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Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash Niecy Nash
Kinoafisha Persons Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

Date of Birth
23 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

When They See Us 8.6
When They See Us (2019)
My Name Is Earl 7.9
My Name Is Earl (2005)
Masters of Sex 7.8
Masters of Sex (2013)

Filmography

All's Fair 4.5
All's Fair
Drama 2025, USA
Grotesquerie 5.9
Grotesquerie
Horror 2024, USA
Agent Elvis 6.6
Agent Elvis
Comedy, Action 2023, USA
Origins 7.1
Origins Origin
Drama, History 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 7.6
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Biography 2022, USA
Human Resources 7.1
Human Resources
Comedy, Fantasy 2022, USA
The Rookie: Feds 5.3
The Rookie: Feds
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Beauty 6.1
Beauty Beauty
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
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