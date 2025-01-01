Menu
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Academy Awards, USA
Site
USA
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
Show all
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1967
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1932
1931
1930
1930
1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Anora
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Adrien Brody
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Mikey Madison
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Kieran Culkin
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Zoe Saldana
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Sean Baker
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
The Brutalist
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Wicked
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Anora
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Substance
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
The Brutalist
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Emilia Perez
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Wicked
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Dune: Part Two
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Conclave
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Flow
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
No Other Land
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
I'm Still Here
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
I'm Not a Robot
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Anora
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Dune: Part Two
Oscar / Best Sound
Barbara Broccoli
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Michael G. Wilson
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Barbara Broccoli
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Michael G. Wilson
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Richard Curtis
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Richard Curtis
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
