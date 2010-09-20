Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mike & Molly

Mike & Molly (2010 - 2016)

Mike & Molly 18+
Production year 2010
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 63 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Mike & Molly" is a romantic sitcom about two individuals struggling with excess weight and building a life together. Molly works as a teacher in elementary school but dreams of becoming a writer. She lives in the same house as her mother, who is rarely seen without a glass of wine in hand, and her sister, who always has some weed on hand. Mike works as a regular police officer, although he joined the force with the goal of becoming a detective. He lives in a small apartment and takes care of his cantankerous mother, with his best friend Carl always by his side, ready to give countless useless advice. After meeting at an anonymous overeaters club, they fell in love at first sight.
Creator
Mark Roberts
Rondi Reed Peggy Biggs
Reno Wilson
Reno Wilson Carl McMillan
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Molly Flynn
Swoosie Kurtz
Swoosie Kurtz Joyce Flynn
Billy Gardell
Billy Gardell Mike Biggs
7.7
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Mike & Molly - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 24 episodes
 
Mike & Molly - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 23 episodes
 
Mike & Molly - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 23 episodes
 
Mike & Molly - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 22 episodes
 
Mike & Molly - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 22 episodes
 
Mike & Molly - Season 6 Season 6
2016, 13 episodes
 
