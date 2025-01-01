Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1969

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1969

Site Santa Monica Civic Auditorium
Date 8 June 1969
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Get Smart Get Smart
Burt Nodella
Winner
All nominees
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir The Ghost & Mrs. Muir
Stanley Rubin
Julia Julia
Hal Kanter
Bewitched Bewitched
William Asher
Family Affair
Family Affair Семейное дело
Edmund L. Hartmann
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Scenic Design
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Bill Ross For episodes: "The Bunker: Part 1" and "The Bunker: Part 2".
Winner
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Bill Ross For episodes: "The Bunker: Part 1" and "The Bunker: Part 2".
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Ken Johnson
Star Trek
Star Trek
John M. Dwyer, Walter M. Jefferies For episode "All Our Yesterdays".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Individuals
All nominees
Captain Kangaroo Captain Kangaroo
Robert Keeshan
NBC Children's Theatre NBC Children's Theatre
Burr Tillstrom For episode "The Reluctant Dragon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Programs
All nominees
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Mister Rogers' Neighborhood
Fred Rogers
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Ron Miller
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Here's Peggy Fleming Here's Peggy Fleming
George J. Folsey
Winner
All nominees
Land of the Giants Land of the Giants
Howard Schwartz For episode "The Crash" (Pilot).
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Robert Riger For 19th Summer Olympic Games Special Reports: October 16-21, 1968.
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Frank V. Phillips For episode "Up Tight".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming - Individuals
All nominees
Concentration Concentration
Hugh Downs
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming - Programs
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Don Silverman
Winner
All nominees
Hollywood Squares The Hollywood Squares (Daytime)
Merrill Heatter, Bob Quigley
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Electronic Camerawork
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
A.J. Cunningham, Jack Jennings, Richard Nelson, Robert Fonarow, Fred Gough, Rick Tanzi, Nick De Mos, Ben Wolf For episode "The People Next Door".
Winner
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
A.J. Cunningham, Jack Jennings, Richard Nelson, Robert Fonarow, Fred Gough, Rick Tanzi, Nick De Mos, Ben Wolf For episode "The People Next Door".
Winner
All nominees
That's Life That's Life
Frank Biondo
Petula Petula
Roy Holm, Bob Keys, Karl Messerschmidt, Tony Yarlett, Wayne Nostaja
Petula Petula
Roy Holm, Bob Keys, Karl Messerschmidt, Tony Yarlett, Wayne Nostaja
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing
Judd for the Defense Judd for the Defense
Bill Mosher For episode "An Elephant in a Cigar Box".
Winner
All nominees
The Bob Hope Christmas Special The Bob Hope Christmas Special: Around the World with the USO
John C. Fuller, Igo Kantor, Patrick Kennedy, Frank McKelvey
The Bob Hope Christmas Special The Bob Hope Christmas Special: Around the World with the USO
John C. Fuller, Igo Kantor, Patrick Kennedy, Frank McKelvey
Teacher, Teacher Teacher, Teacher
Sidney Katz Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Star Trek
Star Trek
Donald R. Rode For episode "Assignment: Earth".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Musical Composition
Heidi Heidi
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Morton Stevens For episode "Pilot (#1.0)".
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lalo Schifrin For episode "The Heir Apparent".
Hemingway's Spain: A Love Affair Hemingway's Spain: A Love Affair
Jacques Belasco
The Outcasts The Outcasts
Hugo Montenegro For episode "Take Your Lover In The Ring".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in News Documentary Programming - Programs
7.7
Law and Order Law & order
Frederik Vaysman
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Sports Programming
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Bill Bennington, Mike Freedman, Andy Sidaris, Doug Wilson, Lou Volpicelli, Robert Riger, Marvin Schlenker, Marc Memion
Winner
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Bill Bennington, Mike Freedman, Andy Sidaris, Doug Wilson, Lou Volpicelli, Robert Riger, Marvin Schlenker, Marc Memion
Winner
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Roone Arledge
Winner
All nominees
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Chris Schenkel
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement within Regularly Scheduled News
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
Wallace Westfeldt coverage of hunger in the U.S.
Winner
All nominees
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
Fred Briggs coverage of the campaign to obtain black lung compensation
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
John Laurence Police After Chicago
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Morley Safer coverage of Nigerian-Biafran War
World News Tonight ABC Evening News
Howard K. Smith commentaries
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Eric Sevareid Analysis
ABC Weekend News ABC Weekend News
Sid Darion Recap of Senator Robert F. Kennedy funeral
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Charles Kuralt, James Wilson, Robert Funk On The Road
World News Tonight ABC Evening News
Frank Reynolds commentaries
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Heywood Hale Broun special sports reporting
Frank McGee Report Frank McGee Report
Frank Bourgholtzer coverage of Russian naval emergence in Mediterranean
Issues and Answers Issues and Answers
Peggy Wheedon debate between Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Senator Eugene McCarthy
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
Liz Trotta coverage of Vietnam War
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
John Chancellor coverage of the 1968 political campaign
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Charles Kuralt, James Wilson, Robert Funk On The Road
World News Tonight ABC Evening News
Peter Jennings report on slaughter of baby seals
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Don Adams
Get Smart For playing: "Maxwell Smart".
