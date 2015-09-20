Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Cecil, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Bill Hill, Armando Iannucci, Georgia Pritchett, David Quantick, Andy Riley, Tony Roche, Will Smith, Simon Blackwell, Roger Drew, Chris Addison, Frank Rich, Ian Martin, Sean Gray
Winner
6.7
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Cecil, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Bill Hill, Armando Iannucci, Georgia Pritchett, David Quantick, Andy Riley, Tony Roche, Will Smith, Simon Blackwell, Roger Drew, Chris Addison, Frank Rich, Ian Martin, Sean Gray
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Modern Family
Paul Corrigan, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Stephen Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Jeffrey Richman, Kenny Schwartz, Chuck Tatham, Brad Walsh, Rick Wiener, Sally Young, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham, Vali Chandrasekaran, Elaine Ko, Megan Ganz
8.1
Louie
Dave Becky, Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Vernon Chatman, Adam Escott, Pamela Adlon, Stiven Rayt, John Skidmore
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jack Burditt, Tina Fey, Jerry Kupfer, David Miner, Allison Silverman, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, Dan Rubin, Dara Schnapper, Sam Means, Eric Gurian, Lon Zimmet
8.4
Transparent
Nisha Ganatra, Victor Hsu, Rick Rosenthal, Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Bridget Bedard
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jack Burditt, Tina Fey, Jerry Kupfer, David Miner, Allison Silverman, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, Dan Rubin, Dara Schnapper, Sam Means, Eric Gurian, Lon Zimmet
7.8
A Parks and Recreation SpecialParks and Recreation
Donick Cary, Greg Daniels, Dean Holland, David Hyman, Dave King, Howard Klein, David Miner, Amy Poehler, Morgan Sackett, Matt Murray, Michael Schur, Alan Yang, Harris Wittels, Aisha Muharrar Harris Wittels' nomination was posthumous.
6.8
Silicon Valley
Alec Berg, Mike Judge, Dan O'Keefe, Michael Rotenberg, Clay Tarver, Ron Weiner, Jim Kleverweis, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky, Tom Lassally, Sung-Jin Lee, Carrie Kemper
7.8
A Parks and Recreation SpecialParks and Recreation
Donick Cary, Greg Daniels, Dean Holland, David Hyman, Dave King, Howard Klein, David Miner, Amy Poehler, Morgan Sackett, Matt Murray, Michael Schur, Alan Yang, Harris Wittels, Aisha Muharrar Harris Wittels' nomination was posthumous.
7.7
Modern Family
Paul Corrigan, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Stephen Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Jeffrey Richman, Kenny Schwartz, Chuck Tatham, Brad Walsh, Rick Wiener, Sally Young, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham, Vali Chandrasekaran, Elaine Ko, Megan Ganz
8.1
Louie
Dave Becky, Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Vernon Chatman, Adam Escott, Pamela Adlon, Stiven Rayt, John Skidmore
8.4
Transparent
Nisha Ganatra, Victor Hsu, Rick Rosenthal, Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Bridget Bedard
6.8
Silicon Valley
Alec Berg, Mike Judge, Dan O'Keefe, Michael Rotenberg, Clay Tarver, Ron Weiner, Jim Kleverweis, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky, Tom Lassally, Sung-Jin Lee, Carrie Kemper
Guymon Casady, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, George Raymond Richard Martin, Christopher Newman, Greg Spence, David Benioff, Vince Gerardis, Lisa McAtackney, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman
Winner
8.6
Game of Thrones
Guymon Casady, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, George Raymond Richard Martin, Christopher Newman, Greg Spence, David Benioff, Vince Gerardis, Lisa McAtackney, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman
Winner
All nominees
8.9
Better Call Saul
Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Nina Jack, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Bob Odenkirk, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Melissa Bernstein
8.3
Homeland
Claire Danes, Alexander Cary, Alex Gansa, Lesli Linka Glatter, Howard Gordon, Patrick Harbinson, Chip Johannessen, Michael Klick, Meredith Stiehm, Ran Tellem, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir, Lauren White
8.3
House of Cards
, David Fincher, Dana Brunetti, John David Coles, Andrew Davies, Michael Dobbs, Joshua Donen, John Mankiewicz, Eric Roth, Frank Pugliese, Karen Moore, Robert Zotnowski, Beau Willimon, Jay Carson
8.6
Orange Is the New Black
Mark A. Burley, Stephen Falk, Jenji Kohan, Neri Kyle Tannenbaum, Lisa Vinnecour, Sara Hess, Tara Herrmann
8.9
Better Call Saul
Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Nina Jack, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Bob Odenkirk, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Melissa Bernstein
9.0
Downton Abbey
Julian Fellowes, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, Chris Croucher
8.3
Homeland
Claire Danes, Alexander Cary, Alex Gansa, Lesli Linka Glatter, Howard Gordon, Patrick Harbinson, Chip Johannessen, Michael Klick, Meredith Stiehm, Ran Tellem, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir, Lauren White
8.3
House of Cards
, David Fincher, Dana Brunetti, John David Coles, Andrew Davies, Michael Dobbs, Joshua Donen, John Mankiewicz, Eric Roth, Frank Pugliese, Karen Moore, Robert Zotnowski, Beau Willimon, Jay Carson
8.4
Mad Men
Semi Chellas, Jon Hamm, Scott Hornbacher, Janet Leahy, Tom Smuts, Mettyu Ueyner, Blake McCormick, Erin Levy
8.6
Orange Is the New Black
Mark A. Burley, Stephen Falk, Jenji Kohan, Neri Kyle Tannenbaum, Lisa Vinnecour, Sara Hess, Tara Herrmann
9.0
Downton Abbey
Julian Fellowes, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, Chris Croucher
Robert Alvarez, Ken Bruce, Eddy Houchins, Larry Leichliter, Brian A. Miller, Curtis Lelash, Jennifer Pelphrey, Pernelle Hayes, Rob Sorcher, Patrick McHale, Amalia Levari, Bert Youn, Tom Herpich
Winner
8.3
Over the Garden Wall
Robert Alvarez, Ken Bruce, Eddy Houchins, Larry Leichliter, Brian A. Miller, Curtis Lelash, Jennifer Pelphrey, Pernelle Hayes, Rob Sorcher, Patrick McHale, Amalia Levari, Bert Youn, Tom Herpich
Winner
All nominees
6.5
Bob's Burgers
Loren Bouchard, Jim Dauterive, Bernard Derriman, Dan Fybel, Gordon Kent, Joel Kuwahara, Mark McJimsey, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Gregory Thompson, Kelvin Yu, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Wendy Molyneux, Nora Smith, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder, Tyree Dillihay, Steven Davis For episode "Can't Buy Me Math"
8.7
Archer
Bryan Fordney, Matt Thompson, Adam Reed, Casey Willis, Neal Holman, Eric Sims For the episode "Pocket Listing"
7.9
South Park
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Adrien Beard, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bill Hader, Bruce Howell, Eric Stough, Jack Shih, Jenny Yu For episode "Freemium Isn't Free"
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Matthew Faughnan, Chris Clements, Scott Brutz, Stephanie Gillis For episode "Treehouse of Horror XXV"
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Matthew Faughnan, Chris Clements, Scott Brutz, Stephanie Gillis For episode "Treehouse of Horror XXV"
8.7
Archer
Bryan Fordney, Matt Thompson, Adam Reed, Casey Willis, Neal Holman, Eric Sims For the episode "Pocket Listing"
6.5
Bob's Burgers
Loren Bouchard, Jim Dauterive, Bernard Derriman, Dan Fybel, Gordon Kent, Joel Kuwahara, Mark McJimsey, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Gregory Thompson, Kelvin Yu, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Wendy Molyneux, Nora Smith, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder, Tyree Dillihay, Steven Davis For episode "Can't Buy Me Math"
7.9
South Park
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Adrien Beard, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bill Hader, Bruce Howell, Eric Stough, Jack Shih, Jenny Yu For episode "Freemium Isn't Free"