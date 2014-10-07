Barry Allen has spent his whole life running away from something: first from bullies, then from the pain of losing his mother at a young age. As time went on, he grew up and started running to work, where he became known as the perpetually late forensic scientist. But this life comes to an end when a lightning bolt and the activation of a particle accelerator turn Barry into the Flash - the fastest man alive. As he explores his new abilities, he fights criminals, finds new friends, and uncovers the truth about what really happened on the day his mother died.

