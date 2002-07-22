|26 June 2003
|Russia
|12+
|17 March 2004
|Australia
|26 June 2003
|Belarus
|19 December 2002
|China
|5 June 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|2 April 2003
|Denmark
|24 September 2003
|France
|6 February 2003
|Germany
|24 September 2004
|Great Britain
|21 March 2003
|Greece
|19 December 2002
|Hong Kong
|8 October 2004
|Italy
|13 June 2003
|Japan
|26 June 2003
|Kazakhstan
|22 July 2002
|Lithuania
|29 January 2004
|Netherlands
|26 September 2003
|Portugal
|16 January 2003
|Singapore
|24 January 2003
|South Korea
|14 November 2003
|Spain
|28 March 2003
|Sweden
|19 December 2002
|USA
|26 June 2003
|Ukraine
The 'red fight' between Moon and Flying-Snow was filmed in a forest in Mongolia. Director Yimou Zhang had to wait until the leaves had turned yellow, and he even engaged local nomads to gather additional yellow leaves so the ground would be entirely covered. He was so particular about the foliage that he instructed his crew to sort the leaves into four distinct 'classes', each of which was placed at progressively greater distances from the camera.