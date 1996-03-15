William M. Andrews, Richard Friedman, Stan Gilbert, Doug Grindstaff, Marvin I. Kosberg, Hans Newman, Hank Salerno, Leon Selditz, Larry Singer, Al Kajita For episode "The Quality of Mercy".
Winner
Medical StoryMedical Story
The Six Million Dollar ManThe Six Million Dollar Man
Dennis Diltz, Walt Jenevein, Dale Johnston, George E. Luckenbacher, John W. Singleton, Kendrick Sweet, Dave Schonleber, Jack Jackson, Thomas M. Patchett, Jerry Christian For episode "The Secret of Bigfoot", parts I and II
Police WomanPolice Woman
William M. Andrews, Richard Friedman, Stan Gilbert, Jeremy Hoenack, Bob J. Human, Marvin I. Kosberg, Jack Milner, Hans Newman, Hank Salerno, Leon Selditz, Larry Singer, Luke Wolfram, Al Kajita For episode "Task Force", parts I and II.
Chevy Chase, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, Al Franken, Lorne Michaels, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Maykl O’Donohyu, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel For episode on 10 January 1976 with host Elliott Gould.
Winner
Saturday Night Live
The Carol Burnett ShowThe Carol Burnett Show
Barry Levinson, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Rudi De Lyuka, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons, Ray Jessel For episode on 13 September 1975 with Jim Nabors..
The Sonny and Cher ShowThe Sonny and Cher Show
Bob Arnott, John Aylesworth, Jeannine Burnier, Iris Rainer, Stuart Gillard, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Frank Peppiatt, Ted Zeigler For the premiere episode on 1 February 1976.
