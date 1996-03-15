Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1976

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1976

Site Shubert Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 17 May 1976
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
James L. Brooks, Allan Burns, Stan Daniels, Ed. Weinberger
Winner
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
James L. Brooks, Allan Burns, Stan Daniels, Ed. Weinberger
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds
Welcome Back, Kotter Welcome Back, Kotter
Eric Cohen, James Komack, Alan Sacks, George Yanok
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds
All in the Family All in the Family
Norman Lear, Bill Davenport, Lou Derman, Hal Kanter, Heywood Kling
All in the Family All in the Family
Norman Lear, Bill Davenport, Lou Derman, Hal Kanter, Heywood Kling
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Danny Arnold, Chris Hayward, Arne Sultan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Police Story Police Story
David Gerber, Stanley Kallis, Liam O'Brien, Carl Pingitore
Winner
Police Story Police Story
David Gerber, Stanley Kallis, Liam O'Brien, Carl Pingitore
Winner
All nominees
Columbo 8.6
Columbo
Everett Chambers (Shown within The NBC Mystery Movie (1971).)
Baretta Baretta
Howie Horwitz, Bernard L. Kowalski, Jo Swerling Jr., Robert Levin, Robert Harris
Baretta Baretta
Howie Horwitz, Bernard L. Kowalski, Jo Swerling Jr., Robert Levin, Robert Harris
The Streets of San Francisco The Streets of San Francisco
Quinn Martin, William Robert Yates
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jack Albertson
Chico and the Man For playing: "Ed Brown".
Winner
All nominees
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H For playing: "Hawkeye Pierce".
Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler
Happy Days For playing: "Arthur Fonzarelli".
Hal Linden
Barney Miller For playing: "Barney Miller".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Columbo For playing: "Columbo".
Winner
All nominees
James Garner
James Garner
The Rockford Files For playing: "Jim Rockford".
Karl Malden
The Streets of San Francisco For playing: "Mike Stone".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Mary Richards".
Winner
All nominees
Bea Arthur
Maude For playing: "Maude Findlay".
Lee Grant
Fay For playing: "Fay Stewart".
Valerie Harper
Rhoda For playing: "Rhoda Morgenstern".
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
Phyllis For playing: "Phyllis Lindstrom".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Michael Learned
The Waltons For playing: "Olivia Walton".
Winner
All nominees
Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro
Sara For playing: "Sara Yarnell".
Anne Meara
Anne Meara
Kate McShane For playing: "Kate McShane".
Angie Dickinson
Police Woman For playing: "Leann Anderson".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design - Dramatic Special or Feature Length Film Made for TV
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Antony Mondello, Jan Scott
Winner
All nominees
Barbary Coast Barbary Coast
Reg Allen, Jack De Shields For episode "The Barbary Coast (#1.0)".
The Legendary Curse of the Hope Diamond The Legendary Curse of the Hope Diamond
Roy Christopher, Frank Lombardo
Barbary Coast Barbary Coast
Reg Allen, Jack De Shields For episode "The Barbary Coast (#1.0)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design - Single Episode of a Comedy, Drama or Limited Series
Beacon Hill Beacon Hill
Tom H. John, John A. Wendell, Wesley Laws For the pilot episode.
Winner
Beacon Hill Beacon Hill
Tom H. John, John A. Wendell, Wesley Laws For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
Ed Wittstein For the episode on 10 February 1976.
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill
Mike Hall, Frederick Pusey For the episode on 15 October 1975.
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill
Mike Hall, Frederick Pusey For the episode on 15 October 1975.
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
William Hiney, Joseph J. Stone For the episode on 8 March 1976.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design - Single Episode of a Comedy-Variety or Music Series or a Comedy-Variety or Music Special
Cher Cher
Robert Checchi, Ray Klausen For the episode on 12 October 1975 (with Anthony Newley and Tina Turner ).
