Steven Bochco, Burton Armus, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Charles H. Eglee, Channing Gibson, Walon Green, Gregory Hoblit, David Milch, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker, Ted Mann
Winner
NYPD Blue
Steven Bochco, Burton Armus, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Charles H. Eglee, Channing Gibson, Walon Green, Gregory Hoblit, David Milch, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker, Ted Mann
Winner
All nominees
Chicago HopeChicago Hope
David E. Kelley, Michael Braverman, Dennis Cooper, Rob Corn, Michael Dinner, James C. Hart, John Heath, Michael Pressman, John Tinker
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
Cris Carter, Rob Bauman, Joseph Patrick Finn, R. W. Goodwin, Howard Gordon, Kim Manners, Glen Morgan, David Nutter, Paul Rabwin, James Wong
8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Mimi Leder, Christopher Chulack, Paul Manning, Dennis Murphy, Robert Nathan, John Wells, Lydia Woodward
8.5
Law & Order
René Balcer, Michael S. Chernuchin, Arthur W. Forney, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Mark B. Perry, Edwin Sherin, Dick Wolf, Ed Zuckerman
Chicago HopeChicago Hope
David E. Kelley, Michael Braverman, Dennis Cooper, Rob Corn, Michael Dinner, James C. Hart, John Heath, Michael Pressman, John Tinker
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
Cris Carter, Rob Bauman, Joseph Patrick Finn, R. W. Goodwin, Howard Gordon, Kim Manners, Glen Morgan, David Nutter, Paul Rabwin, James Wong
8.5
Law & Order
René Balcer, Michael S. Chernuchin, Arthur W. Forney, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Mark B. Perry, Edwin Sherin, Dick Wolf, Ed Zuckerman
8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Mimi Leder, Christopher Chulack, Paul Manning, Dennis Murphy, Robert Nathan, John Wells, Lydia Woodward
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Al Jean, Josh Weinstein, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, David Sacks, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, David Silverman, Sam Simon, Michael Wolf For episode "Lisa's Wedding".
Winner
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Al Jean, Josh Weinstein, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, David Sacks, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, David Silverman, Sam Simon, Michael Wolf For episode "Lisa's Wedding".
Winner
All nominees
Daisy-Head MayzieDaisy-Head Mayzie
Tony Collingwood, Dr. Seuss, Christopher O'Hare, Buzz Potamkin, Audrey Geisel The nomination for Dr. Seuss was posthumously.
Dexter's Laboratory
Larry Huber, Buzz Potamkin, Genndy Tartakovsky For episode "Changes".
Rugrats
Geraldine Clarke, Gábor Csupó, Jim Duffy, Peter Gaffney, Paul Germain, Jonathan Greenberg, Mary Harrington, Arlene Klasky, Rachel Lipman, Jeff McGrath, Steve Socki, Chuck Swenson, Vanessa Coffey For episode "Passover".
Tiny Toons' Night GhouleryTiny Toon Night Ghoulery
Steven Spielberg, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Michael Gerard, Piter Hatings, Rusty Mills, Greg Reyna, Tom Ruegger, Paul Rugg
Tiny Toons' Night GhouleryTiny Toon Night Ghoulery
Steven Spielberg, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Michael Gerard, Piter Hatings, Rusty Mills, Greg Reyna, Tom Ruegger, Paul Rugg
Dexter's Laboratory
Larry Huber, Buzz Potamkin, Genndy Tartakovsky For episode "Changes".
Adam Howard, Michael Backauskas, Joe Bauer, Dan Curry, Joshua Cushner, Don Greenberg, Don Lee, John F.K. Parenteau, Scott Rader, Joshua D. Rose, David Stipes, Robert Stromberg, Edward L. Williams For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Winner
Earth 2Earth 2
David Goldberg, Tim Landry, Daniel J. Lombardo, Kevin Pike, Michael Shea For episode "First Contact (#1.1)".
