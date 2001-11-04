Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 2001

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 2001

Site Shubert Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 4 November 2001
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Sarah Jessica Parker, Jenny Bicks, Cindy Chupack, Michael Patrick King, John P. Melfi, Darren Star
Winner
All nominees
Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm in the Middle
Linwood Boomer, Michael Glouberman, Alan J. Higgins, Todd Holland, Ken Kwapis, Jeffrey Melman, Gary Murphy, Andrew Orenstein, Alex Reid, James Simons, Bob Stevens, Neil Thompson
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Ray Romano, Tom Caltabiano, Tucker Cawley, Jennifer Crittenden, Lisa Helfrich Jackson, Ken Ornstein, Rory Rosegarten, Phil Rosenthal, Lew Schneider, Aaron Shure, Steve Skrovan, Stu Smiley, Jeremy Stevens, Kathy Ann Stumpe
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Bruce Alden, Adam Barr, James Burrows, Peter Chakos, Jeff Greenstein, Alex Herschlag, Tim Kaiser, David Kohan, Kari Lizer, Jhoni Marchinko, Max Mutchnick, Jon Kinnally, Tracy Poust
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Kelsey Grammer, Gayle Abrams, David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Bob Daily, Rob Hanning, Sam Johnson, Lori Kirkland Baker, David Lee, David Lloyd, Chris Marcil, Dan O'Shannon, Mark Reisman, Jon Sherman, Eric Zicklin
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Ray Romano, Tom Caltabiano, Tucker Cawley, Jennifer Crittenden, Lisa Helfrich Jackson, Ken Ornstein, Rory Rosegarten, Phil Rosenthal, Lew Schneider, Aaron Shure, Steve Skrovan, Stu Smiley, Jeremy Stevens, Kathy Ann Stumpe
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Kelsey Grammer, Gayle Abrams, David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Bob Daily, Rob Hanning, Sam Johnson, Lori Kirkland Baker, David Lee, David Lloyd, Chris Marcil, Dan O'Shannon, Mark Reisman, Jon Sherman, Eric Zicklin
Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm in the Middle
Linwood Boomer, Michael Glouberman, Alan J. Higgins, Todd Holland, Ken Kwapis, Jeffrey Melman, Gary Murphy, Andrew Orenstein, Alex Reid, James Simons, Bob Stevens, Neil Thompson
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Bruce Alden, Adam Barr, James Burrows, Peter Chakos, Jeff Greenstein, Alex Herschlag, Tim Kaiser, David Kohan, Kari Lizer, Jhoni Marchinko, Max Mutchnick, Jon Kinnally, Tracy Poust
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Kevin Falls, Kristin Harms, Michael Hissrich, Lawrence O'Donnell, Thomas Schlamme, Aaron Sorkin, John Wells, Llewellyn Wells
Winner
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Kevin Falls, Kristin Harms, Michael Hissrich, Lawrence O'Donnell, Thomas Schlamme, Aaron Sorkin, John Wells, Llewellyn Wells
Winner
All nominees
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Neal Baer, R. Scott Gemmill, Dee Johnson, Jonathan Kaplan, Christopher Misiano, Jack Orman, Joe Sachs, Wendy Spence, Meredith Stiehm, Richard Thorpe, John Wells
The Practice
The Practice
David E. Kelley, Joseph Berger-Davis, Robert Breech, Todd Ellis Kessler, Christina Musrey, Gary M. Strangis, Pamela J. Wisne
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Neal Baer, R. Scott Gemmill, Dee Johnson, Jonathan Kaplan, Christopher Misiano, Jack Orman, Joe Sachs, Wendy Spence, Meredith Stiehm, Richard Thorpe, John Wells
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Henry Bronchtein, Martin Bruestle, Mitchell Burgess, David Chase, Brad Grey, Todd A. Kessler, Ilene S. Landress, Terence Winter, Robin Green
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
William M. Finkelstein, William N. Fordes, Arthur W. Forney, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Kati Johnston, Gary Karr, Lynn Mamet, Kathy McCormick, Arthur Penn, Barry Schindel, Richard Sweren, Dick Wolf
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
William M. Finkelstein, William N. Fordes, Arthur W. Forney, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Kati Johnston, Gary Karr, Lynn Mamet, Kathy McCormick, Arthur Penn, Barry Schindel, Richard Sweren, Dick Wolf
The Practice
The Practice
David E. Kelley, Joseph Berger-Davis, Robert Breech, Todd Ellis Kessler, Christina Musrey, Gary M. Strangis, Pamela J. Wisne
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Henry Bronchtein, Martin Bruestle, Mitchell Burgess, David Chase, Brad Grey, Todd A. Kessler, Ilene S. Landress, Terence Winter, Robin Green
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace For playing: "Will Truman".
Winner
All nominees
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier For playing: "Frasier Crane".
Ray Romano
Ray Romano
Everybody Loves Raymond For playing: "Ray Barone".
Frankie Muniz
Malcolm in the Middle For playing: "Malcolm Wilkerson".
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
3rd Rock from the Sun For playing: "Dick Solomon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos For playing: "Tony Soprano".
Winner
All nominees
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
Gideon's Crossing For playing: "Ben Gideon".
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The West Wing For playing: "Josiah Bartlet".
Dennis Franz
NYPD Blue For playing: "Andy Sipowicz".
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
The West Wing For playing: "Sam Seaborn".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Patricia Heaton
Patricia Heaton
Everybody Loves Raymond For playing: "Debra Barone".
Winner
All nominees
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City For playing: "Carrie Bradshaw".
Jane Kaczmarek
Malcolm in the Middle For playing: "Lois".
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Will & Grace For playing: "Grace Adler".
Calista Flockhart
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal For playing: "Ally McBeal".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos For playing: "Carmela Soprano".
Winner
All nominees
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
The Sopranos For playing: "Jennifer Melfi".
Amy Brenneman
Amy Brenneman
Judging Amy For playing: "Amy Gray".
Marg Helgenberger
Marg Helgenberger
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation For playing: "Catherine Willows".
Sela Ward
Sela Ward
Once and Again For playing: "Lily Manning".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Peter MacNicol
Peter MacNicol
Ally McBeal For playing: "John Cage".
Winner
All nominees
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Ally McBeal For playing: "Larry Paul".
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace For playing: "Jack McFarland".
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier For playing: "Niles Crane".
Piter Boyl
Everybody Loves Raymond For playing: "Frank Barone".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
The West Wing For playing: "Josh Lyman".
Winner
All nominees
Dominic Chianese
Dominic Chianese
The Sopranos For playing: "Junior Soprano".
Richard Schiff
Richard Schiff
The West Wing For playing: "Toby Ziegler".
Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli
The Sopranos For playing: "Christopher Moltisanti".
John Spencer
The West Wing For playing: "Leo McGarry".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Doris Roberts
Everybody Loves Raymond For playing: "Marie Barone".
Winner
All nominees
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Friends For playing: "Rachel Green".
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall
Sex and the City For playing "Samantha Jones".
Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally
Will & Grace For playing: "Karen Walker".
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Friends For playing: "Phoebe Buffay".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
The West Wing For playing: "C.J. Cregg".
Winner
All nominees
Tyne Daly
Tyne Daly
Judging Amy For playing: "Maxine Gray".
Maura Tierney
Maura Tierney
ER For playing: "Abby Lockhart".
Aida Turturro
Aida Turturro
The Sopranos For playing: "Janice Soprano".
Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing
The West Wing For playing: "Abbey Bartlet".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Tammy Blanchard
Tammy Blanchard
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows For playing "Young Judy Garland".
Winner
All nominees
Anne Bancroft
Haven For playing: "Mama Gruber".
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald
Wit For playing: "Susie Monahan".
Brenda Blethyn
Anne Frank: The Whole Story For playing: "Auguste Van Pels".
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her For playing: "Rebecca Waynon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Emerson
Michael Emerson
The Practice For playing "William Hinks".
Winner
All nominees
James Cromwell
James Cromwell
ER For playing "Bishop Lionel Stewart". For episode "A Walk In The Woods".
Oliver Platt
Oliver Platt
The West Wing For playing "Oliver Babish".
Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey
Once and Again For playing "Aaron Brooks". For episode "Stranger's And Brother's".
René Auberjonois
The Practice For playing "Judge Mantz". For episode "We Hold These Truths".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Sally Field
Sally Field
ER For playing "Maggie Wyczenski".
Winner
All nominees
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
The District For playing "Sherry Regan".
Dana Delany
Dana Delany
Family Law For playing "Mary Sullivan". For episode "Safe At Home".
