Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1995

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1995

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 10 September 1995
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Elias Davis, Anne Flett-Giordano, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Christopher Lloyd, Linda Morris, David Pollock, Chuck Ranberg, Vic Rauseo
Winner
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Elias Davis, Anne Flett-Giordano, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Christopher Lloyd, Linda Morris, David Pollock, Chuck Ranberg, Vic Rauseo
Winner
All nominees
Friends 8.2
Friends
Kevin S. Bright, David Crane, Jeff Greenstein, Marta Kauffman, Todd Stevens, Jeff Strauss
Friends 8.2
Friends
Kevin S. Bright, David Crane, Jeff Greenstein, Marta Kauffman, Todd Stevens, Jeff Strauss
Mad About You Mad About You
Paul Reiser, Bruce Chevillat, Liz Coe, Eileen Conn, Victor Fresco, Andy Gordon, Billy Grundfest, Danny Jacobson, Jeffrey Klarik, Craig Knizek, Jeffrey Lane, Marjorie Weitzman
Mad About You Mad About You
Paul Reiser, Bruce Chevillat, Liz Coe, Eileen Conn, Victor Fresco, Andy Gordon, Billy Grundfest, Danny Jacobson, Jeffrey Klarik, Craig Knizek, Jeffrey Lane, Marjorie Weitzman
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Maya Forbes, Brad Grey, Garry Shandling, Paul Simms, Peter Tolan, John Ziffren
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Tom Gammill, Tim Kaiser, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, Peter Mehlman, Max Pross, George Shapiro, Howard West
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Steven Bochco, Burton Armus, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Charles H. Eglee, Channing Gibson, Walon Green, Gregory Hoblit, David Milch, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker, Ted Mann
Winner
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Steven Bochco, Burton Armus, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Charles H. Eglee, Channing Gibson, Walon Green, Gregory Hoblit, David Milch, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker, Ted Mann
Winner
All nominees
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
David E. Kelley, Michael Braverman, Dennis Cooper, Rob Corn, Michael Dinner, James C. Hart, John Heath, Michael Pressman, John Tinker
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter, Rob Bauman, Joseph Patrick Finn, R. W. Goodwin, Howard Gordon, Kim Manners, Glen Morgan, David Nutter, Paul Rabwin, James Wong
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Mimi Leder, Christopher Chulack, Paul Manning, Dennis Murphy, Robert Nathan, John Wells, Lydia Woodward
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
René Balcer, Michael S. Chernuchin, Arthur W. Forney, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Mark B. Perry, Edwin Sherin, Dick Wolf, Ed Zuckerman
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
David E. Kelley, Michael Braverman, Dennis Cooper, Rob Corn, Michael Dinner, James C. Hart, John Heath, Michael Pressman, John Tinker
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter, Rob Bauman, Joseph Patrick Finn, R. W. Goodwin, Howard Gordon, Kim Manners, Glen Morgan, David Nutter, Paul Rabwin, James Wong
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
René Balcer, Michael S. Chernuchin, Arthur W. Forney, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Mark B. Perry, Edwin Sherin, Dick Wolf, Ed Zuckerman
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Mimi Leder, Christopher Chulack, Paul Manning, Dennis Murphy, Robert Nathan, John Wells, Lydia Woodward
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier For playing "Frasier Crane".
Winner
All nominees
Paul Reiser
Paul Reiser
Mad About You For playing "Paul Buchman".
John Goodman
John Goodman
Roseanne For playing "Dan Conner".
Garry Shandling
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Larry Sanders".
Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld
Seinfeld For playing "Jerry Seinfeld".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Chicago Hope For playing "Jeffrey Geiger".
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
ER For playing "Mark Greene".
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
NYPD Blue For playing "Bobby Simone".
ER For playing "Doug Ross".
Dennis Franz
NYPD Blue For playing "Andy Sipowicz".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Murphy Brown For playing "Murphy Brown".
Winner
All nominees
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Mad About You For playing "Jamie Buchman".
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill For playing "Cybill Sheridan".
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne For playing "Roseanne Conner".
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen For playing "Ellen Morgan".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Picket Fences For playing "Jill Brock".
Winner
All nominees
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
My So-Called Life For playing "Angela Chase".
Sherry Stringfield
ER For playing "Susan Lewis".
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Cicely Tyson
Sweet Justice For playing "Carrie Grace Battle".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier For playing "Niles Crane".
Winner
All nominees
Michael Richards
Michael Richards
Seinfeld For playing "Cosmo Kramer".
Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander
Seinfeld For playing "George Costanza".
Rip Torn
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Artie".
David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer
Friends For playing "Ross Geller".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Ray Walston
Picket Fences For playing "Henry Bone".
Winner
All nominees
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle
ER For playing "John Carter".
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Under One Roof For playing "Neb Langston".
Eriq La Salle
Eriq La Salle
ER For playing "Peter Benton".
Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizondo
Chicago Hope For playing "Phillip Watters".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
Cybill For playing "Maryann Thorpe".
Winner
All nominees
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Seinfeld For playing "Elaine Benes".
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf
Roseanne For playing "Jackie Harris".
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Friends For playing "Phoebe Buffay".
Liz Torres
The John Larroquette Show For playing "Mahalia Sanchez".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
ER For playing "Carol Hathaway".
Winner
All nominees
Tyne Daly
Tyne Daly
Christy For playing "Alice Henderson".
Gail O'Grady
NYPD Blue For playing "Donna Abandando".
Barbara Babcock
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman For playing "Dorothy Jennings".
Sharon Lawrence
Sharon Lawrence
NYPD Blue For playing "Sylvia Costas".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Paul Winfield
Paul Winfield
Picket Fences For playing "Judge Harold Nance".
Winner
All nominees
Milton Berle
Milton Berle
Beverly Hills, 90210 For episode "Sentenced To Life". For playing "Saul Howard".
Alan Rosenberg
ER For episode "Into That Good Night". For playing "Sam Gasner".
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
The Outer Limits For episode "Sandkings". For playing "Simon Kress".
Vondie Curtis-Hall
Vondie Curtis-Hall
ER For episode "ER Confidential". For playing "Rena".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Shirley Knight
Shirley Knight
NYPD Blue For episode "Large Mouth Bass". For playing "Agnes Cantwell".
Winner
All nominees
CCH Pounder
CCH Pounder
The X Files For episode "Duane Barry". For playing "Agent Kazdin".
Amy Brenneman
Amy Brenneman
NYPD Blue For episode "For Whom The Skell Tolls". For playing "Janice Licalsi".
