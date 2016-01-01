Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1989

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1989

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 17 September 1989
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Cheers Cheers
David Angell, Tim Berry, James Burrows, Peter Casey, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, David Lee, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton
Winner
All nominees
Designing Women Designing Women
Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Douglas Jackson, Pamela Norris, Harry Thomason, Tommy Thompson, David Trainer
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Carol Black, Bob Brush, Neal Marlens, Steve Miner, Jeffrey Silver
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Diane English, Norm Gunzenhauser, Frank Pace, Tom Seeley, Joel Shukovsky, Korby Siamis, Deborah Smith, Russ Woody
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Robert Bruce, Eric Cohen, Barry Fanaro, Terry Grossman, Susan Harris, Paul Junger Witt, Mort Natan, Kathy Speer, Tony Thomas, Martin Weiss
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Steven Bochco, David E. Kelley, William M. Finkelstein, Michele Gallery, Phillip M. Goldfarb, Scott Goldstein, Judith Parker, Rick Wallace, Alice West
Winner
All nominees
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Ellen S. Pressman, Scott Winant
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Stephen J. Cannell, Alex Beaton, Devid Dzh. Berk, Stephen Kronish, Alfonse Ruggiero Jr., Les Sheldon, Jo Swerling Jr.
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Paul Junger Witt, Kenneth R. Koch, Ron Koslow, Stephen Kurzfeld, George Raymond Richard Martin, Tony Thomas, Patricia Livingston
China Beach China Beach
Geno Escarrega, Fred Gerber, Patricia Green, Christopher Nelson, John Wells, John Seikret Young
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Richard Mulligan
Empty Nest For playing "Harry Weston".
Winner
All nominees
Fred Savage
The Wonder Years For playing "Kevin Arnold".
Ted Danson
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
John Goodman
Roseanne For playing "Dan Conner".
Michael J. Fox
Family Ties For playing "Alex Keaton".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kerrol O’Konnor
In the Heat of the Night For playing "Bill Gillespie".
Winner
All nominees
Ron Perlman
Beauty and the Beast For playing "Vincent".
Michael Tucker
L.A. Law For playing "Stuart Markowitz".
Edvard Vudvord
The Equalizer For playing "Robert McCall".
Ken Wahl
Wiseguy For playing "Vinnie Terranova".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Candice Bergen
Murphy Brown For playing "Murphy Brown".
Winner
All nominees
Bea Arthur
The Golden Girls For playing "Dorothy Zbornak".
Rue McClanahan
The Golden Girls For playing "Blanche Devereaux".
Betty White
The Golden Girls For playing "Rose Nylund".
Blair Brown
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd For playing "Molly Bickford Dodd".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Dana Delany
China Beach For playing "Colleen McMurphy".
Winner
All nominees
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Jill Eikenberry
L.A. Law For playing "Ann Kelsey".
Linda Hamilton
Beauty and the Beast For playing "Catherine Chandler".
Susan Dey
L.A. Law For playing "Grace Van Owen".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Woody Harrelson
Cheers For playing "Woody Boyd".
Winner
All nominees
Peter Scolari
Newhart For playing "Michael Harris".
Meshach Taylor
Designing Women For playing "Anthony Bouvier".
George Wendt
Cheers For playing "Norm Peterson".
Dzho Regalbuto
Murphy Brown For playing "Frank Fontana".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Larry Drake
L.A. Law For playing "Benny Stulwicz".
Winner
All nominees
Jonathan Banks
Wiseguy For playing "Frank McPike".
Jimmy Smits
L.A. Law For playing "Victor Sifuentes".
Richard A. Dysart
L.A. Law For playing "Leland McKenzie".
Timothy Busfield
Thirtysomething For playing "Elliot Weston".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Rhea Perlman
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Winner
All nominees
Julia Duffy
Newhart For playing "Stephanie Vanderkellen".
Faith Ford
Murphy Brown For playing "Corky Sherwood".
Katherine Helmond
Who's the Boss? For playing "Mona Robinson".
Estell Getti
The Golden Girls For playing "Sophia Petrillo".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Mayron
Thirtysomething For playing "Melissa Steadman".
Winner
All nominees
Amanda Plummer
L.A. Law For playing "Alice Hackett".
Lois Nettleton
In the Heat of the Night For playing "Joanne St. John".
Susan Ruttan
L.A. Law For playing "Roxanne Melman".
Michele Greene
L.A. Law For playing "Abby Perkins".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Spano
Midnight Caller For playing "John Saringo". For episode "The Execution Of John Saringo".
Winner
All nominees
Jack Gilford
Thirtysomething For playing "The Old Gentleman". For episode "The Mike Van Dyke Show".
Edvard Vudvord
Alfred Hitchcock Presents For playing "Drummond". For episode "Hunted", parts 1 and 2.