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Boston Public For playing "Mrs. Peters".
Annabella Sciorra
The Sopranos For playing "Gloria Trillo".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Frasier For playing "Jackson Riley". For episode "The Show Must Go Off".
Winner
All nominees
Michael York
The Lot For playing "Colin Rhome". For episode "Daddy Dearest, Stiffed".
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Friends For playing "Richard Crosby".
Robert Loggia
Malcolm in the Middle For playing "Grandpa Victor". For episode "Grandparents".
Victor Garber
Victor Garber
Frasier For playing "Ferguson". For episode "Taking Liberties".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
Frasier For playing "Lana Gardner".
Winner
All nominees
Bernadette Peters
Ally McBeal For playing "Cassandra Lewis".
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
Malcolm in the Middle For playing "Grandma Ida". For episode "Grandparents".
Jami Gertz
Ally McBeal For playing "Kimmy Bishop".
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Friends For playing "Cecilia Monroe". For episode "The One With Joey's New Brain".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
The PJs The PJs
Ja'net DuBois For playing "Mrs. Avery". For episode "Let's Get Ready To Rumba".
Winner
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Hank Azaria For playing various characters. For episode "Worst Episode Ever".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Thomas Schlamme For episode "In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen", parts I and II.
Winner
All nominees
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Laura Innes For episode "Shibboleth".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Allen Coulter For episode "University".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Tim Van Patten For episode "Amour Fou".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Steve Buscemi For episode "Pine Barrens".
ER 8.3
ER
Jonathan Kaplan For episode "The Visit".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm in the Middle
Todd Holland For episode "Bowling".
Winner
All nominees
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Charles McDougall For episode "Easy Come, Easy Go".
Ed Ed
James Frawley For the pilot.
Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm in the Middle
Jeffrey Melman For episode "Flashback".
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
James Burrows For episode "Lows In The Mid-Eighties".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, John Bush, Larry Doyle, Jon F. Vein, John Frink, Tom Gammill, Dan Greaney, Ron Hauge, John W. Hyde, Al Jean, Rob LaZebnik, Tim Long, Tom Martin, Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Frank Mula, Carolyn Omine, Don Payne, Bonita Pietila, Max Pross, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Mike Scully, Matt Selman, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Julie Thacker-Scully, Michael Wolf, Laurie Biernacki For episode "Homr".
Winner
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, John Bush, Larry Doyle, Jon F. Vein, John Frink, Tom Gammill, Dan Greaney, Ron Hauge, John W. Hyde, Al Jean, Rob LaZebnik, Tim Long, Tom Martin, Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Frank Mula, Carolyn Omine, Don Payne, Bonita Pietila, Max Pross, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Mike Scully, Matt Selman, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Julie Thacker-Scully, Michael Wolf, Laurie Biernacki For episode "Homr".
Winner
All nominees
Futurama 9.3
Futurama
Matt Groening, J. Stewart Burns, David X. Cohen, Brian J. Cowan, Eric Horsted, Eric Kaplan, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Rich Moore, Lew Morton, Bill Odenkirk, Brian Sheesley, Gregg Vanzo, Patric M. Verrone For episode "Amazon Women In The Mood".
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Richard Appel, Glenn Berger, Joseph A. Boucher, Alan R. Cohen, Greg Daniels, Jim Dauterive, Jon F. Vein, Alan Freedland, Alex Gregory, Kley Holl, Johnny Hardwick, Norm Hiscock, Piter Hayk, John W. Hyde, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Paul Lieberstein, Anthony Lioi, Mark McJimsey, John Rice, Michael Rotenberg, Garland Testa, Michael Wolf, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky For episode "Chasing Bobby".
As Told by Ginger
As Told by Ginger As Told By Ginger
Kate Boutilier, Eryk Casemiro, Gábor Csupó, Cella Nichols Duffy, Maureen Iser, Emily Kapnek, Sylvia Keulen, Arlene Klasky, Mark Risley For episode "Hello Stranger".
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Richard Appel, Glenn Berger, Joseph A. Boucher, Alan R. Cohen, Greg Daniels, Jim Dauterive, Jon F. Vein, Alan Freedland, Alex Gregory, Kley Holl, Johnny Hardwick, Norm Hiscock, Piter Hayk, John W. Hyde, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Paul Lieberstein, Anthony Lioi, Mark McJimsey, John Rice, Michael Rotenberg, Garland Testa, Michael Wolf, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky For episode "Chasing Bobby".
The Powerpuff Girls The Powerpuff Girls
Robert Alvarez, Lauren Faust, Craig McCracken, John McIntyre, Amy Keating Rogers, Genndy Tartakovsky For episode "Moral Decay & Meet The Beat Alls".
The Powerpuff Girls The Powerpuff Girls
Robert Alvarez, Lauren Faust, Craig McCracken, John McIntyre, Amy Keating Rogers, Genndy Tartakovsky For episode "Moral Decay & Meet The Beat Alls".
As Told by Ginger
As Told by Ginger As Told By Ginger
Kate Boutilier, Eryk Casemiro, Gábor Csupó, Cella Nichols Duffy, Maureen Iser, Emily Kapnek, Sylvia Keulen, Arlene Klasky, Mark Risley For episode "Hello Stranger".
Futurama 9.3
Futurama
Matt Groening, J. Stewart Burns, David X. Cohen, Brian J. Cowan, Eric Horsted, Eric Kaplan, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Rich Moore, Lew Morton, Bill Odenkirk, Brian Sheesley, Gregg Vanzo, Patric M. Verrone For episode "Amazon Women In The Mood".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
Allosaurus: A Walking with Dinosaurs Special The Ballad of Big Al
Kate Bartlett, Tim Haines, Mick Kaczorowski, Mike Milne, Michael Olmert, Sharon Reed, William Sargent
Winner
Allosaurus: A Walking with Dinosaurs Special The Ballad of Big Al
Kate Bartlett, Tim Haines, Mick Kaczorowski, Mike Milne, Michael Olmert, Sharon Reed, William Sargent
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Ondrej Nekvasil, Jan Vlasák, Marie Raskova For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Dan Davis, Ian Hall, Stephanie Ziemer For Part I.
On Golden Pond On Golden Pond
Matthew C. Jacobs, Eugene Lee, Joe Bevacqua
61* 61*
Denise Hudson, Anne D. McCulley, Rusty Smith
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Dan Davis, Ian Hall, Stephanie Ziemer For Part I.
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
Rob Harris, Matthew Robinson, Peter Wenham
On Golden Pond On Golden Pond
Matthew C. Jacobs, Eugene Lee, Joe Bevacqua
61* 61*
Denise Hudson, Anne D. McCulley, Rusty Smith
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Multi-Camera Series
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Melinda Ritz, Glenda Rovello For episode "Lows In The Mid Eighties".
Winner
All nominees
Bette Bette
Lynda Burbank, Bernard Vyzga For the pilot.
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Roy Christopher, Ron Olsen For episode "Cranes Go Caribbean".
Friends 8.2
Friends
Greg J. Grande, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart For episode with "Monica And Chandler's Wedding".
Three Sisters Three Sisters
Dwight Jackson, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart For the pilot.
Three Sisters Three Sisters
Dwight Jackson, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart For the pilot.
Friends 8.2
Friends
Greg J. Grande, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart For episode with "Monica And Chandler's Wedding".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Single Camera Series
Boston Public Boston Public
Paul Eads, Jan Pascale, Mindy Roffman For episode "Chapter One".
Winner
Boston Public Boston Public
Paul Eads, Jan Pascale, Mindy Roffman For episode "Chapter One".
Winner
All nominees
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Ed Check, Jeremy Conway, Karin Wiesel Holmes For episode "Where There's Smoke".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Bob Shaw, Scott P. Murphy, Janet Shaw For episode "Amour Fou".
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Kenneth Hardy, Ellen Totleben For episode "Noel".
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Cherie Baker, Brenda Meyers-Ballard For episode "Friends And Lovers".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Bob Shaw, Scott P. Murphy, Janet Shaw For episode "Amour Fou".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Peter Pan Peter Pan
John Iacovelli, Aaron King
Winner
All nominees
Mad TV MADtv
Cece De Stefano, Daryn-Reid Goodall, D. Martyn Bookwalter, John Sabato For episode "#610".
