Primetime Emmy Awards 2015

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 2015

Site Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 20 September 2015
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Veep 6.7
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Cecil, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Bill Hill, Armando Iannucci, Georgia Pritchett, David Quantick, Andy Riley, Tony Roche, Will Smith, Simon Blackwell, Roger Drew, Chris Addison, Frank Rich, Ian Martin, Sean Gray
All nominees
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Paul Corrigan, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Stephen Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Jeffrey Richman, Kenny Schwartz, Chuck Tatham, Brad Walsh, Rick Wiener, Sally Young, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham, Vali Chandrasekaran, Elaine Ko, Megan Ganz
Louie 8.1
Louie
Dave Becky, Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Vernon Chatman, Adam Escott, Pamela Adlon, Stiven Rayt, John Skidmore
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jack Burditt, Tina Fey, Jerry Kupfer, David Miner, Allison Silverman, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, Dan Rubin, Dara Schnapper, Sam Means, Eric Gurian, Lon Zimmet
Transparent 8.4
Transparent
Nisha Ganatra, Victor Hsu, Rick Rosenthal, Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Bridget Bedard
A Parks and Recreation Special 7.8
A Parks and Recreation Special Parks and Recreation
Donick Cary, Greg Daniels, Dean Holland, David Hyman, Dave King, Howard Klein, David Miner, Amy Poehler, Morgan Sackett, Matt Murray, Michael Schur, Alan Yang, Harris Wittels, Aisha Muharrar Harris Wittels' nomination was posthumous.
Silicon Valley 6.8
Silicon Valley
Alec Berg, Mike Judge, Dan O'Keefe, Michael Rotenberg, Clay Tarver, Ron Weiner, Jim Kleverweis, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky, Tom Lassally, Sung-Jin Lee, Carrie Kemper
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Guymon Casady, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, George Raymond Richard Martin, Christopher Newman, Greg Spence, David Benioff, Vince Gerardis, Lisa McAtackney, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman
All nominees
Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul
Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Nina Jack, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Bob Odenkirk, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Melissa Bernstein
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Claire Danes, Alexander Cary, Alex Gansa, Lesli Linka Glatter, Howard Gordon, Patrick Harbinson, Chip Johannessen, Michael Klick, Meredith Stiehm, Ran Tellem, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir, Lauren White
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
, David Fincher, Dana Brunetti, John David Coles, Andrew Davies, Michael Dobbs, Joshua Donen, John Mankiewicz, Eric Roth, Frank Pugliese, Karen Moore, Robert Zotnowski, Beau Willimon, Jay Carson
Orange Is the New Black 8.6
Orange Is the New Black
Mark A. Burley, Stephen Falk, Jenji Kohan, Neri Kyle Tannenbaum, Lisa Vinnecour, Sara Hess, Tara Herrmann
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Julian Fellowes, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, Chris Croucher
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Semi Chellas, Jon Hamm, Scott Hornbacher, Janet Leahy, Tom Smuts, Mettyu Ueyner, Blake McCormick, Erin Levy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor
Transparent For playing "Maura Pfefferman".
Winner
All nominees
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Shameless For playing "Frank Gallagher".
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Episodes For playing "Matt LeBlanc".
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
House of Lies For playing "Marty Kaan".
Louis C.K.
Louis C.K.
Louie For playing "Louie".
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
black-ish For playing "Andre 'Dre' Johnson".
Will Forte
Will Forte
The Last Man on Earth For playing "Phil Miller".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Mad Men For playing "Don Draper".
Winner
All nominees
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
The Newsroom For playing "Will McAvoy".
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul For playing "Jimmy McGill".
Kyle Chandler
Kyle Chandler
Bloodline For playing "John Rayburn".
House of Cards For playing "Francis Underwood".
Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan For playing "Ray Donovan".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Veep For playing "President Selina Meyer".
Winner
All nominees
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
Nurse Jackie For playing "Jackie Peyton".
Amy Beth Schumer
Amy Beth Schumer
Inside Amy Schumer For playing "Amy".
