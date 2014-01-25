Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Black Sails poster
Black Sails poster
Black Sails poster
Ratings
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Sails

Black Sails (2014 - …)

Black Sails 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 38 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Black Sails" is an American adventure series that serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's novel "Treasure Island." The main events of the series take place on the pirate island of New Providence, where pirates stock up on supplies before their next voyage and sell their plundered goods. Eleanor Guthrie is responsible for the procurement and distribution in these parts, while Captain Flint enjoys the greatest fame among the pirates. It is he who comes up with a plan to capture the Spanish galleon "Urca de Lima," whose holds are rumored to be filled with gold. To seize the Spanish treasure, they must know the route the galleon will take. However, finding the page of the ship's logbook that contains valuable information proves to be not so simple... Throughout four seasons, the pirates fight for the right to possess the treasure of the "Urca de Lima," battling their fiercest enemies - the English and the Spanish - and, of course, competing with each other. It is here, on the island of New Providence and its surroundings, that piracy experiences its heyday and decline, and where legends are born about Long John Silver and the countless treasures hidden by Captain Flint...
Cast Characters
Creator
Jonathan E. Steinberg
Robert Levine
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Ray Stevenson
Ray Stevenson Edward Teach
Toby Stephens
Toby Stephens Captain Flint / James McGraw
Mark Ryan Hal Gates
Toby Schmitz
Toby Schmitz Jack Rackham
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Island-Based Series: A Top List Island-Based Series: A Top List
Series about pirates Series about pirates

Series rating

8.5
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Black Sails - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 8 episodes
 
Black Sails - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 10 episodes
 
Black Sails - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 10 episodes
 
Black Sails - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Black Sails
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more