Winner
All nominees
Mary's Incredible Dream Mary's Incredible Dream
Eugene McAvoy
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom For the episode on 31 January 1976 (with The Pointer Sisters).
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom For the episode on 31 January 1976 (with The Pointer Sisters).
Rocky Mountain Christmas Rocky Mountain Christmas
Ken Johnson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Gypsy in My Soul Gypsy in My Soul
Tony Charmoli
Winner
All nominees
Mary's Incredible Dream Mary's Incredible Dream
Jaime Rogers
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Ernie Flatt For the episode on 25 March 1975 (with Roddy McDowall and Bernadette Peters).
Lola! Lola!
Lester Wilson
Ann-Margret Smith Ann-Margret Smith
Robert Iscove
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for Entertainment Programming for a Series
Baretta Baretta
Harry L. Wolf For episode "Keep Your Eye On The Sparrow".
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
William K. Jurgensen For episode "Hawkeye".
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Howard Schwartz For the episode on 1 February 1976.
Little House on the Prairie Little House on the Prairie
Ted Voigtlander For episode "Remember Me", parts I and II.
Kojak Kojak
Sol Negrin For episode "A Questions of Answers".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for Entertainment Programming for a Special
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Edward R. Brown, Paul Lohmann
Winner
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Edward R. Brown, Paul Lohmann
Winner
All nominees
Farewell to Manzanar Farewell to Manzanar
Hiro Narita
Babe Babe
Charles F. Wheeler
The Entertainer The Entertainer
James Crabe
Griffin and Phoenix Griffin and Phoenix
Richard C. Glouner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design for Music-Variety
Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's
Bob Mackie
Winner
All nominees
Cher Cher
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For the episode on 21 September 1975 (with Wayne Rogers and Nancy Walker).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design for a Drama Special
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Joe I. Tompkins
Winner
All nominees
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
Denita Cavett, Bob Christenson
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
Denita Cavett, Bob Christenson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design for a Drama or Comedy Series
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill
Jane Robinson, Jill Silverside For episode "Recovery".
Winner
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill
Jane Robinson, Jill Silverside For episode "Recovery".
Winner
All nominees
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
Alvin Colt For episode "John Adams, Diplomat".
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Charles Waldo For the episode on 1 February 1976.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming for a Series - For a Single Episode of a Comedy Series
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Fred W. Berger, Stanford Tischler For episode "Welcome to Korea".
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Douglas Hines For episode "Chuckles Bites the Dust".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming for a Series - For a Single Episode of a Drama or Limited Series
Medical Story Medical Story
Samuel E. Beetley, Ken Zemke For episode "The Quality of Mercy".
Winner
Medical Story Medical Story
Samuel E. Beetley, Ken Zemke For episode "The Quality of Mercy".
Winner
All nominees
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Richard Bracken For episode on 15 March 1996.
Medical Story Medical Story
Richard L. Van Enger For episode "The Right to Die".
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Douglas Stewart For episode on 2 February 1976.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming for a Special
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Michael Kahn
Winner
All nominees
The Night That Panicked America The Night That Panicked America
Bud S. Isaacs, George Jay Nicholson, Tony Radecki
Babe Babe
Henry Berman
I Will Fight No More Forever I Will Fight No More Forever
Robert K. Lambert
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
Rita Roland
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing - For a Single Episode of a Regular or Limited Series
Medical Story Medical Story
William M. Andrews, Richard Friedman, Stan Gilbert, Doug Grindstaff, Marvin I. Kosberg, Hans Newman, Hank Salerno, Leon Selditz, Larry Singer, Al Kajita For episode "The Quality of Mercy".
Winner
Medical Story Medical Story
William M. Andrews, Richard Friedman, Stan Gilbert, Doug Grindstaff, Marvin I. Kosberg, Hans Newman, Hank Salerno, Leon Selditz, Larry Singer, Al Kajita For episode "The Quality of Mercy".