Colleen Flynn
ER For episode "Love's Labor Lost". For playing "Jodi O'Brien".
Rosemary Clooney
ER For episode "Going Home". For playing "Madame X".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Reiner
Carl Reiner
Mad About You For episode "The Alan Brady Show". For playing "Alan Brady".
Winner
All nominees
Robert Pastorelli
Murphy Brown For episode "Bye, Bye Bernecky". For playing "Eldin Bernecky".
Sid Caesar
Love & War For episode "At The Pantheon", part II. For playing "Mr. Stein ".
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane
Frasier For episode "Fool Me Once, Shame On You. Fool Me Twice...". For playing "Phil".
Paul Reubens
Murphy Brown For episode "The Good Nephew". For playing "Andrew J. Lansing III".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Cyndi Lauper
Mad About You For episode "Money Changes Everything". For playing "Marianne Lugasso".
Winner
All nominees
JoBeth Williams
JoBeth Williams
Frasier For episode "Adventures In Paradise", part II. For playing "Madeline".
Christina Pickles
Friends For episode "The One Where Nana Dies Twice". For playing "Judy Geller".
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth
Frasier For episode "Adventures In Paradise", part II. For playing "Lilith".
Jean Stapleton
Grace Under Fire For episode "The Road To Paris, Texas". For playing "Aunt Vivian".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist
Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist
Jonathan Katz For playing "Dr. Katz".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Al Jean, Josh Weinstein, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, David Sacks, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, David Silverman, Sam Simon, Michael Wolf For episode "Lisa's Wedding".
Winner
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Al Jean, Josh Weinstein, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, David Sacks, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, David Silverman, Sam Simon, Michael Wolf For episode "Lisa's Wedding".
Winner
All nominees
Daisy-Head Mayzie Daisy-Head Mayzie
Tony Collingwood, Dr. Seuss, Christopher O'Hare, Buzz Potamkin, Audrey Geisel The nomination for Dr. Seuss was posthumously.
Dexter's Laboratory
Dexter's Laboratory
Larry Huber, Buzz Potamkin, Genndy Tartakovsky For episode "Changes".
Rugrats
Rugrats
Geraldine Clarke, Gábor Csupó, Jim Duffy, Peter Gaffney, Paul Germain, Jonathan Greenberg, Mary Harrington, Arlene Klasky, Rachel Lipman, Jeff McGrath, Steve Socki, Chuck Swenson, Vanessa Coffey For episode "Passover".
Tiny Toons' Night Ghoulery Tiny Toon Night Ghoulery
Steven Spielberg, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Michael Gerard, Piter Hatings, Rusty Mills, Greg Reyna, Tom Ruegger, Paul Rugg
Tiny Toons' Night Ghoulery Tiny Toon Night Ghoulery
Steven Spielberg, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Michael Gerard, Piter Hatings, Rusty Mills, Greg Reyna, Tom Ruegger, Paul Rugg
Dexter's Laboratory
Dexter's Laboratory
Larry Huber, Buzz Potamkin, Genndy Tartakovsky For episode "Changes".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger
Ellen Goosenberg Kent, Sheila Nevins, Carole Rosen, Emi Shatc
Winner
Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger
Ellen Goosenberg Kent, Sheila Nevins, Carole Rosen, Emi Shatc
Winner
All nominees
Smart Kids Smart Kids
Mitchel C. Resnick, John Walsh, Lance Heflin, Jay A. Bakerink
Smart Kids Smart Kids
Mitchel C. Resnick, John Walsh, Lance Heflin, Jay A. Bakerink
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Joni Levin
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Trudy Grant, Kevin Sullivan
Lamb Chop in the Haunted Studio Lamb Chop in the Haunted Studio
Richard Borchiver, Shari Lewis, Jack McAdam, Bernard Rothman, Jon Slan
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Trudy Grant, Kevin Sullivan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cultural Program
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Verdi's 'La Traviata' With The New York City Opera".
Winner
All nominees
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
Tibor Rudas
Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues
Martin Scorsese, John Beug, Ken Ehrlich, David Horn, Stephen 'Scooter' Weintraub
Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues
Martin Scorsese, John Beug, Ken Ehrlich, David Horn, Stephen 'Scooter' Weintraub
Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra
Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith, Gail Purse, Patrick Davidson
A Tribute to Black Music Legends A Tribute to Black Music Legends
Candace Jones-Sutton, Joyce Cannady, Curtis Gadson, Cindy Mahmoud
Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra
Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith, Gail Purse, Patrick Davidson
A Tribute to Black Music Legends A Tribute to Black Music Legends
Candace Jones-Sutton, Joyce Cannady, Curtis Gadson, Cindy Mahmoud
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Cultural Programming
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
David Hinton For episode "Two by Dove".
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances Great Performances
Larry Weinstein For episode "September Songs: The Music of Kurt Weill" (#23.7).
Love in 4 Acts Love in 4 Acts
Jack Ginay, Gordon Peirce Schmidt For segment "Act 2 - Gesualdo"
Robbie Robertson: Going Home Robbie Robertson: Going Home
Robbie Robertson
Great Performances Great Performances
Cecilia Bartoli For episode Cecilia Bartoli: Carnegie Hall Opening Night 1994 (#23.1).
Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra
Dwight Hemion
The 38th Annual Pablo Casals Festival The 38th Annual Pablo Casals Festival
Andre Watts
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
All nominees
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Krzysztof Domaradzki, Richard Fiocca, Ken Hahn, David Jaunai, Robert Silverthorne, Merce Williams
A Century of Women A Century of Women
Sue Clarke, Craig A. Colton, Michael Mayhew, Judy Reidel
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Mark Linden, Paul Schremp, Eric Williams
Baseball Baseball
Ken Burns, Allen Moore, Buddy Squires
Moon Shot Moon Shot
Bob Sarles, Aaron Fischer, Jim Ohm, Amy Young
A Century of Women A Century of Women
Ellen Kuras
A Century of Women A Century of Women
Sue Clarke, Craig A. Colton, Michael Mayhew, Judy Reidel
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Lawrence Silk
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Barry Nye
Baseball Baseball
Ken Burns, Allen Moore, Buddy Squires
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Andrzej Jeziorek, Erich Roland, Buddy Squires
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Andrzej Jeziorek, Erich Roland, Buddy Squires
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Mark Linden, Paul Schremp, Eric Williams
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Visual Effects
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Adam Howard, Michael Backauskas, Joe Bauer, Dan Curry, Joshua Cushner, Don Greenberg, Don Lee, John F.K. Parenteau, Scott Rader, Joshua D. Rose, David Stipes, Robert Stromberg, Edward L. Williams For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Winner
Earth 2 Earth 2
David Goldberg, Tim Landry, Daniel J. Lombardo, Kevin Pike, Michael Shea For episode "First Contact (#1.1)".