Piter Boyl
Midnight Caller For playing "J.J. Killian". For episode "Fathers and Sins".
Michael Moriarty
The Equalizer For playing "Seti aka Wayne Virgil". For episode "Starfire".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Kay Lenz
Midnight Caller For playing "Tina Cassidy". For episode "After It Happened...".
Winner
All nominees
Maureen Stapleton
B.L. Stryker For playing "Auntie Sue". For episode "Auntie Sue".
Chloe Webb
China Beach For playing "Laurette Barber". For the episode "Chao Ong".
Teresa Wright
Dolphin Cove For playing "Nina Rothman". For episode "The Elders".
Gene Simmons
Murder, She Wrote For playing "Eudora McVeigh". For episode "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: Part 1".
Shirley Knight
The Equalizer For playing "Mrs. Robert McCall". For episode "Time Present, Time Past".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Cleavon Little
Dear John For playing "Tony Larkin". For Stand by Your Man (1989).
Winner
All nominees
Jack Gilford
The Golden Girls For playing "Max Weinstock". For episode "Sophia's Wedding".
Robert Picardo
The Wonder Years For playing "Coach Ed Cutlip". For episode "Loosiers".
Leslie Nielsen
Day by Day For playing "Jack Harper". For episode "Harper And Son".
Semmi Devis ml.
The Cosby Show For playing "Ray Palomino". For episode "No Way Baby".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Colleen Dewhurst
Murphy Brown For playing "Avery Brown". For episode "Mama Said".
Winner
All nominees
Eileen Brennan
Newhart For playing "Corine Denby". For episode "The Little Match Girl".
Maxine Stuart
The Wonder Years For playing "Mrs. Carples". For episode "Coda".
Doris Roberts
Perfect Strangers For playing "Mrs. Bailey". For episode "Maid To Order".
Diahann Carroll
A Different World For playing "Marion Gilbert". For episode "For She's Only A Bird In A Gilded Cage".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Lynn Kressel
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
Pancho Barnes Pancho Barnes
Stephen M. Chudej, Paula Lynn Kaatz, Janet Lucas Lawler, Andrea E. Weaver
Winner
All nominees
A Friendship in Vienna A Friendship in Vienna
Mária Horányi
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
James 'Mike' Balker, Bill Flores, Barbara Lane, Llandys Williams For part III.
Unconquered Unconquered
Frances Harrison Hays
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
James 'Mike' Balker, Bill Flores, Barbara Lane, Llandys Williams For part III.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Series
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Julie Glick, Patrick R. Norris For episode "We'll Meet Again".
Winner
All nominees
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "Urine Trouble Now".
China Beach China Beach
Paula Lynn Kaatz, Darryl Levine For episode "The World", Part 2.
China Beach China Beach
Paula Lynn Kaatz, Darryl Levine For episode "The World", Part 2.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
All nominees
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Jeff Boortz, Billy Pittard, Ed Sullivan
Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse
Prudence Fenton, Joel Fletcher
Later with Bob Costas Later with Bob Costas
Alex Weil, John Semerad, Chris Harvey
Just Say Julie Just Say Julie
John Payson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Jack the Ripper Jack the Ripper
Elaine Bowerbank, Betty Glasow, Stevie Hall For part I.
Winner
All nominees
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Jan Archibald, Janis Clark, Dino Ganziano, Chris Taylor For part III.
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Dorothy D. Fox, Wai-Man Fung, Wendy Rawson, Maria Rizzo For part I.
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Philip Leto, Manlio Rocchetti For part II ("On The Trail").
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling for a Series
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Virginia Kearns For episode "Double Identity".
Winner
All nominees
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Carol Pershing For episode "We'll Meet Again".
Almost Grown Almost Grown
Sharleen Rassi, Susan Schuler-Page For episode "If This Diamond Ring Don't Shine".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard Sabre, Georgina Williams For Unnatural Selection (1989)
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Billie Laughridge For episode "The Subway".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Main Title Theme Music
All nominees
Nick & Hillary Tattingers
Jonathan Tunick
Knightwatch Knightwatch
Stanley Clarke
Men Men
James Newton Howard
Paradise Paradise
Jerrold Immel
Unsub Unsub
Mike Post
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Jean Ann Black, Carla Palmer, Manlio Rocchetti For part 4 ("The Return").
Winner
All nominees
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Wes Dawn, Magdalen Gaffney, Jim Kail, Christopher Tucker For part II.
David David
Gerald Quist, Michael Westmore
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Thomas R. Burman, Wes Dawn, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Magdalen Gaffney, Jim Kail, Christopher Tucker For part III.
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Wes Dawn, Magdalen Gaffney, Jim Kail, Christopher Tucker For part II.