Winner
All nominees
The Six Million Dollar Man The Six Million Dollar Man
Dennis Diltz, Walt Jenevein, Dale Johnston, George E. Luckenbacher, John W. Singleton, Kendrick Sweet, Dave Schonleber, Jack Jackson, Thomas M. Patchett, Jerry Christian For episode "The Secret of Bigfoot", parts I and II
Police Woman Police Woman
William M. Andrews, Richard Friedman, Stan Gilbert, Jeremy Hoenack, Bob J. Human, Marvin I. Kosberg, Jack Milner, Hans Newman, Hank Salerno, Leon Selditz, Larry Singer, Luke Wolfram, Al Kajita For episode "Task Force", parts I and II.
The Six Million Dollar Man The Six Million Dollar Man
Dennis Diltz, Walt Jenevein, Dale Johnston, George E. Luckenbacher, John W. Singleton, Kendrick Sweet, Dave Schonleber, Jack Jackson, Thomas M. Patchett, Jerry Christian For episode "The Secret of Bigfoot", parts I and II
Police Woman Police Woman
William M. Andrews, Richard Friedman, Stan Gilbert, Jeremy Hoenack, Bob J. Human, Marvin I. Kosberg, Jack Milner, Hans Newman, Hank Salerno, Leon Selditz, Larry Singer, Luke Wolfram, Al Kajita For episode "Task Force", parts I and II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing - For a Special Program
The Night That Panicked America The Night That Panicked America
Charles L. Campbell, Larry Carow, Joe Divitale, John Hanley, John Kline, Carl Kress, Thomas McMullen, Colin C. Mouat, Lawrence E. Neiman, John W. Singleton, Donald L. Warner Jr.
Winner
The Night That Panicked America The Night That Panicked America
Charles L. Campbell, Larry Carow, Joe Divitale, John Hanley, John Kline, Carl Kress, Thomas McMullen, Colin C. Mouat, Lawrence E. Neiman, John W. Singleton, Donald L. Warner Jr.
Winner
All nominees
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Michael O'Corrigan, Jay Engel, Don Hall, William Hartman, John Kline, Allan LaMastra, Robert Pearson, Ed Rossi, Ron Smith
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
William M. Andrews, Larry Kaufman, Marvin I. Kosberg, Jack Milner
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Michael O'Corrigan, Jay Engel, Don Hall, William Hartman, John Kline, Allan LaMastra, Robert Pearson, Ed Rossi, Ron Smith
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Mixing
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Don J. Bassman, Donald F. Johnson
Winner
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Don J. Bassman, Donald F. Johnson
Winner
All nominees
Lincoln Lincoln
Robert L. Harman, Charles Lewis, Eddie Nelson, George Porter
Lincoln Lincoln
Robert L. Harman, Charles Lewis, Eddie Nelson, George Porter
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Addie and the King of Hearts Addie and the King of Hearts
Norman Sunshine
Winner
All nominees
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Anthony Goldschmidt
Wonder Woman Wonder Woman
Phill Norman For episode "The New Original Wonder Woman (#1.1)".
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
Girish Bhargava, Bill Mandel For the episode on 20 January 1976.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Edie Baskin, Bob Pook For the episode on 17 January 1976 (with Buck Henry).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction
Mitzi & 100 Guys Mitzi and a Hundred Guys
Bill Klages, Lon Stucky Tied with Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's (1976).
Winner
Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's
John Freschi Tied with Mitzi and a Hundred Guys (1975).
Winner
All nominees
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
William C. Knight, Dick Weiss For episode "John Quincy Adams, Diplomat".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Make-Up
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Del Armstrong, Michael Westmore
Winner
All nominees
The 1975 Fashion Awards The 1975 Fashion Awards
Allan Snyder
Babe Babe
William Tuttle
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Alex North
Winner
All nominees
Little House on the Prairie Little House on the Prairie
David Rose For episode "Remember Me", parts I and II.
Bronk Bronk
Jack Urbont For episode "Next of Kin".
