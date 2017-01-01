Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1985

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1985

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 22 September 1985
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Winner
All nominees
Family Ties Family Ties
Ruth Bennett, Lloyd Garver, Gary David Goldberg, Carol Himes, Alan Uger, Maykl Dzhey Uaytorn
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Ken Estin, Sam Simon
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Merrill Grant, Mort Lachman, Allan Leicht, Bill Persky, Bob Randall, George Barimo
Family Ties Family Ties
Ruth Bennett, Lloyd Garver, Gary David Goldberg, Carol Himes, Alan Uger, Maykl Dzhey Uaytorn
Night Court Night Court
Jeffrey Melman, Reinhold Weege
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Ken Estin, Sam Simon
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Steve Brown, Terry Louise Fisher, Peter Lefcourt, Barney Rosenzweig
Winner
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Steve Brown, Terry Louise Fisher, Peter Lefcourt, Barney Rosenzweig
Winner
All nominees
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Scott Brazil, Gregory Hoblit, Jeff Lewis, David Milch
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Bruce Paltrow, Tom Fontana, John Masius, Abby Singer, Mark Tinker
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Michael Mann, Richard Brams, George E. Crosby, John Nicolella, Liam O'Brien, Mel Swope, Anthony Yerkovich
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Douglas Benton, Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, William Link, Robert F. O'Neill
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Michael Mann, Richard Brams, George E. Crosby, John Nicolella, Liam O'Brien, Mel Swope, Anthony Yerkovich
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Bruce Paltrow, Tom Fontana, John Masius, Abby Singer, Mark Tinker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Robert Guillaume
Benson For playing "Benson DuBois".
Winner
All nominees
Bob Newhart
Newhart For playing "Dick Loudon".
Jack Warden
Jack Warden
Crazy Like a Fox For playing "Harry Fox".
Gary Anderson
Night Court For playing "Harry Stone".
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
William Daniels
St. Elsewhere For playing "Mark Craig".
Winner
All nominees
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues For playing "Frank Furillo".
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I. For playing "Thomas Magnum".
Don Johnson
Don Johnson
Miami Vice For playing "Sonny Crockett".
Ed Flanders
St. Elsewhere For playing "Donald Westphall".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Curtin
Jane Curtin
Kate & Allie For playing "Allie Lowell".
Winner
All nominees
Susan Saint James
Kate & Allie For playing "Kate McArdle".
Shelley Long
Cheers For playing "Diane Chambers".
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons For playing "Louise Jefferson".
Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad
The Cosby Show For playing "Clair Huxtable".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Tyne Daly
Tyne Daly
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Mary Beth Lacey".
Winner
All nominees
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Chris Cagney".
Veronica Hamel
Hill Street Blues For playing "Joyce Davenport".
Debbie Allen
Fame For playing "Lydia Grant".
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
John Larroquette
John Larroquette
Night Court For playing "Dan Fielding".
Winner
All nominees
John Ratzenberger
John Ratzenberger
Cheers For playing "Cliff Clavin".
George Wendt
Cheers For playing "Norm Peterson".
Nicholas Colasanto
Nicholas Colasanto
Cheers For playing "Ernie Pantusso". Posthumously
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Family Ties For playing "Alex Keaton".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos
Miami Vice For playing "Martin Castillo".
Winner
All nominees
John Karlen
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Harvey Lacey".
John Hillerman
Magnum, P.I. For playing "Jonathan Higgins".
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
St. Elsewhere For playing "Victor Ehrlich".
Bruce Weitz
Hill Street Blues For playing "Mick Belker".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Rhea Perlman
Rhea Perlman
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Winner
All nominees
Selma Diamond
Night Court For playing "Selma Hacker". Posthumously
Marla Gibbs
Marla Gibbs
The Jeffersons For playing "Florence Johnston".
Inga Swenson
Benson For playing "Gretchen Kraus".
Julia Duffy
Newhart For playing "Stephanie Vanderkellen".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Betty Thomas
Betty Thomas
Hill Street Blues For playing "Lucille Bates".
