Sarah Jessica Parker, Jenny Bicks, Cindy Chupack, Michael Patrick King, John P. Melfi, Darren Star
Winner
All nominees
Malcolm in the Middle
Linwood Boomer, Michael Glouberman, Alan J. Higgins, Todd Holland, Ken Kwapis, Jeffrey Melman, Gary Murphy, Andrew Orenstein, Alex Reid, James Simons, Bob Stevens, Neil Thompson
Everybody Loves RaymondEverybody Loves Raymond
Ray Romano, Tom Caltabiano, Tucker Cawley, Jennifer Crittenden, Lisa Helfrich Jackson, Ken Ornstein, Rory Rosegarten, Phil Rosenthal, Lew Schneider, Aaron Shure, Steve Skrovan, Stu Smiley, Jeremy Stevens, Kathy Ann Stumpe
7.2
Will & Grace
Bruce Alden, Adam Barr, James Burrows, Peter Chakos, Jeff Greenstein, Alex Herschlag, Tim Kaiser, David Kohan, Kari Lizer, Jhoni Marchinko, Max Mutchnick, Jon Kinnally, Tracy Poust
8.3
Frasier
Kelsey Grammer, Gayle Abrams, David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Bob Daily, Rob Hanning, Sam Johnson, Lori Kirkland Baker, David Lee, David Lloyd, Chris Marcil, Dan O'Shannon, Mark Reisman, Jon Sherman, Eric Zicklin
Kevin Falls, Kristin Harms, Michael Hissrich, Lawrence O'Donnell, Thomas Schlamme, Aaron Sorkin, John Wells, Llewellyn Wells
Winner
9.2
All nominees
8.3
The Practice
David E. Kelley, Joseph Berger-Davis, Robert Breech, Todd Ellis Kessler, Christina Musrey, Gary M. Strangis, Pamela J. Wisne
8.3
8.7
The Sopranos
Henry Bronchtein, Martin Bruestle, Mitchell Burgess, David Chase, Brad Grey, Todd A. Kessler, Ilene S. Landress, Terence Winter, Robin Green
8.5
8.5
8.7
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, John Bush, Larry Doyle, Jon F. Vein, John Frink, Tom Gammill, Dan Greaney, Ron Hauge, John W. Hyde, Al Jean, Rob LaZebnik, Tim Long, Tom Martin, Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Frank Mula, Carolyn Omine, Don Payne, Bonita Pietila, Max Pross, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Mike Scully, Matt Selman, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Julie Thacker-Scully, Michael Wolf, Laurie Biernacki For episode "Homr".
Winner
9.3
All nominees
9.3
Futurama
Matt Groening, J. Stewart Burns, David X. Cohen, Brian J. Cowan, Eric Horsted, Eric Kaplan, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Rich Moore, Lew Morton, Bill Odenkirk, Brian Sheesley, Gregg Vanzo, Patric M. Verrone For episode "Amazon Women In The Mood".
As Told by GingerAs Told By Ginger
Kate Boutilier, Eryk Casemiro, Gábor Csupó, Cella Nichols Duffy, Maureen Iser, Emily Kapnek, Sylvia Keulen, Arlene Klasky, Mark Risley For episode "Hello Stranger".
9.3
Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon ParksHalf Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks
Hiro Narita, Henry Adebonojo, Greg Andracke, Brian Sewell
Survivor
Tom Cowan, Richard Dallett, Scott Duncan, Randall Einhorn, Tom Gleeson, Mark Hryma, Mark 'Ninja' Lynch, Michael Murray, Peter Pescell, Peter Pilafian, Matt Sohn, Fed Wetherbee, Jim Harrington, Brian Marleau, Michael Dillon, Paul Moss, Len Beard, Leighton De Barros, Raj Gibson, Ryan Mooney, John Tattersall, Martin Unversaw For episode "A Honeymoon Or Not".
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty QueenLiving Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Sandra Chandler
Clinton Wayne, Laverne Munroe, Cheri Montesanto, Matthew W. Mungle, Robin L. Neal For episode "Deadalive".Tied with The Sopranos (1999), episode "Employee Of The Month".
Winner
8.7
8.7
The Sopranos
Kymbra Callaghan, Stephen Kelley For episode "Employee Of The Month". Tied with The X Files (1993), episode "Deadalive".
Winner
8.7
All nominees
Star Trek: Voyager
Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Suzanne Diaz, Earl Ellis, Tina Hoffman, Brad Look, Joe Podnar, David Quashnick, James Rohland, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler, Natalie Wood, Jeff Lewis For episode "The Void".
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York CityBruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Thom Zimny
Winner
All nominees
Timeless: Live in ConcertTimeless: Live in Concert
Michael Polito
The 73rd Annual Academy AwardsThe 73rd Annual Academy Awards
June Beallor, Jon Bloom, Glenn Erickson, Alexandra Komisaruk, Mark Leiss, Maureen Nolan, Barry A. O'Brien, Michael Polito, Jeff Roe, Matthew Sharp, Yoram Tal, Chuck Workman, Douglass M. Stewart Jr., Michael J. Shapiro, Brian Derby, Maura Corey
Elton John: One Night Only - Greatest Hits LiveElton John: One Night Only - Greatest Hits Live
Dave Gardener, Tim Kelly, Booey Kober
Living Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty QueenLiving Dolls: The Making of a Child Beauty Queen
Charlton McMillan
Winner
All nominees
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
Paul Barnes, Erik Ewers For episode "Dedicated To Chaos".