Kojak Kojak
John Cacavas For episode "A Question of Answers".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Special
Babe Babe
Jerry Goldsmith
Winner
All nominees
The Supercops The Supercops
Jack Urbont
Gypsy in My Soul Gypsy in My Soul
Cy Coleman
Dark Victory Dark Victory
Billy Goldenberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Evening at Symphony Evening at Symphony
Seiji Ozawa For episode "Central Park in the Dark/A Hero's Life".
Winner
All nominees
Gypsy in My Soul Gypsy in My Soul
Cy Coleman, Donn Trenner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Tape Sound Mixing
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Dave Williams For the anniversary show (1 October 1975).
Winner
All nominees
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
John Pfeiffer For episode on 30 January 1976.
New Year's Eve at Pops New Year's Eve at Pops
Vernon Coleman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
Leonard Chumbley, Walter Edel, John Feher, Steve Zink For episode on 3 February 1976.
Winner
All nominees
Mitzi & 100 Guys Mitzi and a Hundred Guys
Roy Holm, Rick Lombardo, John Olson, Ian Taylor, Louis Fusari
Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's
James Fred Donelson, Bruce Gray, Roy Holm, Jerry Weiss, George Meyer
Mary's Incredible Dream Mary's Incredible Dream
Lew Adams, Ken Lamkin, Samuel E. Dowlen, John Poliak, Ron Sheldon
Mary's Incredible Dream Mary's Incredible Dream
Lew Adams, Ken Lamkin, Samuel E. Dowlen, John Poliak, Ron Sheldon
Mitzi & 100 Guys Mitzi and a Hundred Guys
Roy Holm, Rick Lombardo, John Olson, Ian Taylor, Louis Fusari
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Video Tape Editing for a Series
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
Girish Bhargava For episode on 3 February 1976.
Winner
All nominees
Sanford and Son Sanford and Son
Ken Denisoff For episode "Earthquake II".
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Fred Golan, Homer Powell, Paul Schatzkin For episode "Happy New Year".
Welcome Back, Kotter Welcome Back, Kotter
Susan Jenkins, Manuel Martínez For episode "The Telethon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Video Tape Editing for a Special
In Concert In Concert
Nick Giordano For: Alice Cooper - The Nightmare (1975).
Winner
All nominees
Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's
Rex Bagwell, Frank Phillips
The Hemingway Play The Hemingway Play
Roy Stewart
Texaco Presents: A Quarter Century of Bob Hope on Television Texaco Presents: A Quarter Century of Bob Hope on Television
Danny White, Hal Collins
Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's
Rex Bagwell, Frank Phillips
Texaco Presents: A Quarter Century of Bob Hope on Television Texaco Presents: A Quarter Century of Bob Hope on Television
Danny White, Hal Collins
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Special
Huckleberry Finn Huckleberry Finn
Steven North Tied with You're a Good Sport, Charlie Brown (1975).
Winner
You're a Good Sport, Charlie Brown You're a Good Sport, Charlie Brown
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson Tied with Huckleberry Finn (1975).
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Music Program
Great Performances Great Performances
Leonard Bernstein, David Griffiths, Harry J. Kraut, Klaus Hallig For episode "Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic".
Winner
All nominees
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
André Previn, Ken Campbell, Van Cliburn, John Goberman, David Griffiths For episode on 30 January 1976.
Great Performances Great Performances
Emile Ardolino, Reiner Moritz For episode "Three By Balanchine With The New York City Ballet".
Great Performances Great Performances
Emile Ardolino, Reiner Moritz For episode "Three By Balanchine With The New York City Ballet".
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Emile Ardolino, Jac Venza, Merrill Brockway For episode "City Center Joffrey Ballet".
Great Performances Great Performances
Fritz Buttenstedt, David Griffiths, Artur Rubinstein For episode "Arthur Rubinstein - Chopin".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
André Previn, Ken Campbell, Van Cliburn, John Goberman, David Griffiths For episode on 30 January 1976.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Lorne Michaels
Winner
All nominees
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Joe Hamilton, Ed Simmons
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Joe Hamilton, Ed Simmons
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Knight
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Ted Baxter".
