Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 2013

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 2013

Site Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 22 September 2013
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Paul Corrigan, Ben Karlin, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O'Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko
Winner
All nominees
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Faye Oshima Belyeu, Peter Chakos, David Goetsch, Eddie Gorodetsky, Eric Kaplan, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Bill Prady, Maria Ferrari, Jim Reynolds, Steve Holland
Veep 6.7
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Frank Rich
Louie 8.1
Louie
Dave Becky, Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Vernon Chatman, Tony Hernandez
Girls 7.7
Girls
Judd Apatow, Ilene S. Landress, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Murray Miller, Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham
30 Rock
30 Rock
Alec Baldwin, Jack Burditt, Tina Fey, Marci Klein, Jerry Kupfer, Lorne Michaels, David Miner, Josh Siegal, Jeff Richmond, Dylan Morgan, Robert Carlock, Colleen McGuinness, Luke Del Tredici, Matt Hubbard, Tracey Wigfield
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Breaking Bad 8.5
Breaking Bad
Bryan Cranston, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Michelle MacLaren, Moira Walley-Beckett, Sam Catlin, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Melissa Bernstein, George Mastras
Winner
All nominees
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Julian Fellowes, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Henry Bromell, Alexander Cary, Michael Cuesta, Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Michael Klick, Meredith Stiehm, Ran Tellem, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Guymon Casady, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, George Raymond Richard Martin, Christopher Newman, Greg Spence, Vanessa Taylor, David Benioff, Vince Gerardis, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
, David Fincher, Dana Brunetti, Rick Cleveland, Andrew Davies, Michael Dobbs, Joshua Donen, Karyn McCarthy, John P. Melfi, Eric Roth, Robert Zotnowski, Beau Willimon, Sarah Treem, Keith Huff
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Semi Chellas, Jon Hamm, Scott Hornbacher, André Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton, Janet Leahy, Mettyu Ueyner, Blake McCormick, Erin Levy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory For playing "Sheldon Cooper".
Winner
All nominees
Louis C.K.
Louis C.K.
Louie For playing "Louie".
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock For playing "Jack Donaghy".
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Episodes For playing "Matt LeBlanc".
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman
Arrested Development For playing "Michael Bluth".
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
House of Lies For playing "Marty Kaan".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
The Newsroom For playing "Will McAvoy".
Winner
All nominees
Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis
Homeland For playing "Nicholas Brody".
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Breaking Bad For playing "Walter White".
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
Downton Abbey For playing "Robert Crawley".
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Mad Men For playing "Don Draper".
House of Cards For playing "Francis Underwood".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Veep For playing "Selina Meyer".
Winner
All nominees
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
A Parks and Recreation Special For playing "Leslie Knope".
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham
Girls For playing "Hannah Horvath".
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
30 Rock For playing "Liz Lemon".
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
Nurse Jackie For playing "Jackie Peyton".
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Enlightened For playing "Amy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Homeland For playing "Carrie Mathison".
Winner
All nominees
Connie Britton
Connie Britton
Nashville For playing "Rayna James".
Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga
Bates Motel For playing "Norma Bates".
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
Mad Men For playing "Peggy Olson".
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Scandal For playing "Olivia Pope".
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Downton Abbey For playing "Lady Mary Crawley".
Robin Wright
Robin Wright
House of Cards For playing "Claire Underwood".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Hale
Tony Hale
Veep For playing "Gary Walsh".
Winner
All nominees
Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters".
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill
Modern Family For playing "Jay Pritchett".
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Modern Family For playing "Mitchell Pritchett".
Ty Burrell
Ty Burrell
Modern Family For playing "Phil Dunphy".
Adam Driver
Adam Driver
Girls For playing "Adam Sackler".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale
Boardwalk Empire For playing "Gyp Rosetti".
Winner
All nominees
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Breaking Bad For playing "Jesse Pinkman".
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Homeland For playing "Saul Berenson".
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Game of Thrones For playing "Tyrion Lannister".
Jonathan Banks
Jonathan Banks
Breaking Bad For playing "Mike Ehrmantraut".
Jim Carter
Jim Carter
Downton Abbey For playing "Charles Carson".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Merritt Wever
Merritt Wever
Nurse Jackie For playing "Zoey Barkow".