Winner
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Adam Howard, Michael Backauskas, Joe Bauer, Dan Curry, Joshua Cushner, Don Greenberg, Don Lee, John F.K. Parenteau, Scott Rader, Joshua D. Rose, David Stipes, Robert Stromberg, Edward L. Williams For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Winner
Earth 2 Earth 2
David Goldberg, Tim Landry, Daniel J. Lombardo, Kevin Pike, Michael Shea For episode "First Contact (#1.1)".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Les Bernstien, Patrick Clancey, Joshua Cushner, Don Lee, Erik Nash, Glenn Neufeld, David Takemura For episode "The Jem'Hadar".
Fatherland Fatherland
Richard Patterson, Robert Scifo, Robert Stromberg, David S. Williams Jr.
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Ricky Eyres, Paul Huston, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Les Bernstien, Patrick Clancey, Joshua Cushner, Don Lee, Erik Nash, Glenn Neufeld, David Takemura For episode "The Jem'Hadar".
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Ricky Eyres, Paul Huston, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis
Fatherland Fatherland
Richard Patterson, Robert Scifo, Robert Stromberg, David S. Williams Jr.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
Scarlett
Scarlett
Brian Ackland-Snow, Joseph Litsch, Josie MacAvin, Rodger Maus For episode 1.
Winner
All nominees
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Thomas A. Walsh, Ricardo Morin, Leslie E. Rollins, Thomas P. Wilkins
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Barbara Haberecht, Alistair Kay, Michael J. Sullivan, Cary White
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
James William Newport, Tim Saternow, Diana Stoughton
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Thomas A. Walsh, Ricardo Morin, Leslie E. Rollins, Thomas P. Wilkins
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Barbara Haberecht, Alistair Kay, Michael J. Sullivan, Cary White
Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story
James J. Agazzi, Sandy Getzler, Donald Krafft For part II.
Joseph Joseph
Paolo Biagetti, Enrico Sabbatini For part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Art Direction for a Series
Cybill Cybill
Garvin Eddy, Rochelle Moser For episode "Virgin, Mother, Crone".
Winner
Cybill Cybill
Garvin Eddy, Rochelle Moser For episode "Virgin, Mother, Crone".
Winner
All nominees
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Mary Dodson, Bill Gregory, Lee Poll For episode "Death 'N' Denial".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Roy Christopher, Ron Olsen For episode "The Innkeepers".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Mary Ann Biddle, Paul Eads, Richard C. Hankins For episode "Dirty Socks".
Friends 8.2
Friends
Greg J. Grande, John Shaffner For episode "The One Where Rachel Finds Out".
Friends 8.2
Friends
Greg J. Grande, John Shaffner For episode "The One Where Rachel Finds Out".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Mary Ann Biddle, Paul Eads, Richard C. Hankins For episode "Dirty Socks".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Kathleen Ankers For show #379.
Winner
All nominees
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Randy L. Blom, Roy Christopher, Elina Katsioula
Greatest Hits on Ice Greatest Hits on Ice
Artie Contreras, Charles Lisanby, Keaton S. Walker
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Marc Brickman, David George
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Randy L. Blom, Roy Christopher, Elina Katsioula
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
David Eckert, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Marc Brickman, David George
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Casting
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Susan Bluestein, Donna Ekholdt, Alexa L. Fogel, Junie Lowry-Johnson Tied with ER (1994).
Winner
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Susan Bluestein, Donna Ekholdt, Alexa L. Fogel, Junie Lowry-Johnson Tied with ER (1994).
Winner
ER 8.3
ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller Tied with NYPD Blue (1993).
Winner
All nominees
Indictment: The McMartin Trial 7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Mali Finn
Citizen X 7.3
Citizen X
Joyce Nettles
A Woman of Independent Means A Woman of Independent Means
Wendy Kurtzman
Joseph Joseph
Shaila Rubin, Jeremy Zimmermann
Joseph Joseph
Shaila Rubin, Jeremy Zimmermann
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Choreography
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Ulysses Dove For episode "Two by Dove".
Winner
All nominees
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Debbie Allen
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Smith Wordes, Vincent Paterson
House of Buggin' House of Buggin'
Ken Roberson For episode #102.
The 22nd Annual American Music Awards The 22nd Annual American Music Awards
Jamie King
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
My Antonia My Antonia
Robert Primes
Winner
All nominees
Family Album Family Album
Michael W. Watkins
Big Dreams & Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story Big Dreams & Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story
Richard M. Rawlings Jr.
Take Me Home Again Take Me Home Again
Chuck Arnold
My Brother's Keeper My Brother's Keeper
Thomas Del Ruth
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Cinematography for a Series
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Tim Suhrstedt For episode "Over The Rainbow".
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
John S. Bartley For episode "One Breath".
Babylon 5
Babylon 5
John C. Flinn III For episode "The Geometry Of Shadows".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Marvin V. Rush For episode "Heroes And Demons".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Brian J. Reynolds For episode "You Bet Your Life".
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Roland 'Ozzie' Smith For episode "A Washington Affair".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
A Woman of Independent Means A Woman of Independent Means
Julie Weiss For part I.
Winner
All nominees
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Van Broughton Ramsey
Scarlett
Scarlett
Marit Allen For episode 1.
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Vicki Sánchez
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Merilyn Murray-Walsh
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costume Design for a Series
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Madeleine Stewart For episode "Strictly Melodrama".
Winner
All nominees
Cybill Cybill
Robert Turturice For episode "As The World Turns To Crap".
One West Waikiki One West Waikiki
Jerry Skeels For episode "Scales Of Justice".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Robert Blackman For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Tales from the Crypt
Tales from the Crypt
Warden Neil For episode "Whirlpool".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Men, Movies & Carol Men, Movies & Carol
Bob Mackie
Winner
All nominees
She TV She TV
Ret Turner
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Ray Aghayan
Nancy Kerrigan Special: Dreams on Ice Nancy Kerrigan Special: Dreams on Ice
Jef Billings
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
All nominees
Madonna: Innocence Lost Madonna: Innocence Lost
Lynne MacKay
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costuming for a Series
The Nanny The Nanny
Brenda Cooper For episode "Canasta Masta".
Winner
Picket Fences Picket Fences
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "The Song Of Rome".
Winner
All nominees
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Judith Brewer Curtis, Darryl Levine For episode "That Old Gang Of Mine".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Shannon Litten, Don Vargas, Eilish Zebrasky For episode "Murder A La Mode".
