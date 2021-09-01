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Kinoafisha Films Regarding Lambs in the City

Regarding Lambs in the City

, 2015
Regarding Lambs in the City
China / Documentary / 18+
Director Chzhao Cu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2015

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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