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Poster of Hero
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Hero
7.6

Hero

, 2002
Hero / Ying xiong
Hong Kong, China / Action / 18+
Poster of Hero
7.6

Cast

Jet Li
Jet Li
Nameless
Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen
Sky
Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Broken Sword
Maggie Cheung
Maggie Cheung
Flying Snow
Ziyi Zhang
Ziyi Zhang
Moon
Chen Daoming
King
Zhongyuan Liu
Scholar
Zheng Tianyong
Old Servant
Yan Qin
Prime Minister
Chang Xiao Yang
General
Director Zhang Yimou
Writer Feng Li, Zhang Yimou, Bin Wang
Composer Dun Tan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong / China
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 22 July 2002
Release date
26 June 2003 Russia 12+
17 March 2004 Australia
26 June 2003 Belarus
19 December 2002 China
5 June 2003 Czechia 12+
2 April 2003 Denmark
24 September 2003 France
6 February 2003 Germany
24 September 2004 Great Britain
21 March 2003 Greece
19 December 2002 Hong Kong
8 October 2004 Italy
13 June 2003 Japan
26 June 2003 Kazakhstan
22 July 2002 Lithuania
29 January 2004 Netherlands
26 September 2003 Portugal
16 January 2003 Singapore
24 January 2003 South Korea
14 November 2003 Spain
28 March 2003 Sweden
19 December 2002 USA
26 June 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $31,000,000
Worldwide Gross $177,395,557
Production Edko Films, Zhang Yimou Studio, China Film Co-Production Corporation
Also known as
Ying xiong, Hero, Héroe, Герой, 英雄, Herói, Hrdina, Ying hung, Anh Hùng, Bevardis, Bohater, Eroul, Gibor, Hero de Zhang Yimou, HERO（2002）, Heroj, Héros, Hős, Iroas, Jet Li's Hero, Junak, Kahraman, Kangelane, Quentin Tarantino Presents Hero, Sankari, Varonis, Ήρωας, हीरो, Anh Hùng (2002), Hero 2002 - Anh Hùng, Jet Li Hero, Yīngxióng, 영웅: 천하의 시작, Hero Welcome Danger, Jing1 Hung4, Yīng Xióng, ヒーロー

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Updated 18 November 2025
Listen to the
soundtrack Hero

Quotes

King of Qin I have just come to a realization! This scroll by Broken Sword contains no secrets of his swordsmanship. What this reveals is his highest ideal. In the first state, man and sword become one and each other. Here, even a blade of grass can be used as a lethal weapon. In the next stage, the sword resides not in the hand but in the heart. Even without a weapon, the warrior can slay his enemy from a hundred paces. But the ultimate ideal is when the sword disappears altogether. The warrior embraces all around him. The desire to kill no longer exists. Only peace remains.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The 'red fight' between Moon and Flying-Snow was filmed in a forest in Mongolia. Director Yimou Zhang had to wait until the leaves had turned yellow, and he even engaged local nomads to gather additional yellow leaves so the ground would be entirely covered. He was so particular about the foliage that he instructed his crew to sort the leaves into four distinct 'classes', each of which was placed at progressively greater distances from the camera.

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