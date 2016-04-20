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5.7
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A Shanghai Bride
5.7
A Shanghai Bride
, 2016
Una novia de Shanghai
China, Argentina / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
5.7
Synopsis
Two slayers who survive as they can in the streets of Shanghai have some problems when a ghost hired them to cross the city carrying a stolen coffin from a graveyard, to be able to unite a pair of lovers beyond death.
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Cast
Jiao Jian
Lorena Damonte
Hu Chen-Gwei
Yun Yuyhan
Su-yun Han
Director
Mauro Andrizzi
Writer
Mauro Andrizzi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China / Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
20 April 2016
Release date
29 September 2016
Argentina
Worldwide Gross
$4,698
Production
Mono Films
Also known as
Una novia de Shanghai, A Shanghai Bride
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
11
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
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