Winner
All nominees
Abe Vigoda
Barney Miller For playing: "Phil Fish".
Harry Morgan
M*A*S*H For playing: "Sherman Potter".
Gary Burghoff
M*A*S*H For playing: "Walter Eugene O'Reilly".
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Lou Grant".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Anthony Zerbe
Harry O For playing: "Lt. K.C. Trench".
Winner
All nominees
Robert Reed
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Teddy Boylan".
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
The Streets of San Francisco For playing: "Steve Keller".
Ray Milland
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Duncan Calderwood".
Will Geer
The Waltons For playing: "Zebulon Walton".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty White
Betty White
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Sue Ann Nivens".
Winner
All nominees
Julie Kavner
Julie Kavner
Rhoda For playing: "Brenda Morgenstern".
Nancy Walker
Rhoda For playing: "Ida Morgenstern".
Georgia Engel
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Georgette Baxter".
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H For playing: "Margaret Houlihan".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ellen Corby
The Waltons For playing: "Esther Walton".
Winner
All nominees
Sada Thompson
Lincoln For playing: "Mary Todd Lincoln".
Susan Howard
Petrocelli For playing: "Maggie Petrocelli".
Angela Baddeley
Upstairs, Downstairs For playing: "Mrs. Bridges". (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Dorothy McGuire
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Mary Jordache".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in Variety or Music
Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase
Saturday Night Live For the episode on 17 January 1976.
Winner
All nominees
Harvey Korman
The Carol Burnett Show
Tim Conway
The Carol Burnett Show For the episode on 15 November 1975.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music
Vicki Lawrence
The Carol Burnett Show For the episode on 7 February 1976.
Winner
All nominees
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
Telly... Who Loves Ya, Baby?
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Gene Reynolds For episode "Welcome to Korea".
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Joan Darling For episode "Chuckles Bites The Dust".
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Alan Alda For episode "The Kids".
Maude Maude
Hal Cooper For episode "The Analyst".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Dave Wilson For episode on 18 October 1975 with host Paul Simon.
Winner
All nominees
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Dave Powers For episode on 18 October 1975.
The Sonny and Cher Show The Sonny and Cher Show
Tim Kiley For the premiere episode on 1 February 1976.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special
Steve and Eydie: Our Love Is Here to Stay Steve and Eydie: Our Love Is Here to Stay
Dwight Hemion
Winner
All nominees
Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's
Tony Charmoli
Rocky Mountain Christmas Rocky Mountain Christmas
Bill Davis
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
David Greene For episode #8, 15 March 1976.
Winner
All nominees
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill
James Cellan Jones For part IV.
Beacon Hill Beacon Hill
Fielder Cook For the pilot episode.
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Christopher Hodson For episode "Women Shall Not Weep". (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Boris Sagal For episode #5, 23 February 1976.
Lincoln Lincoln
George Schaefer For episode "Crossing Fox River".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Daniel Petrie
Winner
All nominees
A Moon for the Misbegotten A Moon for the Misbegotten
José Quintero, Gordon Rigsby
A Moon for the Misbegotten A Moon for the Misbegotten
José Quintero, Gordon Rigsby
Fear on Trial Fear on Trial
Lemont Dzhonson
Babe Babe
Buzz Kulik
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Edited Sports Series
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge, Terry Jastrow, Don Ohlmeyer, Dennis Lewin, Chet Forte, Brice Weisman, Bob Goodrich, Ned Steckel
Winner
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge, Terry Jastrow, Don Ohlmeyer, Dennis Lewin, Chet Forte, Brice Weisman, Bob Goodrich, Ned Steckel
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Any Area of Creative Technical Crafts
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Jean Burt Reilly, Billie Laughridge
Winner
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Jean Burt Reilly, Billie Laughridge
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Special Musical Material
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch, Arthur Malvin For "Cinderella Gets It On". For episode on 29 November 1975 (with The Pointer Sisters).