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Judith Brewer Curtis, Darryl Levine For episode "That Old Gang Of Mine".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Shannon Litten, Don Vargas, Eilish Zebrasky For episode "Murder A La Mode".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
David Lee For episode "The Matchmaker".
Winner
All nominees
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Todd Holland For episode "Hank's Night In The Sun".
The Nanny The Nanny
Lee Shallat-Chemel For episode "Canasta Master".
Friends 8.2
Friends
James Burrows For episode "The One With The Blackout".
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Andy Ackerman For episode "The Jimmy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Drama Series
ER 8.3
ER
Mimi Leder Episode: "Love's Labor Lost (1995)
Winner
All nominees
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Lou Antonio Episode: "Life Support (1995)"
ER 8.3
ER
Rod Holcomb Episode: "24 Hours (1994)"
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Mark Tinker Episode: "Innuendo (1995)"
My So-Called Life
My So-Called Life
Scott Winant Episode: "Pilot (1994)"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story The Burning Season
John Frankenheimer
Winner
All nominees
Citizen X 7.3
Citizen X
Chris Gerolmo
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Lloyd Richards
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Jeff Bleckner
Indictment: The McMartin Trial 7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Mick Jackson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Variety or Music Program
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Margolis
Winner
All nominees
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Ellen Brown For episode #541.
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Barbra Streisand, Dwight Hemion
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Hal Gurnee For episode #384.
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Barbra Streisand, Dwight Hemion
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Louis J. Horvitz
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Ray Miller, Jeff U'ren
Winner
All nominees
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Bruce Motyer
Sinatra Duets Sinatra Duets
Donn Hoyer, Ned Kerwin, Valerie Remy-Milora, Barney Robinson, Laurie Schmidt
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
Ray Miller
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Stan Kellam
Sinatra Duets Sinatra Duets
Donn Hoyer, Ned Kerwin, Valerie Remy-Milora, Barney Robinson, Laurie Schmidt
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
Indictment: The McMartin Trial 7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Richard A. Harris
Winner
All nominees
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Jim Oliver
Citizen X 7.3
Citizen X
William Goldenberg
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Geoffrey Rowland
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Richard Bracken
Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight
Michael D. Ornstein
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Janet Ashikaga For episode "The Diplomats Club".
Winner
All nominees
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Roger Ames Berger, Marco Zappia For episode "Don't Tell Momma".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Ron Volk For episode "The Matchmaker".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Roger Ames Berger, Marco Zappia For episode "Don't Tell Momma".
Friends 8.2
Friends
Andy Zall For episode "The One With 2 Parts", part II.
Mad About You Mad About You
Sheila Amos For episode "The Ride Home".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
ER 8.3
ER
Randy Jon Morgan, Rick Tuber For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
James Coblentz For episode "Duane Barry".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Randy Roberts For episode "The Quarantine".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Lori Jane Coleman For the pilot.
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Stephen Mark For episode "Sleepless".
ER 8.3
ER
Randy Jon Morgan For the pilot.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
ER 8.3
ER
Suzanne Kiley, Billy Pittard
Winner
All nominees
Futurequest Futurequest
Michael Kory, Rick Simone, Jeff Wunderlich
Science Fiction: A Journey Into the Unknown Science Fiction: A Journey Into the Unknown
Judy Korin, Michael Kory, Jeff Wunderlich
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Dan Curry, John Grower, Eric Guaglione, Erik Tiemens
The Promised Land The Promised Land
Anthony Geffen, Alyson Hamilton, Guy Thomson, Jacob Lawrence
Futurequest Futurequest
Michael Kory, Rick Simone, Jeff Wunderlich
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Dan Curry, John Grower, Eric Guaglione, Erik Tiemens
Science Fiction: A Journey Into the Unknown Science Fiction: A Journey Into the Unknown
Judy Korin, Michael Kory, Jeff Wunderlich
The Promised Land The Promised Land
Anthony Geffen, Alyson Hamilton, Guy Thomson, Jacob Lawrence
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Scarlett
Scarlett
Tricia Cameron, Linda De Andrea
Winner
Scarlett
Scarlett
Tricia Cameron, Linda De Andrea
Winner
All nominees
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Erwin H. Kupitz, Danny Valencia
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Dorothy D. Fox, Lynda Gurasich, Michael Kriston
Big Dreams & Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story Big Dreams & Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story
James Encao
Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge
Linda De Andrea
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Dorothy D. Fox, Lynda Gurasich, Michael Kriston
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Erwin H. Kupitz, Danny Valencia
Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story
Candida Conery, Lynn Del Kail
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Hairstyling for a Series
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Leslie Ann Anderson, Caryl Codon-Tharp, Laura Connolly, Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Kelly Kline, Carol Pershing, Karl Wesson For episode "A Washington Affair".
Winner
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Leslie Ann Anderson, Caryl Codon-Tharp, Laura Connolly, Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Kelly Kline, Carol Pershing, Karl Wesson For episode "A Washington Affair".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Caryl Codon-Tharp, Rebecca De Morrio, Norma Lee, Chris McBee, Michael Moore, Josée Normand, Joan Phillips, Ronald W. Smith, Gerald Solomon, Faith Vecchio For episode "Improbable Cause".
Babylon 5
Babylon 5
Tracy Smith For episode "The Geometry Of Shadows".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Karen Asano-Myers, Janice D. Brandow, Caryl Codon-Tharp, Rebecca De Morrio, Dino Ganziano, Virginia Kearns, Audrey Levy, Shawn McKay, Patricia Miller, Barbara Minster, Josée Normand, Gloria Ponce, Katherine Rees, Faith Vecchio, Patricia Vecchio For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Caryl Codon-Tharp, Rebecca De Morrio, Norma Lee, Chris McBee, Michael Moore, Josée Normand, Joan Phillips, Ronald W. Smith, Gerald Solomon, Faith Vecchio For episode "Improbable Cause".
The Nanny The Nanny
Dugg Kirkpatrick For episode "Stock Tip".
Roseanne Roseanne
Pixie Schwartz For episode "Skeletons In The Closet".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Karen Asano-Myers, Janice D. Brandow, Caryl Codon-Tharp, Rebecca De Morrio, Dino Ganziano, Virginia Kearns, Audrey Levy, Shawn McKay, Patricia Miller, Barbara Minster, Josée Normand, Gloria Ponce, Katherine Rees, Faith Vecchio, Patricia Vecchio For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Donald A. Morgan For episode "My Dinner With Wilson".