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin
Grace and Frankie For playing "Frankie".
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
The Comeback For playing "Valerie Cherish".
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
A Parks and Recreation Special For playing "Leslie Knope".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
How to Get Away with Murder For playing "Annalise Keating".
Winner
All nominees
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
Mad Men For playing "Peggy Olson".
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany
Orphan Black For playing "Sarah/Alison/Cosima/Helena/Rachel and Krystal".
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Empire For playing "Cookie Lyon".
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Homeland For playing "Carrie Mathison".
Robin Wright
Robin Wright
House of Cards For playing "Claire Underwood".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Hale
Tony Hale
Veep For playing "Gary Walsh".
Winner
All nominees
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
Brooklyn Nine-Nine For playing "Captain Ray Holt".
Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key
Key and Peele For playing various characters
Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For playing "Titus Andromedon".
Adam Driver
Adam Driver
Girls For playing "Adam Sackler".
Ty Burrell
Ty Burrell
Modern Family For playing "Phil Dunphy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Game of Thrones For playing "Tyrion Lannister".
Winner
All nominees
Ben Mendelsohn
Ben Mendelsohn
Bloodline For playing "Danny Rayburn".
Jim Carter
Jim Carter
Downton Abbey For playing "Charles Carson".
Jonathan Banks
Jonathan Banks
Better Call Saul For playing "Mike Ehrmantraut".
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
The Good Wife For playing "Eli Gold".
Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
House of Cards For playing "Doug Stamper".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Mom For playing "Bonnie".
Winner
All nominees
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik
The Big Bang Theory For playing "Amy Farrah Fowler".
Gaby Hoffmann
Gaby Hoffmann
Transparent For playing "Ali Pfefferman".
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash
Getting On For playing "Denise 'Didi' Ortley".
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon
Saturday Night Live For playing various characters
Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen
Modern Family For playing "Claire Dunphy".
Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For playing "Jacqueline Voorhees".
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky
Veep For playing "Amy Brookheimer".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba
Orange Is the New Black For playing "Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren".
Winner
All nominees
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks
Mad Men For playing "Joan Harris".
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
The Good Wife For playing "Diane Lockhart".
Joanne Froggatt
Joanne Froggatt
Downton Abbey For playing "Anna Bates".
Lena Headey
Lena Headey
Game of Thrones For playing "Cersei Lannister".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Reg E. Cathey
House of Cards For playing "Freddy".
Winner
All nominees
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Homeland For playing "Dar Adal".
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
The Good Wife For playing "Louis Canning".
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
The Blacklist For playing "Alan Fitch".
Pablo Schreiber
Pablo Schreiber
Orange Is the New Black For playing "George 'Pornstache' Mendez".
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
Masters of Sex For playing "Barton Scully".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Margo Martindale
Margo Martindale
The Americans For playing: "Claudia". For episode: "I Am Abassin Zadran".
Winner
All nominees
Khandi Alexander
Scandal For playing "Maya Pope".
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Masters of Sex For playing "Margaret Scully".
Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg
Game of Thrones For playing "Lady Olenna Tyrell".
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
House of Cards For playing "Rachel Posner".
Cicely Tyson
How to Get Away with Murder For playing "Ophelia Hartness".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
Transparent For playing "Marcy".
Winner
All nominees
Louis C.K.
Louis C.K.
Saturday Night Live For playing various characters
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For playing "Richard Wayne Gary Wayne".
Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks
The Comedians For playing "Mel Brooks".
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Inside Amy Schumer For playing "Juror #10".
Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Saturday Night Live For playing various characters
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Shameless For playing "Sheila Jackson".
Winner
All nominees
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For playing "Marcia Clark".
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
The Big Bang Theory For playing "Dr. Beverly Hofstadter".
Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon
Louie For playing "Pamela".
Gaby Hoffmann
Gaby Hoffmann
Girls For playing "Caroline Sackler".