Winner
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch, Arthur Malvin For "Cinderella Gets It On". For episode on 29 November 1975 (with The Pointer Sisters).
Winner
All nominees
Gypsy in My Soul Gypsy in My Soul
Cy Coleman, Fred Ebb
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Sports Programming
All nominees
Eric van Haren Noman
Harvey Harrison
Harry Hart
D'Arcy Marsh
Mike Delaney
Eric van Haren Noman
Harvey Harrison
Harry Hart
D'Arcy Marsh
Mike Delaney
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Axel Jordache". For the episode on 1 February 1976.
Winner
All nominees
Bill Bixby
The Streets of San Francisco For playing: "Eric Doyle". For episode: "Police Buff".
Robert Reed
Medical Center For playing: "Pat Caddison". For episode "The Fourth Sex", parts I and II.
Tony Musante
Medical Story For playing: "Paul Brandon". For episode "The Quality of Mercy"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Special
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case For playing: "Bruno Richard Hauptmann".
Winner
All nominees
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
The Entertainer For playing: "Archie Rice".
William Devane
Fear on Trial For playing: "John Henry Faulk".
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
A Moon for the Misbegotten For playing: "James Tyrone Jr.".
Edward Herrmann
Eleanor and Franklin For playing: "Franklin Delano Roosevelt".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook
Lincoln For playing: "Abraham Lincoln".
Winner
All nominees
George Grizzard
The Adams Chronicles For playing: "John Adams".
Peter Strauss
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Tom Jordache".
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Tom Jordache".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Kathryn Walker
The Adams Chronicles For playing: "Abigail Smith Adams". For episode "John Adams, Lawyer"
Winner
All nominees
Pamela Payton-Wright
The Adams Chronicles For playing: "Louisa Catherine Adams".
Helen Hayes
Hawaii Five-O For playing: "Aunt Clara". For episode: "Retire In Sunny Hawaii... Forever".
Martha Ray
McMillan & Wife For playing: "Agatha". For episode: "Greed".
Sheree North
Marcus Welby, M.D. For playing: "June Monica". For episode: "How Do You Know What Hurts Me?".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special
Susan Clarke
Babe For playing: "Mildred Didrikson Zaharias".
Winner
All nominees
Colleen Dewhurst
A Moon for the Misbegotten For playing: "Josie Hogan".
Sada Thompson
The Entertainer For playing: "Phoebe Rice".
Jane Alexander
Eleanor and Franklin For playing: "Eleanor Roosevelt".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Rosemary Harris
Notorious Woman For playing: "George Sand". (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Winner
All nominees
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill For playing: "Jennie Randolph Churchill".
Jean Marsh
Upstairs, Downstairs For playing: "Rose". (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Susan Blakely
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Julie Prescott".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited Series
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Rex Firkin, John Hawkesworth (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Winner
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Rex Firkin, John Hawkesworth (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Winner
All nominees
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill
Andrew Brown, Stella Richman (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1971)_).
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
Paul Bogart, James Cellan Jones, Fred Coe, Robert Costello, Virginia Kassel, Jac Venza
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill
Andrew Brown, Stella Richman (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1971)_).
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Harve Bennett, Jon Epstein
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
Paul Bogart, James Cellan Jones, Fred Coe, Robert Costello, Virginia Kassel, Jac Venza
The Law The Law
William Sackheim
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Harve Bennett, Jon Epstein
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Live Sports Series
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Roone Arledge, Don Ohlmeyer
Winner
All nominees
ABC's College Football ABC's College Football
Roone Arledge, Chuck Howard Official ATAS database lists title as "NCAA College Football".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in Comedy or Drama Series
Gordon Jackson
Upstairs, Downstairs For playing: "Mr. Hudson". (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Winner
All nominees
Bill Bixby
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Willie Abbott". For the episode on 1 March 1976.
