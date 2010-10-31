"The Walking Dead" is a multi-series American show set in a post-apocalyptic science fiction genre. The plot is based on the eponymous comic book series. The series takes place in an alternate universe where a large portion of Earth's population becomes infected with an unknown virus and turns into zombies. The main characters are a small group of people who have managed to survive in this new reality. Together, they try to find a safe place and build a new society. People are also forced to constantly fight unexpected zombie attacks, as their numbers grow larger with each passing day.

