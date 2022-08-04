Menu
Poster of Lighting up the Stars
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Lighting up the Stars

Lighting up the Stars

Ren sheng da shi 18+
Synopsis

Having been released after serving his sentence, a funeral director accidentally crosses paths with a girl which brings about an unexpected change in his attitude towards life.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 4 August 2022
Release date
4 August 2022 Australia PG
25 May 2024 China
Worldwide Gross $56,873
Production Lian Ray Pictures
Also known as
Ren sheng da shi, Lighting Up the Stars, Funeral Family, Thắp Sáng Những Vì Sao, Зажигая звёзды, จุดประกายดาว, 인생대사, 人生大事, 星明かりを見上げれば
Director
Jiangjiang Liu
Cast
Zhu Yilong
Enyou Yang
Ge Wang
Lu Liu
10 votes