Winner
All nominees
Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski
30 Rock For playing "Jenna Maroney".
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik
The Big Bang Theory For playing "Amy Farrah Fowler".
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch
Glee For playing "Sue Sylvester".
Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen
Modern Family For playing "Claire Dunphy".
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky
Veep For playing "Amy Brookheimer".
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Modern Family For playing "Gloria Delgado-Pritchett".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Gunn
Anna Gunn
Breaking Bad For playing "Skyler White".
Winner
All nominees
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
The Good Wife For playing "Diane Lockhart".
Game of Thrones For playing "Daenerys Targaryen".
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Downton Abbey For episode "Violet Crawley".
Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin
Homeland For playing "Jessica Brody".
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks
Mad Men For playing "Joan Harris".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Political Animals For playing "Margaret Barrish Worthington".
Winner
All nominees
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Steel Magnolias For playing "Ouiser".
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton
The Girl For playing "Alma Hitchcock".
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Restless For playing "Sally Gilmartin".
American Horror Story For playing "Lana Winters".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Dan Bucatinsky
Scandal For playing "James Novak".
Winner
All nominees
Robert Mors
Mad Men For playing "Bertram Cooper".
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
The Good Wife For playing "Louis Canning".
Harry Hamlin
Mad Men For playing "Jim Cutler".
Rupert Friend
Rupert Friend
Homeland For playing "Peter Quinn".
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane
The Good Wife For playing "Clarke Hayden".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
The Good Wife For playing "Elsbeth Tascioni".
Winner
All nominees
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Shameless For playing "Sheila Jackson".
Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg
Game of Thrones For playing "Lady Olenna Tyrell".
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
The Newsroom For playing "Leona Lansing".
Margo Martindale
Margo Martindale
The Americans For playing "Claudia".
Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini
Mad Men For playing "Sylvia Rosen".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Bob Newhart
The Big Bang Theory For playing "Arthur Jeffries and Professor Proton". For episode "The Proton Resurgence".
Winner
All nominees
Will Forte
Will Forte
30 Rock For playing "Paul L'astnamé". For episode "My Whole Life Is Thunder".
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane
Modern Family For playing "Pepper Saltzman". For episode "A Slight at the Opera".
Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale
Nurse Jackie For playing "Mike Cruz".
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Justin Timberlake".
Louis C.K.
Louis C.K.
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Louis C.K./Fun".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Louie For playing "Laurie". For episode "Telling Jokes/Set Up".
Winner
All nominees
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Kristen Wiig/Vampire Weekend".
Dot-Marie Jones
Dot-Marie Jones
Glee For playing "Shannon Beiste".
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon
Enlightened For playing "Eileen Foliente".
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Melissa McCarthy/Phoenix".
Elaine Stritch
30 Rock For playing "Colleen Donaghy". For episode "My Whole Life Is Thunder".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
South Park 7.9
South Park
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Adrien Beard, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bruce Howell, Eric Stough, Jack Shih, Jenny Yu For episode: "Raising the Bar".
Winner
All nominees
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Richard Gasparian, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, David Mandel, Steven Dean Moore, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Pete 'Kid Flash' Gomez, Matt Warburton For episode: "Treehouse of Horror XXIII".
Bob's Burgers 6.5
Bob's Burgers
Kit Boss, Loren Bouchard, Anthony Chun, Jim Dauterive, Bernard Derriman, Dan Fybel, Joel Kuwahara, Randy Ludensky, Mark McJimsey, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Gregory Thompson, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Wendy Molyneux, Nora Smith, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder For episode "O.T.: The Outside Toilet".
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness 8.8
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
Gene Grillo, Bret Haaland, Piter Hatings, Scott Kreamer, Doug Langdale, Michael Mullen, Gabe Swarr, Randy Dormans, Aaron Hammersley, Andrew Huebner, Kyoung Joon Hwang For episode: "Enter the Dragon".
Regular Show
Regular Show
Robert Alvarez, Brian A. Miller, Matt Price, Curtis Lelash, Jennifer Pelphrey, Mike Roth, Sean Szeles, Rob Sorcher, Ryan Slater, John Davis Infantino, Gi-ho Hwang, J.G. Quintel, Kat Morris, Benton Connor, Michele Cavin, Hilary Florido, Yu-Seong Kim For episode: "The Christmas Special".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
An Apology to Elephants An Apology to Elephants
Lily Tomlin For playing "Narrator".