Norman Fell
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Smitty". For the episode on 23 February 1976.
Van Johnson
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Marsh Goodwin". For the episode on 8 March 1976.
Roscoe Lee Browne
Barney Miller For playing: "Charlie Evans Jeffers". For episode: "The Escape Artist".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in Comedy or Drama Special
Ed Flanders
A Moon for the Misbegotten For playing: "Phil Hogan".
Winner
All nominees
Art Carney
Art Carney
Katherine For playing: "Thornton Alman".
Ray Bolger
The Entertainer For playing: "Billy Rice".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Comedy or Drama Series
Fionnula Flanagan
Fionnula Flanagan
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Clothilde". For episode: "Part II: Chapters 3 and 4".
Winner
All nominees
Kay Lenz
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Kate Jordache". For episode: "Chapters 11 and 12".
Kim Darby
Rich Man, Poor Man For playing: "Virginia Calderwood". For the episode on 2 February 1976.
Ruth Gordon
Rhoda For playing: "Carlton's Mother". For episode: "Kiss Your Epaulets Goodbye".
Eileen Heckart
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Flo Meredith". For episode "Mary's Aunt"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Comedy or Drama Special
Rosemary Murphy
Eleanor and Franklin For playing: "Sara Delano Roosevelt".
Winner
All nominees
Irene Tedrow
Eleanor and Franklin For playing: "Mary Hall".
Lilia Skala
Eleanor and Franklin For playing: "Mlle. Souvestre".
Lois Nettleton
Fear on Trial For playing: "Nan Claybourne".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special - Comedy-Variety or Music
Gypsy in My Soul Gypsy in My Soul
Shirley MacLaine, Cy Coleman, Fred Ebb, William O. Harbach
Winner
All nominees
The Lily Tomlin Special The Lily Tomlin Special
Lily Tomlin, Lorne Michaels, Jane Wagner, Irene Pinn
Rocky Mountain Christmas Rocky Mountain Christmas
Dzhon Denver, Jerry Weintraub, Rich Eustis, Al Rogers
Steve and Eydie: Our Love Is Here to Stay Steve and Eydie: Our Love Is Here to Stay
Eydie Gormé, Dwight Hemion, Steve Lawrence, Gary Smith
Steve and Eydie: Our Love Is Here to Stay Steve and Eydie: Our Love Is Here to Stay
Eydie Gormé, Dwight Hemion, Steve Lawrence, Gary Smith
The Lily Tomlin Special The Lily Tomlin Special
Lily Tomlin, Lorne Michaels, Jane Wagner, Irene Pinn
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special - Drama or Comedy
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Audrey Maas, Harry R. Sherman, David Susskind
Winner
All nominees
Babe Babe
Norman Felton, Stanley Rubin
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
David Gerber, Buzz Kulik
Fear on Trial Fear on Trial
Stanley Chase, Alan Landsburg, Laurence D. Savadove
A Moon for the Misbegotten A Moon for the Misbegotten
Audrey Maas, David Susskind
Babe Babe
Norman Felton, Stanley Rubin
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sports Personality
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Jim McKay
Winner
All nominees
1975 World Series 1975 World Series
Joe Garagiola
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Frank Gifford
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
David Lloyd For Chuckles Bites the Dust (1975)
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Simon Muntner For Hawkeye (1976)
Maude Maude
Jay Folb For The Analyst (1975)
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds For The More I See You (1976)
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Simon Muntner For Hawkeye (1976)
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Danny Arnold, Chris Hayward For The Hero (1975)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Chevy Chase, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, Al Franken, Lorne Michaels, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Maykl O’Donohyu, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel For episode on 10 January 1976 with host Elliott Gould.
Winner
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Chevy Chase, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, Al Franken, Lorne Michaels, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Maykl O’Donohyu, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel For episode on 10 January 1976 with host Elliott Gould.
