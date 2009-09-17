Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Community poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Community

Community (2009 - 2015)

Community 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 45 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Community" is a multi-series comedy show that airs on the American television channel NBC. The plot revolves around students at a community college who are studying Spanish. However, this place called "Greendale" does little to promote learning and rather hinders it. The characters are not your typical students: among them are a pensioner, a housewife, a divorcee, and a self-absorbed egotist. The series includes numerous references to pop culture, and certain episodes parody popular movies and TV shows.
Сообщество - trailer
Community  trailer
Cast Characters
Creator
Dan Harmon
Dan Harmon
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette Nicole Brown Shirley Bennett
Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase Pierce Hawthorne
Joel McHale
Joel McHale Jeff Winger
Alison Brie
Alison Brie Annie Edison
Gillian Jacobs
Gillian Jacobs Britta Perry
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Community - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 25 episodes
 
Community - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 24 episodes
 
Community - Season 3 Season 3
2011, 22 episodes
 
Community - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 13 episodes
 
Community - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 13 episodes
 
Community - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Community
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more