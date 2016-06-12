ProductionGoodland Pictures, Innowave Limited, BondIt Media Capital
Also known as
On Wings of Eagles, A sasok szárnya, Em Busca da Liberdade, Indestructible, Inquebrantable, Les Ailes de la Victoire, Na krídlach orlov, Na křídlech orlů, Na skrzydłach orłów, Sulle ali delle aquile, The Last Race, Wings of Eagles, Wings of Freedom - Auf den Schwingen der Freiheit, Zhong ji xing li, Zhongjí Shènglì, Последняя гонка, 最後のランナー, 終極勝利, Invencible
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 7 July 2025
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.