David David
Gerald Quist, Michael Westmore
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Thomas R. Burman, Wes Dawn, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Magdalen Gaffney, Jim Kail, Christopher Tucker For part III.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Series
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Robin LaVigne, Carol Schwartz For episode "The Subway".
Winner
All nominees
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Rick Baker, Margaret Prentice, Fred C. Blau Jr., Norman Cabrera, Vincent Prentice For episode "Brothers".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Janna Phillips, Gerald Quist, Michael Westmore For A Matter of Honor (1989)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Basil Poledouris For part IV ("The Return").
Winner
All nominees
Pancho Barnes Pancho Barnes
Allyn Ferguson
The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro
Chris Boardman
Bridge to Silence Bridge to Silence
Fred Karlin
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Bob Cobert For part XI.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Falcon Crest Falcon Crest
Joel Rosenbaum For episode "Dust To Dust".
Winner
All nominees
Blue Skies Blue Skies
Angela Morley For episode "The White Horse".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dennis McCarthy For The Child (1988)
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
Alf Clausen For episode "A Womb With A View".
Columbo 8.6
Columbo
Patrick Williams For episode "Murder, Smoke and Shadows (#8.2)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Chris Boardman, Ian Fraser, J. Hill
Winner
All nominees
Sunday Night Sunday Night
Marcus Miller
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Paul Shaffer, Greg Adams For episode "7th Anniversary Special".
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
Hummie Mann, Alf Clausen, Brad Dechter, George Gaffney, D'Vaughn Pershing For episode "A Womb With A View".
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Jack Elliott For episode with guests Kenny Rogers, 'Maureen McGovern' and Geoffrey Lewis.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Lee Holdridge, Melanie For the song "The First Time I Loved Forever" For episode "A Distant Shore".
Winner
Sesame Street: 20 Years & Still Counting! 1969-1989 Sesame Street: 20 and Still Counting
Joe Raposo For episode "Look Through The Window".
Winner
All nominees
Roseanne Roseanne
Dan Foliart, Howard Pearl For the song "I'll Never Change My Mind". For episode "Radio Days".
Shining Time Station Shining Time Station
Larry Grossman For the song "Start Where You Are". For episode "A Place Unlike Any Other"
Dadah Is Death Dadah Is Death
Fred Karlin, John Milligan For the song "In The Light of Our Love" (part I).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Special Visual Effects
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
William Cruse, Godfrey A. Godar, Martin Gutteridge, William H. Schirmer, Charles Staffell, Edward L. Williams, Egil S. Woxholt, Steve Anderson, Simon Smith
Winner
All nominees
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Jeanne Byrd, Victor Du Bois, Simon Holden, Steve Wyskocil For episode "Michael Writes A Story".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dan Curry, Ronald B. Moore, Peter W. Moyer, Stephen L. Price For Q Who (1989)
Friday the 13th: The Series Friday the 13th: The Series
John Gajdecki, Gary L. Smith For episode "13 O'Clock".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Jeanne Byrd, Victor Du Bois, Simon Holden, Steve Wyskocil For episode "Michael Writes A Story".
The Infinite Voyage The Infinite Voyage
John Allison For episode "The Geometry Of Life".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Garfield's Babes and Bullets Garfield's Babes and Bullets
Jim Davis, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, John Sparey
Winner
All nominees
Abel's Island Abel's Island
Maxine Fisher, Michael Sporn, Giuliana Nicodemi
Madeline Madeline
Saul Cooper, Andy Heyward, Pancho Kohner, Judy Rothman Rofé, Cassandra Schafhausen, Stephan Martinière, Richard Rosen
Garfield: His 9 Lives Garfield: His 9 Lives
Jim Davis, Doug Frankel, Ruth Kissane, Bill Littlejohn, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, Bob Scott, George Singer, John Sparey
Meet the Raisins! Meet the Raisins! The Story of the California Raisins
David Altschul, Craig Bartlett, Barry Bruce, Mark Gustafson, Arthur Sellers, Will Vinton
Garfield: His 9 Lives Garfield: His 9 Lives
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
Super DuckTales Super DuckTales
Bob Hatchcock, Ken Koonce, Jymn Magon, James T. Walker, David Weimers
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
I'll Be Home for Christmas I'll Be Home for Christmas
Edward J. McDonald, Jan Scott, Jack Taylor
Winner
All nominees
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Jonathan Cheung, Chung Yee Fung, Roger Hulme, Vladislav Lasic, Mike Porter, Svetislav Todorovic, Ian Watson For part I.
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Michael J. Sullivan, Cary White For part IV ("The Return").
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Norm Baron, Francesco Chianese, Guy J. Comtois, William Cruse, Veronica Hadfield, Jeff Haley, Jean-Michel Hugon, Don K. Ivey, Richard Reams, Malcolm Stone, Wally White, Hari Pischinger For part XII.