Winner
All nominees
Family Guy 8.6
Family Guy
Alex Borstein For playing "Lois Griffin" and "Tricia Takanawa". For episode "Lois Comes Out of Her Shell".
Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special
Seth Green For playing "Abin Sur", "Aquaman", "Batman", "Green Arrow", "Martian Manhunter", "Nerd" and "Robin".
The Looney Tunes Show
The Looney Tunes Show
Bob Bergen For playing "Porky Pig". For episode "We're in Big Truffle".
Robot Chicken 7.6
Robot Chicken
Sam Elliott For playing "Narrator". For episode "Hurtled from a Helicopter Into a Speeding Train".
Family Guy 8.6
Family Guy
Seth MacFarlane For playing "Brian Griffin", "Peter Griffin" and "Stewie Griffin". For episode "Brian's Play".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
The 66th Annual Tony Awards The 66th Annual Tony Awards
David Javerbaum, Adam Schlesinger For song: "If I Had Time".
Winner
All nominees
30 Rock
30 Rock
Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Tracey Wigfield For song: "Rural Juror". For episode "Hogock!" and "Last Lunch".
Smash 8.0
Smash
Andrew McMahon For song: "I Hear Your Voice in a Dream". For episode "The Bells and Whistles".
The Neighbors 7.2
The Neighbors
Alan Menken, Glenn Slater For song: "More or Less the Kind of Thing You May or May Not Possibly See on Broadway". For episode "Sing Like a Larry Bird".
Smash 8.0
Smash
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman For song: "Hang the Moon". For episode "The Parents".
Nashville 7.5
Nashville
Sarah Buxton, Kate York For song: "Nothing in This World Will Ever Break My Heart Again" For episode "I'll Never Get Out of This World Alive".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Da Vinci's Demons
Da Vinci's Demons
Bear McCreary
Winner
All nominees
Hemlock Grove 7.0
Hemlock Grove
Nathan Barr
Copper 7.5
Copper
Brian Keane
The Americans 7.2
The Americans
Nathan Barr
Elementary 8.0
Elementary
Sean Callery
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
Jeff Beal
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
David Fincher For Chapter 1 (2013)
Winner
All nominees
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Jeremy Webb For Episode #3.4 (2012)
Breaking Bad 8.5
Breaking Bad
Michelle MacLaren For Gliding Over All (2012)
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Tim Van Patten For Margate Sands (2012)
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Lesli Linka Glatter For Q&A (2012)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Gail Mancuso For Arrested (2012)
Winner
All nominees
30 Rock
30 Rock
Beth McCarthy-Miller For Hogcock!/Last Lunch (2013)
Girls 7.7
Girls
Lena Dunham For On All Fours (2013)
Glee 6.8
Glee
Paris Barclay For Diva (2013)
Louie 8.1
Louie
Louis C.K. For New Year's Eve (2012)
Primetime Emmy / Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God
Sara Bernstein, Alex Gibney, Alexandra Johnes, Sheila Nevins, Jedd Wider, Todd Wider
Winner
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God
Sara Bernstein, Alex Gibney, Alexandra Johnes, Sheila Nevins, Jedd Wider, Todd Wider
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for Variety or Nonfiction Programming
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood For episodes: "Host: Justin Timberlake", "Host: Martin Short" and "Host: Ben Affleck". Tied with London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder (2012).
Winner
All nominees
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Anton Goss, James Connelly, Zeya Maurer For episodes: "Battle Rounds (Part 1)," The Live Shows, Semi-Finals, and "The Blind Auditions (Part 1)"
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Jason Howard, James Yarnell, Dave Edwards For episode: "1608A".
The Oscars The Oscars
Joe Celli, Derek McLane
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or Movie
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Howard Cummings, Barbara Munch, Patrick M. Sullivan Jr.
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Ellen Brill, Andrew Murdock, Mark Worthington For episode: "I Am Anne Frank: Part 2"
Phil Spector 6.2
Phil Spector
Diane Lederman, Fredda Slavin, Patrizia von Brandenstein
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden 5.6
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Guy Barnes, Wendy Ozols-Barnes, Rosario Provenza
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Multi-Camera Series
Masterchef
Masterchef MasterChef
Heidi Miller, John Janavs, Robert Frye For episode "3-20".