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
Modern Family For playing "Sal".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
Over the Garden Wall 8.3
Over the Garden Wall
Robert Alvarez, Ken Bruce, Eddy Houchins, Larry Leichliter, Brian A. Miller, Curtis Lelash, Jennifer Pelphrey, Pernelle Hayes, Rob Sorcher, Patrick McHale, Amalia Levari, Bert Youn, Tom Herpich
Winner
All nominees
Bob's Burgers 6.5
Bob's Burgers
Loren Bouchard, Jim Dauterive, Bernard Derriman, Dan Fybel, Gordon Kent, Joel Kuwahara, Mark McJimsey, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Gregory Thompson, Kelvin Yu, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Wendy Molyneux, Nora Smith, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder, Tyree Dillihay, Steven Davis For episode "Can't Buy Me Math"
Archer 8.7
Archer
Bryan Fordney, Matt Thompson, Adam Reed, Casey Willis, Neal Holman, Eric Sims For the episode "Pocket Listing"
South Park 7.9
South Park
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Adrien Beard, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bill Hader, Bruce Howell, Eric Stough, Jack Shih, Jenny Yu For episode "Freemium Isn't Free"
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Matthew Faughnan, Chris Clements, Scott Brutz, Stephanie Gillis For episode "Treehouse of Horror XXV"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Hank Azaria For playing Moe Szyslak and Pedicab Driver in episode: "The Princess Guide".
Winner
All nominees
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Tress MacNeille For playing Laney Fontaine, Shauna and Mrs. Muntz in episode: "My Fare Lady".
Robot Chicken 7.6
Robot Chicken
Seth Green For playing Batman, The Count, Bryan Mills, Liam Neeson, Pirates, Quarterback, and The Nerd in episode: "Victoria's Secret of Nimph".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Dan Castellaneta For playing Homer Simpson in episode: "Bart's New Friend".
Family Guy 8.6
Family Guy
Seth MacFarlane For playing Brian Griffin, Dr. Hartman, Peter Griffin, and Stewie Griffin in episode: "Our Idiot Brian".
Bob's Burgers 6.5
Bob's Burgers
John Roberts For playing Linda Belcher and Tim in episode: "Eat, Spray, Linda".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Inside Amy Schumer
Inside Amy Schumer
Kyle Dunnigan, Jim Roach Song: "Girl You Don't Need Make Up", Episode: "Cool with It (2015)"
Winner
All nominees
The Oscars The Oscars
Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez Song: "Moving Pictures"
Sons of Anarchy 7.2
Sons of Anarchy
Kurt Sutter, Bob Thiele Jr., The White Buffalo Song: "Come Join the Murder", Episode: "Papa's Goods (2014)"
The Comedians The Comedians
Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez Song: "Kiss an Old Man", Episode: "Celebrity Guest (2015)"
How Murray Saved Christmas How Murray Saved Christmas
Walter Murphy, Mike Reiss Song: "You Gotta Believe"
Glee 6.8
Glee
Darren Criss Song: "This Time", Episode: "Dreams Come True (2015)"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Transparent 8.4
Transparent
Dustin O'Halloran
Winner
All nominees
Penny Dreadful
Penny Dreadful
Abel Korzeniowski
The Dovekeepers The Dovekeepers
Jeff Beal
Tyrant 7.3
Tyrant
Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna
Marco Polo 8.2
Marco Polo
Daniele Luppi
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
David Nutter For Mother's Mercy (2015)
Winner
All nominees
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa For Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken (2015)
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Tim Van Patten For Eldorado (2014)
The Knick 8.5
The Knick
Steven Soderbergh For Method and Madness (2014)
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Lesli Linka Glatter For From A to B and Back Again (2014)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Transparent 8.4
Transparent
Jill Soloway For Best New Girl (2014)
Winner
All nominees
The Last Man on Earth 6.9
The Last Man on Earth
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller For Alive in Tucson (2015)
Silicon Valley 6.8
Silicon Valley
Mike Judge For Sand Hill Shuffle (2015)
Louie 8.1
Louie
Louis C.K. For Sleepover (2015)
Veep 6.7
Veep
Armando Iannucci For Testimony (2015)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Kahane Cooperman, Jon Stewart, Jennifer Flanz, Justin Melkmann, Timothy Greenberg, Hillary Kun, Steve Bodow, Jill Katz, Adam Lowitt, Pamela DePace, Stuart Miller
Winner
All nominees
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
John Oliver, Liz Stanton, Tim Carvell
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
David Letterman, Jude Brennan, Rob Burnett, Jerry Foley, Barbara Gaines, Maria Pope, Sheila Rogers, Matt Roberts, Brian Teta, Kathy Mavrikakis, Nancy Agostini, Michael Buczkiewicz
The Colbert Report The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Barry Julien, Matt Lappin, Tanya Michnevich, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Emily Lazar, Meredith Bennett
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel Live!
