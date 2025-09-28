"The Simpsons" is a long-running animated show produced by the FOX network. It is one of the longest-running series in television history, having been on the air for 30 years since 1989. To date, 32 seasons have been filmed. The plot of the animated series revolves around a typical American family living in Springfield. The head of the family is a balding alcoholic named Homer, who tries to earn money for his children and his own little pleasures, while his wife Marge takes care of the household and the well-being of Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