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Roy Christopher, Greg Richman For I Never Sang for My Father (1988).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
James J. Agazzi, Bill Harp For episode "A Womb With A View".
Winner
All nominees
Roseanne Roseanne
Garvin Eddy For episode "Lover's Lanes".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Leslie Parsons, Peter Samish, Robert Wingo For episode "Snow White, Blood Red".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Roy Christopher, Steve Rostine For episode "Mama Said".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For Elementary, Dear Data (1988)
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Brandy Alexander, Mary Ann Biddle For episode "Michael Writes A Story".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Portiya Iversen For episode "All About Tammy Lee Maggie In Peril ", part II.
Winner
All nominees
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
John Shaffner, Joe Stewart
The Glenn Miller Band Reunion The Glenn Miller Band Reunion
Roy Christopher, Greg Richman
Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse
Paul Reubens, Jimmy Cuomo, Ric Heitzman, Deborah Madalena-Lloyd, Gary Panter, Wayne White
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
John Shaffner, Joe Stewart
The Glenn Miller Band Reunion The Glenn Miller Band Reunion
Roy Christopher, Greg Richman
The Pat Sajak Show The Pat Sajak Show
Fred M. Duer, William H. Harris, Anthony Sabatino, Fred Cooper For episode with guest Jeffrey Osborne.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Free to Be... a Family Free to Be... a Family
Marlo Thomas, Vern Calhoun, Robert Dalrymple, Christopher Cerf, Igor Menzelintsev, Leonid Zolotarevsky
Winner
All nominees
The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Dale Bell, Jay Rayvid, Paul Stone
Young Charlie Chaplin Young Charlie Chaplin
Dale Bell, Alan Horrox, Jay Rayvid, Colin Shindler
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
Jim Henson, Martin G. Baker, Jerry Juhl, Duncan Kenworthy, Lawrence S. Mirkin For episode "Muppet Variety #6 The Heartless Giant".
3-2-1 Contact 3-2-1 Contact
Al Hyslop, Susan Schwartz Lynn For the "I Have Aids - A Teenager's Story" extra.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening
Walter Painter Tied with 'Paula Abdul' for The Tracey Ullman Show (1987).
Winner
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Paula Abdul For episodes "The Wave Girls", "D.U.I.", "The Cure" and "Maggie In Peril", part I.Tied with Walter Painter for The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening (1989).
Winner
All nominees
The Debbie Allen Special The Debbie Allen Special
Debbie Allen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Shooter Shooter
Gayne Rescher
Winner
All nominees
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Dietrich Lohmann For part XI.
Disaster at Silo 7 Disaster at Silo 7
Roy H. Wagner
Favorite Son Favorite Son
Bradford May For part III.
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Douglas Milsome For part IV ("The Return").
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Roy H. Wagner For episode "Genesis: Part 1 - September 13, 1956 (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
Paradise Paradise
Richard M. Rawlings Jr. For episode "Long Lost Lawson".
Jake and the Fatman Jake and the Fatman
John C. Flinn III For episode "Wish You Were Here".
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Stevan Larner For episode "Ceremony of Innocence".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Great Performances Great Performances
Michael Bronson, Thomas Skinner, Harry J. Kraut, Klaus Hallig For episode "Bernstein at 70!".
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Thomas Grimm, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Baryshnikov Dances Balanchine".
Horowitz Plays Mozart Horowitz Plays Mozart
Syuzan Fremke, Peter Gelb
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Ray Charles in Concert with the New York City Ballet".
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Thomas Grimm, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "A Night at the Joffrey".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Van Broughton Ramsey For part II ("On The Trail").
Winner
All nominees
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Emma Porteous For part I.
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
April Ferry
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Judy Evans For episode "The Outsiders".
Winner
All nominees
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Bill Hargate For episode "Soul Man".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
William Ware Theiss, Durinda Wood For Elementary, Dear Data (1988)
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Scilla Andreen For episode "Birthday Boy".
Designing Women Designing Women
Cliff Chally For episode "Come On And Marry Me, Bill".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
Daniel Orlandi
Winner
All nominees
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
James Hammer, Lizzie Harding-Wilkins, Connie Peterson, Polly Smith For episode "Dog City".
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Madeline Ann Kozlowski For episode with guests Kenny Rogers, 'Maureen McGovern' and Geoffrey Lewis.
Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse
Robert Turturice, Max Robert
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for Special Events
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Dwight Hemion
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in Classical Music/Dance Programming
All nominees
A Pavarotti Celebration: Scenes from La Bohème A Pavarotti Celebration: Scenes from La Bohème
Kirk Browning
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in Informational Programming
All nominees
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Ron de Moraes For episode "Lucille Ball Memorial".
Destined to Live Destined to Live
Linda Otto
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Peter Baldwin For episode "Our Miss White".