Winner
All nominees
Christina Pickles
St. Elsewhere For playing "Helen Rosenthal".
Barbara Bosson
Hill Street Blues For playing "Fay Furillo".
Doris Roberts
Remington Steele For playing "Mildred Krebs".
Madge Sinclair
Trapper John, M.D. For playing "Ernestine Shoop".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
Garfield in the Rough Garfield in the Rough
Winner
All nominees
Snoopy's Getting Married, Charlie Brown Snoopy's Getting Married, Charlie Brown
Donald Duck's 50th Birthday Donald Duck's 50th Birthday
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Twyla Tharp For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Winner
All nominees
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Anita Mann For "A Solid Gold Christmas".
The 57th Annual Academy Awards The 57th Annual Academy Awards
Scott Salmon
Night of 100 Stars II Night of 100 Stars II
Albert Stephenson
Fame Fame
Debbie Allen For episode "The Rivalry".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Winner
All nominees
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
The Execution The Execution
James Kessler, Mina Mittelman
The Execution The Execution
Scarecrow and Mrs. King Scarecrow and Mrs. King
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
Robert L. Stevenson
Winner
All nominees
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Stephen Robinette
Robert Kennedy and His Times Robert Kennedy and His Times
Lynda Gurasich For part I.
The Atlanta Child Murders The Atlanta Child Murders
Janice D. Brandow, Robert L. Stevenson
My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn
Adele Taylor
Love Lives On Love Lives On
Vivian McAteer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
The Three Wishes of Billy Grier The Three Wishes of Billy Grier
Jamie Brown, Sandy Cooper, Robert Norin, Michael Westmore
Winner
All nominees
V V
Alan Fama, Leo Lotito Jr., Marvin G. Westmore For episode "The Rescue".
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
Stephen Abrums
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Fred C. Blau Jr., Michael Hancock
Victims for Victims: The Theresa Saldana Story Victims for Victims: The Theresa Saldana Story
Robert Norin
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Billy Byers, Ian Fraser, Angela Morley
Winner
All nominees
Perry Como's Christmas in England Perry Como's Christmas in England
Nick Perito
Night of 100 Stars II Night of 100 Stars II
Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration
Lenny Stack, John Rodby, J. Hill, Tony Fox
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Love Lives On Love Lives On
James Di Pasquale, Douglas Brayfield
Winner
All nominees
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Debbie Allen, Earl Brown
Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
Lee Holdridge, Al Jarreau For episode "Moonlighting (Pilot) (#1.1)". For the theme song.
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Limited Series or a Special
Evergreen Evergreen
Charles C. Bennett, Jacques M. Bradette, David Davis, Robert Drumheller, Jan Scott For part I.
Winner
All nominees
My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn
Richard Berger, Albert Heschong, Dave L. Love
Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus
Mario Chiari, Enzo Eusepi, Francesco Frigeri
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Alan Pickford, Vic Symonds For "The Regimental Silver".
A Death in California A Death in California
Hub Braden, Donald J. Remacle
Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jeffrey Howard, Robert Lacey Jr. For episode "No Exit".
Winner
All nominees
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Leslie Parsons, Robert Wingo For episode "Capitol Offense".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Frank Lombardo For episode "Broadway Malady".
Dynasty Dynasty
Brock Broughton, Tom Trimble For episode "Royal Wedding".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Frank Lombardo For episode "Broadway Malady".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The 57th Annual Academy Awards The 57th Annual Academy Awards
René Lagler, Jeremy Railton
Winner
All nominees
The 11th Annual People's Choice Awards The 11th Annual People's Choice Awards
William H. Harris, Anthony Sabatino
1st Annual MTV Video Music Awards 1st Annual MTV Video Music Awards
Charles Lisanby
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Bob Keene
The 12th Annual American Music Awards The American Music Awards
Ray Klausen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Displaced Person Displaced Person
Barry Levinson, Patrick Dromgoole, Patrick Lynch, Allison Maher, Barry Solomon, Rick Traum
Winner
All nominees
The Ewok Adventure Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
George Lucas, Thomas G. Smith
The Night They Saved Christmas The Night They Saved Christmas
Jack Haley Jr., Robert A. Halmi, Robert Halmi Sr., David R. Kappes, David Niven Jr.
