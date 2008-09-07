Menu
Ratings
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
13 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows True Blood

True Blood (2008 - 2014)

True Blood 18+
Production year 2008
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 80 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"True Blood" is a mystical TV series based on a popular book series. The show was produced by HBO. "True Blood" was warmly received by audiences and critics, and it also received several prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe. The plot focuses on a simple waitress from the town of Bon Temps. The girl has hidden telepathic abilities, through which she learns about the existence of another world ruled by vampires. The bloodsuckers actively attack ordinary people, disregarding their normal earthly lives.
Creator
Alan Ball Jr.
Stephen Root
Stephen Root Eddie Gauthier
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick Jackson Herveaux
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin Sookie Stackhouse
Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan Amy Burley
Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer Niall Brigant
Cast and Crew
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
True Blood - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 12 episodes
 
True Blood - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 12 episodes
 
True Blood - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 12 episodes
 
True Blood - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 12 episodes
 
True Blood - Season 5 Season 5
2012, 12 episodes
 
True Blood - Season 6 Season 6
2013, 10 episodes
 
True Blood - Season 7 Season 7
2014, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