Winner
All nominees
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, John Shaffner, Ann Shea For episodes: "The Date Night Variable", "The Bakersfield Expedition", and "The Love Spell Potential".
How I Met Your Mother 9.1
How I Met Your Mother
Susan Mina Eschelbach, Steve Olson For episodes: "Farhampton," "P.S. I Love You," and "The Final Page: Part Two".
Two and a Half Men
Two and a Half Men
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, John Shaffner, Ann Shea For episodes: "Avoid the Chinese Mustard", "Grab a Feather and Get in Line", and "My Bodacious Vidalia".
2 Broke Girl$ 8.2
2 Broke Girl$ 2 Broke Girls
Amy Feldman, Glenda Rovello For episodes: "And the Bear Truth," "And Not-So-Sweet Charity," and "And the Silent Partner".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Bill Groom, Adam Scher, Carol Silverman For episodes: "Sunday Best", "Two Impostors" and "Margate Sands".
Winner
All nominees
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Gemma Jackson, Andy Thomson, Rob Cameron For episodes: "Valar Dohaeris" and "Kissed By Fire".
The Borgias 8.3
The Borgias
Jonathan McKinstry, Adam O'Neill, Judit Varga For episode: "Siblings".
True Blood 7.8
True Blood
Ron Franco, Catherine Smith, Suzuki Ingerslev For episodes: "Whatever I Am, You Made Me", "Let's Boot And Rally" and "Sunset".
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Gina Cromwell, Mark Kebby, Donal Woods For episode "3.7'"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
30 Rock
30 Rock
Jennifer McNamara, Jessica Daniels, Katja Blichfeld
Winner
All nominees
Veep 6.7
Veep
Allison Jones, Pat Moran, Meredith Tucker
Girls 7.7
Girls
Jennifer Euston
Nurse Jackie
Nurse Jackie
Julie Tucker, Ross Meyerson
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Jeff Greenberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
Laray Mayfield, Julie Schubert
Winner
All nominees
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Craig Fincannon, Lisa Mae Fincannon, Judy Henderson
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Jill Trevellick
The Good Wife 8.5
The Good Wife
Mark Saks
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Carmen Cuba
Winner
All nominees
Top of the Lake 6.9
Top of the Lake
Kirsty McGregor, Tina Cleary
Political Animals 7.1
Political Animals
Diane Heery, David Rubin
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Eric Dawson, Robert J. Ulrich
The Hour 7.9
The Hour
Jill Trevellick
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Wally Berger, Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Martin D. Toub, Wendy Lobel For episode: "Forgotten But Not Gone: Kids, HIV & AIDS" .
Winner
All nominees
iCarly 7.0
iCarly
Bruce Rand Berman, Dan Schneider, Robin Weiner, Jake Farrow, Joe Catania
Renée Fleming: A YoungArts MasterClass Renée Fleming: A YoungArts MasterClass
Jacqueline Glover, Karen Goodman, Sheila Nevins, Kirk Simon, Lin Arison
Good Luck Charlie
Good Luck Charlie
Phil Baker, Dan Staley, Christopher Vane, Drew Vaupen, Erika Kaestle, Patrick McCarthy, Jim Gerkin, Pixie Wespiser
The Weight of the Nation for Kids The Weight of the Nation for Kids
Shari Cookson, Nick Doob, John Hoffman, Sheila Nevins For episode: "Quiz Ed!".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Derek Hough For routines: "Hey Pachuco," "Para Los Rumberos," and "Walking on Air"
Winner
All nominees
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall For routines: "Where the Light Gets in," "Without You," and "Unchained Melody"
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Sonya Tayeh For routines: "Possibly Maybe," "Turning Page," and "Sail".
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Mandy Moore Routines: "The Power of Love" and "Wild Horses".
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Tabitha Dumo, Napoleon Dumo Routines: "Call of the Wild (Circle Of Life)," "Love Cats," and "Beautiful People".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Warren Carlyle For episode: "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Morgan Fallon, Todd Liebler, Zach Zamboni For episode: "Myanmar".
Winner
All nominees
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God
Lisa Rinzler
Ethel 7.9
Ethel
Buddy Squires
The Men Who Built America
The Men Who Built America
Richard Lopez For episode: "A New War Begins".
Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden 6.8
Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden
Erich Roland, Frank-Peter Lehmann
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Reality Programming
Deadliest Catch
Deadliest Catch
For episode: "Mutiny on the Bering Sea".
Winner
All nominees
Top Chef Top Chef
Ariel Boles For episode: "Glacial Gourmand".
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
For episode: "Be Safe and Don't Hit a Cow".
Project Runway 7.7
Project Runway
Gus Dominguez For episode: "A Times Square Anniversary Party".
Survivor
Survivor
For episode: "Create a Little Chaos".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie
Top of the Lake 6.9
Top of the Lake
Adam Arkapaw For episode: "Part 1".
Winner
All nominees
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Steven Soderbergh
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Michael Goi For episode: "I Am Anne Frank: Part 2".
Parade's End
Parade's End
Mike Eley For episode: "Part 5".
The Girl The Girl
John Pardue
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
How I Met Your Mother 9.1
How I Met Your Mother
Chris La Fountaine For episode: "The Final Page: Part Two".
Winner
All nominees
2 Broke Girl$ 8.2
2 Broke Girl$ 2 Broke Girls
Chris La Fountaine For episode: "And the Psychic Shakedown".
The Exes 7.4
The Exes
George Mooradian For episode: "Pirates of the Care of Eden".
Mike & Molly 7.7
Mike & Molly
Gary Baum For episode: "Molly's Birthday".
Two and a Half Men
Two and a Half Men
Steven V. Silver For episode: "Grab a Feather and Get in Line".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
Eigil Bryld For episode: "Chapter 1".
Winner
All nominees
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Nelson Cragg For episode: "Beirut Is Back".
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Robert McLachlan For episode: "Mhysa".
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
William Coleman For episode: "Margate Sands".
Breaking Bad 8.5
Breaking Bad
Michael Slovis For episode: "Gliding Over All".
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Chris Manley For episode: "The Doorway".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Commercial
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Robert Q. Mathews, Ellen Mirojnick
Winner
All nominees
The Girl The Girl
Diana Cilliers, Melissa Moritz
Killing Lincoln 6.7
Killing Lincoln
Amy Andrews, Renee Jones
Parade's End
Parade's End
Sheena Napier, Jenna McGranaghan For episode: "Part 3".
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Lou Eyrich, Marcy Lavender For episode: "Madness Ends".
Killing Lincoln 6.7
Killing Lincoln
Amy Andrews, Renee Jones
Phil Spector 6.2
Phil Spector
Lorraine Calvert, Debra McGuire
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Series
The Borgias 8.3
The Borgias
Gabriella Pescucci, Uliva Pizzetti, Gábor Homonnay For episode: "The Gunpowder Plot".
Winner
All nominees
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Chloe Aubry For episode: "Walk of Punishment".
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
John Dunn, Lisa Padovani, Maria Zamansky For episode: "Resolution".
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Dulcie Scott, Caroline McCall For episode "3.4".
Once Upon a Time 8.7
Once Upon a Time
Eduardo Castro, Monique McRae For episode: "Queen of Hearts".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special
The Men Who Built America
The Men Who Built America
Sarah Beers, Rachel Greene, Lisa Faibish For episode: "Bloody Battles".
Winner
The 55th Annual Grammy Awards The 55th Annual Grammy Awards
Marina Toybina, Courtney Webster
Winner
Portlandia 7.1
Portlandia
Amanda Needham, Monika Schmidt For episode: "Blackout".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Multiplatform Storytelling
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program
The Lizzie Bennet Diaries The Lizzie Bennet Diaries
Jay Bushman, Bernie Su, Alexandra Edwards youtube.com/lizziebennet
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Social TV Experience
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - User Experience and Visual Design
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming
American Masters American Masters
Robert Trachtenberg For episode: "Mel Brooks: Make a Noise".
Winner
All nominees
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God
Alex Gibney
Survivor
Survivor
Michael Simon For episode: "(Survivor Philippines) Live Finale and Reunion".
Ethel 7.9
Ethel
Rory Kennedy
Survivor
Survivor
Glenn Weiss For episode: "(Survivor Caramoan: Fans vs. Favorites) Live Finale and Reunion".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Steven Soderbergh
Winner
All nominees
Ring of Fire Ring of Fire
Allison Anders
The Girl The Girl
Julian Jarrold
Top of the Lake 6.9
Top of the Lake
Jane Campion, Garth Davis For episode: "Part 5".
