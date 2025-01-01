The Smothers Brothers Comedy HourThe Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Steve Martin, Allan Blye, Bob Einstein, Carl Gottlieb, Cy Howard, Lorenzo Music, Murray Roman, Cecil Tuck, Paul Wayne, Mason Williams
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-InLaugh-In
Chris Bearde, Jim Carlson, David M. Cox, Phil Hahn, Jack Hanrahan, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jack Mendelsohn, Lorne Michaels, David Panich, Hart Pomerantz, Hugh Wedlock Jr., James Mulligan For episode on 3 February 1969.
The Carol Burnett ShowThe Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Stan Burns, Hal Goldman, Al Gordon, Don Hinkley, Buz Kohan, Mike Marmer, Gail Parent, Arnie Rosen, Kenny Solms
