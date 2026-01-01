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Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Date of Birth
15 August 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Departed
(2006)
8.3
Psych
(2006)
8.1
Veronica Mars
(2004)
Filmography
5.9
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.2
G20
G20
Action, Thriller
2025, USA
5.9
Kings of BBQ
Reality-TV
2023, USA
3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Animation, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
6.2
Lopez vs Lopez
Comedy, Family
2022, USA
6.4
Beats
Beats
Drama
2019, USA
6.1
Grown-ish
Comedy
2018, USA
7.4
Ferdinand
Ferdinand
Animation
2017, USA
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