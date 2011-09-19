"2 Broke Girls" is a popular American sitcom about two young women who, by twist of fate, become friends and share a common dream. Max Black is a sarcastic and pessimistic girl who had to learn to survive due to various circumstances. Caroline, on the other hand, lived like a princess for a long time thanks to her billionaire father. But when her father was imprisoned for fraud and all their assets were seized, Caroline found herself on the streets and was forced to become a waitress in a cheap diner, where she met Max. Being an optimistic girl with a background in business, Caroline sees potential for a successful business in the cupcakes that her new friend bakes.

Expand