Winner
All nominees
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows For episode "The Visiting Lecher".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Steve Miner For episode "Birthday Boy".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Michael Dinner For episode "How I'm Spending My Summer Vacation".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Barnet Kellman For episode "Respect" (pilot episode).
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Terry Hughes For episode "Brother Can You Spare That Jacket".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Tanner '88 Tanner '88
Robert Altman For episode "The Boiler Room".
Winner
All nominees
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Scott Winant For episode "We'll Meet Again".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
John Pasquin For episode "To Live And Diet In L.A.".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Eric Laneuville For episode "I'm In The Nude For Love".
Midnight Caller Midnight Caller
Thomas Carter For episode "Conversations With The Assassin" (pilot episode).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Simon Wincer For parts I and IV.
Winner
All nominees
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Dan Curtis For parts XI and XII.
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
Daniel Petrie
I Know My First Name Is Steven I Know My First Name Is Steven
Larry Elikann
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Gregory Hoblit
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
Jim Henson For episode "Dog City".
Winner
All nominees
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Don Mischer (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
The Debbie Allen Special The Debbie Allen Special
Debbie Allen
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Ted Bessell For episode "D.U.I.", "Family Therapy", "9 Minutes & 52 Seconds over Tokyo", "Conjugal Visit".
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Hal Gurnee For episode "In Chicago".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Alison Cross, Gregory Hoblit, Michael Manheim Tied with Day One (1989).
Winner
Day One Day One
Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, David W. Rintels Tied with Roe vs. Wade (1989).
Winner
Day One Day One
All nominees
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
James Garner, Peter K. Duchow, Daniel Petrie
David David
John Erman, Donald March
Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story
Graham Benson, Bob Cooper, John Kemeny, Abby Mann
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
James Garner, Peter K. Duchow, Daniel Petrie
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Mark West (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
Winner
All nominees
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Mark Oberthaler, Ann Woodward For the 50th special.
The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening
Kris Trexler, Jeff Palmer, Terry Climer
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Gary Anderson For A Raisin in the Sun (1989).
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
George Magda For episode "7th Anniversary Special".
The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening
Kris Trexler, Jeff Palmer, Terry Climer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
John F. Burnett, Peter Zinner For part X.
Winner
All nominees
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Joe Ann Fogle, Elodie Keene
The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro
Robert K. Lambert
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
Paul Rubell, John Wright
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Corky Ehlers For part III ("The Plains").
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Joe Ann Fogle, Elodie Keene
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "Respect" (pilot episode).
Winner
All nominees
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
M. Pam Blumenthal, Douglas Hines For episodes "To Masseur With Love" and "Conjugal Visit".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Jerry Davis For episode "It's How You Play The Game".
Roseanne Roseanne
Marco Zappia For episode "Toto, We're Not In Kansas Anymore".
Married with Children 8.4
Married with Children Married... with Children
Larry Harris For episode "Requiem For A Dead Barber".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Steven Rosenblum For episode "First Day/Last Day".
Winner
All nominees
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Ron Spang, Larry Strong For episode "White Noise".
China Beach China Beach
Randy Jon Morgan For the episode "Vets".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Stuart Bass For episode "Loosiers".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Paul Dixon For episode "His Suit Is Hirsute".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in Classical Music/Dance Programming
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Mikhail Baryshnikov For episode "Baryshnikov Dances Balanchine".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Great Performances Great Performances
Linda Ronstadt For episode "Canciones di mi Padre".
Winner
All nominees
D.C. Follies D.C. Follies
Maurice LaMarche, Thom Fountain, Sandey Grinn, John Lovelady, Todd Mattox, Steve Sherman, Van Snowden, Fred Spencer, Allan Trautman For episode #211.
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Julie Kavner For "Ginny vs. Roz"/"Dance Studio"/"The Simpsons".
D.C. Follies D.C. Follies
Maurice LaMarche, Thom Fountain, Sandey Grinn, John Lovelady, Todd Mattox, Steve Sherman, Van Snowden, Fred Spencer, Allan Trautman For episode with guest star Greg Louganis.
Saturday Night Live
Dana Carvey For episode with host Mel Gibson.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
Nature Nature
David Heeley, Fred Kaufman For episode "The Nature Of Australia - A Seperate Creation", part I.
Winner
All nominees
A Current Affair A Current Affair
Peter Brennan, Gerald Stone For episode "Little American Hero".
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
John Cosgrove, Ed Horwitz, Terry Dunn Meurer, Chris Pye, Stuart Schwartz
Cops Cops
Malcolm Barbour, John Langley, Paul Stojanovich, Andrew Thomas
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Cliff Lachman For episode "Lucille Ball Memorial".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
American Masters American Masters
William T. Cartwright, Susan Lacy, Freida Lee Mock, Terry Sanders For episode "Lillian Gish: The Actor's Life for Me".
