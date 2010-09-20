"Mike & Molly" is a romantic sitcom about two individuals struggling with excess weight and building a life together. Molly works as a teacher in elementary school but dreams of becoming a writer. She lives in the same house as her mother, who is rarely seen without a glass of wine in hand, and her sister, who always has some weed on hand. Mike works as a regular police officer, although he joined the force with the goal of becoming a detective. He lives in a small apartment and takes care of his cantankerous mother, with his best friend Carl always by his side, ready to give countless useless advice. After meeting at an anonymous overeaters club, they fell in love at first sight.