Winner
Sister, Sister Sister, Sister
George Spiro Dibie For episode "It's A Love Thang".
Winner
All nominees
The John Larroquette Show The John Larroquette Show
Alan Keath Walker For episode "In The Pink".
Living Single Living Single
Bryan Hays For episode "Thanks for Giving".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Program, Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
Winner
All nominees
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Jeff Engel
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
Olin Younger
The 48th Annual Tony Awards The 48th Annual Tony Awards
Bill Klages
Nancy Kerrigan Special: Dreams on Ice Nancy Kerrigan Special: Dreams on Ice
Greg Brunton
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Simon Miles, Peter Morse
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Simon Miles, Peter Morse
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Main Title Theme Music
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Jerry Goldsmith
Winner
All nominees
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Mark Isham
ER 8.3
ER
James Newton Howard
My So-Called Life
My So-Called Life
W.G. Snuffy Walden
Friends 8.2
Friends
Michael Skloff, Allee Willis
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
The Show Formerly Known as the Martin Short Show The Show Formerly Known as the Martin Short Show
Kevin Haney, Beverly Schechtman
Winner
All nominees
Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story
John E. Jackson, Cheri Minns, Matthew W. Mungle, Penelope Staley
Alien Nation: Dark Horizon Alien Nation: Dark Horizon
Zoltan Elek, Edouard F. Henriques, Janna Phillips, Craig Reardon, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Stephen Abrums, Del Acevedo, Hallie D'Amore, Todd McIntosh, Gerald Quist
Alien Nation: Dark Horizon Alien Nation: Dark Horizon
Zoltan Elek, Edouard F. Henriques, Janna Phillips, Craig Reardon, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Tom Brumberger, Darren Perks, Rick Stratton, Marja Webster
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Makeup for a Series
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Dean Gates, Camille Calvet, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Michael Key, Gilbert A. Mosko, David Quashnick, Thomas E. Surprenant, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Distant Voices".
Winner
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Dean Gates, Camille Calvet, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Michael Key, Gilbert A. Mosko, David Quashnick, Thomas E. Surprenant, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Distant Voices".
Winner
All nominees
Babylon 5
Babylon 5
Everett Burrell, Nik E. Carey, Fionagh Cush, Greg Funk, Will Huff, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, Tania Wanstall, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "Acts Of Sacrifice".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Tina Hoffman, Michael Key, Barry R. Koper, Bill Myer, Gilbert A. Mosko, Greg Nelson, Mark Shostrom, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler, Natalie Wood For episode "Faces".
Earth 2 Earth 2
Greg Cannom, Angela Nogaro, Stephen Prouty For episode "After The Thaw".
ER 8.3
ER
Susan A. Cabral For the pilot.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Margaret Prentice, Lesa Nielsen, Vincent Prentice, Paul Sanchez, Jackie Tichenor, Linda Vallejo For episode "Halloween II".
Babylon 5
Babylon 5
Everett Burrell, Nik E. Carey, Fionagh Cush, Greg Funk, Will Huff, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, Tania Wanstall, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "Acts Of Sacrifice".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Tina Hoffman, Michael Key, Barry R. Koper, Bill Myer, Gilbert A. Mosko, Greg Nelson, Mark Shostrom, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler, Natalie Wood For episode "Faces".
Earth 2 Earth 2
Greg Cannom, Angela Nogaro, Stephen Prouty For episode "After The Thaw".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Laurence Rosenthal
Winner
All nominees
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Jay Chattaway
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Lee Holdridge For part I.
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Mark Snow For part I.
Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long
Patrick Williams
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
SeaQuest 2032 SeaQuest DSV
Don Davis For episode "Daggers".
Winner
All nominees
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "Tree House Of Horror V".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Bruce Babcock For episode "Murder In High C".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Dennis McCarthy For episode "Heroes & Demons".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Jay Chattaway For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Marvin Hamlisch
Winner
All nominees
The 38th Annual Pablo Casals Festival The 38th Annual Pablo Casals Festival
Krzysztof Penderecki
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Bill Conti
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Elliot Lawrence
The Walt Disney Company Presents the American Teacher Awards The Walt Disney Company Presents the American Teacher Awards
Ian Fraser
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman For the song "Ordinary Miracles".
Winner
All nominees
Cagney & Lacey: Together Again Cagney & Lacey: Together Again
Nan Schwartz For the song "All The Days aka Rooftop Source".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, John Swartzwelder For episode "Homer The Great". For the song "We Do (The Stonecutters Song)".
A Season of Hope A Season of Hope
Ken Thorne, Dennis Spiegel For the song "For A Love Like You".
Robbie Robertson: Going Home Robbie Robertson: Going Home
Robbie Robertson For the song "Pray".
A Season of Hope A Season of Hope
Ken Thorne, Dennis Spiegel For the song "For A Love Like You".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, John Swartzwelder For episode "Homer The Great". For the song "We Do (The Stonecutters Song)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
OP Center OP Center
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Mark R. La Pointe, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Patty von Arx, Darren Wright For part I.
Winner
OP Center OP Center
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Mark R. La Pointe, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Patty von Arx, Darren Wright For part I.
Winner
All nominees
See Jane Run See Jane Run
Michael Broomberg, Andre Caporaso, John Chalfant, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Michael O'Corrigan, David M. Cowan, Adam DeCoster, Terry Delsing, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Vince Gutierrez, Devin Joseph, Jay Keiser, Marla McGuire
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Myron Nettinga, Peter Austin, Benjamin Beardwood, Margaret Carlton, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis, Marty Wereski For part I.
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Stan Jones, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
See Jane Run See Jane Run
Michael Broomberg, Andre Caporaso, John Chalfant, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Michael O'Corrigan, David M. Cowan, Adam DeCoster, Terry Delsing, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Vince Gutierrez, Devin Joseph, Jay Keiser, Marla McGuire
Joseph Joseph
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
Joseph Joseph
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Myron Nettinga, Peter Austin, Benjamin Beardwood, Margaret Carlton, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis, Marty Wereski For part I.