The 43rd Annual Grammy Awards The 43rd Annual Grammy Awards
Bob Keene, Brian J. Stonestreet
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Keaton S. Walker, Tamlyn Wright
Copperfield: Tornado of Fire Copperfield: Tornado of Fire
David Eckert, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Keaton S. Walker, Tamlyn Wright
The 43rd Annual Grammy Awards The 43rd Annual Grammy Awards
Bob Keene, Brian J. Stonestreet
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Ken Miller, Nikki Valko
Winner
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Ken Miller, Nikki Valko
Winner
All nominees
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Jeff Greenberg
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Tracy Lilienfield
Ed Ed
Brett Goldstein, Carol Kelsay, Jonathan Strauss, Todd Thaler, Bonnie Zane
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Jennifer McNamara
Ed Ed
Brett Goldstein, Carol Kelsay, Jonathan Strauss, Todd Thaler, Bonnie Zane
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller, Kevin Scott
Winner
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller, Kevin Scott
Winner
All nominees
Once and Again
Once and Again
Amy Lippens, Lizzie Scheck
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Suzanne Ryan
Once and Again
Once and Again
Amy Lippens, Lizzie Scheck
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Sheila Jaffe, Georgianne Walken
The Practice
The Practice
Janet Gilmore, Megan McConnell
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
61* 61*
Mali Finn
Winner
All nominees
When Billie Beat Bobby When Billie Beat Bobby
Molly Lopata
Wit Wit
Leo Davis, Ellen Lewis, Juliet Taylor
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Deirdre Bowen, Mary V. Buck, Susan Edelman, Tina Gerussi
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Meg Liberman, Nancy Bishop, Suzanne Smith, Job Gosschalk, Risa Kes, Cami Patton, Angela A. Terry
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Di Carling
Wit Wit
Leo Davis, Ellen Lewis, Juliet Taylor
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Meg Liberman, Nancy Bishop, Suzanne Smith, Job Gosschalk, Risa Kes, Cami Patton, Angela A. Terry
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
The Teen Files The Teen Files
Allison Grodner, Arnold Shapiro, Karen Haystead Duzy For episode "Surviving High School".
Winner
All nominees
King Gimp King Gimp
Susan Hannah Hadary, Lisa Heller, Sheila Nevins, Nancy Walzog, William A. Whiteford
Peter Pan Peter Pan
Marc Bauman, Kris Slava, Tom McCoy, David Walmsley
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Wally Berger, Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem
Rugrats
Rugrats
Eryk Casemiro, Gábor Csupó, Cella Nichols Duffy, Jim Duffy, Arlene Klasky, Pernelle Hayes, Susan Ward
Peter Pan Peter Pan
Marc Bauman, Kris Slava, Tom McCoy, David Walmsley
Rugrats
Rugrats
Eryk Casemiro, Gábor Csupó, Cella Nichols Duffy, Jim Duffy, Arlene Klasky, Pernelle Hayes, Susan Ward
King Gimp King Gimp
Susan Hannah Hadary, Lisa Heller, Sheila Nevins, Nancy Walzog, William A. Whiteford
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Wally Berger, Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
Blast! Blast!
Jonathan Vanderkolff, Jim Moore, George Pinney
Winner
Blast! Blast!
Jonathan Vanderkolff, Jim Moore, George Pinney
Winner
All nominees
Target Stars on Ice Target Stars on Ice
Sandra Bezic, Christopher Dean, Lea Ann Miller, Jayne Torvill, Michael Siebert
Bojangles Bojangles
Henry LeTang
Grounded for Life Grounded for Life
Kenny Ortega For episode "Mrs. Finnerty, You Have A Lovely Daughter".
Target Stars on Ice Target Stars on Ice
Sandra Bezic, Christopher Dean, Lea Ann Miller, Jayne Torvill, Michael Siebert
Peter Pan Peter Pan
Patti Colombo
Miss America Pageant Miss America Pageant
Barry Lather
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Non-Fiction Programming
Land of the Mammoth Land of the Mammoth
John Davey, Didier Portal, Noel Smart
Winner
Land of the Mammoth Land of the Mammoth
John Davey, Didier Portal, Noel Smart
Winner
All nominees
Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks
Hiro Narita, Henry Adebonojo, Greg Andracke, Brian Sewell
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Ken Burns, Buddy Squires For episode "A Masterpiece By Midnight".
Survivor
Survivor
Tom Cowan, Richard Dallett, Scott Duncan, Randall Einhorn, Tom Gleeson, Mark Hryma, Mark 'Ninja' Lynch, Michael Murray, Peter Pescell, Peter Pilafian, Matt Sohn, Fed Wetherbee, Jim Harrington, Brian Marleau, Michael Dillon, Paul Moss, Len Beard, Leighton De Barros, Raj Gibson, Ryan Mooney, John Tattersall, Martin Unversaw For episode "A Honeymoon Or Not".
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Sandra Chandler
Survivor
Survivor
Tom Cowan, Richard Dallett, Scott Duncan, Randall Einhorn, Tom Gleeson, Mark Hryma, Mark 'Ninja' Lynch, Michael Murray, Peter Pescell, Peter Pilafian, Matt Sohn, Fed Wetherbee, Jim Harrington, Brian Marleau, Michael Dillon, Paul Moss, Len Beard, Leighton De Barros, Raj Gibson, Ryan Mooney, John Tattersall, Martin Unversaw For episode "A Honeymoon Or Not".
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Ken Burns, Buddy Squires For episode "A Masterpiece By Midnight".
Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks
Hiro Narita, Henry Adebonojo, Greg Andracke, Brian Sewell
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Movie
Dune 7.5
Dune
Vittorio Storaro For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
James Chressanthis For episode "Night One".
61* 61*
Haskell Wexler
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
Donald M. Morgan
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Stephen Goldblatt
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Elemér Ragályi For episode "Night 2".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Tony Askins For episode "Sons And Lovers".
Winner
All nominees
Spin City Spin City
Mikel Neiers For episode "Hello Charlie".
100 Centre Street 100 Centre Street
Ron Fortunato For episode "Things Change".
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Mike Berlin, Alessio Gelsini Torresi For episode "Italy".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Ken Lamkin For episode "And The Dish Ran Away With The Spoon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Thomas Del Ruth For episode "Noel".
Winner
All nominees
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
John Beymer For episode "Endurance".
The Practice
The Practice
Dennis Smith For episode "The Deal".
JAG JAG
Hugo Cortina For episode "Adrift", part I.
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Bill Roe For episode "This Is Not Happening".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Billy Dickson For episode "Cloudy Skies, Chance Of Parade".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Music-Dance Program
La Traviata La traviata
Andrea Andermann, David Horn, Zubin Mehta, Giuseppe Patroni Griffi, Rada Rassimov, Jac Venza, John Walker, Paola Megas
Winner
La Traviata La traviata
Andrea Andermann, David Horn, Zubin Mehta, Giuseppe Patroni Griffi, Rada Rassimov, Jac Venza, John Walker, Paola Megas
Winner
All nominees
American Dream: Andrea Bocelli's Statue of Liberty Concert American Dream: Andrea Bocelli's Statue of Liberty Concert
David Horn, Mitch Owgang, John Walker
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Armstrong - When the Saints Go Marching In".
The Three Tenors Christmas The Three Tenors Christmas
Peter Gelb, David Mallet, Steven Mercurio, Mia Bongiovanni, Dione Orrom, Mario Dradi
Charlotte Church Live from Jerusalem Charlotte Church Live from Jerusalem
Paul Burger, Sharlotta Cherch, John Drury, Anthony Geffen, Kriss Russman, Julian Smith
Charlotte Church Live from Jerusalem Charlotte Church Live from Jerusalem
Paul Burger, Sharlotta Cherch, John Drury, Anthony Geffen, Kriss Russman, Julian Smith
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Commercial
All nominees
Mercedes-Benz: Modern Ark Mercedes-Benz: Modern Ark
For "Modern Ark" (Mercedes-Benz USA).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Dona Granata, Anne Peiponen, Brian Russman For Part I.
Winner
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Dona Granata, Anne Peiponen, Brian Russman For Part I.
Winner
All nominees
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
John Mollo, Barbara Rutter
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Fiona McCann, Shirley Nevin, Frances Tempest, Faith Thomas
David Copperfield David Copperfield
Joan Bergin, Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, Susan Scott For part II.
David Copperfield David Copperfield
Joan Bergin, Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, Susan Scott For part II.
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
John Mollo, Barbara Rutter
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Fiona McCann, Shirley Nevin, Frances Tempest, Faith Thomas
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Series
The Lot The Lot
Jean-Pierre Dorléac, Gilberto Mello For episode "Mob Scene".
Winner
All nominees
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Juliet Polcsa, Lauren Press, Kim Wilcox For episode "Proshai, Livushka".
