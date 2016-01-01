Charles R. Beith Jr., Karla Caldwell, Jamie Forester, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Stephen Grubbs, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Scott A. Tinsley, Tom Villano, Michael J. Wright, George Bell For part III ("The Plains").
Winner
Lonesome DoveLonesome Dove
Winner
All nominees
Steal the SkySteal the Sky
Christopher Assells, Charles R. Beith Jr., Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, A. David Marshall, Diane Marshall, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Mark Steele, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley
Go Toward the LightGo Toward the Light
Steve Dutkovich, David Hankins, Ken Johnson, Steve Livingston, Bobby Mackston, Pat McCormick, Brian Thomas Nist, Matt Sawelson, Richard Taylor, Joel Valentine
War and RemembranceWar and Remembrance
Ray Alba, Cliff Bell Jr., John M. Colwell, Michael O'Corrigan, Joe Divitale, Sam Gemette, Robert Gutknecht, William Hooper, William Jacobs, John Kline, Chris Ledesma, Thomas McMullen, Steve Olson, Jim Siracusa, Craig Vandagriff, Richard Wahrman, Bill Young, John Kaufman, Gary Winter For part VII.
DavidDavid
David Hankins, Ken Johnson, Steve Livingston, Bobby Mackston, Pat McCormick, Matt Sawelson, Richard Taylor, Joel Valentine, Dave Weathers
Mike Myers, Conan O'Brien, John Bowman, A. Whitney Brown, Greg Daniels, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Fil Hartmen, George Meyer, Lorne Michaels, Bob Odenkirk, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Robert Smigel, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Christine Zander, Shannon Gaughan
Winner
All nominees
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Boyd Hale, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson For episode "Seventh Anniversary Special".
Not Necessarily the NewsNot Necessarily the News
Larry Arnstein, Steve Barker, David Hurwitz, Lane Sarasohn, Matt Neuman, Billy Kimball
The Tracey Ullman ShowThe Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Matt Groening, Jerry Belson, Dick Blasucci, Ken Estin, Marc Flanagan, Jay Kogen, Heide Perlman, Michael Sardo, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky For episode "5W76".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny CarsonThe Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Michael Barrie, Hal Goodman, Jim Mulholland, Kevin Mulholland, Andrew Nicholls, Bob Dolan Smith, Patric M. Verrone, Darrell Vickers, Larry Klein, Tony De Sena, Bob Keane, Raymond Siller
