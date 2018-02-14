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Poster of Monster Hunt 2
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Monster Hunt 2
5.3

Monster Hunt 2

, 2018
Monster Hunt 2 / Zhuo yao ji 2
China / Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Monster Hunt 2
5.3

Cast

Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Tu Sigu
Boran Jing
Song Tianyin
Bai Baihe
Huo Xiaolan
Li Yuchun
Zhu Jinzhen
Tony Yang
Yun Qing
Sandra Ng
Ying
Eric Tsang
Eric Tsang
Zhugao
Emn Chen
Demon Dancer
Luna Fujimoto
Luna Fujimoto
Princess
Jason Gu
Demon Dancer
Director Raman Hui
Writer Peter Cilella, Wai-Lun Ng, Sunny Chan, Liang Su
Composer Leon Ko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 14 February 2018
World premiere 14 February 2018
Release date
16 February 2018 China
12 March 2020 Italy
16 August 2018 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $361,682,618
Production Edko Films
Also known as
Zhuo yao ji 2, Monster Hunt 2, 捉妖记2, 捉妖記2, Chasseur de monstres 2: Le destin du royaume, Koletise jaht 2, Le avventure di Wuba, Lov na príšerky 2, Lov na příšery 2, Polowanie na potwora 2, Truy Lùng Quái Yêu 2, Upa - Meu Monstro Favorito 2, Охота на монстра 2, モンスター・ハント 王の末裔, モンスター・ハント2, Tróc Yêu Ký 2, 몬스터 헌트 2, 몬스터 헌트 2 요괴사냥단

Film rating

5.3
Rate 11 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack Monster Hunt 2
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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