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Peter Austin, David Beadle, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, James Hebenstreit, Sonya Lindsay, Pamela Kahn, Albert Edmund Lord III, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Peter Austin, David Beadle, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, James Hebenstreit, Sonya Lindsay, Pamela Kahn, Albert Edmund Lord III, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Stan Jones, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing for a Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Anne Flett-Giordano, Chuck Ranberg For An Affair to Forget (1995)
Winner
All nominees
Friends 8.2
Friends
Jeff Greenstein, Jeff Strauss For The One Where Underdog Gets Away (1994)
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Joe Keenan For The Matchmaker (1994)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Garry Shandling, Peter Tolan For The Mr. Sharon Stone Show (1994)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Peter Tolan For Hank's Night in the Sun (1994)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Garry Shandling, Peter Tolan For The Mr. Sharon Stone Show (1994)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing for a Variety or Music Program
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Jeff Cesario, Ed Driscoll, David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Dennis Miller, Kevin Rooney, Gregory Greenberg
Winner
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Jeff Cesario, Ed Driscoll, David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Dennis Miller, Kevin Rooney, Gregory Greenberg
Winner
All nominees
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Scott Carter, Tim Long, Eric Weinberg, Christopher Case Erbland, Hayes Jackson
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Mystery Science Theater 3000
Trace Beaulieu, Paul Chaplin, Frank Conniff, Mike Dodge, Bridget Jones, Jim Mallon, Kevin Murphy, Michael J. Nelson, Mary Jo Pehl, Colleen Henjum
The Kids in the Hall The Kids in the Hall
Dave Foley, Paul Bellini, Diane Flacks, Brian Hartt, Norm Hiscock, Andy Jones, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Skott Tompson, Garry Campbell
Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special
David Letterman, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Donick Cary, Spike Feresten, Dave Hanson, Chris Kelly, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Jeff Stilson, Steve Young, Bill Scheft, Jill Davis, Larry Jacobson
The Kids in the Hall The Kids in the Hall
Dave Foley, Paul Bellini, Diane Flacks, Brian Hartt, Norm Hiscock, Andy Jones, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Skott Tompson, Garry Campbell
Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special
David Letterman, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Donick Cary, Spike Feresten, Dave Hanson, Chris Kelly, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Jeff Stilson, Steve Young, Bill Scheft, Jill Davis, Larry Jacobson
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Scott Carter, Tim Long, Eric Weinberg, Christopher Case Erbland, Hayes Jackson
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Mystery Science Theater 3000
Trace Beaulieu, Paul Chaplin, Frank Conniff, Mike Dodge, Bridget Jones, Jim Mallon, Kevin Murphy, Michael J. Nelson, Mary Jo Pehl, Colleen Henjum
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Barbra Streisand
Winner
All nominees
Rosie O'Donnell Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell
The Sound of Julie Andrews The Sound of Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Women of the Night IV Women of the Night IV
Tracey Ullman
Men, Movies & Carol Men, Movies & Carol
Carol Burnett
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
TV Nation TV Nation
Randy Cohen, Kathleen Glynn, Chris Kelly, Jerry Kupfer, Michael Moore, Eric Zicklin, Steve Sherrill, David Wald
Winner
TV Nation TV Nation
Randy Cohen, Kathleen Glynn, Chris Kelly, Jerry Kupfer, Michael Moore, Eric Zicklin, Steve Sherrill, David Wald
Winner
Baseball Baseball
Ken Burns, John Chancellor, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward
Winner
All nominees
Punk Punk
Ted Haimes, Quincy Jones, David Axlerod, Robert B. Meyrowitz, Jeffrey Peisch, Marc Sachnoff, David Salzman, Andrew Solt, Greg Vines
A Century of Women A Century of Women
Jane Fonda, Jacoba Atlas, Chris Harty, Barbara Kopple, Judy Korin, Susan Krakower, Pat Mitchell, Carol Romo, Lynn Roth, Vivian Schiller, Heidi Schulman, Kyra Thompson, Lynne Tuite, Sylvia Morales
A Century of Women A Century of Women
Jane Fonda, Jacoba Atlas, Chris Harty, Barbara Kopple, Judy Korin, Susan Krakower, Pat Mitchell, Carol Romo, Lynn Roth, Vivian Schiller, Heidi Schulman, Kyra Thompson, Lynne Tuite, Sylvia Morales
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
Raymond Bridgers, John Cosgrove, Jim Lindsay, Mike Mathis, Terry Dunn Meurer, Tim Rogan, Stuart Schwartz, Robert Stack, Robert M. Wise, Glenn Kirschbaum, Joshua Alper, Lynn Lawrence
The Hermitage: A Russian Odyssey The Hermitage: A Russian Odyssey
Daniel Wilson, John Baehrend, Rod MacLeish
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
Raymond Bridgers, John Cosgrove, Jim Lindsay, Mike Mathis, Terry Dunn Meurer, Tim Rogan, Stuart Schwartz, Robert Stack, Robert M. Wise, Glenn Kirschbaum, Joshua Alper, Lynn Lawrence
Punk Punk
Ted Haimes, Quincy Jones, David Axlerod, Robert B. Meyrowitz, Jeffrey Peisch, Marc Sachnoff, David Salzman, Andrew Solt, Greg Vines
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
Taxicab Confessions Taxicab Confessions
Harry Gantz, Joe Gantz, Sheila Nevins Tied with One Survivor Remembers (1995).
Winner
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Kary Antholis, Michael Berenbaum, Raye Farr, Sheila Nevins Tied with Taxicab Confessions (1995).
Winner
Taxicab Confessions Taxicab Confessions
Harry Gantz, Joe Gantz, Sheila Nevins Tied with One Survivor Remembers (1995).
Winner
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Kary Antholis, Michael Berenbaum, Raye Farr, Sheila Nevins Tied with Taxicab Confessions (1995).
Winner
All nominees
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Richard Kayli, Nicolas Noxon, Barry Nye, Gail Willumsen
Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream
Denzel Washington, Dorian Harewood, Brian Robbins, Debra Martin Chase, Fredric Golding, Tom McMahon, Pat Mitchell, Vivian Schiller, Michael Tollin, David Houle, Jack Myers
5 American Kids - 5 American Handguns 5 American Kids - 5 American Handguns
Beau Bridges, Vince DiPersio, Bill Guttentag, Sheila Nevins
Moon Shot Moon Shot
Barry Corbin, Rushmore DeNooyer, Aaron Fischer, David Hoffman, Sarah Kerruish, Dan Gordon-Levitt, Pat Mitchell, Jim Ohm, John Savage, Vivian Schiller, Dana Rae Warren, Kirk Wolfinger
Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream
Denzel Washington, Dorian Harewood, Brian Robbins, Debra Martin Chase, Fredric Golding, Tom McMahon, Pat Mitchell, Vivian Schiller, Michael Tollin, David Houle, Jack Myers
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Richard Kayli, Nicolas Noxon, Barry Nye, Gail Willumsen
Moon Shot Moon Shot
Barry Corbin, Rushmore DeNooyer, Aaron Fischer, David Hoffman, Sarah Kerruish, Dan Gordon-Levitt, Pat Mitchell, Jim Ohm, John Savage, Vivian Schiller, Dana Rae Warren, Kirk Wolfinger
5 American Kids - 5 American Handguns 5 American Kids - 5 American Handguns
Beau Bridges, Vince DiPersio, Bill Guttentag, Sheila Nevins
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Raul Hulia
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story For playing "Chico Mendes". Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
James Woods
James Woods
Indictment: The McMartin Trial For playing "Danny Davis".