David Craig, Ken Crosby, Doug DeLuca, Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Jason Schrift, Gary Greenberg, Josh Weintraub, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron, Seth Weidner, Jill Leiderman, Tony Romero
Primetime Emmy / Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Citizenfour 7.8
Citizenfour
Mathilde Bonnefoy, Laura Poitras, Dirk Wilutzky
Winner
All nominees
The Great Invisible The Great Invisible
Margaret Brown, Julie Goldman, Jason Orans, Lois Vossen
Hot Girls Wanted 6.1
Hot Girls Wanted
Rashida Jones, Jill Bauer, Ronna Gradus
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Veep 6.7
Veep
Allison Jones, Pat Moran, Meredith Tucker
Winner
All nominees
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Jeff Greenberg
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jennifer Euston, Meredith Tucker
Transparent 8.4
Transparent
Eyde Belasco
Louie 8.1
Louie
Gayle Keller
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Nina Gold, Carla Stronge, Robert Sterne
Winner
All nominees
Orange Is the New Black 8.6
Orange Is the New Black
Jennifer Euston
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Carrie Audino, Laura Schiff
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Jill Trevellick
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
Laray Mayfield, Julie Schubert
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Olive Kitteridge
Olive Kitteridge
Carolyn Pickman, Laura Rosenthal
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Eric Dawson, Meagan Lewis, Robert J. Ulrich
American Crime 7.9
American Crime
Kim Coleman, Beth Sepko
Bessie 6.7
Bessie
Jackie Burch, Billy Hopkins
American Crime 7.9
American Crime
Kim Coleman, Beth Sepko
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Eric Dawson, Meagan Lewis, Robert J. Ulrich
Bessie 6.7
Bessie
Jackie Burch, Billy Hopkins
Wolf Hall
Wolf Hall
Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Masterclass Masterclass
Jacqueline Glover, Karen Goodman, Sheila Nevins, Kirk Simon, Lin Arison For episode: "Alan Alda".
Winner
Masterclass Masterclass
Jacqueline Glover, Karen Goodman, Sheila Nevins, Kirk Simon, Lin Arison For episode: "Alan Alda".
Winner
All nominees
Girl Meets World 8.0
Girl Meets World
Mark Blutman, Michael Jacobs, Jeff Menell, Matthew Nelson, Frank Pace
Dog with a Blog
Dog with a Blog
Jim Hope, Michael B. Kaplan, Leo Clarke, Jessica Kaminsky
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall For routines: "Wave", "When I Go" and "Wind Beneath My Wings." Tied with Derek Hough, Julianne Hough & Tessandra Chavez for Dancing with the Stars (2005).
Winner
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming
Virunga 8.1
Virunga
Franklin Dow
Winner
All nominees
Cobain: Montage of Heck 7.5
Cobain: Montage of Heck Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck
James Whitaker
Citizenfour 7.8
Citizenfour
Laura Poitras
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst 7.5
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst
Marc Smerling for episode: "Chapter 2: Poor Little Rich Boy"
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief 6.6
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief
Samuel Painter
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Reality Programming
Deadliest Catch
Deadliest Catch
David Reichert, Todd Stanley, Breck Warwick, Matthew Fahey, Steve Wright For episode: "A Brotherhood Tested".
