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Poster of A Shanghai Bride
5.7
Kinoafisha Films A Shanghai Bride
5.7

A Shanghai Bride

, 2016
Una novia de Shanghai
China, Argentina / Comedy / 18+
Poster of A Shanghai Bride
5.7

Synopsis

Two slayers who survive as they can in the streets of Shanghai have some problems when a ghost hired them to cross the city carrying a stolen coffin from a graveyard, to be able to unite a pair of lovers beyond death.

Cast

Jiao Jian
Lorena Damonte
Hu Chen-Gwei
Yun Yuyhan
Su-yun Han
Director Mauro Andrizzi
Writer Mauro Andrizzi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 20 April 2016
Release date
29 September 2016 Argentina
Worldwide Gross $4,698
Production Mono Films
Also known as
Una novia de Shanghai, A Shanghai Bride

Film rating

5.7
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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