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
My Brother's Keeper For playing "Tom Bradley/Bob Bradley".
Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton
The Piano Lesson For playing "Boy Willie Charles".
John Goodman
John Goodman
Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long For playing "Huey Long".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story For playing "Margarethe Cammermeyer'".
Winner
All nominees
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Buffalo Girls For playing "Calamity Jane".
Sally Field
Sally Field
A Woman of Independent Means For playing "Bess Garner Steed".
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight For playing "Amelia Earhart".
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
The Piano Lesson For playing "Berniece Charles".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Indictment: The McMartin Trial 7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Oliver Stone, Abby Mann, Diana Pokorny, Janet Yang
Winner
All nominees
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story The Burning Season
John Frankenheimer, Diane Batson-Smith, Thomas M. Hammel, David Puttnam
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Glenn Close, Barbra Streisand, Cis Corman, Richard Heus, Neil Meron, Craig Zadan
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Craig Anderson, Robert Huddleston, Brent Shields, Richard Welsh, August Wilson
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story The Burning Season
John Frankenheimer, Diane Batson-Smith, Thomas M. Hammel, David Puttnam
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Glenn Close, Barbra Streisand, Cis Corman, Richard Heus, Neil Meron, Craig Zadan
Citizen X 7.3
Citizen X
Laura Bickford, Metyu Chepmen, David R. Ginsburg, Timothy Marx
Citizen X 7.3
Citizen X
Laura Bickford, Metyu Chepmen, David R. Ginsburg, Timothy Marx
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries
Joseph Joseph
Laura Fattori, Lorenzo Minoli, Gerald Rafshoon
Winner
All nominees
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Joyce Eliason, Frank Konigsberg, Harold Tichenor
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Sandra Saxon Brice, Suzanne Coston, Suzanne De Passe
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Joyce Eliason, Frank Konigsberg, Harold Tichenor
Martin Chuzzlewit Martin Chuzzlewit
Rebecca Eaton, Chris Parr, Michael Wearing
A Woman of Independent Means A Woman of Independent Means
Sally Field, Steven P. Saeta, Preston Fischer, Robert Greenwald, Philip K. Kleinbart
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Sandra Saxon Brice, Suzanne Coston, Suzanne De Passe
Martin Chuzzlewit Martin Chuzzlewit
Rebecca Eaton, Chris Parr, Michael Wearing
A Woman of Independent Means A Woman of Independent Means
Sally Field, Steven P. Saeta, Preston Fischer, Robert Greenwald, Philip K. Kleinbart
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
ER 8.3
ER
James Bailey, John Voss Bonds Jr., Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Susan Mick, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Steven M. Sax For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Winner
ER 8.3
ER
James Bailey, John Voss Bonds Jr., Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Susan Mick, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Steven M. Sax For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Kitty Malone, Yvonne Preble, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Marty Stein, David F. Van Slyke, Susan Welsh, Matthew West, Ira Leslie For episode "Duane Barry".
The Marshal The Marshal
Harry Cheney, Steve Danforth, Steffan Falesitch, Albert Ibbotson, Mark Larry, Jean-Marie Mitchell, Michael W. Mitchell, Timothy Pearson, Rich Tavtigian For episode "Hit Woman".
Earth 2 Earth 2
Myron Nettinga, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, Mitch Gettleman, John Haeny, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For episode "First Contact".
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Lawrence E. Neiman For episode "Washita", part II.
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Kitty Malone, Yvonne Preble, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Marty Stein, David F. Van Slyke, Susan Welsh, Matthew West, Ira Leslie For episode "Duane Barry".
Earth 2 Earth 2
Myron Nettinga, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, Mitch Gettleman, John Haeny, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For episode "First Contact".
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Lawrence E. Neiman For episode "Washita", part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Mad About You Mad About You
John Bickelhaupt, Peter Damski, Marti D. Humphrey, Gary D. Rogers For episode "Up In Smoke".
Winner
Mad About You Mad About You
John Bickelhaupt, Peter Damski, Marti D. Humphrey, Gary D. Rogers For episode "Up In Smoke".
Winner
All nominees
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Ronny Cox, Anthony D'Amico, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "Bart vs. Australia".
Dream On Dream On
David E. Fluhr, Marc A. Gilmartin, Melissa Sherwood Hofmann For episode "The Taking Of Pablum 1-2-3", part II.
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure, David M. Weishaar For episode "Adventures In Paradise", part II.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel For episode "Don't Tell Momma".
Love & War Love & War
Phil Brown, Anthony Constantini, Robert Douglass, Doug Gray For episode "10 Cents A Dance".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Ronny Cox, Anthony D'Amico, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "Bart vs. Australia".
Dream On Dream On
David E. Fluhr, Marc A. Gilmartin, Melissa Sherwood Hofmann For episode "The Taking Of Pablum 1-2-3", part II.
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure, David M. Weishaar For episode "Adventures In Paradise", part II.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel For episode "Don't Tell Momma".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
David Brownlow, Patrick Cyccone Jr., Edward F. Suski, James G. Williams For part I.
Winner
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
David Brownlow, Patrick Cyccone Jr., Edward F. Suski, James G. Williams For part I.
Winner
All nominees
The Return of the Native The Return of the Native
Tony Dawe, David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black
The Old Curiosity Shop The Old Curiosity Shop
Laurie Clarkson, Thomas J. Huth, Craig M. Otte, David M. Weishaar For part I.
The Old Curiosity Shop The Old Curiosity Shop
Laurie Clarkson, Thomas J. Huth, Craig M. Otte, David M. Weishaar For part I.
Redwood Curtain Redwood Curtain
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black, Nelson Stoll
The Return of the Native The Return of the Native
Tony Dawe, David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black
Redwood Curtain Redwood Curtain
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black, Nelson Stoll
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black, Michael C. Moore
The Langoliers
The Langoliers
Grant Maxwell, Jay Meagher For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
ER 8.3
ER
Russell C. Fager, Michael Jiron, Franklin Jones Jr., Allen L. Stone For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Winner
ER 8.3
ER
Russell C. Fager, Michael Jiron, Franklin Jones Jr., Allen L. Stone For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Winner
All nominees
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Joseph D. Citarella, Kenn Fuller, Dan Hiland For episode "Wall Of Sound".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, David Kirschner For episode "Internal Affairs".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, Joe Kenworthy For episode "Vishy Vashy Vinnie".