Winner
All nominees
AIDS: The Global Explosion AIDS: The Global Explosion
Robert F. Cawley, Alex Paen, Keith Shaw
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Bill Geddie, Barbara Walters For the 50th special.
American Masters American Masters
Terry Carter, Susan Lacy, Leonard Malone For episode "A Duke Named Ellington".
The Unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole The Unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
James Woods
James Woods
My Name Is Bill W. For playing "Bill Wilson".
Winner
All nominees
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
War and Remembrance For playing "Aaron Jastrow".
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story For playing "Simon Wiesenthal".
Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones
Lonesome Dove For playing "Woodrow F. Call".
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Lonesome Dove For playing " Gus McCrae".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Roe vs. Wade For playing "Ellen Russell".
Winner
All nominees
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
War and Remembrance For playing "Natalie Henry".
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Lonesome Dove For playing "Clara Allen".
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Lonesome Dove For playing "Lorena Wood".
Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
Roe vs. Wade For playing "Sarah Weddington".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for Special Events
All nominees
The 61st Annual Academy Awards 61st Annual Academy Awards
John Rook, Marc Palius
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Mark J. Levin For episode "A Spirited Christmas".
Winner
All nominees
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Alan Keath Walker For episode "Yokel Hero".
Family Ties Family Ties
Robert F. Liu For episode "Alex Doesn't Live Here Anymore".
Night Court Night Court
Robert Berry For episode "Danny Got His Gun ", part III.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
Robert A. Dickinson
Winner
All nominees
Christmas in Aspen Christmas in Aspen
Tom Beck, Kieran Healy
Kenny, Dolly and Willie: Something Inside So Strong Kenny, Dolly and Willie: Something Inside So Strong
Jeff Engel
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
John Rook For episode "Dog City".
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Ken Dettling, Bill Klages For A Raisin in the Sun (1989).
Christmas in Aspen Christmas in Aspen
Tom Beck, Kieran Healy
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Ken Dettling, Bill Klages For A Raisin in the Sun (1989).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Dan Curtis, Barbara Steele
Winner
All nominees
A Perfect Spy A Perfect Spy
Jonathan Powell, Colin Rogers
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Suzanne De Passe, Robert A. Halmi, Dyson Lovell, Michael Weisbarth, William D. Wittliff
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Suzanne De Passe, Robert A. Halmi, Dyson Lovell, Michael Weisbarth, William D. Wittliff
The Women of Brewster Place The Women of Brewster Place
Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Black, Reuben Cannon, Carole Isenberg, Patricia K. Meyer, Karen Hall
A Perfect Spy A Perfect Spy
Jonathan Powell, Colin Rogers
I Know My First Name Is Steven I Know My First Name Is Steven
Andrew Adelson, Kim C. Friese
The Women of Brewster Place The Women of Brewster Place
Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Black, Reuben Cannon, Carole Isenberg, Patricia K. Meyer, Karen Hall
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music for Special Events
All nominees
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Bob Alberti, Jon Charles, Ray Charles, Dick Lieb, Nick Perito
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Bob Alberti, Jon Charles, Ray Charles, Dick Lieb, Nick Perito
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance in Informational Programming
Portrait of America Portrait of America
Hal Holbrook For episode "Alaska".
Winner
All nominees
Crimes of Passion Crimes of Passion
James Woods
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance in Special Events
The 31st Annual Grammy Awards The 31st Annual Grammy Awards
Billy Crystal
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Charles R. Beith Jr., Karla Caldwell, Jamie Forester, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Stephen Grubbs, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Scott A. Tinsley, Tom Villano, Michael J. Wright, George Bell For part III ("The Plains").
Winner
All nominees
Steal the Sky Steal the Sky
Christopher Assells, Charles R. Beith Jr., Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, A. David Marshall, Diane Marshall, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Mark Steele, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley
Go Toward the Light Go Toward the Light
Steve Dutkovich, David Hankins, Ken Johnson, Steve Livingston, Bobby Mackston, Pat McCormick, Brian Thomas Nist, Matt Sawelson, Richard Taylor, Joel Valentine
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Ray Alba, Cliff Bell Jr., John M. Colwell, Michael O'Corrigan, Joe Divitale, Sam Gemette, Robert Gutknecht, William Hooper, William Jacobs, John Kline, Chris Ledesma, Thomas McMullen, Steve Olson, Jim Siracusa, Craig Vandagriff, Richard Wahrman, Bill Young, John Kaufman, Gary Winter For part VII.
