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A Horse with Hope
6.7
A Horse with Hope
, 2015
A Horse with Hope
China / Drama, Family / 18+
About
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Posters
6.7
Synopsis
A horse is like the mother to the orphan Panpan. When the horse is lost, Panpan's world collapses. On the way to find the horse, Panpan and his teacher are searching for the hope together.
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Cast
Huang Lu
Teacher Ai
Zaizhong Wei
Pan Pan
Director
Haibin Bai
Composer
Yajing Ren
,
Fu Wang
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2015
Worldwide Gross
$40,416
Also known as
Shan de na bian you pi ma, A Horse with Hope
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
15
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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