The Watcher The Watcher
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black, Will Yarbrough For episode "The Human Condition".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, David Kirschner For episode "Internal Affairs".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Ed Greene, Bruce Jackson, Bob La Masney
Winner
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Ed Greene, Bruce Jackson, Bob La Masney
Winner
All nominees
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Ken Hahn, Elliot Scheiner, Rob Jacobs
John Tesh Live at Red Rocks John Tesh Live at Red Rocks
Guy Charbonneau, Mitch Dorf, Ross Pallone, Andre Perreault
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Tamara Johnson, Rick Himot, Paul Sandweiss, Glenn T. Labay, Terry McCauley
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Tamara Johnson, Rick Himot, Paul Sandweiss, Glenn T. Labay, Terry McCauley
John Tesh Live at Red Rocks John Tesh Live at Red Rocks
Guy Charbonneau, Mitch Dorf, Ross Pallone, Andre Perreault
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Ken Hahn, Elliot Scheiner, Rob Jacobs
A Special Evening with Elton John A Special Evening with Elton John
Ed Greene, Rick Himot, Terry Kulchar
A Special Evening with Elton John A Special Evening with Elton John
Ed Greene, Rick Himot, Terry Kulchar
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Citizen X For playing "Mikhail Fetisov".
Winner
All nominees
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Joseph For playing "Potiphar".
Jeffrey DeMunn
Jeffrey DeMunn
Citizen X For playing "Andrei Chikatilo'".
Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story For playing "Wilson Pinheiro".
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
Buffalo Girls For playing "Wild Bill Hickok".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story For playing "Diane". Tied with Shirley Knight for Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995).
Winner
Shirley Knight
Shirley Knight
Indictment: The McMartin Trial For playing "Peggy Buckey". Tied with Judy Davis for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995).
Winner
All nominees
Sada Thompson
Indictment: The McMartin Trial For playing "Virginia McMartin".
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
The Good Old Boys For playing "Spring Renfro".
Sonia Braga
Sonia Braga
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story For playing "Regina de Catrvalho".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Dave Eastwood, Neal Gallagher, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Jim Scurti, Keith Winikoff
Winner
All nominees
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, David Levisohn, Bruce Oldham, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Edgar De La Espriella
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Theodore Ashton, Steve Berry, John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Marc Hunter, David Levisohn, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Vince Singletary
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, David Levisohn, Bruce Oldham, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Edgar De La Espriella
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Charlie Huntley, Bruce Oldham, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Tim Walbert, Keith Winikoff
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Theodore Ashton, Steve Berry, John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Marc Hunter, David Levisohn, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Vince Singletary
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Charlie Huntley, Bruce Oldham, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Robert Reese, Gregory Aull, William Vaccaro
Winner
All nominees
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Al Cialino, Jerry Foley, Angel Herrera, Joseph DeBonis, Dave Dorsett For episode #340.
The John Larroquette Show The John Larroquette Show
Neal Carlos, William C. Irwin, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Corey Kimball, John O'Brien For episode "In The Pink".
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, David N. Banks, Don Barker, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen For episode #541.
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Al Cialino, Jerry Foley, Angel Herrera, Joseph DeBonis, Dave Dorsett For episode #340.
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Steve Yaconelli, Greg Cook, Rex Hosea, Vince Longo, Michael Marson, Wayne Parsons, Scott Lee, John Milek, Greg Chastan For episode #3391.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Gary Allen, Randy Baer, Chris Donovan, Rick Edwards, Larry Gaudette, Víctor González, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler, Kenneth Shapiro For episode "Tool Time After Dark".
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Steve Yaconelli, Greg Cook, Rex Hosea, Vince Longo, Michael Marson, Wayne Parsons, Scott Lee, John Milek, Greg Chastan For episode #3391.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, David N. Banks, Don Barker, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen For episode #541.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Gary Allen, Randy Baer, Chris Donovan, Rick Edwards, Larry Gaudette, Víctor González, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler, Kenneth Shapiro For episode "Tool Time After Dark".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jay Leno, Larry Goitia, Bill Royce, Debbie Vickers, Patti M. Grant
Winner
All nominees
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Jeff Cesario, Dennis Miller, Kevin C. Slattery
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
David Letterman, Jude Brennan, Rob Burnett, Hal Gurnee, Peter Lassally, Robert Morton
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Jeff Cesario, Dennis Miller, Kevin C. Slattery
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sue Fellows, Nancy Geller, Douglas M. Wilson
Unplugged MTV Unplugged
Alex Coletti, Carol Donovan, Robert Small, Joel Stillerman, Audrey Johns, Drana Prekelezaj
Unplugged MTV Unplugged
Alex Coletti, Carol Donovan, Robert Small, Joel Stillerman, Audrey Johns, Drana Prekelezaj
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
David Letterman, Jude Brennan, Rob Burnett, Hal Gurnee, Peter Lassally, Robert Morton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Barbra Streisand, Martin Erlichman, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith
Winner
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Barbra Streisand, Martin Erlichman, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith
Winner
All nominees
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Steven Spielberg A Tribute to Steven Spielberg
George Stevens Jr., Michael Stevens
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Irving Azoff, Carol Donovan, Joel Stillerman
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Irving Azoff, Carol Donovan, Joel Stillerman
A Comedy Salute to Andy Kaufman A Comedy Salute to Andy Kaufman
John Davies, Michael Petok, George Shapiro, Howard West, Bob Zmuda
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Steven Spielberg A Tribute to Steven Spielberg
George Stevens Jr., Michael Stevens
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Gilbert Cates
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
ER 8.3
ER
Lance Gentile Episode: "Love's Labor Lost (1995)"
Winner
All nominees
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Steven Bochco, Walon Green, David Milch Episode: "Simone Says (1994)"
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton Episode: "24 Hours (1994)"
My So-Called Life
My So-Called Life
Winnie Holzman Episode: "Pilot (1994)"
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Steven Bochco, Walon Green, David Milch Episode: "Simone Says (1994)"
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter Episode: "Duane Barry (1994)"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Special
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Alison Cross
Winner
All nominees
Citizen X 7.3
Citizen X
Chris Gerolmo
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story The Burning Season
Ron Hutchinson, William Mastrosimone, Michael Tolkin
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
August Wilson
Indictment: The McMartin Trial 7.4
Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Abby Mann, Myra Mann
Governor's Award
Year
Nominations