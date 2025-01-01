Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals MTV Movie + TV Awards

MTV Movie + TV Awards

Site USA
Year
Nominations
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Scream 6
Scream 6
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
Scream 6
Scream 6
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
Wednesday
Wednesday
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
Stranger Things
Stranger Things
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Performance
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
Murder Mystery 2
Murder Mystery 2
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
Outer Banks
Outer Banks
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Outer Banks
Outer Banks
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Scream 6
Scream 6
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
MTV Movie + TV Award / Most Frightened Performance
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Duo
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
Where the Crawdads Sing
Where the Crawdads Sing
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Song
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
The Kardashians
The Kardashians
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
The Kardashians
The Kardashians
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
Stranger Things
Stranger Things
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kick-Ass Cast
Stranger Things
Stranger Things
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kick-Ass Cast
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Documentary
Vanderpump Rules
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality On-Screen Team
Vanderpump Rules
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality On-Screen Team
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Comedic Genius Award
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Comedic Genius Award

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more