Huo Yuan JiaI believe that there's no superiority or inferiority in Wushu. Just the distinction of practitioners with different levels of ability. Through the competition we can discover this and meet the true self. Because indeed the antagonist is namely ourself. Only through competition, can one recognise one's true self.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.