Punky Brewster Punky Brewster
David W. Duclon, Rick Hawkins, Gary Menteer, Liz Sage
Reading Rainbow Reading Rainbow
Larry Lancit, Twila Liggett, Cecily Truett, Tony Buttino
The Ewok Adventure Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or a Special
Malice in Wonderland Malice in Wonderland
Philip H. Lathrop
Winner
All nominees
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Charles Correll
The Bad Seed The Bad Seed
Ted Voigtlander
Evergreen Evergreen
Woody Omens For part II.
A Death in California A Death in California
Joseph F. Biroc
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Robert E. Collins For episode "Brother's Keeper (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
Scarecrow and Mrs. King Scarecrow and Mrs. King
Edward R. Brown For episode "D.O.A.: Delirious On Arrival".
Highway to Heaven Highway to Heaven
Ted Voigtlander For episode "Child of God".
Highway to Heaven Highway to Heaven
Brianne Murphy For episode "A Match Made in Heaven".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Duke Callaghan For episode "No Exit".
Code Name: Foxfire Code Name: Foxfire
John Elsenbach For episode "Robin's Blue Egg".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Tosca Tosca
Michael Bronson, Samuel Paul (Screened within Live from the Metropolitan Opera (1977).)
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rhoda Grauer, Don Mischer For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
The Well-Tempered Bach with Peter Ustinov The Well-Tempered Bach with Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov, Christian P. Stehr, Byron Knight, Thomas Doggett, Hans Vetter
The Making of 'West Side Story' Leonard Bernstein Conducts West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein, Humphrey Burton, Thomas Skinner, Ian Squires, Harry J. Kraut (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Michael Bronson, Samuel Paul For episode "Aida".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Limited Series or a Special
Ellis Island Ellis Island
Barbara Lane For part I.
Winner
All nominees
Malice in Wonderland Malice in Wonderland
Nolan Miller, Mina Mittelman
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Esther Dean, Diane Holmes For "Crossing the River".
Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus
Maria De Matteis, Enrico Luzzi
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus
Evergreen Evergreen
Julie Weiss For part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Dallas Dallas
Travilla For episode "Swan Song".
Winner
All nominees
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jodie Lynn Tillen For episode "No Exit".
Dynasty Dynasty
Nolan Miller For episode "Royal Wedding".
Eye to Eye Eye to Eye
Ret Turner For episode "The Dick and Tracy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Jay Sandrich For episode "The Younger Woman".
Winner
All nominees
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows For episode "Cheerio".
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
Robert Butler For episode "Moonlighting (Pilot) (#1.1)".
Alice Alice
Marc Daniels For episode "Tommy's Lost Weekend".
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Bill Persky For episode "Landlady".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Karen Arthur For episode "Heat".
Winner
All nominees
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Pol Maykl Gleyzer For episode "Smuggler's Blues".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Georg Stanford Brown For episode "El Capitan".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Thomas Carter For episode "The Rise and Fall of Paul the Wall".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Lee H. Katzin For episode "Cool Runnin'".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or a Special
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Lemont Dzhonson
Winner
All nominees
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
Jeff Bleckner
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Christopher Morahan, Jim O'Brien For "Crossing the River".
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Consenting Adult Consenting Adult
Gilbert Cates
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Robert Greenwald
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
David Greene
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Terry Hughes (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Winner
All nominees
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Don Mischer
Night of 100 Stars II Night of 100 Stars II
Clark Jones
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Hal Gurnee For episode "3rd Anniversary Special".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
Walter Halsey Davis, Dave Bell, Marilyn Hall, James Thompson, Wayne Threm
Winner
All nominees
Heartsounds Heartsounds
Norman Lear, Fern Field, Fay Kanin
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Richard Berg, Richard Irving, Lemont Dzhonson, Phillip Levitan
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Jon Avnet, Steve Tisch, Rose Leiman Goldemberg, Carol Schreder
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
Mike Rosenfeld, Dan Wigutow
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Heartsounds Heartsounds
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Paul LaMastra
Winner
All nominees
A.D. A.D.
