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Poster of The White Countess
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The White Countess
5.8

The White Countess

, 2005
The White Countess
Great Britain, USA, Germany, China / Romantic / 18+
Poster of The White Countess
5.8

Cast

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Todd Jackson
Natasha Richardson
Natasha Richardson
Countess Sofia Belinskya
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Princess Vera Belinskya
Hiroyuki Sanada
Hiroyuki Sanada
John Wood
John Wood
Prince Peter Belinsky
Madeleine Daly
Katya
Wang Luoyong
Lynn Redgrave
Olga Belinskya
Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Samuel Feinstein
Madeleine Potter
Madeleine Potter
Grushenka
Timur Engalychev
Feinstein Child
Lucy Sutton
Feinstein Child
Director James Ivory
Writer Kazuo Ishiguro
Composer Richard Robbins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA / Germany / China
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 31 March 2006
World premiere 30 October 2005
Release date
13 April 2006 Russia Парадиз 12+
30 October 2005 Belgium 12
10 February 2006 Italy
13 April 2006 Kazakhstan
9 June 2006 Spain
30 October 2005 USA
13 April 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $16,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,092,682
Production Merchant Ivory Productions, Sony Pictures Classics, Shanghai Film Group
Also known as
The White Countess, 上海の伯爵夫人, A Condessa Branca, A Condessa Russa, A fehér grófnő, Bela grofica, Biała hrabina, Den ryska grevinnan, Ha'rozenet ha'levana, I kontessa tis Shangais, La comtessa russa, La comtesse blanche, La condesa blanca, La condesa rusa, La contessa bianca, Valge krahvinna, Valkoinen kreivitär, Η κοντέσσα της Σαγκάης, Белая графиня, Бялата графиня, 伯爵夫人, 異國情緣, bila hrabenka

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Todd Jackson She is the Countess Sofia Alexeyevna Belinskaya. She has everything that I wanted for this place. She has the allure, the tragedy, the weariness. She knows that history has no place for her kind anymore. She is perfect. My - my center piece.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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