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Lori Eskowitz-Carter, Mary Walbridge For episode "Lows In The Mid-Eighties".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Juliet Polcsa, Lauren Press, Kim Wilcox For episode "Proshai, Livushka".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Robert Blackman, Carol Kunz For episode "Shattered".
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kevin Draves, Patricia Field, Rebecca Weinberg, Molly Rogers For episode "Sex And Another City".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Variety or Music Program
Cirque du Soleil: Dralion Cirque du Soleil: Dralion
François Barbeau
Winner
All nominees
Peter Pan Peter Pan
Shigeru Yaji
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Eric Justian, Tom Broecker For episode with host Lara Flynn Boyle.
Scott Hamilton's Farewell to Stars on Ice Scott Hamilton's Farewell to Stars on Ice
Jef Billings, Regina Winters
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Eric Justian, Tom Broecker For episode with host Lara Flynn Boyle.
Scott Hamilton's Farewell to Stars on Ice Scott Hamilton's Farewell to Stars on Ice
Jef Billings, Regina Winters
Mad TV MADtv
Wendy Benbrook, Wanda Leavey For episode "#615".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Wit Wit
Mike Nichols
Winner
All nominees
61* 61*
Billy Crystal
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Frank Pierson
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Robert Dornhelm
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Robert Allan Ekerman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety or Music Program
Cirque du Soleil: Dralion Cirque du Soleil: Dralion
David Mallet
Winner
All nominees
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Chris Hilson
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jerry Foley For episode "#1527".
The 54th Annual Tony Awards The 54th Annual Tony Awards
Paul Miller
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Louis J. Horvitz
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Marie-Ange Ripka, Andrea Tranmueller
Winner
All nominees
61* 61*
Hazel Catmull, William A. Farley, Dino Ganziano
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Kate Benton, Beverley Binda, Jayne Buxton, Julie Dartnell, Lisa Westcott
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Kate Benton, Beverley Binda, Jayne Buxton, Julie Dartnell, Lisa Westcott
The Lost Empire
The Lost Empire
Loulia Sheppard
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis
Linda De Andrea, Bob Pritchett
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
Kevin Alexander
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
Mad TV MADtv
Mishell Chandler, Mimi Jafari, Matthew Kasten, Desmond Miller, Rod Ortega, Fabrizio Sanges For episode #601.
Winner
Mad TV MADtv
Mishell Chandler, Mimi Jafari, Matthew Kasten, Desmond Miller, Rod Ortega, Fabrizio Sanges For episode #601.
Winner
All nominees
The Lot The Lot
Carl Bailey, Stephen Elsbree, Cheri Ruff For episode "Daddy Dearest".
That '70s Show 8.1
That '70s Show
Cindy Costello, Gabriella Pollino, Terrie Velazquez Owen For episode "Back Stage Pass".
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Michelle Johnson, Jacques Stephane Lempire, Sacha Quarles For episode "All Or Nothing".
The Lot The Lot
Carl Bailey, Stephen Elsbree, Cheri Ruff For episode "Daddy Dearest".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Charlotte Parker, Gloria Montemayor, Josée Normand For episode "Prophecy".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Charlotte Parker, Gloria Montemayor, Josée Normand For episode "Prophecy".
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Michelle Johnson, Jacques Stephane Lempire, Sacha Quarles For episode "All Or Nothing".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Timeless: Live in Concert Timeless: Live in Concert
Barbra Streisand
Winner
All nominees
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Wayne Brady
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
David Letterman For episode #1596.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Will Ferrell For episode with host Alec Baldwin.
Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning
Ellen DeGeneres
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Steve Martin
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual in Animation
Gary & Mike Gary & Mike
Brad Schiff For episode "Furry Duffel".
Winner
Futurama 9.3
Futurama
Rodney Clouden For episode "Parasites Lost".
Winner
Invader ZIM
Invader ZIM
Kyle Menke For episode "The Nightmare Begins".
Winner
Gary & Mike Gary & Mike
Curt Enderle For episode "Phish Phry".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Conspiracy For playing: "Reinhard Heydrich".
Winner
All nominees
Barry Pepper
Barry Pepper
61* For playing: "Roger Maris".
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story For playing: "Arturo Sandoval".
Gregory Hines
Gregory Hines
Bojangles For playing: "Bojangles".
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Anne Frank: The Whole Story For playing: "Otto Frank".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows For playing "Judy Garland".
Winner
All nominees
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells For playing: "Elizabeth".
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Wit For playing: "Vivian Bearing".
Hannah Taylor Gordon
Anne Frank: The Whole Story For playing: "Anne Frank".
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
When Billie Beat Bobby For playing: "Billie Jean King".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic, Multicamera) for VMC Programming
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Jeff Ravitz, Gregg Maltby
Winner
All nominees
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Patrick S. Steele, Gary Thorns For show #1865.
Timeless: Live in Concert Timeless: Live in Concert
Robert A. Dickinson, Peter Morse
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Jeff Engel For episode "# 01-921".
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Matt Firestone, Andy O'Reilly
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Patrick S. Steele, Gary Thorns For show #1865.
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Matt Firestone, Andy O'Reilly
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Wit Wit
Mike Nichols, Simon Bosanquet, Cary Brokaw
Winner
Wit Wit
Mike Nichols, Simon Bosanquet, Cary Brokaw
Winner
All nominees
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
Andy Garcia, Jellybean Benítez, Celia D. Costas
Laughter on the 23rd Floor Laughter on the 23rd Floor
Emanuel Azenberg, Jeffrey Lampert, Neil Simon
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Frank Doelger, Nick Gillott, Frank Pierson, David M. Thompson, Peter Zinner
61* 61*
Billy Crystal, Robert F. Colesberry, Ross Greenburg
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
Andy Garcia, Jellybean Benítez, Celia D. Costas
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Frank Doelger, Nick Gillott, Frank Pierson, David M. Thompson, Peter Zinner
61* 61*
Billy Crystal, Robert F. Colesberry, Ross Greenburg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Design
Masterpiece Masterpiece Theatre
Karin Fong, Dana Yee, Grant Lau For the special "American Collection".
Winner
Masterpiece Masterpiece Theatre
Karin Fong, Dana Yee, Grant Lau For the special "American Collection".
Winner
All nominees
Norm The Norm Show
Clark, Ricardo Silva, Wilfred Wong, Quico Encinias
Mad TV MADtv
Steve Kirklys, Adam Byrd
Mad TV MADtv
Steve Kirklys, Adam Byrd
AudioFile AudioFile
Mike Goedecke, C. Ryan Riccio
The Wonderful World of Disney The Wonderful World of Disney
Kevin Goetz, Michael Goode, Michael Goetz
The Wonderful World of Disney The Wonderful World of Disney
Kevin Goetz, Michael Goode, Michael Goetz
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
Gideon's Crossing Gideon's Crossing
James Newton Howard
Winner
All nominees
Soul Food Soul Food
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, Al Green
Thoroughbred Thoroughbred
Michael Josephs
Survivor
Survivor
Russ Landau
Soul Food Soul Food
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, Al Green
Big Apple Big Apple
Marc Bonilla
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Debi Drennan, Kevin Haney, Pamela Roth
Winner
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Debi Drennan, Kevin Haney, Pamela Roth
Winner
All nominees
Voyage of the Unicorn Voyage of the Unicorn
Wade Daily, Felix Fox, Toby Lindala, Pearl Louie, J.P. Mass, Jason Palmer, Lance Webb, Vince Yoshida, Dan Sheehan, Patrick Baxter, Shane Zander For part II.
61* 61*
Patricia Bunch, Mark Landon, Peter Montagna
61* 61*
Patricia Bunch, Mark Landon, Peter Montagna
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
Suzan Broad, Veyatie MacLeod
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis
Leonard Engelman, Nicole Lapierre
Voyage of the Unicorn Voyage of the Unicorn
Wade Daily, Felix Fox, Toby Lindala, Pearl Louie, J.P. Mass, Jason Palmer, Lance Webb, Vince Yoshida, Dan Sheehan, Patrick Baxter, Shane Zander For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Clinton Wayne, Laverne Munroe, Cheri Montesanto, Matthew W. Mungle, Robin L. Neal For episode "Deadalive".Tied with The Sopranos (1999), episode "Employee Of The Month".
Winner
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Clinton Wayne, Laverne Munroe, Cheri Montesanto, Matthew W. Mungle, Robin L. Neal For episode "Deadalive".Tied with The Sopranos (1999), episode "Employee Of The Month".
Winner
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Kymbra Callaghan, Stephen Kelley For episode "Employee Of The Month". Tied with The X Files (1993), episode "Deadalive".