John A. Martinelli For part V.
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Richard Fetterman, Michael A. Stevenson
Hollywood Wives Hollywood Wives
Fred A. Chulack, Ray Daniels For part II.
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Hollywood Wives Hollywood Wives
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Jim Gross For episode "Who Said It's Fair?", part II.
Winner
All nominees
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Robert A. Daniels For episode "Evan".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Donald Douglas For episode "The Murder of Sherlock Holmes".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Michael B. Hoggan For episode "Smuggler's Blues".
Crazy Like a Fox Crazy Like a Fox
J. Terry Williams For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Sound Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Paul Timothy Carden, Jeff Clark, Nicholas Eliopoulos, John La Salandra, Donald J. Malouf, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Greg Stacy, Dan Thomas, James Troutman, Mike Virnig, Jeff Koford
Winner
All nominees
A Bunny's Tale A Bunny's Tale
David R. Elliott, John Kline, Val Kuklowsky, Greg Schorer, Clive Smith, Curt Sobel, Jill Taggart, Rusty Tinsley
Embassy Embassy
Dino Dimuro, David R. Elliott, Mark Friedgen, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Eugene Marks, Greg Schorer, Clive Smith, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Denise Whiting
Space Space
Cliff Latimer, Terry Lynn Allen, David Bartlett, Lon Bender, Jill Demby Guest, John Duffy, Cameron Frankley, Stan Gilbert, Avram D. Gold, Randy Kelley, Elliott Koretz, Bobbe Kurtz, Joseph A. Mayer, Stephen M. Rowe, Wylie Stateman, Mark P. Stoeckinger For part 5.
A Bunny's Tale A Bunny's Tale
Children in the Crossfire Children in the Crossfire
Dino Dimuro, David R. Elliott, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Allan K. Rosen, Clive Smith, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Russ Tinsley
Space Space
Embassy Embassy
Children in the Crossfire Children in the Crossfire
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Sound Editing for a Series
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Carl Mahakian, Bruce Bell, Jerry Cohen, Victor B. Lackey, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Charles E. Moran, John Oettinger, Bernard F. Pincus, Warren Smith, Bruce Stambler, Michael D. Wilhoit, Paul Wittenberg, Kyle Wright For episode "Brother's Keeper (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
David R. Elliott, Robert Fisher, Doug Gray, James Wolvington, Michael J. Mitchell For episode "Accident Research".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jerry Cohen, Scott Hecker, John A. Larsen, Harry B. Miller III, Robert R. Rutledge, Norto Sepulveda, Gary Vaughan, Jay Wilkinson For episode "Smuggler's Blues".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Laurie Higgins Tobias, Anthony Magro, Billy Mauch, Anthony Milch, Linda Moss, Steve Shearsby For episode "Funeral at Fifty Mile".
Airwolf Airwolf
Barney Cabral, Gene Corso, Gene L. Gillette, Donlee Jorgensen, Gary Mundheim, Bob Newlan, Michael D. Wilhoit, Asher Yates For episode "Firestorm".
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Airwolf Airwolf
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or a Special
Space Space
David J. Hudson, Clark King, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter For part V.
Winner
All nominees
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
Alan Bernard, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter, B. Tennyson Sebastian III
Malice in Wonderland Malice in Wonderland
Keith A. Wester, Gordon L. Day, Howard Wilmarth, Rick Alexander
Ellis Island Ellis Island
Tony Dawe, Gordon L. Day, Howard Wilmarth, Rick Alexander For part I.
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Robin Gregory, David J. Hudson, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Sound Mixing for a Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
John Asman, Maury Harris, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Heat".
