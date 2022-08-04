Menu
Lighting up the Stars
Ren sheng da shi
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Having been released after serving his sentence, a funeral director accidentally crosses paths with a girl which brings about an unexpected change in his attitude towards life.
Expand
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
4 August 2022
Release date
4 August 2022
Australia
PG
25 May 2024
China
Worldwide Gross
$56,873
Production
Lian Ray Pictures
Also known as
Ren sheng da shi, Lighting Up the Stars, Funeral Family, Thắp Sáng Những Vì Sao, Зажигая звёзды, จุดประกายดาว, 인생대사, 人生大事, 星明かりを見上げれば
Director
Jiangjiang Liu
Cast
Zhu Yilong
Enyou Yang
Ge Wang
Lu Liu