David David
David Hankins, Ken Johnson, Steve Livingston, Bobby Mackston, Pat McCormick, Matt Sawelson, Richard Taylor, Joel Valentine, Dave Weathers
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Wilson Dyer, Mace Matiosian, Gerry Sackman, Guy Tsujimoto, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For Q Who (1989)
Winner
All nominees
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Jeff Charbonneau, Robert Gutknecht, William Hooper, Roxanne Jones, Edward L. Sandlin, Paul Wittenberg, Bill Young, John Kaufman For episode "All Or Nothing".
MacGyver MacGyver
William H. Angarola, Keith Bilderbeck, Steve Danforth, Barbara Issak, Jon Johnson, Art Ottinger, Miguel Rivera For episode "Gold Rush".
Hunter Hunter
Ray Alba, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Cindy Marty, Susan Mick, Steve Olson, Ed Osborne, Craig Vandagriff, Jack Woods For episode "City Under Siege ", part III.
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Michael L. DePatie, David Hankins, Bobby Mackston, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Ralph Osborn, Lori Slomka, Richard Taylor For episode "The Watcher".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for Special Events
The 31st Annual Grammy Awards The 31st Annual Grammy Awards
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Night Court Night Court
Klaus Landsberg, Allen Patapoff, Craig Porter For episode "The Last Temptation Of Mac".
Winner
All nominees
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Edward L. Moskowitz, Allen Patapoff, Craig Porter For episode "You Gotta Have Hope".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Agamemnon Andrianos, John L. Mack, David John West, Ray West For episode "Birthday Boy".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Robert Crosby, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth For episode "Jumping Jerks".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Alan Bernard, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Richard L. Morrison For Q Who (1989)
Winner
All nominees
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Paul Clark, Clark Conrad, Scott Millan, Tim Philben For episode "Spy".
China Beach China Beach
Don Cahn, Tim Cooney, Artie Torgersen, James G. Williams For the episode "Vets".
Tour of Duty Tour of Duty
Sam Black, Anthony Constantini, Thomas J. Huth, Susan Moore-Chong For episode "I Wish It Would Rain".
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Clark Conrad, Scott Millan, Tim Philben, Will Yarbrough For episode "Michael Writes A Story".
China Beach China Beach
Don Cahn, Tim Cooney, Artie Torgersen, James G. Williams For the episode "Vets".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
James L. Aicholtz, Michael Herbick, Donald F. Johnson, Kevin O'Connell For part IV ("The Return").
Winner
All nominees
The Karen Carpenter Story The Karen Carpenter Story
Grover B. Helsley, Charles T. Knight, William L. McCaughey, Richard D. Rogers
The Great Escape II: The Untold Story The Great Escape II: The Untold Story
Grover B. Helsley, Richard D. Rogers, John Wilkinson For part I.
Guts and Glory: The Rise and Fall of Oliver North Guts and Glory: The Rise and Fall of Oliver North
Grover B. Helsley, Chuck Lewis, William L. McCaughey, Richard D. Rogers For part I.
Double Exposure: The Story of Margaret Bourke-White Margaret Bourke-White
Grover B. Helsley, Richard D. Rogers, Richard Schexnayder, John Wilkinson
The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro
Grover B. Helsley, William L. McCaughey, Noel Quinn, Doug E. Turner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
Kenny, Dolly and Willie: Something Inside So Strong Kenny, Dolly and Willie: Something Inside So Strong
David E. Fluhr, Larry Brown, Robert Douglass, Ed Greene
Winner
All nominees
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
David E. Fluhr, Jeff Courtie, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Gordon Klimuck For episode with guests 'LeVert', Patti D'Arbanville and Peter DeLuise.
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Roger Cortes, Ron Estes For episode with guests Jonathan Winters and Kenny Loggins.
The Glenn Miller Band Reunion The Glenn Miller Band Reunion
David E. Fluhr, Tom Ancell, Carroll Pratt
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
David E. Fluhr, Jeff Courtie, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Events
The 42nd Annual Tony Awards The 42nd Annual Tony Awards
Jeffrey Lane, Don Mischer, David J. Goldberg
Winner
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Gregory Peck A Tribute to Gregory Peck
Jeffrey Lane, George Stevens Jr.
Winner
Cirque du Soleil: The Magic Circus Cirque du Soleil: The Magic Circus
Hélène Dufresne
Winner
Sesame Street: 20 Years & Still Counting! 1969-1989 Sesame Street: 20 and Still Counting
Jim Henson, Diana Birkenfield
Winner
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
The Tenth Man For playing "The Imposter".
Winner
All nominees
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Jack the Ripper For playing "Richard Mansfield".
Corin Nemec
I Know My First Name Is Steven For playing "Steven Stayner".
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Lonesome Dove For playing "Joshua Deets".
James Garner
James Garner
My Name Is Bill W. For playing "Bob Smith".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Colleen Dewhurst
Those She Left Behind For playing "Margaret Page".
Winner
All nominees
Glenne Headly
Glenne Headly
Lonesome Dove For playing "Elmira Johnson".