Winner
Star Trek: Voyager
Adam Howard, Michael Backauskas, Joe Bauer, Dan Curry, Joshua Cushner, Don Greenberg, Don Lee, John F.K. Parenteau, Scott Rader, Joshua D. Rose, David Stipes, Robert Stromberg, Edward L. Williams For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Winner
Earth 2Earth 2
David Goldberg, Tim Landry, Daniel J. Lombardo, Kevin Pike, Michael Shea For episode "First Contact (#1.1)".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Les Bernstien, Patrick Clancey, Joshua Cushner, Don Lee, Erik Nash, Glenn Neufeld, David Takemura For episode "The Jem'Hadar".
FatherlandFatherland
Richard Patterson, Robert Scifo, Robert Stromberg, David S. Williams Jr.
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood FolliesThe Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Ricky Eyres, Paul Huston, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Les Bernstien, Patrick Clancey, Joshua Cushner, Don Lee, Erik Nash, Glenn Neufeld, David Takemura For episode "The Jem'Hadar".
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood FolliesThe Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Ricky Eyres, Paul Huston, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis
FatherlandFatherland
Richard Patterson, Robert Scifo, Robert Stromberg, David S. Williams Jr.
Dean Gates, Camille Calvet, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Michael Key, Gilbert A. Mosko, David Quashnick, Thomas E. Surprenant, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Distant Voices".
Winner
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Dean Gates, Camille Calvet, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Michael Key, Gilbert A. Mosko, David Quashnick, Thomas E. Surprenant, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Distant Voices".
Winner
All nominees
Babylon 5
Everett Burrell, Nik E. Carey, Fionagh Cush, Greg Funk, Will Huff, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, Tania Wanstall, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "Acts Of Sacrifice".
Star Trek: Voyager
Tina Hoffman, Michael Key, Barry R. Koper, Bill Myer, Gilbert A. Mosko, Greg Nelson, Mark Shostrom, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler, Natalie Wood For episode "Faces".
Earth 2Earth 2
Greg Cannom, Angela Nogaro, Stephen Prouty For episode "After The Thaw".
8.3
ER
Susan A. Cabral For the pilot.
8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Margaret Prentice, Lesa Nielsen, Vincent Prentice, Paul Sanchez, Jackie Tichenor, Linda Vallejo For episode "Halloween II".
Babylon 5
Everett Burrell, Nik E. Carey, Fionagh Cush, Greg Funk, Will Huff, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, Tania Wanstall, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "Acts Of Sacrifice".
Star Trek: Voyager
Tina Hoffman, Michael Key, Barry R. Koper, Bill Myer, Gilbert A. Mosko, Greg Nelson, Mark Shostrom, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler, Natalie Wood For episode "Faces".
Earth 2Earth 2
Greg Cannom, Angela Nogaro, Stephen Prouty For episode "After The Thaw".
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Mark R. La Pointe, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Patty von Arx, Darren Wright For part I.
Winner
OP CenterOP Center
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Mark R. La Pointe, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Patty von Arx, Darren Wright For part I.
Winner
All nominees
See Jane RunSee Jane Run
Michael Broomberg, Andre Caporaso, John Chalfant, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Michael O'Corrigan, David M. Cowan, Adam DeCoster, Terry Delsing, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Vince Gutierrez, Devin Joseph, Jay Keiser, Marla McGuire
Children of the DustChildren of the Dust
Myron Nettinga, Peter Austin, Benjamin Beardwood, Margaret Carlton, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis, Marty Wereski For part I.
Buffalo GirlsBuffalo Girls
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Stan Jones, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
See Jane RunSee Jane Run
Michael Broomberg, Andre Caporaso, John Chalfant, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Michael O'Corrigan, David M. Cowan, Adam DeCoster, Terry Delsing, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Vince Gutierrez, Devin Joseph, Jay Keiser, Marla McGuire
JosephJoseph
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
JosephJoseph
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
Children of the DustChildren of the Dust
Myron Nettinga, Peter Austin, Benjamin Beardwood, Margaret Carlton, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis, Marty Wereski For part I.