Winner
All nominees
Life Below Zero Life Below Zero
Terence Pratt, Oliver Lynch, Simeon Houtman, Mark St. Marie, Benji Lanpher For episode: "Darkness Falls"
Project Runway 7.7
Project Runway
Gus Dominguez For episode: "The Rainway".
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
Peter Rieveschl, Alan Weeks, Petr Cikhart, Josh Gitersonke, Ryan O'Donnell For episode: "Morocc' and Roll".
Survivor
Survivor
Cinematography Team. For episode: "Survivor Warfare (Worlds Apart)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Bessie 6.7
Bessie
Jeffrey Jur
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Michael Goi For episode: "Monsters Among Us".
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
Chris Manley For episode: "Part 1".
Houdini 8.1
Houdini
Karl Walter Lindenlaub For episode: "Part 1".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Mike & Molly 7.7
Mike & Molly
Gary Baum For episode: "Checkpoint Joyce".
Winner
All nominees
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Steven V. Silver For episode: "The Expedition Approximation".
2 Broke Girl$ 8.2
2 Broke Girl$ 2 Broke Girls
Chris La Fountaine For episode: "And the Old Bike Yarn".
The Millers The Millers
Gary Baum For episode: "Con-Troversy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Jonathan Freeman For episode: "Golden Days for Boys and Girls".
Winner
All nominees
The Good Wife 8.5
The Good Wife
Fred Murphy For episode: "The Line".
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
Martin Ahlgren For episode: "Chapter 29".
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Gregory Middleton For episode: "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken".
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Anette Haellmigk For episode: "Sons of the Harpy".
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Robert McLachlan For episode: "The Dance of Dragons".
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Fabian Wagner For episode: "Hardhome".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie
Transparent 8.4
Transparent
Nancy Jarzynko, Marie Schley For episode "Symbolic Exemplar"
Winner
All nominees
Gotham 7.7
Gotham
Lisa Padovani, Danielle Schembre-Burakovsy For episode "Under the Knife"
The Mindy Project 8.6
The Mindy Project
Gala Autumn, Salvador Pérez Jr., Ivy Heather Thaide For episode "San Francisco Bae"
The Mindy Project 8.6
The Mindy Project
Gala Autumn, Salvador Pérez Jr., Ivy Heather Thaide For episode "San Francisco Bae"
Empire 6.8
Empire
Sukari McGill, Rita McGhee For episode "The Lyon's Roar"
Olive Kitteridge
Olive Kitteridge
Jenny Eagan, Debbie Holbrook For episode "Incoming Tide"
Empire 6.8
Empire
Eileen McCahill, Paolo Nieddu For episode "Pilot"
Gotham 7.7
Gotham
Lisa Padovani, Danielle Schembre-Burakovsy For episode "Under the Knife"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Lou Eyrich, Ken van Duyne, Elizabeth Macey For episode: "Monsters Among Us".
Winner
All nominees
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
John Dunn, James Hammer, Joseph La Corte, Maria Zamansky For episode: "Golden Days for Boys and Girls".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special
Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show Starring Katy Perry Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show Starring Katy Perry
Marina Toybina, Courtney Webster
Winner
Drunk History 6.1
Drunk History
Cassandra Conners, Christina Mongini For episode: "Hollywood".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Multiplatform Storytelling
The Singles Project The Singles Project
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program
Emma Approved Emma Approved
Tamara Krinsky, Kate Rorick, Tracy Bitterolf, Bernie Su, Alexandra Edwards
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Social TV Experience
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon, Gavin Purcell, Marina Cockenberg, Christine Friar, Felicia Daniels
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - User Experience and Visual Design
Sleepy Hollow Virtual Reality Experience Sleepy Hollow Virtual Reality Experience
Noam Dromi, Jay Williams, Robin Benty
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief 6.6
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief
Alex Gibney
Winner
All nominees
Cobain: Montage of Heck 7.5
Cobain: Montage of Heck Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck
Brett Morgen
Citizenfour 7.8
Citizenfour
Laura Poitras
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst 7.5
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst
Andrew Jarecki for episode "Chapter 2: Poor Little Rich Boy"
Sonic Highways Sonic Highways
Dave Grohl for episode "Washington D.C."