Phil Spector 6.2
Phil Spector
David Mamet
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Don Roy King For episode: "Justin Timberlake".
Winner
All nominees
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Chuck O'Neil For episode "17153".
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Andy Fisher For episode "13-1810".
Portlandia 7.1
Portlandia
Jonathan Krisel For episode: "Alexandra".
The Colbert Report The Colbert Report
Jim Hoskinson For episode "pisode 8131.
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jerry Foley For episode "3749".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
The 35th Annual Kennedy Center Honors The 35th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Louis J. Horvitz
Winner
All nominees
Louis C.K. Oh My God Louis C.K. Oh My God
Louis C.K.
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Hamish Hamilton, Bucky Gunts
The Oscars The Oscars
Don Mischer
12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief 12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief
Michael Dempsey
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters American Masters
Susan Lacy, Julie Sacks, Prudence Glass, Jessica Levin
Winner
All nominees
Vice Vice
Bill Maher, Jonah Kaplan, Bradley J. Levin, Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti, Jason Mojica, Brendan Fitzgerald
Through the Wormhole
Through the Wormhole
The Men Who Built America
The Men Who Built America
Stephen David, David C. White, Tim W. Kelly, Dirk Hoogstra, Paul Cabana, Russell McCarroll, Randy Counsman
The Abolitionists: Part 1 The Abolitionists: Part 1
Sharon Grimberg, Mark Samels, Rob Rapley
The Men Who Built America
The Men Who Built America
Stephen David, David C. White, Tim W. Kelly, Dirk Hoogstra, Paul Cabana, Russell McCarroll, Randy Counsman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden 6.8
Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden
Nancy Abraham, John Battsek, Julie Goldman, Sheila Nevins, Greg Barker
Winner
All nominees
American Experience American Experience
Ric Burns, Robin Espinola, Sharon Grimberg, Mark Samels, Bonnie Lafave For episode: "Death and the Civil War".
Ethel 7.9
Ethel
Nancy Abraham, Rory Kennedy, Sheila Nevins, Jack Youngelson
Crossfire Hurricane Crossfire Hurricane
Mick Jagger, Victoria Pearman
All the President's Men Revisited All the President's Men Revisited
Robert Redford, Denise Contis, Andrew Lack, Laura Michalchyshyn, Peter Schnall, Nancy Daniels
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Kay Georgiou, Kerrie Smith, Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone
Winner
All nominees
Phil Spector 6.2
Phil Spector
Cydney Cornell, Stanley Hall, Michael Kriston
Liz & Dick 5.3
Liz & Dick
Lee Ann Brittenham, Beatrice De Alba, Richard De Alba
Ring of Fire Ring of Fire
Deena Adair, Susan Jennifer Lipson, Darrell Redleaf-Fielder
Political Animals 7.1
Political Animals
Qodi Armstrong, Mary Ann Valdes, Nancy Stimac
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Stacey K. Black, Janis Clark, Monte Haught, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Inga Thrasher, Jennifer Serio, Cara Hannah For episode: "Jennifer Lawrence".
Winner
All nominees
The Oscars The Oscars
Barbara Cantu, Maria Valdivia, Cynthia P. Romo, Anthony Wilson, Vickie Mynes, Luke O'Connor
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Cyndra Dunn, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kim Messina, Gail Rowell-Ryan, Sean Smith, Mary Guerrero For episode "1608".
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Louise Dowling, Sylvia Surdu, Faye Woods For episode: "The Bakersfield Expedition".
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Renee Ferruggia, Kathleen Leonard, Corey Hill, Jerilynn Stephens, Cheryl Marks, Shawn Finch For episode: "The Live Shows (Part 1)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Francesca Paris, Sarah Stamp, Lisa DelleChiaie For episode: "Resolution".
Winner
All nominees
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
David Blair, Arturo Rojas, Theraesa Rivers, Jules Holdren For episode: "The Doorway".
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Magi Vaughan, Vanya Pell For episode: "3.4".
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks, Gary Machin, Dana Kalder, Rosalia Culora For episode: "Second Sons".