Winner
All nominees
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk, Dean Vernon For episode "Sweet Dreams".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Sunny Meyer, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "The Rise and Fall of Paul the Wall".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, James Pilcher, Ken S. Polk For episode "Queen For a Day".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Graphic and Title Design
Partners in Crime Partners in Crime
John Tribe
Winner
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Charles Levi, Alex Weil
Winner
Friday Night Friday Night Videos
Dick Ebersol, Annabel Jankel, Rocky Morton
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming - Directing
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Don Mischer, Twyla Tharp For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Winner
Pagliacci Pagliacci
Winner
All nominees
Tosca Tosca
Kirk Browning (Screened within Live from the Metropolitan Opera (1977).)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming - Performing
Great Performances Great Performances
Luciano Pavarotti For episode "Duke of Mantua, Rigoletto".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming - Writing
All nominees
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Peter Elbling, Twyla Tharp For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming - Performing
All nominees
The Secret World of the Very Young The Secret World of the Very Young
Ruth Gordon
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming - Writing
Heritage: Civilization and the Jews Heritage: Civilization and the Jews
Brian Winston For episode "Out of the Ashes".
Winner
Heritage: Civilization and the Jews Heritage: Civilization and the Jews
Winner
All nominees
The Living Planet The Living Planet
David Attenborough
Heritage: Civilization and the Jews Heritage: Civilization and the Jews
John G. Fox, Eugene Marner For episode "Roads from the Ghetto".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
George Hearne (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Winner
All nominees
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Angela Lansbury (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Gregory Hines
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Patti LaBelle
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Billy Crystal
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
The Living Planet The Living Planet
Adrian Warren, Ned Kelly, Richard Brock, Andrew Neal
Winner
All nominees
At the Movies At the Movies
Roger Ebert, Nancy De Los Santos-Reza, Gene Siskel
Heart of the Dragon Heart of the Dragon
Patrick W. Lui, Peter Montagnon, Herb Bloom, Alasdair Clayre, Nigel Houghton
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Beth Polson, Barbara Walters
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Stuart Crowner, Gary Grossman, Jack Reilly
Heart of the Dragon Heart of the Dragon
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
All nominees
Missing... Have You Seen This Person? Missing...Have You Seen This Person?
Dave Bell, John Cosgrove, Terry Dunn Meurer, Chris Pye
A Day in the Country: Impressionism and the French Landscape A Day in the Country: Impressionism and the French Landscape
Ann Zane Shanks, Bob Shanks
Amazon Amazon
Zhak Iv Kusto, Jean-Michel Cousteau For epsiode "Snowstorm in the Jungle"
Judy Garland: The Concert Years Judy Garland: The Concert Years
David Heeley, Joan Kramer, Jac Venza (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Missing... Have You Seen This Person? Missing...Have You Seen This Person?
Judy Garland: The Concert Years Judy Garland: The Concert Years
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Richard Crenna
The Rape of Richard Beck For playing "Richard Beck".
Winner
All nominees
Richard Kayli
Do You Remember Love For playing "George Hollis".
James Garner
James Garner
Heartsounds For playing "Harold Lear".
George C. Scott
George C. Scott
A Christmas Carol For playing "Ebenezer Scrooge".
Richard Chamberlain
Richard Chamberlain
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story For playing "Raoul Wallenberg".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
Do You Remember Love For playing "Barbara Wyatt-Hollis".
Winner
All nominees
Mary Tyler Moore
Heartsounds For playing "Martha Weinman Lear".
Farra Fosett
The Burning Bed For playing "Francine Hughes".
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
The Jewel in the Crown For playing "Barbie Batchelor".
Jane Alexander
Malice in Wonderland For playing "Hedda Hopper".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Limited Series or a Special
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Bill Klages, Arnie Smith For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Winner
All nominees
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Ken Dettling, Danny Franks
Olympic Gala Olympic Gala
John Freschi
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Bill Klages
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Series
Mr. Belvedere Mr. Belvedere
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Strangers in the Night".
Winner
All nominees
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Robert A. Dickinson For episode #230.
Night Court Night Court
Mark Buxbaum For episode "Bull Gets a Kid".
