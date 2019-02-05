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Poster of The New King of Comedy
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The New King of Comedy
6.2

The New King of Comedy

, 2019
Xin xi ju zhi wang
China / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The New King of Comedy
6.2

Cast

Wang Baoqiang
Ma Ke
David Torok
Jingwen E.
Rumeng
Quandan Zhang
Charlie
Ruyang Jing
Xiaomi
Qi Zhang
Rumeng's father
Xingzhe Yuan
Rumeng's mother
Pierre Bourdaud
Dwarf
Pierre Bourdaud
Dwarf
Blake Nolan Brown
7 Dwarves (Bashful)
Blake Nolan Brown
7 Dwarves (Bashful)
Zherui Cai
Director
Director Stephen Chow, Herman Yau
Writer Stephen Chow, Ivy Kong, Si-Cheun Lee, Bojun Zhao
Composer Daisuke Hinata
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 10 April 2020
World premiere 5 February 2019
Release date
5 February 2019 China
5 February 2019 USA
Worldwide Gross $95,618,308
Production Star Overseas
Also known as
Xin xi ju zhi wang, The New King of Comedy, 新喜剧之王, 新喜劇之王, A komédia új királya, Tân Vua Hài Kịch, Новый король комедии, 新喜劇王, 신희극지왕, King of Comedy 2, 喜剧之王2, D计划

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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