Winner
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Kymbra Callaghan, Stephen Kelley For episode "Employee Of The Month". Tied with The X Files (1993), episode "Deadalive".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Suzanne Diaz, Earl Ellis, Tina Hoffman, Brad Look, Joe Podnar, David Quashnick, James Rohland, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler, Natalie Wood, Jeff Lewis For episode "The Void".
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Judy Chin, Marjorie Durand, Nicki Ledermann For episode "Don't Ask, Don't Tell".
Mad TV MADtv
Susan A. Cabral, Jennifer Aspinall, Ed French, Felicia Linsky, Stephanie L. Massie, Darrell McIntyre, Myke Michaels, Julie Purcell, Randy Westgate For episode "Mad TV's 2nd Annual Salute To The Movies".
Mad TV MADtv
Susan A. Cabral, Jennifer Aspinall, Ed French, Felicia Linsky, Stephanie L. Massie, Darrell McIntyre, Myke Michaels, Julie Purcell, Randy Westgate For episode "Mad TV's 2nd Annual Salute To The Movies".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
David R. Kappes, Hans Proppe
Winner
All nominees
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Lorna Luft, Robert Allan Ekerman, Kirk Ellis, Robert L. Freedman, Ed Gernon, Neil Meron, John Ryan, Philip von Alvensleben, Craig Zadan, Peter Alan Sussman
Nuremberg 7.3
Nuremberg
Alec Baldwin, Gerald W. Abrams, Mychèle Boudrias, Jonathan Cornick, Suzanne Girard, Ian McDougall, Peter Alan Sussman
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
Andrew Benson, Michele Buck, Delia Fine
Further Tales of the City Further Tales of the City
Tim Bevan, Suzanne Girard, Armistead Maupin, Alan Poul, Luc Châtelain
Nuremberg 7.3
Nuremberg
Alec Baldwin, Gerald W. Abrams, Mychèle Boudrias, Jonathan Cornick, Suzanne Girard, Ian McDougall, Peter Alan Sussman
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
Andrew Benson, Michele Buck, Delia Fine
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Lorna Luft, Robert Allan Ekerman, Kirk Ellis, Robert L. Freedman, Ed Gernon, Neil Meron, John Ryan, Philip von Alvensleben, Craig Zadan, Peter Alan Sussman
Further Tales of the City Further Tales of the City
Tim Bevan, Suzanne Girard, Armistead Maupin, Alan Poul, Luc Châtelain
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Thom Zimny
Winner
All nominees
Timeless: Live in Concert Timeless: Live in Concert
Michael Polito
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
June Beallor, Jon Bloom, Glenn Erickson, Alexandra Komisaruk, Mark Leiss, Maureen Nolan, Barry A. O'Brien, Michael Polito, Jeff Roe, Matthew Sharp, Yoram Tal, Chuck Workman, Douglass M. Stewart Jr., Michael J. Shapiro, Brian Derby, Maura Corey
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
June Beallor, Jon Bloom, Glenn Erickson, Alexandra Komisaruk, Mark Leiss, Maureen Nolan, Barry A. O'Brien, Michael Polito, Jeff Roe, Matthew Sharp, Yoram Tal, Chuck Workman, Douglass M. Stewart Jr., Michael J. Shapiro, Brian Derby, Maura Corey
Elton John: One Night Only - Greatest Hits Live Elton John: One Night Only - Greatest Hits Live
Dave Gardener, Tim Kelly, Booey Kober
Elton John: One Night Only - Greatest Hits Live Elton John: One Night Only - Greatest Hits Live
Dave Gardener, Tim Kelly, Booey Kober
Hendrix Hendrix
Nancy Richardson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Ron Volk For episode "Daphne Returns".
Winner
All nominees
Spin City Spin City
Noel Rogers For episode "Minor League".
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Patricia Barnett For episode "Italy".
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Peter Chakos For episode "Lows In The Mid-Eighties".
The Drew Carey Show The Drew Carey Show
John Fuller For episode "Drew's In A Coma".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Sound Mixing for a Series or a Special
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Anthony Constantini, Doug Gray, Rick Himot, Brentley Walton For episode "Italy".
Winner
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Anthony Constantini, Doug Gray, Rick Himot, Brentley Walton For episode "Italy".
Winner
All nominees
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure For episode "Hooping Cranes".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure For episode "Hooping Cranes".
The Drew Carey Show The Drew Carey Show
Klaus Landsberg For episode "Drew Live 2".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
Arturo Sandoval
Winner
All nominees
Haven Haven
Lawrence Shragge
Papa's Angels Papa's Angels
Velton Ray Bunch
Jackie, Ethel, Joan: The Women of Camelot Jackie, Ethel, Joan: The Women of Camelot
Martin Davich
Bailey's Mistake Bailey's Mistake
Mason Daring
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Jay Chattaway For episode "End Game".
Winner
All nominees
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
W.G. Snuffy Walden For episode "In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen".
Xena: Warrior Princess 7.9
Xena: Warrior Princess
Joseph LoDuca For episode "The Rheingold".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Dennis McCarthy For episode "Workforce", part I.
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "Simpson Safari".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
Timeless: Live in Concert Timeless: Live in Concert
Marvin Hamlisch
Winner
All nominees
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Ian Fraser
Great Performances Great Performances
Paul Gemignani For episode "My Favorite Broadway: The Love Songs".
South Pacific South Pacific
Paul Bogaev
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Elliot Lawrence
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Yesterday's Children Yesterday's Children
Patrick Williams For the song song "A Dream That Only I Can Know".
Winner
All nominees
Robert Klein: Child in His 50's Robert Klein: Child in His 50's
Robert Kline, Bob Stein For the song "Colonoscopy".
Dancing in September Dancing in September
Mark Sparks, Sy Smith For the song "Welcome Back (All My Soulmates)".
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand A Tribute to Barbra Streisand
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman For the song "On the Way to Becoming Me".
Gary & Mike Gary & Mike
Fax Bahr, Howard Gewirtz, Greg O'Connor, Adam Small For episode "New York, New York". For the song "Mole Folks Song".
Robert Klein: Child in His 50's Robert Klein: Child in His 50's
Robert Kline, Bob Stein For the song "Colonoscopy".
Gary & Mike Gary & Mike
Fax Bahr, Howard Gewirtz, Greg O'Connor, Adam Small For episode "New York, New York". For the song "Mole Folks Song".
Dancing in September Dancing in September
Mark Sparks, Sy Smith For the song "Welcome Back (All My Soulmates)".
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand A Tribute to Barbra Streisand
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman For the song "On the Way to Becoming Me".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Program (Reality)
American High American High
Rich Bye, Jonathan Chinn, R.Dzh. Katler, Nick Doob, Brian Medavoy, Jonathan Mednick, Erwin More, Molly O'Brien, Dan Partland, Cheryl Stanley
Winner
American High American High
Rich Bye, Jonathan Chinn, R.Dzh. Katler, Nick Doob, Brian Medavoy, Jonathan Mednick, Erwin More, Molly O'Brien, Dan Partland, Cheryl Stanley
Winner
All nominees
The Awful Truth The Awful Truth
Michael Donovan, Kathleen Glynn, Dave Hamilton, Marc Henry Johnson, Tia Lessin, Nick McKinney, Michael Moore, Charlie Siskel, Rob Huebel
Taxicab Confessions Taxicab Confessions
Harry Gantz, Joe Gantz
E! True Hollywood Story E! True Hollywood Story
Robert Bentley, Eric Shepard, Jeffrey Shore
Trauma: Life in the E.R. Trauma: Life in the E.R.
Michael Selditch, Liane Thompson, Stephen H. Schwartz
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Program (Special Class)
Survivor
Survivor
Teri Kennedy, Maria Baltazzi, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John Feist, Scott Messick, Charlie Parsons, Craig Piligian, Jeff Probst, Tom Shelly
Winner
Survivor
Survivor
Teri Kennedy, Maria Baltazzi, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John Feist, Scott Messick, Charlie Parsons, Craig Piligian, Jeff Probst, Tom Shelly
Winner
All nominees
Eco-Challenge Borneo Eco-Challenge Borneo
Maria Baltazzi, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, Brady Connell, John Feist, Morgan Elliott, Tim Powell, Lisa Hennessy
Bands on the Run Bands on the Run
Craig Borders, Dan Cutforth, Julio Kollerbohm, Jane Lipsitz, Lauren Zalaznick, Eliot Goldberg
Road Rules Road Rules
Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray, Rick Telles, Bruce Toms For the "Maximum Velocity Tour" season.