Winner
All nominees
Brian Keith
Family Affair For playing: "Bill Davis".
Lloyd Nolan
Julia For playing: "Morton Chegley".
Edward Mulhare
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir For playing: "Daniel Gregg".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Carl Betz
Judd for the Defense For playing: "Clinton Judd".
Winner
All nominees
Peter Graves
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Jim Phelps".
Ross Martin
The Wild Wild West For playing: "Artemus Gordon".
Raymond Burr
Ironside For playing: "Robert T. Ironside".
Martin Landau
Martin Landau
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Rollin Hand".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series
Verner Klemperer
Hogan's Heroes For playing: "Wilhelm Klink".
Winner
All nominees
Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy
Star Trek For playing: "Spock".
Greg Morris
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Barney Collier".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Hope Lange
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir For playing: "Carolyn Muir".
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Feldon
Get Smart For playing: "Agent 99".
Elizabeth Montgomery
Bewitched For playing: "Samantha Stephens".
Diahann Carroll
Diahann Carroll
Julia For playing: "Julia Baker".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Barbara Bain
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Cinnamon Carter".
Winner
All nominees
Peggy Lipton
Peggy Lipton
Mod Squad For playing: "Julie Barnes".
Joan Blondell
Here Come the Brides For playing: "Lottie Hatfield".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series
Susan Saint James
The Name of the Game For playing: "Peggy Maxwell".
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Anderson
Ironside For playing: "Eve Whitfield".
Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Bewitched For playing: "Endora".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cultural Documentary and Magazine-Type Program or Series Achievements
Man Who Dances: Edward Villella Man Who Dances: Edward Villella
Robert Drew, Mike Jackson
Winner
Man Who Dances: Edward Villella Man Who Dances: Edward Villella
Robert Drew, Mike Jackson
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music
Greg Garrison
The Dean Martin Show For episode on 17 October 1968.
Winner
All nominees
Bill Hobin
The Bill Cosby Special
Gordon Wiles
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In For episode on 3 February 1969.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
David Greene
CBS Playhouse For episode "The People Next Door".
Winner
All nominees
Fielder Cook
Teacher, Teacher
Paul Bogart
CBS Playhouse For episode "Secrets".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Dramatic Program
Teacher, Teacher Teacher, Teacher
George Lefferts Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951)
Winner
All nominees
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Allan Balter, William Read Woodfield For episode "The Execution".
A Midsummer Night's Dream A Midsummer Night's Dream
Michael Birkett
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
Herbert Brodkin For episode "The People Next Door".
Heidi Heidi
Dzheyms Fransiskus, Frederick H. Brogger
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Dramatic Series
NET Playhouse NET Playhouse
Curtis W. Davis
Winner
All nominees
The F.B.I. The F.B.I.
Charles Larson
Ironside Ironside
Cy Chermak
The Name of the Game The Name of the Game
Richard Irving, Leslie Stevens, David Victor
Judd for the Defense Judd for the Defense
Harold Gast
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Bruce Geller
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Electronic Production
All nominees
Mod Squad The Mod Squad
Robert H. Guhl, Jim Stewart, Larry Jones For episode "A Hint of Darkness, A Hint of Light".
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Arthur Schneider
Mod Squad The Mod Squad
Robert H. Guhl, Jim Stewart, Larry Jones For episode "A Hint of Darkness, A Hint of Light".
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
John Teele, Bruce Verran
TCB TCB
William Cole
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
John Freschi For episode "Andy Williams' Kaleidoscope Company" (28 April 1968).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music
A Happening in Central Park A Happening in Central Park
Mort Lindsey
Winner
All nominees
The Beat of the Brass The Beat of the Brass
Herb Alpert
The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant
Tom Adair, John Scott Trotter
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Billy Barnes
The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant
Tom Adair, John Scott Trotter
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in the Visual Arts
All nominees
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "U.S.S. Pueblo Court of Inquiry".
...and Debbie Makes Six ...And Debbie Makes Six
Claude Thompson
Carol Channing and Pearl Bailey: On Broadway Carol Channing and Pearl Bailey: On Broadway
Ray Aghayan
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bob Mackie
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding News Documentary Program Achievement
All nominees
Appalachia: Rich Land, Poor People Appalachia: Rich Land, Poor People
Jack Willis
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Paul Scofield
Male of the Species For playing: "Emlyn Bowen".
Winner
All nominees
Bill Treves
The Admirable Crichton For playing "Crichton".
David McCallum
Teacher, Teacher For playing: "Hamilton Cade".
Ossie Davis
Teacher, Teacher For playing: "Charles Carter".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
All nominees
Billy Schulman
Teacher, Teacher For playing: "Freddie Putnam".
Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook
The Whole World Is Watching For playing: "Chancellor Graham". Shown within NBC World Premiere.
