Academy Awards, USA

Academy Awards, USA

Academy Awards, USA 2025
Anora
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Adrien Brody
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Mikey Madison
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Kieran Culkin
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Zoe Saldana
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Sean Baker
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
The Brutalist
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Wicked
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Anora
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Substance
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
The Brutalist
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Emilia Perez
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Wicked
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Dune: Part Two
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Conclave
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Flow
Flow
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
No Other Land
No Other Land
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
I'm Still Here
I'm Still Here
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
I'm Not a Robot
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Anora
Anora
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Dune: Part Two
Dune: Part Two
Oscar / Best Sound
Barbara Broccoli
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Michael G. Wilson
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Richard Curtis
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Richard Curtis
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Other awards and film festivals

Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
