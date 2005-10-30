ProductionMerchant Ivory Productions, Sony Pictures Classics, Shanghai Film Group
Also known as
The White Countess, 上海の伯爵夫人, A Condessa Branca, A Condessa Russa, A fehér grófnő, Bela grofica, Biała hrabina, Den ryska grevinnan, Ha'rozenet ha'levana, I kontessa tis Shangais, La comtessa russa, La comtesse blanche, La condesa blanca, La condesa rusa, La contessa bianca, Valge krahvinna, Valkoinen kreivitär, Η κοντέσσα της Σαγκάης, Белая графиня, Бялата графиня, 伯爵夫人, 異國情緣, bila hrabenka
Film rating
5.8
Rate14 votes
6.5IMDb
Quotes
Todd JacksonShe is the Countess Sofia Alexeyevna Belinskaya. She has everything that I wanted for this place. She has the allure, the tragedy, the weariness. She knows that history has no place for her kind anymore. She is perfect. My - my center piece.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.