Bands on the Run Bands on the Run
Craig Borders, Dan Cutforth, Julio Kollerbohm, Jane Lipsitz, Lauren Zalaznick, Eliot Goldberg
Eco-Challenge Borneo Eco-Challenge Borneo
Maria Baltazzi, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, Brady Connell, John Feist, Morgan Elliott, Tim Powell, Lisa Hennessy
Junkyard Wars Scrapheap
George Gray, Nathaniel Grouille, Cathy Rogers, Rupert Parker, Alexandra Middendorf
Road Rules Road Rules
Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray, Rick Telles, Bruce Toms For the "Maximum Velocity Tour" season.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Series
American Masters American Masters
Tamar Hacker, Susan Lacy, Thomas Wagner, Pamela Mason Wagner For episode "Finding Lucy".
Winner
All nominees
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Frances Berwick, Michael Kostel, Dzheyms Lipton, Vienna Steiner, Jeff Wurtz, John Servidio, Christian Barcellos For episode "'Mike Myers'".
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Ken Burns, Keith David, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward
Biography Biography
Maryellen Cox, CarolAnne Dolan, Harry Smith, Susan E. Leventhal, Jonathan Talmadge For episode "Biography Close-Up: Sesame Street".
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Frances Berwick, Michael Kostel, Dzheyms Lipton, Vienna Steiner, Jeff Wurtz, John Servidio, Christian Barcellos For episode "'Mike Myers'".
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Ken Burns, Keith David, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward
Behind the Music Behind the Music
Paul Barrosse, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll, Gay Rosenthal, Paul Gallagher, Allie Brown Torgan For episode "Cat Stevens".
Biography Biography
Maryellen Cox, CarolAnne Dolan, Harry Smith, Susan E. Leventhal, Jonathan Talmadge For episode "Biography Close-Up: Sesame Street".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Special
Scottsboro: An American Tragedy Scottsboro: An American Tragedy
Daniel Anker, Margaret Drain, Barak Goodman, Mark Samels
Winner
Scottsboro: An American Tragedy Scottsboro: An American Tragedy
Daniel Anker, Margaret Drain, Barak Goodman, Mark Samels
Winner
All nominees
Dwarfs: Not a Fairy Tale Dwarfs: Not a Fairy Tale
Nancy Abraham, Sheila Nevins, Bonnie Strauss, Lisa Abelow Hedley
Dwarfs: Not a Fairy Tale Dwarfs: Not a Fairy Tale
Nancy Abraham, Sheila Nevins, Bonnie Strauss, Lisa Abelow Hedley
Egypt Beyond the Pyramids Egypt Beyond the Pyramids
Raymond Bridgers, David de Vries, Craig Haffner, Donna E. Lusitana, Peter Woodward, Nancy Dubuc
Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks
Denzel Washington, Cecil Cox, Jacqueline Glover, Lisa Heller, Sheila Nevins, Lou Potter, Craig Laurence Rice
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Nancy Abraham, Shari Cookson, Sheila Nevins, Linda Otto, Jean Guest
Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks
Denzel Washington, Cecil Cox, Jacqueline Glover, Lisa Heller, Sheila Nevins, Lou Potter, Craig Laurence Rice
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Nancy Abraham, Shari Cookson, Sheila Nevins, Linda Otto, Jean Guest
Egypt Beyond the Pyramids Egypt Beyond the Pyramids
Raymond Bridgers, David de Vries, Craig Haffner, Donna E. Lusitana, Peter Woodward, Nancy Dubuc
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for Non-Fiction Programming
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Charlton McMillan
Winner
All nominees
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Paul Barnes, Erik Ewers For episode "Dedicated To Chaos".
Survivor
Survivor
Jonathon Braun, Brian Barefoot, Jeannette Christensen, Mitchell Danton, Sean Foley, Claudia Hoover, Ivan Ladizinsky, Craig E. Serling, Chris Simpson, Rod C. Spence, Bob Mathews For episode "Trial By Fire".
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Paul Barnes, Erik Ewers For episode "Dedicated To Chaos".
Dwarfs: Not a Fairy Tale Dwarfs: Not a Fairy Tale
Geof Bartz
Survivor
Survivor
Jonathon Braun, Brian Barefoot, Jeannette Christensen, Mitchell Danton, Sean Foley, Claudia Hoover, Ivan Ladizinsky, Craig E. Serling, Chris Simpson, Rod C. Spence, Bob Mathews For episode "Trial By Fire".
Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks
Sam Pollard
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Wit Wit
John Bloom
Winner
All nominees
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Dody Dorn For part I.
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Peter Zinner
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Christopher Rouse
61* 61*
Michael Jablow
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Bill Johnson For episode "Two Cathedrals".
Winner
All nominees
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Sidney Wolinsky For episode "Employee Of The Month".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Conrad M. Gonzalez For episode "Pine Barrens".
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Alex Mackie, Alec Smight For the pilot.
The Practice
The Practice
Susanne Malles For episode "The Day After".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nuremberg 7.3
Nuremberg
Ian Rankin, Lou Solakofski, Orest Sushko For part II.
Winner
Nuremberg 7.3
Nuremberg
Ian Rankin, Lou Solakofski, Orest Sushko For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
Rudi Buckle, Colin Martin
61* 61*
Gary Gegan, Gary Coppola, Matthew Iadarola, Jeff Wexler
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Peter Glossop, John Hayward, Richard Pryke, Kevin Tayler
South Pacific South Pacific
Rick Ash, Joe Earle, Joel Moss, Guntis Sics
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Peter Glossop, John Hayward, Richard Pryke, Kevin Tayler
61* 61*
Gary Gegan, Gary Coppola, Matthew Iadarola, Jeff Wexler
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Dan Hiland, Gary D. Rogers, Mark Weingarten For episode "In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen: Part 2".
Winner
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Dan Hiland, Gary D. Rogers, Mark Weingarten For episode "In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen: Part 2".
Winner
All nominees
The Practice
The Practice
Eric Clopein, David Dondorf, Clark King, David John West For episode "The Day After".
ER 8.3
ER
James Clark, Dave Concors, Michael Jiron, Allen L. Stone For episode "The Crossing".
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Thomas Meloeny, Richard Murphy, Bill Nicholson For episode "School Daze".
The Practice
The Practice
Eric Clopein, David Dondorf, Clark King, David John West For episode "The Day After".
ER 8.3
ER
James Clark, Dave Concors, Michael Jiron, Allen L. Stone For episode "The Crossing".
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Thomas Meloeny, Richard Murphy, Bill Nicholson For episode "School Daze".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Kevin Patrick Burns, Todd Orr, Mathew Price, Fred Tator For episode "Another Toothpick".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
61* 61*
Robert Grieve, Wayne Griffin, Kimberly Harris, Ellen Heuer, Stephanie Lowry, Richard Partlow, Scott M. Silvey, Meg Taylor
Winner
61* 61*
Robert Grieve, Wayne Griffin, Kimberly Harris, Ellen Heuer, Stephanie Lowry, Richard Partlow, Scott M. Silvey, Meg Taylor
Winner
All nominees
Nuremberg 7.3
Nuremberg
Richard Cadger, Ronayne Higginson, Donna Powell, Paul Shikata For part II.
Nuremberg 7.3
Nuremberg
Richard Cadger, Ronayne Higginson, Donna Powell, Paul Shikata For part II.
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Christopher Ackland, Felicity Cottrell, Gillian Dodders, Alan Paley, Jason Swanscott
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Erik Aadahl, Michael Babcock, David Beadle, John Benson, Walter Michael Bost, Andrew Ellerd, Sonya Lindsay, Patrick Hogan, Helen Luttrell, Ralph Osborn, Timothy Pearson, Jeff Sawyer, Gretchen Thoma For part II.
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Erik Aadahl, Michael Babcock, David Beadle, John Benson, Walter Michael Bost, Andrew Ellerd, Sonya Lindsay, Patrick Hogan, Helen Luttrell, Ralph Osborn, Timothy Pearson, Jeff Sawyer, Gretchen Thoma For part II.
Dune 7.5
Dune
Erik Aadahl, Ulrika Akander, David Beadle, Andrew Ellerd, Larry Goeb, David Grecu, Sonya Lindsay, Patrick Hogan, Victor Iorillo, Helen Luttrell, Bob Newlan, R.J. Palmer, Dale W. Perry, Jeff Rosen, Bruce Tanis, Jay Wilkinson, Joshua Winget For part III.
