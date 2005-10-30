She is the Countess Sofia Alexeyevna Belinskaya. She has everything that I wanted for this place. She has the allure, the tragedy, the weariness. She knows that history has no place for her kind anymore. She is perfect. My - my center piece.

Todd Jackson She is the Countess Sofia Alexeyevna Belinskaya. She has everything that I wanted for this place. She has the allure, the tragedy, the weariness. She knows that history has no place for her kind anymore. She is perfect. My - my center piece.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.