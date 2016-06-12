Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of On Wings of Eagles
5.6
Kinoafisha Films On Wings of Eagles
5.6

On Wings of Eagles

, 2016
On Wings of Eagles
China, Hong Kong / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of On Wings of Eagles
5.6

Cast

Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Eric Liddell
Bruce Locke
Old Xu Niu
Shawn Dou
Shawn Dou
Xu Niu
Elizabeth Arends
Florence Liddell
Jesse Kove
Jesse Kove
Hugh Johnson
Kuo-Chu Chang
Zach Ireland
David Marshall
Simon Twu
Chen Quan
Augusta Xu-Holland
Catherine Standish
Darren Grosvenor
Gentleman
Richard Sanderson
Dr. Hubbard
Laura Justine Friis Lodahl
Patricia Liddell
Director Stephen Shin, Michael Parker
Writer Rubby Xu, Christopher C. Chan, Michael Parker, Stephen Shin
Composer Scott Greer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 3 November 2017
World premiere 12 June 2016
Release date
3 November 2017 Brazil 16
2 July 2016 China
17 June 2016 Hong Kong
25 April 2018 Italy T
17 June 2016 Macao
17 June 2016 Taiwan
MPAA PG-13
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $155,111
Production Goodland Pictures, Innowave Limited, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
On Wings of Eagles, A sasok szárnya, Em Busca da Liberdade, Indestructible, Inquebrantable, Les Ailes de la Victoire, Na krídlach orlov, Na křídlech orlů, Na skrzydłach orłów, Sulle ali delle aquile, The Last Race, Wings of Eagles, Wings of Freedom - Auf den Schwingen der Freiheit, Zhong ji xing li, Zhongjí Shènglì, Последняя гонка, 最後のランナー, 終極勝利, Invencible

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 7 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for On Wings of Eagles

Fire Will Come
Fire Will Come Drama
2019, Spain / France / Luxembourg
6.0
The Last King
The Last King Drama, History
2016, Norway
6.0
Strangerland
Strangerland Drama, Thriller
2015, Australia
5.0
Words and Pictures
Words and Pictures Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
6.0
Run Boy Run
Run Boy Run Action, Biography, Drama
2013, Germany / France / Poland
7.0
The Company You Keep
The Company You Keep Sport
2012, USA
6.0
Against the Current
Against the Current Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
6.0
Against the Current
Against the Current Drama
2009, USA
6.0
Spring 1941
Spring 1941 Drama
2008, Israel / Poland
5.0
Fireproof
Fireproof Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2008, USA
6.0
The Great Raid
The Great Raid Action, Drama, War
2005, USA / Australia
6.0
Goodbye Bafana
Goodbye Bafana History, Drama, Biography
2007, Germany / France / Italy / Great Britain / Belgium / South Africa / Luxembourg
7.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more