Night Court Night Court
John Appelroth For episode "Billie's Valentine".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited Series
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Denis Forman, Christopher Morahan
Winner
All nominees
Ellis Island Ellis Island
Nick Gillott, Gabriel Katzka, Frank Konigsberg, Jerry London
Space Space
Richard Berg, Robert Birnbaum, Jack Clements, Martin Manulis, Allan Marcil
A Woman of Substance A Woman of Substance
Diane Baker, Tom Donald, Ian Warren
Robert Kennedy and His Times Robert Kennedy and His Times
Robert W. Christiansen, Rick Rosenberg
Space Space
Ellis Island Ellis Island
Robert Kennedy and His Times Robert Kennedy and His Times
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Live and Tape Sound Mixing and Sound Effects for a Limited Series or a Special
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Ed Greene, Bob Liftin, Carroll Pratt, Russell Terrana
Winner
All nominees
Salute to Lady Liberty Salute to Lady Liberty
William H. Angarola, Ed Barton, Thomas J. Huth
Gidget's Summer Reunion Gidget's Summer Reunion
Glenn E. Anderson, Robert L. Harman, Jeremy Hoenack
Words by Heart Words by Heart
Mark Bovos, Thomas J. Huth, Michael J. Mitchell
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Doug Nelson, Jerry Clemans, Eric Levinson (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Salute to Lady Liberty Salute to Lady Liberty
Words by Heart Words by Heart
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Live and Tape Sound Mixing and Sound Effects for a Series
Cheers Cheers
Michael Ballin, Sam Black, Doug Gray, Thomas J. Huth For episode "The Executive's Executioner".
Winner
All nominees
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Thomas J. Huth, Tim Philben, Harlan Riggs For episode "Accident Research".
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
David E. Fluhr, Rich Jacob, Allen Patapoff For episode "Presentation".
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Thomas J. Huth, Tim Philben, Harlan Riggs For episode "Accident Research".
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
David E. Fluhr, Rich Jacob, Allen Patapoff For episode "Presentation".
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Allen Patapoff, Craig Porter For episode "Good-Bye Mr. Fish".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series or a Special
Camille Camille
Allyn Ferguson
Winner
All nominees
Murder with Mirrors Murder with Mirrors
Richard Rodney Bennett
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
David Shire
Seduced Seduced
Patrick Williams
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
John Addison For episode "The Murder of Sherlock Holmes".
Winner
All nominees
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Nan Schwartz For episode "Organized Crime".
Highway to Heaven Highway to Heaven
David Rose For episode "Thoroughbreds".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jan Hammer For episode "Evan".
Dynasty Dynasty
Angela Morley For episode "Triangles".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
J.A.C. Redford For episode "Fade To White".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects
The Ewok Adventure Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Jon Berg, Christopher Evans, Harley Jessup, Dennis Muren, Michael Pangrazio, Phil Tippett, John Ellis
Winner
The Hugga Bunch The Hugga Bunch
Tim Donahue, Michael Z. Hanan, William Mesa, Eugene P. Rizzardi
A.D. A.D.
Syd Dutton, Dennis Glouner, Lynn Ledgerwood, Bill Taylor, Albert Whitlock, Mark Whitlock
The Brain The Brain
John Allison
A.D. A.D.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Karl Malden
Fatal Vision For playing "Freddy Kassab".
Winner
All nominees
Rip Torn
The Atlanta Child Murders For playing "Lewis Slaton".
Richard Masur
The Burning Bed For playing "Aryon Greydanus".
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Ellis Island For playing "Phipps Ogden".
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Romance on the Orient Express For playing "Theodore Woodward".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Kim Stanley
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof For playing "Big Mama". Kim Stanley was not present at the awards ceremony. Presenter Ted Danson accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Penny Fuller
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof For playing "Mae".
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
A Woman of Substance For playing "Emma Harte".
Ann Jillian
Ellis Island For playing "Nellie Byfield".
