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Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash
Date of Birth
23 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
When They See Us
(2019)
7.9
My Name Is Earl
(2005)
7.8
Masters of Sex
(2013)
Filmography
4.5
All's Fair
Drama
2025, USA
5.9
Grotesquerie
Horror
2024, USA
6.6
Agent Elvis
Comedy, Action
2023, USA
7.1
Origins
Origin
Drama, History
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Biography
2022, USA
7.1
Human Resources
Comedy, Fantasy
2022, USA
5.3
The Rookie: Feds
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
6.1
Beauty
Beauty
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
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