The Borgias 8.3
The Borgias
Claudia Catini, Stefano Ceccarelli, Judit Halász, Sevlene Roddy For episode: "The Wolf and the Lamb".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Project Runway 7.7
Project Runway
Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn
Winner
All nominees
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Tom Bergeron
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Cat Deeley
Betty White's Off Their Rockers Betty White's Off Their Rockers
Betty White
The Taste The Taste
Anthony Bourdain
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Ryan Seacrest
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse
Jennifer C. Baker Episode: "Croissant de Triomphe (2013)"
Winner
Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse
Joseph Holt Episode: "Croissant de Triomphe (2013)"
Winner
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Paul Wee Episode: "Treehouse of Horror XXIII (2012)"
Winner
TRON: Uprising 6.3
TRON: Uprising Tron: Uprising
Alberto Mielgo Episode: "The Stranger (2012)"
Winner
Adventure Time 8.2
Adventure Time
Andy Ristaino Episode "Puhoy (2013)"
Winner
DreamWorks Dragons 5.5
DreamWorks Dragons Dragons: Riders of Berk
Andy Bialk Episode: "We Are Family: Part 2 (2013)"
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Lydia Tenaglia, Christopher Collins, Anthony Bourdain, Tom Vitale, Sandra Zweig, Sally Freeman Tied with Inside the Actors Studio (1994).
Winner
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Dzheyms Lipton, Jeff Wurtz, Christian Barcellos, Shawn Tesser Tied with Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013).
Winner
All nominees
Brain Games
Brain Games
Adam 'Tex' Davis, Jason Williams, Jerry Kolber, Jason Silva, Allan Butler, Isaac Holub
Stand Up to Cancer Stand Up to Cancer
, Joel Gallen, Emily Wolfe, Rick Austin, Nikki Varhely-Gillingham
Oprah's Master Class Oprah's Master Class
Oprah Winfrey, Jon Kamen, Annetta Marion, Justin Wilkes, Jonathan Sinclair
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Interactive Program
Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs
Robert Smigel, Steve Grimes, Shaw Bowman, Mike Henneberger, Akash Goyal ComedyCentral.com
Winner
All nominees
Killing Lincoln 6.7
Killing Lincoln
Kim Miller, Matthew Zymet, Dustin Johnson, Alison Walsh With Nicole Berard
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Behind the Candelabra For playing "Liberace".
Winner
All nominees
Parade's End For playing "Christopher Tietjens".
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Phil Spector For playing "Phil Spector".
Toby Jones
Toby Jones
The Girl For playing "'Alfred Hitchcock'".
Behind the Candelabra For playing "Scott Thorson".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
The Big C For playing "Cathy Jamison".
Winner
All nominees
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
American Horror Story For playing "Sister Jude Martin".
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Phil Spector For playing "Linda Kenney-Baden".
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
Top of the Lake For playing "Robin".
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Political Animals For playing "Elaine Barrish Hammond".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Sam Barker, Oscar Dominguez, Craig Housenick, Daniel K. Boland For episode: "(Season 3) Live Final Performances".
Winner
All nominees
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Simon Miles, Matthew Cotter, Suzanne Sotelo For episode "1605".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Phil Hymes, Geoff Amoral, Rick McGuinness For episode: "Martin Short".
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Kieran Healy, Josh Hutchings For episode: "Finale".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show
Robert T. Barnhart, Alex Gurdon, David Grill, Michael Owen
Winner
All nominees
The 55th Annual Grammy Awards The 55th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, Jon Kusner, Travis Hagenbuch, Harrison Lippman
The 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Allen Branton, Kevin Lawson, Felix Peralta
Great Performances Great Performances
Robert T. Barnhart, David Grill For episode: "Andrea Bocelli: Love in Portofino".
