8.2 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Outlander

Outlander (2014 - …)

Outlander 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 68 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

An adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's series of novels, "Outlander" tells the story of Claire Randall, a military nurse who is transported from 1945 to 1743. She becomes a witness to the tense relationship between the Scots and the English. Longing for her husband in the present time, she must survive among brash and unpleasant people. Every day, Claire is reminded that she doesn't belong in Scotland, being called an outlander. Only a young man named Jamie seems to be on her side, but can he help her find a way back to 1945?
Чужестранка - teaser седьмого сезона
Outlander  teaser седьмого сезона
Billy Boyd
Billy Boyd Gerald Forbes
Clive Russell
Clive Russell Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon Master Raymond
Graham McTavish
Graham McTavish Dougal MacKenzie, Buck MacKenzie
Maria Doyle Kennedy
Maria Doyle Kennedy Jocasta Cameron
Frances de la Tour
Frances de la Tour Mother Hildegarde
TV Series Based on Literary Works

Series rating

8.2
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Outlander - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 16 episodes
 
Outlander - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 13 episodes
 
Outlander - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 13 episodes
 
Outlander - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 13 episodes
 
Outlander - Season 5 Season 5
2020, 12 episodes
 
Outlander - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 8 episodes
 
Outlander - Season 7 Season 7
2023, 16 episodes
 
Outlander - Season 8 Season 8
TBA,
 