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Olive Kitteridge
Olive Kitteridge
Lisa Cholodenko
Winner
All nominees
Bessie 6.7
Bessie
Dee Rees
The Honourable Woman 7.9
The Honourable Woman
Hugo Blick
The Missing 8.3
The Missing
Tom Shenklend
Wolf Hall
Wolf Hall
Piter Kosminski
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Ryan Murphy For Monsters Among Us (2014)
Houdini 8.1
Houdini
Uli Edel
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Chuck O'Neil For episode: "20103".
Winner
All nominees
The Colbert Report The Colbert Report
Jim Hoskinson For episode: "11040".
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jerry Foley For episode: "4214".
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Dave Diomedi For episode: Ellen DeGeneres/Neil Young (2015)
Inside Amy Schumer
Inside Amy Schumer
Ryan McFaul, Amy Beth Schumer For episode: "12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special
Don Roy King
Winner
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst 7.5
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst
Jason Blum, Marc Smerling, Andrew Jarecki, Zachary Stuart-Pontier
Winner
All nominees
American Masters American Masters
Michael Kantor, Susan Lacy, Julie Sacks, Robert Trachtenberg, Junko Tsunashima
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief 6.6
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief
Sara Bernstein, Alex Gibney, Sheila Nevins, Lawrence Wright, Chris Wilson, Kristen Vaurio
Winner
All nominees
Cobain: Montage of Heck 7.5
Cobain: Montage of Heck Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck
Sara Bernstein, Brett Morgen, Sheila Nevins, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Lawrence Mestel, Frances Bean Cobain
The Case Against 8 The Case Against 8
Sara Bernstein, Sheila Nevins, Ryan White, Ben Cotner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Amy Wood, Monte Haught, Michelle Ceglia, Sherri B. Hamilton, Daina Daigle
Winner
All nominees
Bessie 6.7
Bessie
Monty Schuth, Lawrence Davis, Iasia Merriweather, Victor Jones-Moore
Olive Kitteridge
Olive Kitteridge
Cydney Cornell
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Bettie O. Rogers, Joseph Whitmeyer, Jodi Mancuso, Inga Thrasher, Jennifer Serio, Cara Hannah For episode: "Martin Freeman/Charli XCX".
Winner
All nominees
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Renee Ferruggia, Stacey Morris, Jerilynn Stephens, Shawn Finch, James Dunham, Giannandrea Marongiu For: "Episode 818B".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Nic Collins For "Episode 6".
Winner
All nominees
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Francesca Paris, Sarah Stamp, Lisa DelleChiaie For episode "Eldorado".
The Knick 8.5
The Knick
Rose Chatterton, Jerry DeCarlo, Victor DeNicola, Suzy Mazzarese-Allison, Christine Cantrell For episode: "Get the Rope".
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Arturo Rojas, Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson, Ai Nakata For episode: "Person to Person".