Polly Bergen
War and Remembrance For playing "Rhoda Henry".
Paula Kelly
The Women of Brewster Place For playing "Theresa".
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
A Perfect Spy For playing "Miss Duber".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Ron Graft, Greg Harms, Kenneth Patterson, Richard Price, Mark Sanford For The Meeting (1989).
Winner
All nominees
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Greg Cook, Ron Graft, Greg Harms, Kenneth Patterson, Mark Sanford For A Raisin in the Sun (1989).
Il Trovatore Il Trovatore
Juan Barrera, Manny Gutierrez, Jay Millard, Jake Ostroff, Paul Ranieri, David Smith, Ron Washburn, Bill Akerlund, Frank O'Connell (Screened within Live from the Metropolitan Opera (1977)).
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, Michael Lieberman, Jake Ostroff, Ron Washburn (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Night Court Night Court
Rocky Danielson, John Repczynski, Tom Tcimpidis, Jeffrey Wheat, Leigh Nicholson, Robert G. Holmes For episode "Yet Another Day In The Life".
Winner
All nominees
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Steve Berry, Greg Cook, Ken Dahlquist, Thomas Geren, Bob Highton, Clay Jacobsen For episode with guests 'Boy George', Mary Frann and Bruce Boxleitner.
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Chester Jackson, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, John O'Brien, Ken Tamburri, O. Tamburri For episode "Brother, Can You Spare That Jacket?".
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Dale Carlson, Keith Lisle, Blair White, Herm Falk, Leonard Grice, Robert Martin For episode "A Spirited Christmas".
Family Ties Family Ties
Paul Basta, Rick Caswell, Eric Clay, Hank Geving, Richard Price, Parker Roe For episode "Alex Dosen't Live Here Anymore".
Win, Lose or Draw Win, Lose or Draw
Ross Elliott, Thomas Geren, James Earl Jackson, Rick Labgold, David Navarrette, Jim Rush, Van Theodore Carlson, Tracy Lawrence, Bob Blair, Mike Hernandez For episode "Disney World Remote".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Ted Bessell, Ken Estin, Marc Flanagan, Heide Perlman, Richard Sakai, Sam Simon
Winner
All nominees
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Robert Morton, Dzhek Rollins For episode "In Chicago".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
James Downey, Lorne Michaels For episode #569.
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Gregory Hines, Rhoda Grauer, Don Mischer, Jac Venza, David J. Goldberg (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Arsenio Hall, Marla Kell Brown For episode #74.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for Special Events
The 42nd Annual Tony Awards The 42nd Annual Tony Awards
Jeffrey Lane
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in Informational Programming
The Mind The Mind
John Heminway For episode "Search For Mind".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Diane English For Respect (1988)
Winner
All nominees
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Matthew Carlson For Pottery Will Get You Nowhere (1989)
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
David M. Stern For Loosiers (1989)
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Maykl Dzhey Uaytorn For Our Miss White (1988)
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Todd W. Langen For Coda (1989)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Joseph Dougherty For episode "First Day/Last Day".
Winner
All nominees
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Steven Bochco, David E. Kelley, William M. Finkelstein, Michele Gallery For episode "His Suit Is Hirsute".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
David E. Kelley, William M. Finkelstein, Michele Gallery, Judith Parker For episode "Urine Trouble Now".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
David E. Kelley For episode "I'm In The Nude For Love".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz For episode "The Mike Van Dyke Show".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Miniseries or a Special
Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story
Ron Hutchinson, Abby Mann, Robin Vote
Winner
All nominees
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Alison Cross
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
William Borchert
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
William D. Wittliff For part l.
I Know My First Name Is Steven I Know My First Name Is Steven
J.P. Miller, Cynthia Whitcomb
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Mike Myers, Conan O'Brien, John Bowman, A. Whitney Brown, Greg Daniels, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Fil Hartmen, George Meyer, Lorne Michaels, Bob Odenkirk, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Robert Smigel, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Christine Zander, Shannon Gaughan
Winner
All nominees
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Boyd Hale, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson For episode "Seventh Anniversary Special".
Not Necessarily the News Not Necessarily the News
Larry Arnstein, Steve Barker, David Hurwitz, Lane Sarasohn, Matt Neuman, Billy Kimball
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Matt Groening, Jerry Belson, Dick Blasucci, Ken Estin, Marc Flanagan, Jay Kogen, Heide Perlman, Michael Sardo, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky For episode "5W76".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Michael Barrie, Hal Goodman, Jim Mulholland, Kevin Mulholland, Andrew Nicholls, Bob Dolan Smith, Patric M. Verrone, Darrell Vickers, Larry Klein, Tony De Sena, Bob Keane, Raymond Siller
Governor's Award
Year
Nominations