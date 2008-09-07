"True Blood" is a mystical TV series based on a popular book series. The show was produced by HBO. "True Blood" was warmly received by audiences and critics, and it also received several prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe. The plot focuses on a simple waitress from the town of Bon Temps. The girl has hidden telepathic abilities, through which she learns about the existence of another world ruled by vampires. The bloodsuckers actively attack ordinary people, disregarding their normal earthly lives.