Dune 7.5
Dune
Erik Aadahl, Ulrika Akander, David Beadle, Andrew Ellerd, Larry Goeb, David Grecu, Sonya Lindsay, Patrick Hogan, Victor Iorillo, Helen Luttrell, Bob Newlan, R.J. Palmer, Dale W. Perry, Jeff Rosen, Bruce Tanis, Jay Wilkinson, Joshua Winget For part III.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Non-Fiction Program
Allosaurus: A Walking with Dinosaurs Special The Ballad of Big Al
Simon Gotel, Andrew Sherriff, Ashley Bates
Winner
All nominees
Trauma: Life in the E.R. Trauma: Life in the E.R.
Matthew Barbato, Chuck Hammer, Benny Mouthon For episode "Trauma Season".
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Bruce Kitzmeyer, Dan Korintus, Jacob Ribicoff, Ira Spiegel For episode "Dedicated To Chaos".
Shooting War: World War II Combat Cameramen Shooting War: World War II Combat Cameramen
Al Decker, Mark Korba, Mark Linden, Bryan McKenzie, Tara A. Paul, Joan Rowe, Michael Marion
Shooting War: World War II Combat Cameramen Shooting War: World War II Combat Cameramen
Al Decker, Mark Korba, Mark Linden, Bryan McKenzie, Tara A. Paul, Joan Rowe, Michael Marion
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Bruce Kitzmeyer, Dan Korintus, Jacob Ribicoff, Ira Spiegel For episode "Dedicated To Chaos".
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Charlton McMillan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
ER 8.3
ER
Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Thomas A. Harris, Rick Hromadka, Constance A. Kazmer, Lou Kleinman, Walter Newman, Darleen Stoker, Sharyn Gersh, David Werntz, Darren Wright For episode "The Crossing".
Winner
ER 8.3
ER
Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Thomas A. Harris, Rick Hromadka, Constance A. Kazmer, Lou Kleinman, Walter Newman, Darleen Stoker, Sharyn Gersh, David Werntz, Darren Wright For episode "The Crossing".
Winner
All nominees
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Ruth Adelman, Zane D. Bruce, Stan Jones, Mace Matiosian, Joseph T. Sabella, Jivan Tahmizian, David F. Van Slyke For episode "35K OBO".
Third Watch Third Watch
Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Rick Hromadka, Constance A. Kazmer, Lou Kleinman, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Allan K. Rosen, Darleen Stoker, David Werntz, Darren Wright, Marc Mailand For episode "Honor".
The Fugitive The Fugitive
Rick Camara, Timothy A. Cleveland, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Jessica Goodwin, Eric Hertsguaard, Bruce M. Honda, David Horton Sr., Michael E. Lawshe, Chris McGeary, Otis Van Osten, Nancie Araki For the pilot.
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Dale Chaloukian, Ashley Harvey, Gerry Sackman, Masanobu 'Tomi' Tomita, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For episode "Endgame", part II.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Ruth Adelman, Zane D. Bruce, Stan Jones, Mace Matiosian, Joseph T. Sabella, Jivan Tahmizian, David F. Van Slyke For episode "35K OBO".
Third Watch Third Watch
Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Rick Hromadka, Constance A. Kazmer, Lou Kleinman, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Allan K. Rosen, Darleen Stoker, David Werntz, Darren Wright, Marc Mailand For episode "Honor".
The Fugitive The Fugitive
Rick Camara, Timothy A. Cleveland, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Jessica Goodwin, Eric Hertsguaard, Bruce M. Honda, David Horton Sr., Michael E. Lawshe, Chris McGeary, Otis Van Osten, Nancie Araki For the pilot.
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Dale Chaloukian, Ashley Harvey, Gerry Sackman, Masanobu 'Tomi' Tomita, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For episode "Endgame", part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Non-Fiction Program
Survivor
Survivor
Terrance Dwyer For episode "#1".
Winner
All nominees
Behind the Music Behind the Music
Earl Martin, Richard Gray For episode "Behind The Music - John Lennon: The Last Years".
The Beatles Revolution The Beatles Revolution
Ken Hahn, Ashley Howe, David Jaunai
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Mitch Dorf, John McCormick
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Dominick Tavella For episode "Dedicated To Chaos".
Behind the Music Behind the Music
Earl Martin, Richard Gray For episode "Behind The Music - John Lennon: The Last Years".
The Beatles Revolution The Beatles Revolution
Ken Hahn, Ashley Howe, David Jaunai
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Mitch Dorf, John McCormick
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or Special
Timeless: Live in Concert Timeless: Live in Concert
Dave Reitzas Tied with The 73rd Annual Academy Awards (2001).
Winner
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Thomas Vicari, Robert Douglass, Ed Greene Tied with Timeless: Live in Concert (2001).
Winner
All nominees
La Traviata La traviata
Valeriano Battisti, Alessandra Cerrina, Maurizio Trevisan, Toni Ciano, Mario Diodato, Stefano Lancia
La Traviata La traviata
Valeriano Battisti, Alessandra Cerrina, Maurizio Trevisan, Toni Ciano, Mario Diodato, Stefano Lancia
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Patrick Lucatorto, Richard Dillon For show #1938.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Bob Clearmountain, Toby Scott
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Dune 7.5
Dune
Tony Alderson, Ernest Farino, Frank H. Isaacs, Laurel Klick, Tim McHugh, Gregory Nicotero, Chris Zapara, Jim Healy, Elaine Essex Thompson For part I.
Winner
Dune 7.5
Dune
Tony Alderson, Ernest Farino, Frank H. Isaacs, Laurel Klick, Tim McHugh, Gregory Nicotero, Chris Zapara, Jim Healy, Elaine Essex Thompson For part I.
Winner
All nominees
Haven Haven
Van LaPointe, Tom Turnbull, Janeen Elliott, David Alexander, Allan Walker, Sean Stranks, Mark Fordham, Matt Schofield For part I.
Allosaurus: A Walking with Dinosaurs Special The Ballad of Big Al
David Booth, Timothy Greenwood, Karen Halliwell, Daren Horley, Virgil Manning, George Roper, Richard Dexter, Theo Facey, Sophie Lodge
Allosaurus: A Walking with Dinosaurs Special The Ballad of Big Al
David Booth, Timothy Greenwood, Karen Halliwell, Daren Horley, Virgil Manning, George Roper, Richard Dexter, Theo Facey, Sophie Lodge
Race Against Time Race Against Time
Tim Donahue, Adam Ealovega, Sam Nicholson, Victor Scalise, Jaison Stritch, Peter V. Ware
Hornblower: Mutiny Hornblower: Mutiny
Phil Attfield, Simon Frame, Alex Gurucharri, Martin Gutteridge, Tom Harris, Barry Woodman
Haven Haven
Van LaPointe, Tom Turnbull, Janeen Elliott, David Alexander, Allan Walker, Sean Stranks, Mark Fordham, Matt Schofield For part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Eric Chauvin, Arthur J. Codron, Dan Curry, Ronald B. Moore, Mitch Suskin, John Teska, Steve Fong, Rob Bonchune, Gregory Rainoff For episode "Endgame".
Winner
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Eric Chauvin, Arthur J. Codron, Dan Curry, Ronald B. Moore, Mitch Suskin, John Teska, Steve Fong, Rob Bonchune, Gregory Rainoff For episode "Endgame".
Winner
All nominees
Dark Angel 8.4
Dark Angel
Neill Blomkamp, Christian Boudman, Trevor Cawood, Mike Leben, Brian Moylan, Michael Porterfield, Wes Sargent, Elan Soltes For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot.
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
David Lombardi, Dan Curry, Paul Hill, Ronald B. Moore, David R. Morton, John Teska, Chad Zimmerman, Gregory Rainoff, Brandon MacDougall For episode "Workforce", part I.
Stargate SG-1 6.5
Stargate SG-1
Bruce Woloshyn, Rod Bland, Doug Campbell, Debora Dunphy, Kent Matheson, James Tichenor, Robin Hackl, Shannon Gurney, Craig Van Den Biggelaar For episode "Exodus".
Stargate SG-1 6.5
Stargate SG-1
Michelle Comens, Debora Dunphy, Kent Matheson, James Tichenor, Aruna Inversin, Robin Hackl, Craig Van Den Biggelaar, Judy D. Shane, Allan Henderson For episode "Small Victories".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
David Lombardi, Dan Curry, Paul Hill, Ronald B. Moore, David R. Morton, John Teska, Chad Zimmerman, Gregory Rainoff, Brandon MacDougall For episode "Workforce", part I.