The Oscars The Oscars
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Andy O'Reilly, Jon Kusner
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Alex Gurdon, Patrick Woodroffe, Adam Bassett, Tim Routledge
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Design
Da Vinci's Demons
Da Vinci's Demons
Hugo Moss, Nathan Mckenna, Paul McDonnell, Tamsin McGee
Winner
All nominees
Vikings 8.2
Vikings
Rama Allen, Daniel Morris, Ryan McKenna, Westley Sarokin, Audrey Davis
The Newsroom
The Newsroom
Michael Riley, Justine Gerenstein, Bob Swensen, Denny Zimmerman, Cory Shaw
Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn 5.9
Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn
Heiko Schneck, Csaba Letay, Jan Bitzer, Fabian Poss
Elementary 8.0
Elementary
Kyle Cooper, Nathaniel Park, Benji Bakshi, Ryan Robertson, Simon Clowes
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Juan Ruiz Anchía, Kyle Cooper, Ryan Murphy, Kate Berry
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Christine Beveridge, Kate Biscoe, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Todd Kleitsch, Deborah Rutherford
Winner
All nominees
Phil Spector 6.2
Phil Spector
Chris Bingham, John Caglione Jr., Hildie Ginsberg
Liz & Dick 5.3
Liz & Dick
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Myriam Arougheti
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
John M. Elliott Jr., Eryn Krueger Mekash, Silvina Knight, Kim Ayers
Ring of Fire Ring of Fire
Jay Wejebe, Susan Ransom, Kimberly Jones
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Josh Turi, Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Melanie Demetri, Daniela Zivkovic For episode: "Justin Timberlake".
Winner
All nominees
The Oscars The Oscars
Patricia Bunch, Barbara Fonte, Bruce Grayson, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kenneth Paul Schoenfeld, Farah Bunch
Key and Peele 7.1
Key and Peele Key & Peele
Suzanne Diaz, Scott Wheeler For episode: "209".
How I Met Your Mother 9.1
How I Met Your Mother
Cheryl Calo, Renee Caruso-Napolitano, Brian Sipe, Jennifer Turchi Nigh, Megan Moore For episode: "P.S. I Love You".
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Barbara Fonte, Angela Moos, Patti Ramsey Bortoli, Julie Socash, Zena Shteysel, Sarah Woolf For episode: "1603".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Paul Engelen, Melissa Lackersteen, Martina Byrne, Daniel Lawson Johnston For episode: "Kissed by Fire".
Winner
All nominees
Glee 6.8
Glee
Jennifer Greenberg, Kelley Mitchell, Tanya Cookingham, Melissa Buell For episode: "Guilty Pleasures".
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Ken Niederbaumer, Ron Pipes, Maurine Burke, Cyndilee Rice, Lana Horochowski For episode: "The Doorway".
Once Upon a Time 8.7
Once Upon a Time
Naomi Bakstad, Juliana Vit, Sarah Graham For episode: "The Evil Queen".
The Borgias 8.3
The Borgias
Federico Laurenti, Vincenzo Mastrantonio, Jekaterina Oertel, Katia Sisto For episode: "The Gunpowder Plot".
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Steven Lawrence, Michele Paris, Anette Lian-Williams For episode: "Resolution".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Jerry Weintraub, Susan Ekins, Gregory Jacobs, Michael Polaire
Winner
All nominees
Phil Spector 6.2
Phil Spector
David Mamet, Barry Levinson, Michael Hausman
The Bible
The Bible
Roma Downey, Mark Burnett, Nancy Dubuc, Julian P. Hobbs, Dirk Hoogstra, Richard Bedser
Political Animals 7.1
Political Animals
Greg Berlanti, Sarah Caplan, Laurence Mark, Melissa Kellner Berman
Top of the Lake 6.9
Top of the Lake
Jane Campion, Philippa Campbell, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Jennifer Salt, Jessica Sharzer, Chip Vucelich, James Wong, Brad Falchuk, Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
How I Met Your Mother 9.1
How I Met Your Mother
Sue Federman For episode: "P.S. I Love You".
Winner
All nominees
Conan Conan
David Grecu, Dan Dome, Robert James Ashe, Christopher Heller For episode: "Occupy Conan".
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Peter Chakos For episode: "The Love Spell Potential".
The Colbert Report The Colbert Report
Andrew Matheson, Christein Aromando For episode "9082".
Hot in Cleveland 8.2
Hot in Cleveland
Ron Volk For episode: "Magic Diet Candy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
World Without End
World Without End
Mychael Danna For episode: "Medieval Life and Death".
Winner
All nominees
Ring of Fire Ring of Fire
Anton Sanko
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God
Ivor Guest, Robert Logan
The Girl The Girl
Philip Miller
Restless Restless
Lorne Balfe For episode: "Part 2".
Parade's End
Parade's End
Dirk Brossé For episode: "Part 5".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
John Lunn For episode: "3.6".
Winner
All nominees
Arrested Development 8.6
Arrested Development
David Schwartz For episode: "Flight of the Phoenix".