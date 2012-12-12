Paul Corrigan, Ben Karlin, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O'Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko
Winner
7.7
Modern Family
Paul Corrigan, Ben Karlin, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O'Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko
Winner
All nominees
8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Faye Oshima Belyeu, Peter Chakos, David Goetsch, Eddie Gorodetsky, Eric Kaplan, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Bill Prady, Maria Ferrari, Jim Reynolds, Steve Holland
8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Faye Oshima Belyeu, Peter Chakos, David Goetsch, Eddie Gorodetsky, Eric Kaplan, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Bill Prady, Maria Ferrari, Jim Reynolds, Steve Holland
6.7
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Frank Rich
6.7
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Frank Rich
8.1
Louie
Dave Becky, Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Vernon Chatman, Tony Hernandez
8.1
Louie
Dave Becky, Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Vernon Chatman, Tony Hernandez
7.7
Girls
Judd Apatow, Ilene S. Landress, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Murray Miller, Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham
7.7
Girls
Judd Apatow, Ilene S. Landress, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Murray Miller, Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham
30 Rock
Alec Baldwin, Jack Burditt, Tina Fey, Marci Klein, Jerry Kupfer, Lorne Michaels, David Miner, Josh Siegal, Jeff Richmond, Dylan Morgan, Robert Carlock, Colleen McGuinness, Luke Del Tredici, Matt Hubbard, Tracey Wigfield
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Adrien Beard, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bruce Howell, Eric Stough, Jack Shih, Jenny Yu For episode: "Raising the Bar".
Winner
7.9
South Park
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Adrien Beard, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bruce Howell, Eric Stough, Jack Shih, Jenny Yu For episode: "Raising the Bar".
Winner
All nominees
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Richard Gasparian, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, David Mandel, Steven Dean Moore, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Pete 'Kid Flash' Gomez, Matt Warburton For episode: "Treehouse of Horror XXIII".
6.5
Bob's Burgers
Kit Boss, Loren Bouchard, Anthony Chun, Jim Dauterive, Bernard Derriman, Dan Fybel, Joel Kuwahara, Randy Ludensky, Mark McJimsey, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Gregory Thompson, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Wendy Molyneux, Nora Smith, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder For episode "O.T.: The Outside Toilet".
8.8
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
Gene Grillo, Bret Haaland, Piter Hatings, Scott Kreamer, Doug Langdale, Michael Mullen, Gabe Swarr, Randy Dormans, Aaron Hammersley, Andrew Huebner, Kyoung Joon Hwang For episode: "Enter the Dragon".
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Richard Gasparian, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, David Mandel, Steven Dean Moore, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Pete 'Kid Flash' Gomez, Matt Warburton For episode: "Treehouse of Horror XXIII".
8.8
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
Gene Grillo, Bret Haaland, Piter Hatings, Scott Kreamer, Doug Langdale, Michael Mullen, Gabe Swarr, Randy Dormans, Aaron Hammersley, Andrew Huebner, Kyoung Joon Hwang For episode: "Enter the Dragon".
6.5
Bob's Burgers
Kit Boss, Loren Bouchard, Anthony Chun, Jim Dauterive, Bernard Derriman, Dan Fybel, Joel Kuwahara, Randy Ludensky, Mark McJimsey, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Gregory Thompson, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Wendy Molyneux, Nora Smith, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder For episode "O.T.: The Outside Toilet".
Regular Show
Robert Alvarez, Brian A. Miller, Matt Price, Curtis Lelash, Jennifer Pelphrey, Mike Roth, Sean Szeles, Rob Sorcher, Ryan Slater, John Davis Infantino, Gi-ho Hwang, J.G. Quintel, Kat Morris, Benton Connor, Michele Cavin, Hilary Florido, Yu-Seong Kim For episode: "The Christmas Special".
Regular Show
Robert Alvarez, Brian A. Miller, Matt Price, Curtis Lelash, Jennifer Pelphrey, Mike Roth, Sean Szeles, Rob Sorcher, Ryan Slater, John Davis Infantino, Gi-ho Hwang, J.G. Quintel, Kat Morris, Benton Connor, Michele Cavin, Hilary Florido, Yu-Seong Kim For episode: "The Christmas Special".
Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood For episodes: "Host: Justin Timberlake", "Host: Martin Short" and "Host: Ben Affleck". Tied with London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder (2012).
Winner
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of WonderLondon 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Danny Boyle, Mark Tildesley, Suttirat Anne Larlarb Tied with Saturday Night Live (1975) for episodes: "Host: Justin Timberlake", "Host: Martin Short" and "Host: Ben Affleck".
Winner
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of WonderLondon 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Danny Boyle, Mark Tildesley, Suttirat Anne Larlarb Tied with Saturday Night Live (1975) for episodes: "Host: Justin Timberlake", "Host: Martin Short" and "Host: Ben Affleck".
Winner
Saturday Night Live
Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood For episodes: "Host: Justin Timberlake", "Host: Martin Short" and "Host: Ben Affleck". Tied with London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder (2012).
Winner
All nominees
8.5
The Voice
Anton Goss, James Connelly, Zeya Maurer For episodes: "Battle Rounds (Part 1)," The Live Shows, Semi-Finals, and "The Blind Auditions (Part 1)"
Dancing with the Stars
Jason Howard, James Yarnell, Dave Edwards For episode: "1608A".
The OscarsThe Oscars
Joe Celli, Derek McLane
8.5
The Voice
Anton Goss, James Connelly, Zeya Maurer For episodes: "Battle Rounds (Part 1)," The Live Shows, Semi-Finals, and "The Blind Auditions (Part 1)"
Dancing with the Stars
Jason Howard, James Yarnell, Dave Edwards For episode: "1608A".