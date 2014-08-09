An adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's series of novels, "Outlander" tells the story of Claire Randall, a military nurse who is transported from 1945 to 1743. She becomes a witness to the tense relationship between the Scots and the English. Longing for her husband in the present time, she must survive among brash and unpleasant people. Every day, Claire is reminded that she doesn't belong in Scotland, being called an outlander. Only a young man named Jamie seems to be on her side, but can he help her find a way back to 1945?

Expand