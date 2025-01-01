Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1965

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1965

Site Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 12 September 1965
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in News, Documentaries and Sports - Musicians
A Golden Prison: The Louvre A Golden Prison: The Louvre
Norman Dello Joio
Winner
All nominees
Saga of Western Man Saga of Western Man
Ulpio Minucci, Rayburn Wright For episode "Leonardo da Vinci".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in News, Information, Documentary and Sports - Writing
A Golden Prison: The Louvre A Golden Prison: The Louvre
Sidney Carroll, John T. Sughrue
Winner
A Golden Prison: The Louvre A Golden Prison: The Louvre
Sidney Carroll, John T. Sughrue
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Actors and Performers
Lynn Fontanne
The Magnificent Yankee For playing "Fanny Bowditch Holmes". Lynn Fontanne was not present at the award's ceremony. 'Joan Crawford' accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
Alfred Lunt
The Magnificent Yankee For playing "Oliver Wendell Holmes". Alfred Lunt was not present at the award's ceremony. Melvyn Douglas accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Leonard Bernstein
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts
Winner
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Winner
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
My Name Is Barbra
Winner
All nominees
Bob Hope
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For episode "Bob Hope Comedy Special (#1.24)".
Johnny Carson
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Red Skelton
The Red Skelton Hour
Danny Kaye
The Danny Kaye Show
Gladys Cooper
The Rogues
Richard Crenna
Slattery's People
Robert Kut
The Rogues
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
The Andy Williams Show For episode on 30 November 1964.
Julie Harris
The Holy Terror Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Dean Jagger
Mr. Novak
David McCallum
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Art Directors and Set Decorators
Warren Clymer
The Holy Terror Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Winner
Bill Harp
My Name Is Barbra
Winner
Tom H. John
My Name Is Barbra
Winner
All nominees
Gene Callahan
Carol for Another Christmas Shown within "Xerox Specials".
Jack Wright Jr.
Carol for Another Christmas Shown within "Xerox Specials".
Warren Clymer
The Magnificent Yankee
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Choreographers
My Name Is Barbra My Name Is Barbra
Joe Layton
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Cinematographer
12 O'Clock High 12 O'Clock High
William W. Spencer
Winner
All nominees
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Fred J. Koenekamp
Bonanza Bonanza
Haskell B. Boggs, William P. Whitley
Bonanza Bonanza
Haskell B. Boggs, William P. Whitley
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Color Consultant
Bonanza Bonanza
Edward P. Ancona Jr.
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Costume Designers
All nominees
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
Noel Taylor
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Directors
Paul Bogart
The Defenders For episode "The 700 Year Old Gang".
Winner
All nominees
Dwight Hemion
My Name Is Barbra
George Schaefer
The Magnificent Yankee Shown within "Hallmark Hall of Fame"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Editors
All nominees
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Berman, Joseph Dervin, William B. Gulick
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Berman, Joseph Dervin, William B. Gulick
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Lighting Directors
Phil Hymes
The Magnificent Yankee
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Make-Up Artist
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
Bob O'Bradovich
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Musicians
My Name Is Barbra My Name Is Barbra
Peter Matz
Winner
All nominees
The Fantasticks The Fantasticks
Herbert Grossman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Production Crew
All nominees
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Production Team Effort.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Special Photographic Effects
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
L.B. Abbott
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Technical Directors
Clair McCoy
Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Writers
The Defenders The Defenders
David Karp For episode "The 700 Year Old Gang".
Winner
All nominees
That Was the Week That Was That Was the Week That Was
Dee Caruso, David Frost, Gerald Gardner, Buck Henry, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Gloria Steinem, Calvin Trillin, Saul Turteltaub, Larry Siegel, Robert Emmett, William Boardman, Jim Stevenson, Joseph Hurley
Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque
Coleman Jacoby, Arnie Rosen
Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque
Coleman Jacoby, Arnie Rosen
That Was the Week That Was That Was the Week That Was
Dee Caruso, David Frost, Gerald Gardner, Buck Henry, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Gloria Steinem, Calvin Trillin, Saul Turteltaub, Larry Siegel, Robert Emmett, William Boardman, Jim Stevenson, Joseph Hurley
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Carl Reiner For episode "Never Bathe On Sunday".
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
Robert Hartung Emmet Lavery is listed on the official Emmy Database for writing the original book. Lavery was not listed as an Emmy nominee on earlier press releases.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Program Achievements in Entertainment
My Name Is Barbra My Name Is Barbra
Richard Lewine
Winner
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Carl Reiner
Winner
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts
Roger Englander For episode: What Is Sonata Form? (#8.1).
Winner
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
George Schaefer
Winner
All nominees
Who Has Seen the Wind? Who Has Seen the Wind?
George Sidney Shown within "Xerox Specials".
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre
Richard Berg
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Walt Disney
Mr. Novak Mr. Novak
Leonard Freeman
Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque
George Schlatter
Carol for Another Christmas Carol for Another Christmas
Joseph L. Mankiewicz Shown within "Xerox Specials"
Profiles in Courage Profiles in Courage
Robert Saudek
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
Bob Finkel
The Defenders The Defenders
Bob Markell
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Sam Rolfe
