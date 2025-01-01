Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Site
USA
Year
2024
2023
2022
2021
2019
2018
Show all
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Nominations
Best Movie
Best Performance in a Movie
Best Performance in a Show
Breakthrough Performance
Best Villain
Best Comedic Performance
Show all
Best Kiss
Best Fight
Most Frightened Performance
Best Duo
Best Hero
Best Song
Best Action Sequence
Best American Story
Best Comedy/Game Show
Best Competition Series
Best Dating Show
Best Docu-Reality Show
Best Documentary
Best Fight (Unscripted)
Best Fight Against the System
Best International Reality Series
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Best Lifestyle Show
Best Meme-able Moment
Best Music Documentary
Best Music Video
Best Musical Moment
Best New Unscripted Series
Best On-Screen Team
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Best Reality Cast
Best Reality Competition
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Best Reality Return
Best Reality Romance
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Best Reality Star
Best Talk/Topical Show
Best Team
Best Unscripted Fight
Breakthrough Social Star
Here for the Hookup
Next Generation
Reality Royalty
Scene Stealer
Tearjerker
Best Show
Best Host
Best WTF Moment
Best On-Screen Transformation
Best Shirtless Performance
Best Action Performance
Best Action Sequence
Best African film
Best Breakout Star
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Breakup
Best Cameo
Best Cameo in a Movie
Best Cast
Best Comedic Performance
Best Dance Sequence
Best Dressed
Best Duo
Best Female Performance
Best Frightened Performance
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Best Latino Actor
Best Line
Best Line from a Movie
Best Male Performance
Best Movie - Europe
Best Movie Song
Best Movie Spoof
Best Music
Best Music Moment
Best Musical Moment
Best Musical Performance
Best Musical Sequence
Best New Filmmaker
Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Best On-Screen Duo
Best On-Screen Team
Best Performance
Best Sandwich in a Movie
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Best Scared-As-Shit Performance
Best Song from a Movie
Best Summer Movie So Far
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Best Video Game Based on a Movie
Best Virtual Performance
Biggest Badass Star
Breakthrough Female
Breakthrough Female Performance
Breakthrough Male
Breakthrough Male Performance
Breakthrough Performance Female
Breakthrough Performance Male
Documentary
Ensemble Cast
Favorite Character
Global Superstar
Lifetime Achievement
Most Desirable Female
Most Desirable Male
Sexiest Performance
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
True Story
Best Fight
Best Hero
Best Villain
Best Kiss
Reality Royalty Award
Trending Award
Comedic Genius Award
Trailblazer Award
Dirtiest Mouth Moment
mtvU Student Filmmaker Award
Silver Bucket of Excellence Award
MTV Generation Award
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Scream 6
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
Scream 6
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Movie
Top Gun: Maverick
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Movie
Wednesday
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Performance in a Show
Stranger Things
MTV Movie + TV Award / Breakthrough Performance
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Villain
Murder Mystery 2
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Comedic Performance
Outer Banks
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Outer Banks
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kiss
Scream 6
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Fight
The White Lotus
MTV Movie + TV Award / Most Frightened Performance
The Last of Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Duo
The Last of Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Hero
Where the Crawdads Sing
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Song
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Competition Series
The Kardashians
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
The Kardashians
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Docu-Reality Show
Drew Barrymore
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Host
Stranger Things
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kick-Ass Cast
Stranger Things
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Kick-Ass Cast
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Music Documentary
Vanderpump Rules
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality On-Screen Team
Vanderpump Rules
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Reality On-Screen Team
The Last of Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
The Last of Us
MTV Movie + TV Award / Best Show
Jennifer Coolidge
Comedic Genius Award
Jennifer Coolidge
Comedic Genius Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree