"Black Sails" is an American adventure series that serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's novel "Treasure Island." The main events of the series take place on the pirate island of New Providence, where pirates stock up on supplies before their next voyage and sell their plundered goods. Eleanor Guthrie is responsible for the procurement and distribution in these parts, while Captain Flint enjoys the greatest fame among the pirates. It is he who comes up with a plan to capture the Spanish galleon "Urca de Lima," whose holds are rumored to be filled with gold. To seize the Spanish treasure, they must know the route the galleon will take. However, finding the page of the ship's logbook that contains valuable information proves to be not so simple... Throughout four seasons, the pirates fight for the right to possess the treasure of the "Urca de Lima," battling their fiercest enemies - the English and the Spanish - and, of course, competing with each other. It is here, on the island of New Providence and its surroundings, that piracy experiences its heyday and decline, and where legends are born about Long John Silver and the countless treasures hidden by Captain Flint...