Dark Angel 8.4
Dark Angel
Neill Blomkamp, Christian Boudman, Trevor Cawood, Mike Leben, Brian Moylan, Michael Porterfield, Wes Sargent, Elan Soltes For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot.
Stargate SG-1 6.5
Stargate SG-1
Bruce Woloshyn, Rod Bland, Doug Campbell, Debora Dunphy, Kent Matheson, James Tichenor, Robin Hackl, Shannon Gurney, Craig Van Den Biggelaar For episode "Exodus".
Stargate SG-1 6.5
Stargate SG-1
Michelle Comens, Debora Dunphy, Kent Matheson, James Tichenor, Aruna Inversin, Robin Hackl, Craig Van Den Biggelaar, Judy D. Shane, Allan Henderson For episode "Small Victories".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Nuremberg For playing: "Reichsmarschall Hermann Goring".
Winner
All nominees
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Conspiracy For playing: "Adolf Eichmann".
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
Club Land For playing: "Willie Walters".
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells For playing: "Patrick".
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Conspiracy For playing: "Stuckart".
Victor Garber
Victor Garber
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows For playing: "Sidney Luft".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Timeless: Live in Concert Timeless: Live in Concert
Theodore Ashton, Bill Chaikowsky, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, Thomas Geren, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, John Palacio, John Pritchett, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Brad Zerbst
Winner
Timeless: Live in Concert Timeless: Live in Concert
Theodore Ashton, Bill Chaikowsky, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, Thomas Geren, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, John Palacio, John Pritchett, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Brad Zerbst
Winner
All nominees
Survivor
Survivor
Kevin Bailey, Jim Beaux, John Curtin, Sam Drummy, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Allen Latter, Les Nourse, Gordon T. Sweeney, Scha Jani, Dave Dorsett, Freddy Frederick, Joe Bohman For episode "Survivor: The Reunion (#1.14)".
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Theodore Ashton, Rob Balton, John Burdick, Rocky Danielson, Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, Rick Edwards, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Marc Hunter, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Jean Mason, Lyn Noland, Rob Palmer, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Brian Reason, Chuck Reilly, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Allan Wells, Mark Whitman, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Kenneth Shapiro, Ray Hoover, Freddy Frederick
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Jeff Cirbes, Dave Driscoll, Charlie Huntley, Alain Onesto, Mark Renaudin, Mark Chamberlain, Michael O'Rourke, Barry Otto, Nat Heard, Mitchell Simchowitz, Pete Stendel, Dave Hulings, Scott Lutton, James J. Miller, Marc Nathan, Phil Summers
Super Bowl XXXV Halftime Show Super Bowl XXXV Halftime Show
Steven Cimino, Dave Eastwood, Charlie Huntley, Jay Kulick, Allen Merriweather, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Mark Whitman, John Kosmaczewski, Jeff Zachary, Pete Stendel, Janis Murray, Sol Bress, Beth Efroymson, Deena Sheldon, Ron Tadano, Kerri Brooks, George Graffeo, Robert Lawton, John Pavlovich, Robert Wishnie
Survivor
Survivor
Kevin Bailey, Jim Beaux, John Curtin, Sam Drummy, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Allen Latter, Les Nourse, Gordon T. Sweeney, Scha Jani, Dave Dorsett, Freddy Frederick, Joe Bohman For episode "Survivor: The Reunion (#1.14)".
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Theodore Ashton, Rob Balton, John Burdick, Rocky Danielson, Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, Rick Edwards, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Marc Hunter, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Jean Mason, Lyn Noland, Rob Palmer, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Brian Reason, Chuck Reilly, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Allan Wells, Mark Whitman, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Kenneth Shapiro, Ray Hoover, Freddy Frederick
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video for a Series
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Al Cialino, John Curtin, Dan Flaherty, Dave Dorsett, Timothy Kennedy, George Rothweiler, Fred Shimizu, Jim Masi For episode "#1527".
Winner
All nominees
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Theodore Ashton, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, John O'Brien, John Pritchett, Brian Reason, Easter Xua, Brad Zerbst For show #313.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Susan Noll, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Brian Phraner, Richard B. Fox For episode with host Christopher Walken and musical guest Weezer.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Susan Noll, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Brian Phraner, Richard B. Fox For episode with host Christopher Walken and musical guest Weezer.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Theodore Ashton, Les Atkinson, William Gardhouse, Thomas Geren, David Levisohn, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Mike Tribble, Kevin Fraser, Hugo Morelli, Ann Bergstrom For show #2057.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Theodore Ashton, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, John O'Brien, John Pritchett, Brian Reason, Easter Xua, Brad Zerbst For show #313.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Theodore Ashton, Les Atkinson, William Gardhouse, Thomas Geren, David Levisohn, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Mike Tribble, Kevin Fraser, Hugo Morelli, Ann Bergstrom For show #2057.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Rob Burnett, Barbara Gaines, Maria Pope, Eric Stangel, Justin Stangel
Winner
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Rob Burnett, Barbara Gaines, Maria Pope, Eric Stangel, Justin Stangel
Winner
All nominees
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Bill Maher, Bernie Brillstein, Nancy Geller, Brad Grey, Marc Gurvitz, Kevin Hamburger, Dean E. Johnsen, Jerry Nachman, Marilyn Wilson, Sheila Griffiths, Carole Chouinard
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Ken Aymong, Steve Higgins, Lorne Michaels
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Kahane Cooperman, Madeleine Smithberg, Jon Stewart
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Ken Aymong, Steve Higgins, Lorne Michaels
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Bill Maher, Bernie Brillstein, Nancy Geller, Brad Grey, Marc Gurvitz, Kevin Hamburger, Dean E. Johnsen, Jerry Nachman, Marilyn Wilson, Sheila Griffiths, Carole Chouinard
The Chris Rock Show The Chris Rock Show
Chris Rock, Sue Fellows, Nancy Geller, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, Jeff Stilson, Liz Stanton
The Chris Rock Show The Chris Rock Show
Chris Rock, Sue Fellows, Nancy Geller, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, Jeff Stilson, Liz Stanton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Cirque du Soleil: Dralion Cirque du Soleil: Dralion
Frances Berwick, Rocky Oldham, Peter Wagg
Winner
Cirque du Soleil: Dralion Cirque du Soleil: Dralion
Frances Berwick, Rocky Oldham, Peter Wagg
Winner
All nominees
Saturday Night Live: Presidential Bash 2000 Saturday Night Live: Presidential Bash 2000
Ken Aymong, James Downey, Marci Klein, Lorne Michaels
Saturday Night Live: Presidential Bash 2000 Saturday Night Live: Presidential Bash 2000
Ken Aymong, James Downey, Marci Klein, Lorne Michaels
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Bruce Springsteen, George Travis, Jon Landau
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Bruce Springsteen, George Travis, Jon Landau
Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning
Ellen DeGeneres, Joel Gallen
Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning
Ellen DeGeneres, Joel Gallen
The 73rd Annual Academy Awards The 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Gilbert Cates
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm in the Middle
Alex Reid For episode "Bowling".
Winner
All nominees
Ed Ed
Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett For the pilot.
Freaks and Geeks 8.5
Freaks and Geeks
Paul Feig For episode "Discos And Dragons".
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Michael Patrick King For episode "Easy Come, Easy Go".
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Jeff Greenstein For episode "Lows In The Mid-Eighties".
Ed Ed
Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett For the pilot.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Mitchell Burgess, Robin Green For episode "Employee Of The Month".
Winner
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Mitchell Burgess, Robin Green For episode "Employee Of The Month".
Winner
All nominees
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Tim Van Patten, Terence Winter For episode "Pine Barrens".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
David Chase, Frank Renzulli For episode "Amour Fou".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Tim Van Patten, Terence Winter For episode "Pine Barrens".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
David Chase, Frank Renzulli For episode "Amour Fou".
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Lawrence Konner For episode "Second Opinion".
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Aaron Sorkin For episode "In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen", parts I and II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Loring Mandel
Winner
All nominees
61* 61*
Hank Steinberg
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Kirk Ellis
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Robert L. Freedman
Wit Wit
Emma Thompson, Mike Nichols
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Eric Drysdale, Jim Earl, Dan Goor, Charlie Grandy, J.R. Havlan, Tom Johnson, Kent Dzhons, Paul Mecurio, Chris Regan, Allison Silverman, Jon Stewart
Winner
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Eric Drysdale, Jim Earl, Dan Goor, Charlie Grandy, J.R. Havlan, Tom Johnson, Kent Dzhons, Paul Mecurio, Chris Regan, Allison Silverman, Jon Stewart
Winner
All nominees