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks, Gary Machin, Nicola Mount, Laura Pollock, Rosalia Culora For episode: "Mother's Mercy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Hollywood Game Night Hollywood Game Night
Jane Lynch
Winner
All nominees
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Tom Bergeron
The Taste The Taste
Anthony Bourdain
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Cat Deeley
Project Runway 7.7
Project Runway
Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Tome of the Unknown Tome of the Unknown: Harvest Melody
Nick Cross
Winner
Over the Garden Wall 8.3
Over the Garden Wall
Nick Cross
Winner
Adventure Time 8.2
Adventure Time
Tom Herpich For episode "Walnuts & Rain"
Winner
Tome of the Unknown Tome of the Unknown: Harvest Melody
Chris Tsirgiotis
Winner
Gravity Falls 9.1
Gravity Falls
Alonso Ramirez Ramos For episode "Not What He Seems"
Winner
King Star King King Star King
J.J. Villard For episode "Fat Frank's Fantasy Lounge"
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual in Animation
Robot Chicken 7.6
Robot Chicken
Brad Schaffer For episode: "Robot Chicken's Bitch Pudding Special".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Lydia Tenaglia, Christopher Collins, Anthony Bourdain, Tom Vitale, Sandra Zweig, Erik Osterholm
Winner
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Lydia Tenaglia, Christopher Collins, Anthony Bourdain, Tom Vitale, Sandra Zweig, Erik Osterholm
Winner
All nominees
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Dzheyms Lipton, Jeff Wurtz, Shawn Tesser
Sonic Highways Sonic Highways
John Cutcliffe, Dave Grohl, John Silva, John Ramsay, James A. Rota, Gaby Skolnek, Kristen Welsh
StarTalk StarTalk
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Brian Lovett, Michael Kovnat, Drew Pulley, Helen Matsos
Vice Vice
Bill Maher, Jonah Kaplan, Bradley J. Levin, Ben Anderson, Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti, Tim Clancy
StarTalk StarTalk
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Brian Lovett, Michael Kovnat, Drew Pulley, Helen Matsos
Sonic Highways Sonic Highways
John Cutcliffe, Dave Grohl, John Silva, John Ramsay, James A. Rota, Gaby Skolnek, Kristen Welsh
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Dzheyms Lipton, Jeff Wurtz, Shawn Tesser
Vice Vice
Bill Maher, Jonah Kaplan, Bradley J. Levin, Ben Anderson, Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti, Tim Clancy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Interactive Program
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Winner
All nominees
Talking Dead Talking Dead
@midnight @midnight
Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins
Olive Kitteridge For playing: "Henry Kitteridge".
Winner
All nominees
Mark Rylance
Mark Rylance
Wolf Hall For playing: "Thomas Cromwell".
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
American Crime For playing "Russ".
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo
Nightingale For playing: "Peter Snowden".
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Houdini For playing "Harry Houdini".
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais
Derek For playing: "Derek". For episode: "Derek: The Special".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Olive Kitteridge For playing "Olive Kitteridge".
Winner
All nominees
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Honourable Woman For playing: "Nessa Stein".
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
American Crime For playing: "Barb".
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Live from Lincoln Center For "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - In Concert with the New York Philharmonic". For playing "Mrs. Lovett".
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Bessie For playing: "Bessie Smith".
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
American Horror Story For playing: "Elsa Mars".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Sam Barker, Oscar Dominguez, Craig Housenick, Johnny Bradley, Daniel K. Boland For episode: "818A".
Winner
All nominees
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Kieran Healy, Harry Sangmeister, George Harvey, Harrison Lippman For episode: "Finale".
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Simon Miles, Matthew Cotter, Suzanne Sotelo For episode: "1911A".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Phil Hymes, Geoff Amoral, Rick McGuinness For episode: "Host: Amy Adams".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show Starring Katy Perry Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show Starring Katy Perry
Robert T. Barnhart, Pete Radice, David Grill, Jason Rudolph
Winner
All nominees
The Oscars The Oscars
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Andy O'Reilly, Jon Kusner
The 57th Annual Grammy Awards The 57th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, Andy O'Reilly, Jon Kusner, Patrick Boozer, Harrison Lippman
Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special
Phil Hymes, Geoff Amoral, Rick McGuinness
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited Series
Olive Kitteridge
Olive Kitteridge
Tom Hanks, Frances McDormand, Jane Anderson, David Coatsworth, Gary Goetzman, Steve Shareshian
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Jennifer Salt, Jessica Sharzer, Robert M. Williams Jr., James Wong, Brad Falchuk, Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall
American Crime 7.9
American Crime
Julie Hébert, Stacy A. Littlejohn, John Ridley, Lori-Etta Taub, Michael J. McDonald, Diana Son, Keith Huff
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Design
Manhattan 8.2
Manhattan
Jeremy Cox, Jon Hassell, Dan Gregoras, Griffin Frazen
Winner
All nominees
Bosch 7.3
Bosch
Rod Basham, J.J. Gerber, Grant Lau, J. Michael Radtke
Olive Kitteridge
Olive Kitteridge
Synderela Peng, Garson Yu, John Robson, Alex Pollini, Michael Lane Parks
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Kyle Cooper, Ryan Murphy, Lee Nelson, Nadia Tzuo
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Christopher Allen Nelson, Michael Mekash, Jillian Erickson, Kim Ayers, Lucy O'Reilly
Winner
All nominees
Houdini 8.1
Houdini
Gregor Eckstein For episode: "Night 1".