Winner
All nominees
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Barry Levinson, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Rudi De Lyuka, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons, Ray Jessel For episode on 13 September 1975 with Jim Nabors..
The Sonny and Cher Show The Sonny and Cher Show
Bob Arnott, John Aylesworth, Jeannine Burnier, Iris Rainer, Stuart Gillard, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Frank Peppiatt, Ted Zeigler For the premiere episode on 1 February 1976.
The Sonny and Cher Show The Sonny and Cher Show
Bob Arnott, John Aylesworth, Jeannine Burnier, Iris Rainer, Stuart Gillard, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Frank Peppiatt, Ted Zeigler For the premiere episode on 1 February 1976.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special
The Lily Tomlin Special The Lily Tomlin Special
Christopher Guest, Lily Tomlin, Ann Elder, Lorne Michaels, Earl Pomerantz, Jane Wagner, Rod Warren, George Yanok, Jim Rusk
Winner
The Lily Tomlin Special The Lily Tomlin Special
Christopher Guest, Lily Tomlin, Ann Elder, Lorne Michaels, Earl Pomerantz, Jane Wagner, Rod Warren, George Yanok, Jim Rusk
Winner
All nominees
Van Dyke and Company Van Dyke and Company
Steve Martin, Dick Van Dyke, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Bob Einstein, Bob Illes, Jack Mendelsohn, Rick Mittleman, James R. Stein
Van Dyke and Company Van Dyke and Company
Steve Martin, Dick Van Dyke, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Bob Einstein, Bob Illes, Jack Mendelsohn, Rick Mittleman, James R. Stein
Gypsy in My Soul Gypsy in My Soul
Fred Ebb
Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's Mitzi... Roarin' in the 20's
Jerry Mayer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
The Adams Chronicles The Adams Chronicles
Sherman Yellen For episode "John Adams, Lawyer".
Winner
All nominees
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Alfred Shaughnessy For episode "Another Year". (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill Jennie: Lady Randolph Churchill
Julian Mitchell For the episode on 15 October 1975.
The Law The Law
Joel Oliansky For episode "Complaint Amended".
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Dean Riesner For the on 1 February 1976.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy - Adaptation
Fear on Trial Fear on Trial
David W. Rintels
Winner
All nominees
The Entertainer The Entertainer
Elliott Baker
Farewell to Manzanar Farewell to Manzanar
James D. Houston, Jeanne Houston, John Korty
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy - Original Teleplay
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
James Costigan
Winner
All nominees
Babe Babe
Joanna Lee
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
J.P. Miller
The Night That Panicked America The Night That Panicked America
Nicholas Meyer, Anthony Wilson
I Will Fight No More Forever I Will Fight No More Forever
Jeb Rosebrook, Theodore Strauss
I Will Fight No More Forever I Will Fight No More Forever
Jeb Rosebrook, Theodore Strauss
Primetime Emmy / Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova
Winner
Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman
Jerry Adelman, Daniel Gregory Browne, Ann Marcus For the pilot episode.
Winner
Bicentennial Minutes 200 Years Ago Today
Gareth Davies, Bob Markell, Paul Waigner
Winner
Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman
Jerry Adelman, Daniel Gregory Browne, Ann Marcus For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch, Arthur Malvin For the mini musical in the Irvin Berlin finale on 11 October 1975.
Tomorrow Coast to Coast The Tomorrow Show
Tom Snyder
Tomorrow Coast to Coast The Tomorrow Show
Joel Tator, Pamela Burke, Bruce McKay
Tomorrow Coast to Coast The Tomorrow Show
Joel Tator, Pamela Burke, Bruce McKay
Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman
Norman Lear, Viva Knight
Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman
Louise Lasser
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to William Wyler A Tribute to William Wyler
Paul Keyes, George Stevens Jr.
Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman
Norman Lear, Viva Knight
Citation / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering
Special Award / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering
