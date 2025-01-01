Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival

Berlin International Film Festival

Site Germany
Year
Nominations
Berlin International Film Festival 2025
Dreams
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Film
Lloyd Wong, Unfinished
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
El Diablo Fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja)
/ Best First Feature
Kontinental '25
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
Wish You Were Ear
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Little Rebels Cinema Club
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Lesbian Space Princess
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Besir Zeciri
EFP Shooting Star
Lidija Kordic
EFP Shooting Star
Vicente Wallenstein
EFP Shooting Star
Devrim Lingnau
EFP Shooting Star
Karlis Arnolds Avots
EFP Shooting Star
Maarja Johanna Mägi
EFP Shooting Star
Frida Gustavsson
EFP Shooting Star
Marina Makris
EFP Shooting Star
Sarunas Zenkevicius
EFP Shooting Star
Elín Hall
EFP Shooting Star

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more