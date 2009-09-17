"Community" is a multi-series comedy show that airs on the American television channel NBC. The plot revolves around students at a community college who are studying Spanish. However, this place called "Greendale" does little to promote learning and rather hinders it. The characters are not your typical students: among them are a pensioner, a housewife, a divorcee, and a self-absorbed egotist. The series includes numerous references to pop culture, and certain episodes parody popular movies and TV shows.

Expand