Olive Kitteridge
Olive Kitteridge
Gerald Quist, Christien Tinsley, Liz Bernstrom
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Melanie Demetri, Sarah Egan, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivkovic
Winner
All nominees
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Mathu Andersen For episode: "ShakesQueer".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Jane Walker, Nicola Matthews Episode: "Mother's Mercy (2015)"
Winner
All nominees
Sons of Anarchy 7.2
Sons of Anarchy
Tracey Anderson, Michelle Garbin, Tami Lane, Sabine Roller Episode: "Faith and Despondency (2014)"
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Joseph Farulla, Michele Paris, Alexandra Urvois Episode: "What Jesus Said (2014)"
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Jennifer Greenberg, Ron Pipes, Maurine Burke, Lana Horochowski Episode: "Person to Person (2015)"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Motion Design
How We Got to Now How We Got to Now
Chris Sayer, Pete Mellor, Miles Donovan, Luke Best
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Peter Chakos For episode: "The Comic Book Store Regeneration".
Winner
All nominees
Hot in Cleveland 8.2
Hot in Cleveland
Ron Volk For episode: "I Hate Goodbyes".
Mike & Molly 7.7
Mike & Molly
Stephen Prime For episode: "Fight to the Finish".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Bessie 6.7
Bessie
Rachel Portman
Winner
All nominees
24: Live Another Day 24: Live Another Day
Sean Callery For episode: "11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.".
The Missing 8.3
The Missing
Dominik Scherrer For episode: "Eden".
Sofia the First
Sofia the First
Kevin Kliesch For episode: "The Curse of Princess Ivy".
Away and Back 6.1
Away and Back
William Ross
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Mac Quayle For episode: "Orphans".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
Jeff Beal For episode "Chapter 32"
Winner
All nominees
Tyrant 7.3
Tyrant
Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna For episode "Pilot"
Outlander 8.2
Outlander
Bear McCreary For episode "Sassenach"
The Paradise
The Paradise
Maurizio Malagnini For "Episode 8"
Chef's Table Chef's Table
Duncan Thum For episode "Francis Mallmann"
Penny Dreadful
Penny Dreadful
Abel Korzeniowski For the episode "Closer Than Sisters"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
Stevie Wonder Songs in the Key of Life an All Star Grammy Salute Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life - An All Star Grammy Salute
Greg Phillinganes
Winner
All nominees
The Oscars The Oscars
Stephen Oremus
Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
Christopher Guardino, Matthew Sklar
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Alan Gilbert For Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - In Concert with the New York Philharmonic (2014).
Peter Pan Live! Peter Pan Live!
David Chase
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Narrator
The Roosevelts: An Intimate History The Roosevelts: An Intimate History
Peter Coyote For episode: "Get Action (1858-1901)".
Winner
All nominees
Hubble's Cosmic Journey Hubble's Cosmic Journey
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Too Cute! Too Cute!
Henry Strozier For episode: "Tubby Puppies".
Operation Orangutan Operation Orangutan
Miranda Richardson
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin
Anthony Mendez For episode: "Chapter Fourteen".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst 7.5
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst
Richard Hankin, Shelby Siegel, Zachary Stuart-Pontier, Caitlyn Greene For episode: "Chapter 1: A Body in the Bay".
Winner
