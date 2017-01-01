Wallenberg: A Hero's StoryWallenberg: A Hero's Story
Paul Timothy Carden, Jeff Clark, Nicholas Eliopoulos, John La Salandra, Donald J. Malouf, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Greg Stacy, Dan Thomas, James Troutman, Mike Virnig, Jeff Koford
Winner
All nominees
A Bunny's TaleA Bunny's Tale
David R. Elliott, John Kline, Val Kuklowsky, Greg Schorer, Clive Smith, Curt Sobel, Jill Taggart, Rusty Tinsley
EmbassyEmbassy
Dino Dimuro, David R. Elliott, Mark Friedgen, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Eugene Marks, Greg Schorer, Clive Smith, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Denise Whiting
SpaceSpace
Cliff Latimer, Terry Lynn Allen, David Bartlett, Lon Bender, Jill Demby Guest, John Duffy, Cameron Frankley, Stan Gilbert, Avram D. Gold, Randy Kelley, Elliott Koretz, Bobbe Kurtz, Joseph A. Mayer, Stephen M. Rowe, Wylie Stateman, Mark P. Stoeckinger For part 5.
Carl Mahakian, Bruce Bell, Jerry Cohen, Victor B. Lackey, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Charles E. Moran, John Oettinger, Bernard F. Pincus, Warren Smith, Bruce Stambler, Michael D. Wilhoit, Paul Wittenberg, Kyle Wright For episode "Brother's Keeper (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Winner
Miami ViceMiami Vice
All nominees
Ripley's Believe It or Not!Ripley's Believe It or Not!
David R. Elliott, Robert Fisher, Doug Gray, James Wolvington, Michael J. Mitchell For episode "Accident Research".
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Chris Elliott, Eddie Gorodetsky, Fred Graver, Merrill Markoe, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "Christmas with the Lettermans".
Winner
All nominees
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Gene KellyA Tribute to Gene Kelly
Jeffrey Lane, George Stevens Jr.
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Merrill Markoe, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "Late Night in Los Angeles".
Motown Returns to the ApolloMotown Returns to the Apollo
Peter Elbling, Buz Kohan, Samm-Art Williams