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Words by Heart For playing "Claudie Sills".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Electronic Camera/Video Control for a Limited Series or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield VII: Familiares The Magic of David Copperfield VII: Familiares
Les Atkinson, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, David Levisohn, Dana Ross Martin, Jerry Smith, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring, Louis Fusari
Winner
All nominees
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Jack Chisholm, Ray Conners, Greg Cook, Rocky Danielson, John Gillis, Bruce Oldham, Dick Browning, Frank Geraty, Dick Watson, George Wood For "Solid Gold Salutes the Songs of Summer".
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Juan Barrera, Gene Crowe, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Luis Rojas, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Gene Crowe, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Jay Millard, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Jim Scurti, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff, Kevin Hayes
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Electronic Camerawork/Video Control for a Series
Benson Benson
Randy Baer, Stephen A. Jones, Bill McCloud, Donna Quante, Herm Falk, Victor Bagdadi For episode "Home for Christmas".
Winner
All nominees
Punky Brewster Punky Brewster
Sara Sara
Les Atkinson, Roy Holm, Reed Howard, Kurt Tonnessen, Robert Vinson, Jerry Weiss For episode "Rock 'N Roll Father".
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Charles Barrett, Michael Bennett, D.J. Diomedes, Stephen A. Jones, Art LaCombe, Jim Marshall, Donna Quante, James Mott, Gerry Bucci, Brian Phraner, Jack Durkin For episode "Presentation".
Punky Brewster Punky Brewster
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Charles Barrett, Michael Bennett, D.J. Diomedes, Stephen A. Jones, Art LaCombe, Jim Marshall, Donna Quante, James Mott, Gerry Bucci, Brian Phraner, Jack Durkin For episode "Presentation".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Suzanne Coston, Suzanne De Passe, Don Mischer, Michael Weisbarth
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances Great Performances
Lena Horn, Bill Siegler, Robert Manby, Diane M. Gioia, Sherman Sneed For episode "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Gene Kelly A Tribute to Gene Kelly
George Stevens Jr.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Dzhek Rollins, Barry Sand
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Videotape Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Jimmy B. Frazier (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Winner
All nominees
The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records
Jefferey Bass, Roger Ames Berger, Bruce Gowers, Michael Sachs, Marco Zappia
Olympic Gala Olympic Gala
Michael Weitzman
Perry Como's Christmas in England Perry Como's Christmas in England
Kris Trexler
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Frank Mazzaro, Mark West
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Videotape Editing for a Series
Fame Fame
Jim McElroy For episode "Reflections".
Winner
All nominees
Night Court Night Court
Jerry Davis For episode "The Blizzard".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Michael Leeson, Ed. Weinberger For Pilot (1984)
Winner
All nominees
Cheers Cheers
Glen Charles, Les Charles For Rebound: Part 2 (1984)
Cheers Cheers
Peter Casey, David Lee For I Call Your Name (1984)
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Earl Pomerantz For Goodbye, Mr. Fish (1984)
Cheers Cheers
Cheers Cheers
David Lloyd For Sam Turns the Other Cheek (1984)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Patricia Green For episode "Who Said It's Fair", part II.
Winner
All nominees
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Steve Bello, Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "Murder, She Rote".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Jacob Epstein, Michael I. Wagner For episode "The Rise and Fall of Paul the Wall".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Anthony Yerkovich For episode "Brother's Keeper (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "Sweet Dreams".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Deborah Arakelian For episode "Child Witness".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or a Special
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
Vickie Patik
Winner
All nominees
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Rose Leiman Goldemberg
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
John Gay
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Ken Taylor For episode "Crossing the River".
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Gerald Green
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Chris Elliott, Eddie Gorodetsky, Fred Graver, Merrill Markoe, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "Christmas with the Lettermans".
Winner
All nominees
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Gene Kelly A Tribute to Gene Kelly
Jeffrey Lane, George Stevens Jr.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Merrill Markoe, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "Late Night in Los Angeles".
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "The Late Night Morning Show".
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Peter Elbling, Buz Kohan, Samm-Art Williams
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
