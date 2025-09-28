Menu
Ratings
9.3 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Simpsons

The Simpsons (1989 - …)

The Simpsons 18+
Production year 1989
Country USA
Total seasons 40 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 394 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Simpsons" is a long-running animated show produced by the FOX network. It is one of the longest-running series in television history, having been on the air for 30 years since 1989. To date, 32 seasons have been filmed. The plot of the animated series revolves around a typical American family living in Springfield. The head of the family is a balding alcoholic named Homer, who tries to earn money for his children and his own little pleasures, while his wife Marge takes care of the household and the well-being of Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.
Cast Characters
Creator
Matt Groening
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria Drederick Tatum, Officer Lou, Luigi, Cletus Spuckler, Sea Captain McCallister, Disco Stu, Duffman, Superintendant Chalmers, Snake, Kirk Van Houten, Professor John Nerdelbaum Frink, Jr., Dr. Nick Riviera, Comic Book Guy, Carl Carlson, Chief Clancy Wiggum, Moe Szyslak, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon
Harry Shearer
Harry Shearer Dr. Marvin Monroe, Waylon Smithers, Charles Montgomery Burns, Rainer "McBain" Wolfcastle, Jasper Beardly, Judge Roy Snyder, Dewey Largo, Officer Eddie, Kang, Scratchy, Reverend Timothy Lovejoy, Lenny Leonard, Dr. Julius Hibbert, Kent Brockman, Otto Mann, Seymour Skinner, Ned Flanders
Pamela Hayden
Pamela Hayden Rod Flanders, Milhouse Van Houten
Tress MacNeille
Tress MacNeille Jimbo Jones, Dolph, Brandine Spuckler
Julie Kavner
Julie Kavner Jacqueline Ingrid Bouvier, Selma Bouvier, Patty Bouvier, Marjorie "Marge" Simpson
Cast and Crew

Series rating

9.3
8.6 IMDb
"The Simpsons" season 37 new episodes release date

TBA
Season 37 Episode 1
28 September 2025
Keep Chalm and Gary On
Season 37 Episode 2
5 October 2025
Seasons
The Simpsons - Season 1 Season 1
1989, 13 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 2 Season 2
1990, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 3 Season 3
1991, 24 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 4 Season 4
1992, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 5 Season 5
1993, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 6 Season 6
1994, 25 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 7 Season 7
1995, 25 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 8 Season 8
1996, 25 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 9 Season 9
1997, 25 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 10 Season 10
1998, 23 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 11 Season 11
1999, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 12 Season 12
2000, 21 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 13 Season 13
2001, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 14 Season 14
2002, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 15 Season 15
2003, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 16 Season 16
2004, 21 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 17 Season 17
2005, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 18 Season 18
2006, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 19 Season 19
2007, 20 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 20 Season 20
2008, 21 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 21 Season 21
2009, 23 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 22 Season 22
2010, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 23 Season 23
2011, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 24 Season 24
2012, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 25 Season 25
2013, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 26 Season 26
2014, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 27 Season 27
2015, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 28 Season 28
2016, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 29 Season 29
2017, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 30 Season 30
2018, 23 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 31 Season 31
2019, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 32 Season 32
2020, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 33 Season 33
2021, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 34 Season 34
2022, 22 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 35 Season 35
2023, 18 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 36 Season 36
2024, 18 episodes
 
The Simpsons - Season 37 Season 37
2025, 2 episodes
 
Season 38
TBA,
 
Season 39
TBA,
 
Season 40
TBA,
 
