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Poster of Fearless
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Fearless
7.6

Fearless

, 2006
Fearless
China, Hong Kong, USA / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Fearless
7.6

Cast

Jet Li
Jet Li
Huo Yuanjia
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Collin Chou
Anthony De Longis
Masato Harada
Mike Leeder
Shido Nakamura
Shido Nakamura
Anno Tanaka
Nathan Jones
Hercules O'Brien
Susan Sun
Moon
Dong Yong
Nong Jinsun
Hee Ching Paw
Yuanjia's Mother
Zhihui Chen
Chin
Director Ronny Yu
Writer Richard Epcar, Chris Chow, Chi-Long To, Bin Wang, Feng Li
Composer Shigeru Umebayashi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Hong Kong / USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 18 March 2006
World premiere 26 January 2006
Release date
9 November 2006 Russia Вест
9 June 2006 Australia
9 November 2006 Belarus
12 March 2007 Czechia
6 September 2006 France
23 June 2006 Great Britain
27 September 2009 Hungary
20 July 2007 Italy
9 November 2006 Kazakhstan
10 November 2006 Lithuania
31 August 2006 Netherlands
22 September 2006 Norway
23 March 2006 South Korea
2 June 2006 Spain
22 September 2006 Sweden
26 January 2006 Taiwan 輔12
26 January 2006 USA
9 November 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $68,072,848
Production Golden Harvest Company, Hero China International, China Film Group Corporation (CFGC)
Also known as
Huo Yuan Jia, Fearless, El duelo, 霍元甲, Le maître d'armes, Obávaný bojovník, A Coragem do Guerreiro, Atrotos, Bebaimis, Bezbailīgais, Fara teama, Fearless - Sin miedo, Hoắc Nguyên Giáp, Jet Li - Félelem nélkül, Jet Li's Fearless, Korkusuz, Legend of a Fighter, Lelo Pahad, Neustrasivi, Neustrašivi, Nieustraszony, O Mestre das Armas, Spirit, Supiritto, Untitled Jet Li Project, Άτρωτος, Безстрашен, Безстрашний, Бесстрашный, Huo Yuanjia, Fearless Director's Cut, Félelem nélkül, SPIRIT スピリット, SPIRIT<スピリット>, 무인 곽원갑, Sin miedo, 霍元甲導(演剪輯版)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 18 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Fearless

Quotes

Anno Tanaka Since there's no superiority or inferiority in Wushu, why still have competition?
Huo Yuan Jia I believe that there's no superiority or inferiority in Wushu. Just the distinction of practitioners with different levels of ability. Through the competition we can discover this and meet the true self. Because indeed the antagonist is namely ourself. Only through competition, can one recognise one's true self.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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