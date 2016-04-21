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Poster of Another Year
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Another Year
7.0

Another Year

, 2016
Another Year
China / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Another Year
7.0
Director Shengze Zhu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 3 hours 1 minute
Production year 2016
World premiere 21 April 2016
Production Burn the Film Production House
Also known as
You yi nian, Another Year, Kolejny rok, また一年, Yòu yī nián

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 23 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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