Survivor
Jonathon Braun, Brian Barefoot, Jeannette Christensen, Mitchell Danton, Sean Foley, Claudia Hoover, Ivan Ladizinsky, Craig E. Serling, Chris Simpson, Rod C. Spence, Bob Mathews For episode "Trial By Fire".
Dwarfs: Not a Fairy TaleDwarfs: Not a Fairy Tale
Geof Bartz
Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon ParksHalf Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks
Robert Grieve, Wayne Griffin, Kimberly Harris, Ellen Heuer, Stephanie Lowry, Richard Partlow, Scott M. Silvey, Meg Taylor
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Nuremberg
Richard Cadger, Ronayne Higginson, Donna Powell, Paul Shikata For part II.
7.6
Conspiracy
Christopher Ackland, Felicity Cottrell, Gillian Dodders, Alan Paley, Jason Swanscott
Anne Frank: The Whole StoryAnne Frank: The Whole Story
Erik Aadahl, Michael Babcock, David Beadle, John Benson, Walter Michael Bost, Andrew Ellerd, Sonya Lindsay, Patrick Hogan, Helen Luttrell, Ralph Osborn, Timothy Pearson, Jeff Sawyer, Gretchen Thoma For part II.
7.5
Dune
Erik Aadahl, Ulrika Akander, David Beadle, Andrew Ellerd, Larry Goeb, David Grecu, Sonya Lindsay, Patrick Hogan, Victor Iorillo, Helen Luttrell, Bob Newlan, R.J. Palmer, Dale W. Perry, Jeff Rosen, Bruce Tanis, Jay Wilkinson, Joshua Winget For part III.
7.5
Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Thomas A. Harris, Rick Hromadka, Constance A. Kazmer, Lou Kleinman, Walter Newman, Darleen Stoker, Sharyn Gersh, David Werntz, Darren Wright For episode "The Crossing".
Winner
8.3
All nominees
8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Ruth Adelman, Zane D. Bruce, Stan Jones, Mace Matiosian, Joseph T. Sabella, Jivan Tahmizian, David F. Van Slyke For episode "35K OBO".
Third WatchThird Watch
Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Rick Hromadka, Constance A. Kazmer, Lou Kleinman, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Allan K. Rosen, Darleen Stoker, David Werntz, Darren Wright, Marc Mailand For episode "Honor".
The FugitiveThe Fugitive
Rick Camara, Timothy A. Cleveland, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Jessica Goodwin, Eric Hertsguaard, Bruce M. Honda, David Horton Sr., Michael E. Lawshe, Chris McGeary, Otis Van Osten, Nancie Araki For the pilot.
Star Trek: Voyager
Dale Chaloukian, Ashley Harvey, Gerry Sackman, Masanobu 'Tomi' Tomita, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For episode "Endgame", part II.
8.8
Timeless: Live in ConcertTimeless: Live in Concert
Theodore Ashton, Bill Chaikowsky, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, Thomas Geren, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, John Palacio, John Pritchett, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Brad Zerbst
Winner
All nominees
Survivor
Kevin Bailey, Jim Beaux, John Curtin, Sam Drummy, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Allen Latter, Les Nourse, Gordon T. Sweeney, Scha Jani, Dave Dorsett, Freddy Frederick, Joe Bohman For episode "Survivor: The Reunion (#1.14)".
The 73rd Annual Academy AwardsThe 73rd Annual Academy Awards
Theodore Ashton, Rob Balton, John Burdick, Rocky Danielson, Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, Rick Edwards, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Marc Hunter, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Jean Mason, Lyn Noland, Rob Palmer, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Brian Reason, Chuck Reilly, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Allan Wells, Mark Whitman, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Kenneth Shapiro, Ray Hoover, Freddy Frederick
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York CityBruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City
Jeff Cirbes, Dave Driscoll, Charlie Huntley, Alain Onesto, Mark Renaudin, Mark Chamberlain, Michael O'Rourke, Barry Otto, Nat Heard, Mitchell Simchowitz, Pete Stendel, Dave Hulings, Scott Lutton, James J. Miller, Marc Nathan, Phil Summers
Super Bowl XXXV Halftime ShowSuper Bowl XXXV Halftime Show
Steven Cimino, Dave Eastwood, Charlie Huntley, Jay Kulick, Allen Merriweather, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Mark Whitman, John Kosmaczewski, Jeff Zachary, Pete Stendel, Janis Murray, Sol Bress, Beth Efroymson, Deena Sheldon, Ron Tadano, Kerri Brooks, George Graffeo, Robert Lawton, John Pavlovich, Robert Wishnie
