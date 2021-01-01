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Welcome to Gobi
Welcome to Gobi
, 2021
Welcome to Gobi
China / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
In an industrial small town of Gobi area, Xiao Sichuan, Guokui and Zhenhua worked in the same factory before and became friends with each other. Now each of them has his own trouble, but there is one thing in common, they all owe big
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Cast
An Jianlin
Xiao Sichuan
Xiao Libin
Zhenhua
Yang Wen
Guokui
Zhang Xiaoyang
Erlian
Director
Hao Dapeng
Writer
Hao Dapeng
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
1 January 2021
Release date
1 January 2021
China
Production
K5 Film, Videocase (Beijing) Technologies
Also known as
Welcome to Gobi, Бригада: Добро пожаловать в пустыню, 戈壁接触, 欢迎光临
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