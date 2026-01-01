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Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson Anthony Anderson
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson

Date of Birth
15 August 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Departed 8.3
The Departed (2006)
Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)
Veronica Mars 8.1
Veronica Mars (2004)

Filmography

Scary Movie 6 5.9
Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror 2026, USA
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Tickets
G20 5.2
G20 G20
Action, Thriller 2025, USA
Kings of BBQ 5.9
Kings of BBQ
Reality-TV 2023, USA
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder 3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Lopez vs Lopez 6.2
Lopez vs Lopez
Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Beats 6.4
Beats Beats
Drama 2019, USA
Grown-ish 6.1
Grown-ish
Comedy 2018, USA
Ferdinand 7.4
Ferdinand Ferdinand
Animation 2017, USA
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