In Search of Dr. SeussIn Search of Dr. Seuss
Peter Austin, David Beadle, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, James Hebenstreit, Sonya Lindsay, Pamela Kahn, Albert Edmund Lord III, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis
In Search of Dr. SeussIn Search of Dr. Seuss
Peter Austin, David Beadle, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, James Hebenstreit, Sonya Lindsay, Pamela Kahn, Albert Edmund Lord III, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis
Buffalo GirlsBuffalo Girls
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Stan Jones, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
Trace Beaulieu, Paul Chaplin, Frank Conniff, Mike Dodge, Bridget Jones, Jim Mallon, Kevin Murphy, Michael J. Nelson, Mary Jo Pehl, Colleen Henjum
The Kids in the HallThe Kids in the Hall
Dave Foley, Paul Bellini, Diane Flacks, Brian Hartt, Norm Hiscock, Andy Jones, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Skott Tompson, Garry Campbell
Late Show with David Letterman: Video SpecialLate Show with David Letterman: Video Special
David Letterman, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Donick Cary, Spike Feresten, Dave Hanson, Chris Kelly, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Jeff Stilson, Steve Young, Bill Scheft, Jill Davis, Larry Jacobson
The Kids in the HallThe Kids in the Hall
Dave Foley, Paul Bellini, Diane Flacks, Brian Hartt, Norm Hiscock, Andy Jones, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Skott Tompson, Garry Campbell
Late Show with David Letterman: Video SpecialLate Show with David Letterman: Video Special
David Letterman, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Donick Cary, Spike Feresten, Dave Hanson, Chris Kelly, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Jeff Stilson, Steve Young, Bill Scheft, Jill Davis, Larry Jacobson
Politically IncorrectPolitically Incorrect
Scott Carter, Tim Long, Eric Weinberg, Christopher Case Erbland, Hayes Jackson
James Bailey, John Voss Bonds Jr., Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Susan Mick, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Steven M. Sax For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Winner
8.3
ER
James Bailey, John Voss Bonds Jr., Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Susan Mick, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Steven M. Sax For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Winner
All nominees
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Kitty Malone, Yvonne Preble, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Marty Stein, David F. Van Slyke, Susan Welsh, Matthew West, Ira Leslie For episode "Duane Barry".
The MarshalThe Marshal
Harry Cheney, Steve Danforth, Steffan Falesitch, Albert Ibbotson, Mark Larry, Jean-Marie Mitchell, Michael W. Mitchell, Timothy Pearson, Rich Tavtigian For episode "Hit Woman".
Earth 2Earth 2
Myron Nettinga, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, Mitch Gettleman, John Haeny, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For episode "First Contact".
8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Lawrence E. Neiman For episode "Washita", part II.
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Kitty Malone, Yvonne Preble, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Marty Stein, David F. Van Slyke, Susan Welsh, Matthew West, Ira Leslie For episode "Duane Barry".
Earth 2Earth 2
Myron Nettinga, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, Mitch Gettleman, John Haeny, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For episode "First Contact".
8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Lawrence E. Neiman For episode "Washita", part II.
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained ForcesThe Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Dave Eastwood, Neal Gallagher, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Jim Scurti, Keith Winikoff
Winner
All nominees
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, David Levisohn, Bruce Oldham, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Edgar De La Espriella
Barbra: The ConcertBarbra: The Concert
Theodore Ashton, Steve Berry, John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Marc Hunter, David Levisohn, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Vince Singletary
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, David Levisohn, Bruce Oldham, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Edgar De La Espriella
Eagles: Hell Freezes OverEagles: Hell Freezes Over
Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Charlie Huntley, Bruce Oldham, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing ArtsThe Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Tim Walbert, Keith Winikoff
Barbra: The ConcertBarbra: The Concert
Theodore Ashton, Steve Berry, John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Marc Hunter, David Levisohn, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Vince Singletary
Eagles: Hell Freezes OverEagles: Hell Freezes Over
Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Charlie Huntley, Bruce Oldham, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon