Ratings
8.2 IMDb Rating: 8.1
10 posters
The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead (2010 - 2022)

The Walking Dead 18+
Production year 2010
Country USA
Total seasons 12 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel AMC
Runtime 132 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"The Walking Dead" is a multi-series American show set in a post-apocalyptic science fiction genre. The plot is based on the eponymous comic book series. The series takes place in an alternate universe where a large portion of Earth's population becomes infected with an unknown virus and turns into zombies. The main characters are a small group of people who have managed to survive in this new reality. Together, they try to find a safe place and build a new society. People are also forced to constantly fight unexpected zombie attacks, as their numbers grow larger with each passing day.
The Walking Dead  second trailer second части одиннадцатого сезона
Cast Characters
Austin Nichols Spencer Monroe
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton Alpha
Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker Merle Dixon
Tom Payne
Tom Payne Paul "Jesus" Rovia
Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal Shane Walsh
Laurie Holden
Laurie Holden Andrea
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
The Walking Dead - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 6 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 13 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 16 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 16 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 16 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 16 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 7 Season 7
2016, 16 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 8 Season 8
2017, 16 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 9 Season 9
2018, 16 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 10 Season 10
2019, 22 episodes
 
The Walking Dead - Season 11 Season 11
2021, 24 episodes
 
Season 12
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Безбилетник 7 November 2021, 19:18
Классический пример сериала, который очень бодро и интересно начинается, неплохо развивается, а потом за сезон-другой начинает скатывать не пойми во что.
Listen to the
soundtrack The Walking Dead
Stills
