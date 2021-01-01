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Poster of Welcome to Gobi
Kinoafisha Films Welcome to Gobi

Welcome to Gobi

, 2021
Welcome to Gobi
China / Drama / 18+
Poster of Welcome to Gobi

Synopsis

In an industrial small town of Gobi area, Xiao Sichuan, Guokui and Zhenhua worked in the same factory before and became friends with each other. Now each of them has his own trouble, but there is one thing in common, they all owe big

Cast

An Jianlin
Xiao Sichuan
Xiao Libin
Zhenhua
Yang Wen
Guokui
Zhang Xiaoyang
Erlian
Director Hao Dapeng
Writer Hao Dapeng
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 1 January 2021
Release date
1 January 2021 China
Production K5 Film, Videocase (Beijing) Technologies
Also known as
Welcome to Gobi, Бригада: Добро пожаловать в пустыню, 戈壁接触, 欢迎光临

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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