Ned Glass
Ned Glass
Julia For playing: "Sol Cooper". For episode: "A Little Chicken Soup Never Hurt Anybody".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
The Thanksgiving Visitor For playing: "Miss Sook".
Winner
All nominees
Anne Baxter
The Name of the Game For playing: "Betty-Jean Currier". For episode: "The Bobbie Currier Story".
Lee Grant
Judd for the Defense For playing: "Kay Gould". For episode: "The Gates of Cerberus".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Anna Kolder-Marshall
Male of the Species For playing: "Mary McNeil".
Winner
All nominees
Irene Hervey
My Three Sons For playing: "Beatrice Brady". For episode: "The O'Casey Scandal".
Pamela Brown
The Admirable Crichton For playing "Lady Brocklehurst".
Nancy Kovack
Mannix For playing: "Bret Nicols". For episode: "The Girl Who Came In With The Tide".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety or Musical Program
The Bill Cosby Special The Bill Cosby Special
Bill Cosby, Sam Denoff, Bill Hobin, Bill Persky, Roy Silver
Winner
The Bill Cosby Special The Bill Cosby Special
Bill Cosby, Sam Denoff, Bill Hobin, Bill Persky, Roy Silver
Winner
All nominees
NET Festival NET Festival
Robert Foshko, Zubin Mehta For episode "The Rite of Spring".
NET Playhouse NET Playhouse
Duke Ellington, Ralph J. Gleason, Richard Moore For episode "Duke Ellington - A Concert of Sacred Music".
Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing
Frank Sinatra, Ernest Chambers, Saul Ilson
Vladimir Horowitz: A Television Concert at Carnegie Hall Vladimir Horowitz: A Television Concert at Carnegie Hall
Vladimir Horowitz, Roger Englander
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan
NET Festival NET Festival
Robert Foshko, Zubin Mehta For episode "The Rite of Spring".
Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing
Frank Sinatra, Ernest Chambers, Saul Ilson
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan
NET Playhouse NET Playhouse
Duke Ellington, Ralph J. Gleason, Richard Moore For episode "Duke Ellington - A Concert of Sacred Music".
A Happening in Central Park A Happening in Central Park
Barbra Streisand, Robert Scheerer
A Happening in Central Park A Happening in Central Park
Barbra Streisand, Robert Scheerer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety or Musical Series
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan
Winner
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan
Winner
All nominees
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Allan Blye, Dick Smothers, Tom Smothers, George A. Sunga
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Allan Blye, Dick Smothers, Tom Smothers, George A. Sunga
The Dean Martin Show The Dean Martin Show
Dean Martin, Greg Garrison
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Joe Hamilton
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Joe Hamilton
That's Life That's Life
Stan Harris, Marvin Marx, Robert Mors
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Steve Martin, Allan Blye, Bob Einstein, Carl Gottlieb, Cy Howard, Lorenzo Music, Murray Roman, Cecil Tuck, Paul Wayne, Mason Williams
Winner
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Steve Martin, Allan Blye, Bob Einstein, Carl Gottlieb, Cy Howard, Lorenzo Music, Murray Roman, Cecil Tuck, Paul Wayne, Mason Williams
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Chris Bearde, Jim Carlson, David M. Cox, Phil Hahn, Jack Hanrahan, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jack Mendelsohn, Lorne Michaels, David Panich, Hart Pomerantz, Hugh Wedlock Jr., James Mulligan For episode on 3 February 1969.
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Chris Bearde, Jim Carlson, David M. Cox, Phil Hahn, Jack Hanrahan, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jack Mendelsohn, Lorne Michaels, David Panich, Hart Pomerantz, Hugh Wedlock Jr., James Mulligan For episode on 3 February 1969.
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Stan Burns, Hal Goldman, Al Gordon, Don Hinkley, Buz Kohan, Mike Marmer, Gail Parent, Arnie Rosen, Kenny Solms
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Stan Burns, Hal Goldman, Al Gordon, Don Hinkley, Buz Kohan, Mike Marmer, Gail Parent, Arnie Rosen, Kenny Solms
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
J.P. Miller For episode "The People Next Door".
Winner
All nominees
Teacher, Teacher Teacher, Teacher
Allan Sloane
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
Ellen M. Violett For episode "The Experiment".
Primetime Emmy / Special Classification Achievements - Individuals (Variety Performances)
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Arte Johnson
Winner
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Harvey Korman
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Goldie Hawn
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Ruth Buzzi
Primetime Emmy / Special Classification Achievements - Programs
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
Don Meier
Winner
Firing Line Firing Line
Warren Steibel
Winner
All nominees
The 22nd Annual Tony Awards The 22nd Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen
80th Tournament of Roses Parade 80th Tournament of Roses Parade
Paul Levitan
Primetime Emmy / Special Classification of Outstanding Individual Achievements - Special Photographic Effects
All nominees
Star Trek
Star Trek
For episode "The Tholian Web".
Year
Nominations

